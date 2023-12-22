Advisory boards aren’t only for executives. Join the LogRocket Content Advisory Board today
2023-12-22
944
#career development#project management
Bart Krawczyk
184269
102
Dec 22, 2023 ⋅ 3 min read

The best project management conferences in 2024

Bart Krawczyk Learning how to build beautiful products without burning myself out (again). Writing about what I discovered along the way.

With 2024 on the horizon, many of us start planning next year’s development budget.

The Best Project Management Conferences In 2024

One of the best investments one can make is attending a great conference. The dose of learning and inspiration they provide often helps fuel the year with energy and inspiration, not to mention new friendships that often develop during those events.

To make sure you don’t miss any such opportunities, here’s a curated list of the most interesting project management conferences happening in 2024. The list is regularly updated, so make sure to bookmark it.

Three conferences every project manager should consider

Before we jump into the full list, let’s briefly cover the three biggest contenders for the title of the best project management conference: PMI global summit, Agile on the Beach, and Agile 2024.

You can’t go wrong with these.

PMI Global Summit

PMI Global Summit is THE project management conference.

Hosted by the Project Management Alliance, the conference focuses on best project management practices and dives deep into PMP standards and best practices. If you’d like to share your story, PMI also has an open call for papers for their conferences, so take a shot.

It’s hard to find a better place for a project manager to be. Although the price tag spans four digits, PMI members can expect significant discounts.

In 2024, the PMI Global Summit will be in:

  • Berlin — April, 10-11
  • Los Angeles — September, 18-21
  • Rwanda — October

Agile on the Beach

Agile on the Beach is one of the best agile and scrum-related conferences out there. Hosted since 2011, the conference includes talks, workshops, networking spaces, and social events.

The overall theme of the conference is all around agile methodology, including its implementation in project management, teamwork, product design, and software delivery.

For roughly $800 for the conference and $200 for the afterparty on an actual boat, this conference is perfect for anyone working extensively with agile principles.

In 2024, Agile on the Beach will be in:

  • Falmouth — April, 4-5

Agile 2024

If you can’t make it to Europe to attend Agile on the Beach, don’t worry, Agile 2024 has you covered.

Organized by the Agile Alliance, Agile 2024 is a week-long conference focused on agile values and principles that will make any project manager’s life easier.

Although the conference itself is on the pricey end, with standard non-member registration starting at $2,599, they offer many discount programs. Keep in mind you are paying for five full days.

They also hold open calls for papers if you want to try your luck with becoming a speaker.

For 2024, Agile 2024 will be in:

  • Grapevine — July, 22-26

2024 project management conferences by date

Below is a list of already announced project management 2024 conferences. However, if you are a product-savvy project manager, make sure to also take a look at our list of product management conferences:

Conference Start End Days Duration Country/state City Virtual access Price
Regional Scrum Gathering Tokyo 1/10 1/11 Wed-

Thu

 2 days Japan Tokyo Yes $160-250
UX360 Research Summit 1/30 1/31 Tue–

Wed

 2 days Virtual Virtual Yes $199-299
axe-con 2/20 2/22 Wed-Fri 3 days Virtual Virtual Yes $0
Women In Project Management Summit 3/7 3/7 Thu 1 day Ireland Dublin No $330-500
SXSW 3/8 3/15 Fri-Fri 8 days USA, TX Austin No $645-2,095
Business of Software Europe 3/25 3/26 Mon-

Tue

 2 days UK Cambridge No $745-1,365
Annual TriAgile Conference 4/4 4/4 Thu 1 day USA, NC Raleigh No To be announced
PMI® Global Summit Series 2024 Europe 4/10 4/11 Wed-

Thu

 2 days Germany Berlin No To be announced
Web Summit Rio 4/15 4/18 Mon-

Thu

 4 days Brazil Rio de Janeiro No $300-

10,000

More great articles from LogRocket:
Business Agility Conference 2024 4/17 4/18 Wed-

Thu

 2 days Virtual Virtual Yes $0
Project Management Symposium 4/18 4/19 Thu-Fri 2 days USA, MD Maryland Yes $325-600
IPMA World Congress 4/19 4/21 Fri-Sun 3 days USA, MD Maryland No $299-499
Project Summit Business Analyst World 4/22 4/24 Mon-

Wed

 3 days USA, FL Orlando No $780-2,500
Machine Learning Prague 4/22 4/24 Mon-

Wed

 3 days Czech Prague Yes $230-490
Agile & Beyond 5/14 5/15 Tue-

Wed

 2 days USA, MI Detroid No $399
UX360 Research Summit 5/16 5/17 Thu-Fri 2 days Germany Beling No $747
APE Conf 5/23 5/24 Thu-Fri 2 days Poland Krakow No $396
Global Scrum Gathering 2024 5/19 5/22 Sun-

