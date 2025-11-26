Ripple over React? Evaluating the newest JS framework

The React ecosystem has had plenty of contenders over the years, but every now and then, something shows up that actually feels different. RippleJS isn’t just another “React but better” framework; it’s a genuine rethink of how we write UI code, built by someone who’s been deep in the guts of React and Svelte.
Created by Dominic Gannaway (yes, the guy who worked on React Hooks at Meta, created Lexical, authored Inferno, and was a core maintainer of Svelte 5), RippleJS is what happens when someone with serious framework mileage decides to start over and apply all the lessons at once. The wild part? He built the prototype in under a week (vibe coding definitely did some heavy lifting there).
If you want to hear Dominic walk through his thinking in his own words, the PodRocket team interviewed him about RippleJS and the ideas behind it. You can listen to that episode here: RippleJS with Dominic Gannaway on PodRocket.
The Replay is a weekly newsletter for dev and engineering leaders.
Delivered once a week, it's your curated guide to the most important conversations around frontend dev, emerging AI tools, and the state of modern software.
In this article, we’ll look at what makes RippleJS different, build a to-do list (the “Hello World” of reactivity) to see it in action, and talk about whether it’s worth your attention.
You’ll need:
First big clarification: RippleJS does not mean you stop writing TypeScript. It means TypeScript is baked into the framework from day one, not bolted on after the fact.
.tsx files (TypeScript + JSX)
useState<number> that don’t know much about your actual state logic
.ripple files, which are essentially a superset of JSX designed for TypeScript
track()means
.ripple extension is meant to create a better DX “not only for humans, but also for LLMs”
That’s a pretty fundamental shift in how tooling, error messages, and developer experience are designed, especially in a world where TypeScript is mostly expected by default.
Here’s a concrete example:
// React (.tsx) - TypeScript is external to React's reactivity import { useState } from 'react'; function Counter() { const [count, setCount] = useState(0); // Generic type, React doesn't "know" about count's reactive nature const double = count * 2; // Not reactive, just a calculation return ( <div> <p>Count: {count}</p> <p>Double: {double}</p> <button onClick={() => setCount(count + 1)}>Increment</button> </div> ); } // RippleJS (.ripple) - TypeScript integrated with reactivity import { track } from 'ripple'; export component Counter() { let count = track(0); // Compiler knows this is reactive let double = track(() => @count * 2); // Compiler knows this derives from count <div> <p>{"Count: "}{@count}</p> <p>{"Double: "}{@double}</p> <button onClick={() => @count++}>{"Increment"}</button> </div> }
In RippleJS, the compiler understands that
double is derived from
count. If you try to use
@double somewhere that doesn’t make sense, or if you forget the
@ when accessing a tracked value, the compiler catches it immediately with precise error messages.
In React, TypeScript mostly just sees regular variables and functions. It can’t reason about reactivity in the same way. That said, we shouldn’t pretend the Ripple syntax isn’t a bit more visually “busy” than React at first glance; it is.
Let’s be honest about what RippleJS is and isn’t right now.
What makes it interesting, anyway, is the direction. There’s a plan to integrate SSR and to wire AI into the dev server to help diagnose “page-like” issues. In a world where everyone is using AI coding tools, a framework designed with AI assistance in mind from the start is intriguing.
If you’ve been writing React for a while now, RippleJS will feel a lot similar but different in some ways. One of the biggest mental shifts: components don’t return JSX; they are the JSX.
Let me show you what I mean:
// React - Components return JSX function Button({ text, onClick }) { return ( <button onClick={onClick}> {text} </button> ); } function App() { return ( <div> <Button text="Click me" onClick={() => console.log("Clicked!")} /> </div> ); } // RippleJS - Components ARE JSX (imperative style) component Button(props: { text: string, onClick: () => void }) { <button onClick={props.onClick}> {props.text} </button> } export component App() { <div> <Button text="Click me" onClick={() => console.log("Clicked!")} /> </div> }
Notice the
component keyword instead of
function? Notice how there’s no
return statement? This is because templates in RippleJS are statements rather than expressions. You’re not computing a value to return; you’re declaring what the component is.
