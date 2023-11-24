To succeed in the fast-paced business world of today, companies must constantly adapt, innovate, and expand. Managing a diverse range of products is an effective way to showcase strategic planning, forward-looking thinking, and a commitment to meeting the evolving demands of customers.

In this article, we explore a case study of a startup that successfully transitioned from a single product to a portfolio of offerings. We cover the company’s challenges, the strategy and tactics it used, and its short-term and long-term successes, providing key takeaways for both experienced and aspiring product managers looking to take on product leadership roles.

The need for portfolio management

Apple Inc. is a successful company not only because of its MacBooks but also due to the wide range of products and services it offers. Similarly, Samsung’s success cannot be solely attributed to its mobile phones but also to its other offerings. Netflix’s popularity is due in large part to its global expansion, recommendation systems, investment in other areas, and content creation.

These companies owe a lot of their success to their diverse product offerings, which they manage effectively through a portfolio. For example, Netflix transitioned from selling DVDs to streaming content and has ventured into creating content like “House of Cards” and “Stranger Things,” extending its reach globally.

As a product manager and startup coach, I’ve learned the importance of transitioning from single-product management to portfolio management as a key strategy for startups to achieve scalability. Markets constantly change, and relying on a single product can leave a company vulnerable to sudden shifts. Therefore, having a diversified portfolio can help spread risk and enable adaptation to change.

A prime example is how Teams surpassed Slack’s daily active users, as Slack struggled to compete with technology giants like Microsoft, which possessed a range of products. This goes to show how offering various products provides stability by catering to diverse customer needs, establishing a competitive edge, and maximizing growth potential.

Transitioning to portfolio management: Challenges

Moving from managing a single product to managing a portfolio can be a challenging transition. Introducing new products could draw sales or attention away from existing products. Companies must ensure sufficient financial resources to bear these challenges, which often accompany transitions.

Some of the challenges include:

Complexity

As the number of products in a portfolio increases, various complexities arise, such as resource allocation and scarcity, competing priorities, resistance to change across teams, and short-term dips in financial and performance metrics. Proactive responses, streamlined processes, and a frequent pivot and persevering lean startup approach can help navigate these complexities successfully.

Brand identity and perception

Brand consistency and customer confusion may occur if changes are not effectively positioned against competitors, especially with a diversified portfolio. Loyal customers of the core product may be uncertain about the quality and reliability of new offerings. For instance, Uber Eats initially struggled to position itself as a natural extension of Uber’s core car renting and booking services.

User experience across the portfolio

Introducing new products can be daunting, particularly in providing consistent and high-quality customer support during onboarding and offboarding. Achieving seamless integration of new offerings and maintaining a uniform user experience can be technically complex, especially for global expansion. Netflix’s expansion in India is a notable case where they initially struggled to retain Indian viewers after free memberships ended, partly due to content misalignment with Indian preferences.

Overcoming these challenges requires a strategic mindset, deep market understanding, strong communication skills, and the ability to adapt quickly to changing circumstances. Moreover, having sufficient capital to bear losses during certain periods is also important.

Case study: OTT startup

Consider an OTT startup initially focused on a local OTT platform in India. The app quickly gained popularity and a strong user base in tier-2 and -3 cities, as well as small towns.

As the company grew, the leadership team recognized the need to diversify its product offerings — e.g., global expansion, partnerships, VFX production, and a diverse content catalog — to cater to a wider audience and reduce the risks associated with relying solely on a subscription-based OTT model.

The product leadership team identified three key challenges during the transition: competition, customer behavior, and expansion. They categorized these challenges and developed strategies to manage them effectively. The intense competition from major players in the Indian market, such as Netflix, Jio, and Hotstar, was a significant obstacle.

Additionally, a shift in customer behavior toward diverse global content in multiple languages posed another challenge. Finally, penetrating the global market and navigating complex legal and logistics challenges in licensing content were crucial hurdles to overcome.

To address these challenges, the leadership created portfolio transition strategies centered around customer needs and fostering a culture of innovation within the organization. They looked for emerging trends, opportunities, and gaps in targeting audiences based on their preferences and pain points. This approach helped drive the ROI potential of new capabilities ready to be part of the diversifying product portfolio.

Some key strategies and tactics included:

Starting small, thinking big — The team initially focused on a limited number of offerings to minimize risk and gain experience in portfolio management, despite having a long-term expansion plan

— The team initially focused on a limited number of offerings to minimize risk and gain experience in portfolio management, despite having a long-term expansion plan Opportunity sizing — Identifying opportunities based on emerging creative trends and diverse user segments, the company found ways to size each new offering added to the portfolio. They considered aspects like content production, experience localization, pricing, services, marketing, legal, and other add-on capabilities

— Identifying opportunities based on emerging creative trends and diverse user segments, the company found ways to size each new offering added to the portfolio. They considered aspects like content production, experience localization, pricing, services, marketing, legal, and other add-on capabilities Goals and objectives — The portfolio was crafted with utmost clarity, aligning its goals, objectives, and measures with the business’s vision, including expansion, content diversification, strategic partnerships, subscriptions, platform scalability, and ultimately enhancing the overall user experience

