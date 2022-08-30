An intro to routing in Go with Gorilla Mux

HTTP routers are tools and libraries that help receive and relay network requests to the specified handlers. HTTP routers run on servers, intercept incoming requests, and designate requests to specified handler functions.
Routers vary between backend frameworks; most backend frameworks ship with routers and many other functionalities for building software faster.
The Gorilla Mux package is one of the most popular routers and projects in the Go ecosystem, used in popular projects like Geth because of the package’s diverse features. Gorilla Mux provides functionalities for matching routes, serving static files, building single-page applications (SPAs), middleware, handling CORS requests, and testing handlers.
This tutorial will walk you through using the Gorilla Mux package as a router for your applications. You’ll learn how to use Gorilla Mux by building a simple API with it.
Getting started with Gorilla Mux
Once you’ve set up your Go workspace, run this command in your working directory to install the Gorilla Mux package:
go get -u github.com/gorilla/mux
After installing the Gorilla Mux package, import the packages and modules that you’ll be using in this tutorial at the top of your Go file, like so:
import ( "encoding/json" "github.com/gorilla/mux" "log" "net/http" )
Gorilla Mux depends on the standard
http package, and you’ll use the
http package in many parts of this tutorial, including setting up a server. You’ll use the
json package to encode and decode structs to JSON and vice versa.
Parsing structs into JSON in Go
Here’s the struct you’ll use as the model in this tutorial:
type Bio struct { Name string `json:"name"` Age int `json:"age"` }
Gorilla Mux doesn’t provide functionality for parsing structs to JSON as frameworks like Fiber does. You can use the
json package to decode JSON requests and encode structs as JSON responses to clients.
Here’s an example of encoding and decoding with the
json package.
Start by creating the Go variable you want to decode:
var human Bio
The
human variable is an instantiation of the
Bio struct. You can use the
Decode method of the
NewDecoder method to parse the body of a request into the initialized struct.
err := json.NewDecoder(request.Body).Decode(&human) if err != nil { log.Fatalln("There was an error decoding the request body into the struct") }
Similarly, you can use the
Encode method of the
NewEncoder method to write a struct that will be encoded as JSON to the client.
err = json.NewEncoder(writer).Encode(&human) if err != nil { log.Fatalln("There was an error encoding the initialized struct") }
Routing with the Gorilla Mux package
You can create a router instance with the
NewRouter method, like so:
router := mux.NewRouter()
After declaring a new router instance, you can use the
HandleFunc method of your router instance to assign routes to handler functions along with the request type that the handler function handles. Here’s an example:
router.HandleFunc("/api/v1/example", exampleHandler).Methods("GET")
The
HandleFunc method assigned the
api/v1/example route to the
exampleHandler handler function to handle
GET requests.
These are the router declarations for the endpoints of the CRUD API you’ll be building in this tutorial:
router.HandleFunc("/create", create).Methods("POST") router.HandleFunc("/read", read).Methods("GET") router.HandleFunc("/update", update).Methods("PUT") router.HandleFunc("/delete", delete_).Methods("DELETE")
Next, you’ll create these handler functions and set up a server.
Setting up handler functions
The handler function is where you’ll declare the business logic for your application. Depending on the operation, you’ll be using a writer and request an instance of the
http.ResponseWriter and/or
*http.Request types, respectively.
func example(writer http.ResponseWriter, request *http.Request) { writer.Header().Set("Content-Type", "application/json") }
The response content type is set to JSON in the example handler function above.
var BioData = make([]Bio, 0)
The
BioData variable above is the slice we will use as a data store in this tutorial. For your projects, you can check out these tutorials on MongoDB and the GORM ORM for how to use a database with Go.
The
create handler function was assigned as a
POST request, so the business logic will save the request body to a data store.
func create(writer http.ResponseWriter, request *http.Request) { writer.Header().Set("Content-Type", "application/json") writer.WriteHeader(http.StatusOK) var human Bio err := json.NewDecoder(request.Body).Decode(&human) if err != nil { log.Fatalln("There was an error decoding the request body into the struct") } BioData = append(BioData, human) err = json.NewEncoder(writer).Encode(&human) if err != nil { log.Fatalln("There was an error encoding the initialized struct") } }
The
create handler function writes the
StatusOk header to the client on request receipt, decodes the JSON request body into the
human struct instance, saves the
human struct to the
BioData slice, and writes the
human struct back to the client.