A small syntax change of this sort could yield better results on how the compiler optimizes your code.
Here’s where RippleJS starts to pull ahead of React in interesting ways. In React, when state changes, the entire component function re-runs. Sure, React is smart about what actually updates in the DOM, but the JavaScript still executes.
In RippleJS? Reactivity means only the specific parts of the DOM that depend on the changed state get updated. There is no component re-rendering or reconciliation. Just surgical updates to exactly what needs to change.
This is similar in spirit to Solid and Svelte 5, but RippleJS aims to get there with a cleaner, TypeScript-centric API.
track() and the
@ Symbol
RippleJS’s reactivity system revolves around two ideas:
track() for creating reactive values
@ for reading/writing those values
import { track } from 'ripple'; export component Counter() { // Create a reactive value let count = track(0); // Create a derived reactive value let double = track(() => @count * 2); let quadruple = track(() => @double * 2); <div> <p>{"Count: "}{@count}</p> <p>{"Double: "}{@double}</p> <p>{"Quadruple: "}{@quadruple}</p> <button onClick={() => @count++}>{"Increment"}</button> </div> }
track(() => @count * 2) creates a computed value that automatically updates when
count changes
@count is how you read and write the tracked value
@count++ mutates the value and triggers updates to
double,
quadruple, and the DOM
The naming convention is intentional. Earlier versions called this
createSignal (like Solid), but people kept trying to use it exactly like Solid’s API and getting confused. By calling it
track(), the RippleJS team made it clear: you’re tracking a value, not creating a signal in the Solid sense.
Memory usage doesn’t get talked about nearly as much as it should, so let’s talk about it.
In React, every component instance holds its own state, effects, and rendering logic. Multiply that by hundreds or thousands of components, and the memory overhead becomes significant.
In RippleJS, everything is a “block” with a single relationship between a reactive value and what depends on it. The result is far less overhead per reactive connection.
For large apps with deep trees and many components, that difference in memory usage compounds quickly.
#[] and
#{}
One thing that caught my attention is how RippleJS handles arrays and objects reactively:
export component TodoList() { const items = #[1, 2, 3]; // TrackedArray const config = #{theme: 'dark', language: 'en'}; // TrackedObject <div> <p>{"Items: "}{items.join(', ')}</p> <p>{"Theme: "}{config.theme}</p> <button onClick={() => items.push(items.length + 1)}> {"Add Item"} </button> <button onClick={() => config.theme = config.theme === 'dark' ? 'light' : 'dark'}> {"Toggle Theme"} </button> </div> }
The
#[] and
#{} syntax creates fully reactive arrays and objects. When you push to the array or update a property, everything that depends on it updates automatically. There is no need for spread operators; just mutate the data, and the UI updates.
This is a good developer experience improvement over React’s immutable update patterns:
// React - Immutable updates const [items, setItems] = useState([1, 2, 3]); setItems([...items, items.length + 1]); // Create new array // RippleJS - Direct mutation const items = #[1, 2, 3]; items.push(items.length + 1); // Just push
Now here’s an interesting design decision that might be controversial: RippleJS doesn’t support global state in the traditional sense.
You cannot create tracked values outside components like this:
// This does not work - compilation error import { track } from 'ripple'; const globalCount = track(0); // Error: track can only be used within a reactive contect export component App() { <div> <p>{"Global count: "}{@globalCount}</p> <button onClick={() => @globalCount++}>{"Increment"}</button> </div> }
If you do, the code will throw an error of this sort:
The framework enforces that
track() must be used within a reactive context (components, functions, or classes created from components). This is an intentional architectural decision.
This is intentional. In RippleJS, everything is about direct relationships between tracked values and the components that use them. There’s no built-in concept of a global store that every component taps into.
