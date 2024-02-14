What are product insights? Examples, methods, and significance

There are some products that seem to meet user needs in a perfect way. Is that a matter of luck or something else? Often it comes down to having a deep understanding of product insights.

Product insights are key to bridging the gap between customer expectations and product features. These insights help you dive deeper into user interaction so you can learn about their preferences and behaviors.

In this article, you’ll learn more about product insights and their importance in the product world.

What are product insights?

Product insights are the things you learn from analyzing customer interactions with your product. This involves the collection of data and gathering key insights about user’s preferences and displayed behaviors.

These insights reveal why as well as what’s happening. This critical layer of understanding can turn a decent product into a great one. But how do you gather such powerful insights?

How do you gather product insights?

There are several methodologies used to collect and analyze information about how customers use a product. It is a multifaceted process that is different for each business but the common methods include user feedback, market research, user testing and sales and customer support data.

User feedback

Getting direct feedback from the customer is invaluable. There are several mediums to get this raw data. Forms, surveys, questionnaires, interviews, and focus groups are all designed to cater this method. User reviews and comments are also a gold mine to get product insights.

Market research

Market research is a reliable method to get a broader understanding of not only the user demands, but potential gaps in the product niche. SWOT analysis is particularly useful for this.

User testing

Every product goes through several stages of testing through its lifecycle. User testing usually takes the shape of usability testing or beta testing where a sample of your target audience tests the product and provides direct input.

Sales and customer support data

The data gathered from customer and support interactions can be a valuable resource for getting product insights. This can be used to improve your product in many aspects like pricing, key features, and placement in the market.

There are several other methods that are use case specific but the end goal remains the same. You can make informed decisions and make your products more valuable to end users by utilizing product insights.

Product insights vs. consumer insights

It’s very easy to confuse consumer insights with product insights. This happens largely due to their interconnected nature in the domain of market research. While they are related, their objectives and collection methods often differ.

Focus area

Product insights are related to the use of the product, its features, and its performance. On the other hand, consumer insights delve into the understanding of consumer behavior, preferences, decision-making, etc.

Objective

The main goal of product insights is to improve the product based on its user perception and usability. Consumer insights differ because the aim is to understand the reasoning behind user choices and behaviors.

Data source

Product insights originate from user interaction with the product, like user data, customer reviews, and support queries. Consumer insights are drawn from a wider range of resources, such as market research, demographic studies, social media, and trend analysis.

Application

Product insights are directly involved in product development, new feature updates, and improving the usability of a product. Meanwhile, consumer insights inform marketing strategies and brand positioning.

Real-world examples of product insights

The majority of the biggest products in the tech world keep evolving based on the repeated cycles of improvements backed by product insights. From streaming services to personalized user experiences and smart home devices, product insights are the pivot of positive transformation.

Netflix’s personalized recommendations

The biggest streaming platform gathered insights from user viewing habits, ratings, and preferences. This led to the development of a sophisticated recommendation algorithm which has become the soul of Netflix’s user experience.

Spotify’s discover weekly

Spotify analyzed user listening patterns, genre preferences, and user playlists. These insights proved to be the backbone of its “Discover Weekly” feature and resulted in increased user retention and engagement.

There are several other examples like Adobe’s creative cloud, Fitbit’s sleep tracking feature, and countless more. It showcases the significance of product insights and how they can be utilized for innovation.

Leveraging product insights for decision-making

Progress is made when product insights are leveraged for decision-making. This strategic approach impacts various aspects of a business. This is true for each domain of a product.

For instance:

User pain points can be highlighted to inform product design and layout

Marketing strategies can be formulated based on consumer perceptions

Innovation can be aligned with the latest trends and user feedback

Educated analysis can inform product roadmaps for product evolution

In essence, product insights serve as a catalyst for continuous improvements across all facets of a business. These insights ensure that every strategy is data-driven, customer-focused, and aligns with the ever-evolving user needs.

Challenges in deriving product insights

Product insights can be difficult to gather and even more challenging to interpret. There are many complications that arise, from the sheer volume of data, potential bias in feedback, and inefficiency of data collection methods. Some of these include:

Data overload — Sifting through massive amounts of information

— Sifting through massive amounts of information Bias in feedback/data — Ensuring objectivity in data collection

— Ensuring objectivity in data collection Rapid market changes — Keeping insights up-to-date with market dynamics

— Keeping insights up-to-date with market dynamics Strategy integration — Effectively applying insights into business decisions

— Effectively applying insights into business decisions Resource constraints — Managing the cost and effort of insight gathering

These challenges can be tackled by adopting a robust approach in every phase. Data management tools, advanced analytics techniques, and diverse data sources can improve the quality of the process as well.

Key takeaways

Product insights are extremely valuable for turning a bad product into a useful one. These can also become the cornerstone of product innovation leading to success on multiple fronts. Try to remember the following takeaways:

Product insights bridge the gap between customer expectations and product features

Key to informed decision-making in product design and marketing strategies

Challenges in gathering and interpreting insights can be strategically addressed

Continuous adaptation and integration of insights are crucial for business success

Like every other process, there are complications that may arise at different stages but with the right approach, the end result will drive product success!