— The portfolio was crafted with utmost clarity, aligning its goals, objectives, and measures with the business’s vision, including expansion, content diversification, strategic partnerships, subscriptions, platform scalability, and ultimately enhancing the overall user experience Cross-functional collaboration — Prioritizing tracking metrics for product development, shortening time-to-market, and ensuring successful launches, the portfolio team enabled cross-functional teams to stay ahead of market conditions and customer needs

— Prioritizing tracking metrics for product development, shortening time-to-market, and ensuring successful launches, the portfolio team enabled cross-functional teams to stay ahead of market conditions and customer needs Risk and business performance indicators (BPI) — Product leadership set targets and a baseline for measuring market expansion and portfolio growth, focusing on reducing revenue volatility and tracking actionable insights of the portfolio strategy

— Product leadership set targets and a baseline for measuring market expansion and portfolio growth, focusing on reducing revenue volatility and tracking actionable insights of the portfolio strategy Outcome delivery — Opting for an outcome-based model allowed for quick adaptation to market changes and iteration of product offerings, facilitating adjustments in the portfolio strategy

— Opting for an outcome-based model allowed for quick adaptation to market changes and iteration of product offerings, facilitating adjustments in the portfolio strategy Scalable infrastructure — The platform behind the OTT product expansion, being the backbone of success, focused on expanding cloud-native infrastructure, AI/ML services, analytics, and providing a seamless global experience to cater to millions of subscribers

— The platform behind the OTT product expansion, being the backbone of success, focused on expanding cloud-native infrastructure, AI/ML services, analytics, and providing a seamless global experience to cater to millions of subscribers Adaptability — The team maintained a pivoting and persevering attitude toward offering growth, willing to adjust the portfolio as needed

These strategies resulted in several short-term successes:

Diversified revenue sources reduced the company’s vulnerability

The startup’s diverse product range enabled it to handle market fluctuations and compete effectively by offering a comprehensive suite of options

Expanded portfolio engagement led to wider subscriber bases, from small cities to advanced content viewers in tier 1 cities, facilitating global expansion

Takeaways

The successful transition to managing a portfolio of products led to sustainable growth, decreased risk, and the ability to capitalize on new market opportunities for the startup. It also allowed for expansion within budget and taking significant strides based on a data-driven and pivot-and-preserve approach. By strategically diversifying its product line, the startup is well-positioned to adapt to market changes and achieve long-term success.

In summary, this case study highlights the importance of agility, cross-functional collaboration, and data-driven decision-making in managing a product portfolio.

Role of product leaders

The role of product leaders in transitioning to portfolio management cannot be overstated. They must possess a strategic vision, strong decision-making abilities, and the capacity to manage complexities. Leadership skills, including motivating teams, managing stakeholders, and maintaining a clear focus on customer needs, are essential. Product leaders must also be adept at identifying market trends, understanding customer behavior, and leveraging technology to drive innovation and growth.

In conclusion, transitioning from single product management to portfolio management is a journey requiring strategic planning, adaptability, and strong leadership. It presents unique challenges but offers substantial rewards in terms of growth, risk management, and market positioning.

To successfully manage a portfolio, it’s crucial to think strategically, communicate clearly, and use the right tools and methodologies. The ideal strategies and tools will vary depending on factors like the organization’s size, industry, and goals. To tailor the approach, there are numerous popular methods, frameworks, and tools available. These are vital to guarantee a seamless and effective transition. Some of these include RACI, BCG, SWOT, and more.

BCG matrix (Boston Consulting Group matrix)

The BCG Matrix is a strategic management tool that helps businesses analyze their product or business unit portfolio. It classifies these elements based on their market growth rate and relative market share, resulting in four distinct quadrants. This approach is useful for identifying and prioritizing portfolio components that require the most attention and investment.

RACI matrix

The RACI matrix is a responsibility assignment matrix that helps define and clarify roles and responsibilities for tasks, decisions, and deliverables within a project or portfolio. This tool is instrumental in ensuring clear communication and understanding of responsibilities across different teams and stakeholders.

Portfolio management software

Portfolio management software offers portfolio dashboards, project tracking, and resource management applications. It can also automate program selection, prioritization, resource allocation, and tracking tasks. Popular portfolio management tools include Jira and Planview.

At the end of the day, the strategy, focus, mindset, and vision are more important than merely tools and frameworks.

Conclusion

In both startups and established enterprises, product professionals often encounter portfolio expansion during restructuring or as part of strategic growth initiatives. In these scenarios, a key factor for successful transition is the mindset and vision of the team. Strategies, tactics, legal considerations, and infrastructure needs typically align with this vision. However, the dynamic market environment requires effective post-transition portfolio management. This involves careful resource allocation, a focus on customer experience, and adequate working capital.

Successful portfolio transitions are more likely in companies that are already thriving with a limited set of products and have a vision to scale up their offerings. With determination and diligence, companies can navigate the complexities of transitioning and continue to thrive. It’s the blend of a strong strategic foundation and an agile approach to managing challenges that enables companies to leverage their strengths and succeed in scaling up their product offerings.