If you want a shared state between components, you:
Yes, that’s more explicit. But it also sidesteps the usual global state mess that can creep into large React applications.
RippleJS ships with component-scoped styling built into the syntax:
export component StyledCounter() { let count = track(0); <div class="container"> <h1>{"Counter App"}</h1> <div class="counter-display"> <button class="btn btn-decrement" onClick={() => @count--}>{"-"}</button> <span class="count-value">{@count}</span> <button class="btn btn-increment" onClick={() => @count++}>{"+"}</button> </div> </div> <style> .container { text-align: center; font-family: "Arial", sans-serif; padding: 2rem; } .counter-display { display: flex; align-items: center; justify-content: center; gap: 1rem; margin-top: 1rem; } .btn { height: 3rem; width: 3rem; border: none; border-radius: 0.5rem; font-size: 1.5rem; cursor: pointer; transition: all 0.2s; } .btn-decrement { background-color: #ef4444; color: white; } .btn-decrement:hover { background-color: #dc2626; } .btn-increment { background-color: #10b981; color: white; } .btn-increment:hover { background-color: #059669; } .count-value { font-size: 2rem; font-weight: bold; min-width: 3rem; text-align: center; } </style> }
The style shows something like this:
What’s beautiful about this:
<style> tag is a prioritized citizen in your component
The flip side is global CSS. Right now, you can’t mark styles as global inside components. There’s no
global attribute or
:global selector yet (though
:global is planned).
So you have two options for global styles:
Option 1: Use a
<style> tag in your
index.html
<!-- index.html --> <!DOCTYPE html> <html lang="en"> <head> <meta charset="UTF-8"> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0"> <title>My Ripple App</title> <style> /* Global styles here */ * { margin: 0; padding: 0; box-sizing: border-box; } body { font-family: system-ui, -apple-system, sans-serif; background-color: #f3f4f6; line-height: 1.6; } :root { --color-primary: #3b82f6; --color-secondary: #10b981; --color-danger: #ef4444; } </style> </head> <body> <div id="root"></div> <script type="module" src="/src/index.ts"></script> </body> </html>
Many frameworks handle global styles separately from components. In fact, it’s often considered a better practice to keep global styles centralized rather than scattered across components.
The bigger point: having styles co-located with components is a subtle DX win. You’re not constantly hopping between files while you’re in that “build the feature” flow.
One of the more refreshing parts of RippleJS is that you write control flow the way you do in plain JavaScript, no
.map()gymnastics or nested ternaries when you don’t want them.
Native
for loops:
// React - .map() {users.map(user => ( <div key={user.id}> <h3>{user.name}</h3> </div> ))} // RippleJS - just write a loop for (const user of props.users) { <div> <h3>{user.name}</h3> </div> }
No
key props, no wrapping JSX in parentheses. Just a loop.
if statements:
// React - nested ternary nightmare {isLoading ? ( <Spinner /> ) : error ? ( <ErrorMessage error={error} /> ) : user ? ( <div>Welcome, {user.name}</div> ) : ( <LoginPrompt /> )} // RippleJS - readable if/else if (props.isLoading) { <Spinner /> } else if (props.error) { <ErrorMessage error={props.error} /> } else if (props.user) { <div>{"Welcome, " + props.user.name}</div> } else { <LoginPrompt /> }
They’re both readable when done well, but for newcomers, Ripple’s control flow often feels more familiar simply because it’s “just JavaScript”.
Try/catch as error boundaries
Instead of separate ErrorBoundary components, you can lean on
try/catch:
component SafeComponent(props: { data: any }) { <div> try { <RiskyComponent data={props.data} /> } catch (error) { <div class="error-message"> {"Something went wrong: " + error.message} </div> } </div> }
Same mental model you use everywhere else in JavaScript.
