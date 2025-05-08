Your MVP didn’t fail; you didn’t set it up to teach you anything

Dev Ward shares how she’s helped curate the digital experience for the WNBA’s growing fanbase, including redesigning and launching a new app.
From now on, app developers can avoid the 30 percent cut Apple takes from most transactions and opt to process payments on their own.
Rangarakesh Kanchamreddy shares how he helps standardize the product requirements process via templates, context-setting, and collaboration.
Outliers show you where your product is brittle, where your assumptions break, and where your next act might be hiding.