The
read handler function was assigned to a
GET request; thus, the business logic will fetch data from the data store and return the data to the client based on the client’s request.
func read(writer http.ResponseWriter, request *http.Request) { writer.Header().Set("Content-Type", "application/json") params := mux.Vars(request)["name"] for _, structs := range BioData { if structs.Name == name { err := json.NewEncoder(writer).Encode(&structs) if err != nil { log.Fatalln("There was an error encoding the initialized struct") } } } }
The
read function reads the
name parameter of the request using the
Vars method of the
mux package, loops through the data store, and returns the struct that matches the
name query to the client as JSON.
The
update handler function was assigned to the
PUT request so that the business logic would update a struct in the
BioData data store.
func update(writer http.ResponseWriter, request *http.Request) { writer.Header().Set("Content-Type", "application/json") var human Bio err := json.NewDecoder(request.Body).Decode(&human) if err != nil { log.Fatalln("There was an error decoding the request body into the struct") } for index, structs := range BioData { if structs.Name == human.Name { BioData = append(BioData[:index], BioData[index+1:]...) } } BioData = append(BioData, human) err = json.NewEncoder(writer).Encode(&human) if err != nil { log.Fatalln("There was an error encoding the initialized struct") } }
The
update function parses the JSON in the request body into the
human variable, loops through the
BioData slice, deletes the entry if it exists, and appends the
human struct from the request body.
The
delete_ handler function was assigned the
DELETE request; thus, the business logic would delete a struct from the data store.
func delete_(writer http.ResponseWriter, request *http.Request) { writer.Header().Set("Content-Type", "application/json") params := mux.Vars(request)["name"] indexChoice := 0 for index, structs := range BioData { if structs.Name == name { indexChoice = index } } BioData = append(BioData[:indexChoice], BioData[indexChoice+1:]...) }
The
delete_ function retrieves the name parameter from the request, loops through the
BioData data store, and deletes the entry if it exists.
After setting up handler functions, the next step is to set up a server that listens for requests.
Setting up a server
You can set up a server using the
ListenAndServe method of the
http package. The
ListenAndServe method takes in the port for the server and the router instance, if any.
func Run() { router := mux.NewRouter() router.HandleFunc("/create", create).Methods("POST") router.HandleFunc("/read", read).Methods("GET") router.HandleFunc("/update", update).Methods("PUT") router.HandleFunc("/delete", delete_).Methods("DELETE") err := http.ListenAndServe(":8080", router) if err != nil { log.Fatalln("There's an error with the server," err) } }
Calling the
Run function in the
main function of your project should start up a server on the local host port
8080. And that’s all you need to know to get started with Gorilla Mux!
Gorilla Mux router vs. Chi router
Chi is a lightweight, composable router for building HTTP services in Go. You’ll find the
Chi router useful for building large RESTful API services you want to maintain and support over time. Heroku, Cloudflare, and 99designs use the Chi router in production.
Chi is built on the
context package, making it suitable for handling signaling, cancellation, and request-scoped operations across handler chains. The
Chi package also contains sub-packages for middleware and generating documentation, and a rendering package for managing HTTP requests and response payloads.
Here’s a quick example of routing with the Chi router.
import ( "net/http" "github.com/go-chi/chi/v5" "github.com/go-chi/chi/v5/middleware" ) func main() { router := chi.NewRouter() router.Use(middleware.Logger) router.Get("/", func(writer http.ResponseWriter, request *http.Request) { writer.Write([]byte("welcome to the chi")) }) http.ListenAndServe(":3000", router) }
The
main function starts up a server that listens on port
3000 and writes a string to the client as a response.
When you start a new project, you might wonder which router to use. Here’s a comparison between the two router packages to help you decide based on what you’re building.
|Metric
|Gorilla Mux
|Chi Router
|Speed
|Fast, see benchmarks
|Fast, see benchmarks
|Documentation Generation
|No
|Yes
|Popularity
|17k stars, used in 77k projects on GitHub
|12k stars, used by 11k projects on GitHub
|Rendering
|Yes
|Yes
|MiddleWare
|Yes
|Yes
|WebSockets
|Yes
|Yes
|Testing
|Yes
|Yes
The Gorilla Mux and Chi router are both great at routing, but you’ll find most Go developers use Gorilla Mux because it’s older and because there are more learning resources for Gorilla Mux.
Conclusion
In this tutorial, you learned about the Gorilla Mux and Chi router packages, how to route and build APIs with the Gorilla Mux router, and read an overview of the two packages to help you make better decisions for your projects.
Check out how these Go frameworks can help you build web applications faster.
