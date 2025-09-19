React Server Components broke my app and I still don’t know why

Build smarter frontend chatbots with RAG and LangChain.js. Learn how to add context, improve accuracy, and cut costs with a practical tutorial.
Walk through a practical example of n8n’s Eval feature, which helps developers reduce hallucinations and increase reliability of AI products.
Secure AI-generated code with proactive prompting, automated guardrails, and contextual auditing. A practical playbook for safe AI-assisted development.
Explore the vibe coding hype cycle, the risks of casual “vibe-driven” development, and why prompt engineering deserves a comeback as a critical skill for building better, more reliable AI applications.