Components work like React, but with cleaner TypeScript-first syntax:
component Button(props: { text: string onClick: () => void variant?: 'primary' | 'danger' }) { <button class={['btn', `btn-${props.variant || 'primary'}`]} onClick={props.onClick} > {props.text} </button> <style> .btn { padding: 0.75rem 1.5rem; border: none; cursor: pointer; } .btn-primary { background: #3b82f6; color: white; } .btn-danger { background: #ef4444; color: white; } </style> } // Strongly typed - compiler catches missing/wrong props export component App() { <div> <h1>{"TypeScript Button Test"}</h1> <h2>{"Strongly Typed Component Props"}</h2> <div> <Button text="Primary Button" onClick={() => console.log("Primary clicked")} /> <Button text="Delete" onClick={() => console.log("Deleted")} variant="danger" /> <Button text="Save" onClick={() => alert("Saved!")} variant="primary" /> </div> </div> }
Children work the same way:
component Card(props: { title: string, children: Component }) { <div class="card"> <h2>{props.title}</h2> <div class="card-body"> <props.children /> </div> </div> } <Card title="Stats"> <p>{"Users: 1,234"}</p> </Card> <Card title="Dashboard"> <p>{"Welcome to your dashboard"}</p> <p>{"You have 5 new notifications"}</p> </Card>
Again, the key difference is that components don’t return JSX; they are the template. That imperative style gives the compiler more room to optimize.
It’s not revolutionary, it’s just sensible.
|Task
|React
|RippleJS
|Loop
|
.map() + key
|
for loop
|Condition
|Ternary/
&&
|
if/else
|Multiple conditions
|Nested ternaries
|
if/else if/else
|Error handling
|ErrorBoundary class
|
try/catch
Enough theory. Let’s build a Todo app in RippleJS and then compare it with the React version.
# Create a new Ripple project npm create ripple my-app # Navigate into the project cd my-app # Install dependencies npm install # Start the dev server npm run dev
Your app should be running at
http://localhost:3000
For the best experience, install the RippleJS VS Code extension:
Ctrl+Shift+X /
Cmd+Shift+X)
That gives you syntax highlighting, IntelliSense, type checking, and live diagnostics for
.ripple files.
The Todo list we’ll build demonstrates most of RippleJS’s core ideas:
track()
if/else,
for loops)
Open
App.ripple and drop this in (styles omitted here to keep things focused):
// TodoList.ripple import { track } from 'ripple'; export component App() { // Reactive state - these automatically trigger UI updates const todos = #[]; // TrackedArray for reactive list let inputValue = track(''); let filter = track('all'); // 'all' | 'active' | 'completed' let editingId = track(null); let editValue = track(''); // Derived values - automatically recompute when dependencies change let filteredTodos = track(() => { const allTodos = todos; if (@filter === 'active') { return allTodos.filter(todo => !todo.completed); } if (@filter === 'completed') { return allTodos.filter(todo => todo.completed); } return allTodos; }); let activeCount = track(() => todos.filter(t => !t.completed).length); let completedCount = track(() => todos.filter(t => t.completed).length); // Actions - direct mutations update the UI automatically const addTodo = () => { const text = @inputValue.trim(); if (!text) return; // Just push directly - no setState or immutable patterns needed todos.push({ id: Date.now(), text, completed: false }); @inputValue = ''; }; const toggleTodo = (id) => { const todo = todos.find(t => t.id === id); if (todo) { todo.completed = !todo.completed; // Direct mutation } }; const deleteTodo = (id) => { const index = todos.findIndex(t => t.id === id); if (index !== -1) { todos.splice(index, 1); // Direct mutation } }; const startEdit = (todo) => { @editingId = todo.id; @editValue = todo.text; }; const saveEdit = () => { const todo = todos.find(t => t.id === @editingId); if (todo && @editValue.trim()) { todo.text = @editValue.trim(); } @editingId = null; @editValue = ''; }; const cancelEdit = () => { @editingId = null; @editValue = ''; }; const clearCompleted = () => { const completed = todos.filter(t => t.completed); completed.forEach(todo => deleteTodo(todo.id)); }; <div class="todo-app"> <div class="header"> <h1>{"Ripple Todo List"}</h1> <div class="add-todo"> <input type="text" value={@inputValue} onInput={(e) => @inputValue = e.target.value} onKeyDown={(e) => e.key === 'Enter' && addTodo()} placeholder="What needs to be done?" class="todo-input" /> <button onClick={addTodo} class="btn btn-primary"> {"Add"} </button> </div> </div> {/* Stats bar - derived values update automatically */} <div class="stats"> <span class="stat"> {"Active: "}<strong>{@activeCount}</strong> </span> <span class="stat"> {"Completed: "}<strong>{@completedCount}</strong> </span> <span class="stat"> {"Total: "}<strong>{todos.length}</strong> </span> </div> {/* Filter buttons with dynamic classes */} <div class="filters"> <button class={@filter === 'all' ? 