Wed

 4 days USA, LA New Orlean No $1,200-

1,400
Dublin Tech Summit 5/29 5/30 Wed-

Thu

 2 days Ireland Dublin No $252
Agile + DevOps West 6/2 6/7 Sun-Fri 6 days USA, NV Las Vegas Yes To be announced
APM Conference 6/5 6/6 Wed-

Thu

 2 days UK Coventry No $860
GOTO Amsterdam 6/11 6/13 Tue-Thu 3 days Netherlands Amsterdam No $1,074 – $1,612
ACE! 6/13 6/14 Thu-Fri 2 days Poland Krakow No $396
Agile on the Beach 7/4 7/5 Thu-Fri 2 days UK Falmouth No $750-830
Turing Fest 7/9 7/10 Tue-

Wed

 2 days Scotland Edinburgh No to be announced
Agile2024 7/22 7/26 Mon-Fri 5 days USA, TX Dallas No $2,599
ICPM 2024 9/5 9/6 Thu-Fri 2 days Colombia Bogota No $100-130
PMI® Global Summit 2024 9/18 9/21 Wed-

Sat

 4 days USA, CA Los Angeles No To be announced
Product Operations Summit 9/19 9/20 Thu-Fri 2 days USA, CA Oakland Yes $895-1,999
PMI® Africa Conference 2024 Oct Oct TBA Rwanda Rwanda No To be announced
Project Management 10/3 10/3 Thu 1 day UK London No $457

Virtual project management conferences 2024

These conferences are either 100% virtual, or on-site conferences that also have a live stream:

Conference Start End Days Duration Country/state City Virtual access? Price
Regional Scrum Gathering Tokyo 1/10 1/11 Wed-Thu 2 days Japan Tokyo Yes $160-250
UX360 Research Summit 1/30 1/31 Tue–Wed 2 days Virtual Virtual Yes $199-299
axe-con 2/20 2/22 Wed-Fri 3 days Virtual Virtual Yes $0
Business Agility Conference 2024 4/17 4/18 Wed-Thu 2 days Virtual Virtual Yes $0
Project Management Symposium 4/18 4/19 Thu-Fri 2 days USA, MD Maryland Yes $325-600
Project Summit Business Analyst World 4/22 4/24 Mon-Wed 3 days USA, FL Orlando No $780-2,500
Machine Learning Prague 4/22 4/24 Mon-Wed 3 days Czech Prague Yes $230-490
Agile + DevOps West 6/2 6/7 Sun-Fri 6 days USA, NV Las Vegas Yes To be announced
Product Operations Summit 9/19 9/20 Thu-Fri 2 days USA, CA Oakland Yes $895-1,999

Sortable list with more details

Click here for the full, sortable list of project management conferences in 2024, including additional details such as:

  • Country
  • Length
  • Days of the week

I hope you have a great experience at your next conference!

Featured image source: IconScout

LogRocket generates product insights that lead to meaningful action

LogRocket identifies friction points in the user experience so you can make informed decisions about product and design changes that must happen to hit your goals.

With LogRocket, you can understand the scope of the issues affecting your product and prioritize the changes that need to be made. LogRocket simplifies workflows by allowing Engineering, Product, UX, and Design teams to work from the same data as you, eliminating any confusion about what needs to be done.

Get your teams on the same page — try LogRocket today.

Stop guessing about your digital experience with LogRocket

Get started for free

Recent posts:

Is The Product Owner Role Doomed

Is the product owner role doomed?

Marty Cagan says that the rise of product owners has been damaging. So, what does the future of the product owner role look like?

Bartosz Jaworski
Dec 21, 2023 ⋅ 6 min read
Leader Spotlight Fatima Howes

Leader Spotlight: Managing by exception, with Fatima Howes

Fatima Howes shares her team’s approach of “managing by exception” — surfacing what is different instead of what’s normal.

Kate Trahan
Dec 21, 2023 ⋅ 8 min read
What Is Jira?

What is Jira?

Jira is a software program launched in 2002 by the Australian software company Atlassian to solve project management problems.

Zeynep Cansu Yildirim
Dec 21, 2023 ⋅ 5 min read
5 Project Management Methodologies

5 project management methodologies

There are five common methodologies that each cater to different teams, industries, and project requirements.

Aniket Parihar
Dec 21, 2023 ⋅ 5 min read
View all posts

Leave a Reply