'filter-btn active' : 'filter-btn'} onClick={() => @filter = 'all'} > {"All"} </button> <button class={@filter === 'active' ? 'filter-btn active' : 'filter-btn'} onClick={() => @filter = 'active'} > {"Active"} </button> <button class={@filter === 'completed' ? 'filter-btn active' : 'filter-btn'} onClick={() => @filter = 'completed'} > {"Completed"} </button> </div> <div class="todo-list"> {/* Native for loop - no .map() needed */} for (const todo of @filteredTodos) { <div class={todo.completed ? 'todo-item completed' : 'todo-item'}> {/* Native if/else - no ternaries */} if (@editingId === todo.id) { <input type="text" value={@editValue} onInput={(e) => @editValue = e.target.value} onKeyDown={(e) => { if (e.key === 'Enter') saveEdit(); if (e.key === 'Escape') cancelEdit(); }} class="edit-input" /> <div class="edit-actions"> <button onClick={saveEdit} class="btn-icon btn-save"> {"✓"} </button> <button onClick={cancelEdit} class="btn-icon btn-cancel"> {"✕"} </button> </div> } else { <input type="checkbox" checked={todo.completed} onChange={() => toggleTodo(todo.id)} class="todo-checkbox" /> <span class="todo-text" onDblClick={() => startEdit(todo)} > {todo.text} </span> <button onClick={() => deleteTodo(todo.id)} class="btn-icon btn-delete" > {"🗑"} </button> } </div> } {/* Empty state with conditional message */} if (@filteredTodos.length === 0) { <div class="empty-state"> { @filter === 'completed' ? "No completed todos yet!" : @filter === 'active' ? "No active todos. Great work!" : "No todos yet. Add one above!" } </div> } </div> {/* Clear button only shows when needed */} if (@completedCount > 0) { <div class="footer"> <button onClick={clearCompleted} class="btn btn-secondary"> {"Clear completed (" + @completedCount + ")"} </button> </div> } </div> {/* Clone the repo to get the styles */} }
The interesting parts:
for and
if work directly in the template – no
.map() or ternary chains
todos.push,
todo.completed = !todo.completed), and the UI just follows
filteredTodos recomputes automatically when
todos or
filter change – no
useMemo, no dependency arrays
clsx-like to merge them
This is what our application looks like:
Here’s the same app in React, conceptually:
function TodoList() { const [todos, setTodos] = useState([]); const [inputValue, setInputValue] = useState(''); const [filter, setFilter] = useState('all'); const [editingId, setEditingId] = useState(null); const [editValue, setEditValue] = useState(''); // All these need useMemo to avoid recalculation on every render const filteredTodos = useMemo(() => { if (filter === 'active') return todos.filter(t => !t.completed); if (filter === 'completed') return todos.filter(t => t.completed); return todos; }, [todos, filter]); const activeCount = useMemo(() => todos.filter(t => !t.completed).length, [todos] ); const completedCount = useMemo(() => todos.filter(t => t.completed).length, [todos] ); // All these need useCallback to avoid recreating on every render const addTodo = useCallback(() => { const text = inputValue.trim(); if (!text) return; setTodos([...todos, { id: Date.now(), text, completed: false }]); setInputValue(''); }, [inputValue, todos]); const toggleTodo = useCallback((id) => { setTodos(todos.map(todo => todo.id === id ? { ...todo, completed: !todo.completed } : todo )); }, [todos]); // ... and so on return ( <div className="todo-app"> {/* JSX with .map() for loops */} {filteredTodos.map(todo => ( <div key={todo.id}> {/* nested ternaries for conditions */} </div> ))} </div> ); }
Count it: 5
useState, 3
useMemo, and several
useCallback calls if you’re trying to be “proper” about optimization. In Ripple, you mostly just reach for
track() and mutate your state without thinking about render cycles.
RippleJS is not production-ready yet, and Dominic is very clear about that. It’s raw, it has bugs, and it’s missing SSR and a mature ecosystem.
So why talk about it at all? Because the ideas are legitimately interesting.
React’s Hooks are powerful, but they also introduce a lot of subtle mental overhead. You constantly think about when to use
useCallback, whether
useMemo is worth it, and why something keeps re-rendering.
In RippleJS, you track values, access them with
@, and let the framework manage dependencies. A lot of that mental tax just disappears.
Plenty of frameworks “support” TypeScript, but it often feels like an afterthought. RippleJS assumes TypeScript from day one – and designs the syntax, compiler, and DX around it.
When only the DOM nodes that truly depend on a value update, and the framework is more frugal with memory, your app just runs faster without you micromanaging renders. No virtual DOM diffing, no reconciliation passes, no component re-runs.
Is RippleJS going to replace React? Almost certainly not. That’s not an interesting question anyway.
What RippleJS does is explore a different set of trade-offs and ask: What if we made the simple things simple again and the already simple things even simpler?
That’s worth paying attention to.
RippleJS is open source and very early. Dominic built the first version in a week and now has a few people on board, but turning this into a production-ready framework will take a community.
Areas where help is needed:
:global style selector
You don’t need to be a compiler engineer. If you’ve ever struggled with a framework’s complexity, you probably have useful instincts about what better looks like.
How to get involved:
The early contributors to React, Vue, and Svelte helped shape frameworks that millions of developers use today. RippleJS is at that early stage right now. If you’ve ever wanted to be part of building something that could matter, this is your chance.
We’ve taken a pretty deep tour through RippleJS.
I’m not dropping React for production work. But I am watching RippleJS closely, and I’ll absolutely be using it for side projects. The developer experience feels genuinely refreshing, and the performance story is compelling.
Will RippleJS “win”? That depends less on clever technical decisions and more on whether developers adopt it, build things with it, and contribute back.
So here’s the challenge: build something small with RippleJS this weekend – a counter, a to-do list, whatever. See for yourself whether the hype matches reality. And if you hit bugs or missing pieces, don’t just complain on social – open an issue, or a PR.
React’s ecosystem wasn’t built in a day, and it definitely wasn’t built by one person. RippleJS won’t be either.
Now go build something.
An AI reality check, Prisma v7, and “caveman compression”: discover what’s new in The Replay, LogRocket’s newsletter for dev and engineering leaders, in the November 26th issue.
As a developer, it’s easy to feel like you need to integrate AI into every feature and deploy agents for every task. But what if the smartest move isn’t to use AI, but to know when not to?
Coming from C# can quietly sabotage your TypeScript code. This article shows how to swap nullable flags and enums for discriminated unions and literal types so your Angular apps model state cleanly and stay easy to reason about.
Micro frontends boost autonomy but they make CSS a nightmare. In this guide, I break down how to scale styling without collisions using design tokens, CSS Modules, and the Shadow DOM.
Hey there, want to help make our blog better?
Join LogRocket’s Content Advisory Board. You’ll help inform the type of content we create and get access to exclusive meetups, social accreditation, and swag.Sign up now