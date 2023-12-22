The best project management conferences in 2024

With 2024 on the horizon, many of us start planning next year’s development budget.
One of the best investments one can make is attending a great conference. The dose of learning and inspiration they provide often helps fuel the year with energy and inspiration, not to mention new friendships that often develop during those events.
To make sure you don’t miss any such opportunities, here’s a curated list of the most interesting project management conferences happening in 2024. The list is regularly updated, so make sure to bookmark it.
Before we jump into the full list, let’s briefly cover the three biggest contenders for the title of the best project management conference: PMI global summit, Agile on the Beach, and Agile 2024.
You can’t go wrong with these.
PMI Global Summit is THE project management conference.
Hosted by the Project Management Alliance, the conference focuses on best project management practices and dives deep into PMP standards and best practices. If you’d like to share your story, PMI also has an open call for papers for their conferences, so take a shot.
It’s hard to find a better place for a project manager to be. Although the price tag spans four digits, PMI members can expect significant discounts.
In 2024, the PMI Global Summit will be in:
Agile on the Beach is one of the best agile and scrum-related conferences out there. Hosted since 2011, the conference includes talks, workshops, networking spaces, and social events.
The overall theme of the conference is all around agile methodology, including its implementation in project management, teamwork, product design, and software delivery.
For roughly $800 for the conference and $200 for the afterparty on an actual boat, this conference is perfect for anyone working extensively with agile principles.
In 2024, Agile on the Beach will be in:
If you can’t make it to Europe to attend Agile on the Beach, don’t worry, Agile 2024 has you covered.
Organized by the Agile Alliance, Agile 2024 is a week-long conference focused on agile values and principles that will make any project manager’s life easier.
Although the conference itself is on the pricey end, with standard non-member registration starting at $2,599, they offer many discount programs. Keep in mind you are paying for five full days.
They also hold open calls for papers if you want to try your luck with becoming a speaker.
For 2024, Agile 2024 will be in:
Below is a list of already announced project management 2024 conferences. However, if you are a product-savvy project manager, make sure to also take a look at our list of product management conferences:
|Conference
|Start
|End
|Days
|Duration
|Country/state
|City
|Virtual access
|Price
|Regional Scrum Gathering Tokyo
|1/10
|1/11
|Wed-
Thu
|2 days
|Japan
|Tokyo
|Yes
|$160-250
|UX360 Research Summit
|1/30
|1/31
|Tue–
Wed
|2 days
|Virtual
|Virtual
|Yes
|$199-299
|axe-con
|2/20
|2/22
|Wed-Fri
|3 days
|Virtual
|Virtual
|Yes
|$0
|Women In Project Management Summit
|3/7
|3/7
|Thu
|1 day
|Ireland
|Dublin
|No
|$330-500
|SXSW
|3/8
|3/15
|Fri-Fri
|8 days
|USA, TX
|Austin
|No
|$645-2,095
|Business of Software Europe
|3/25
|3/26
|Mon-
Tue
|2 days
|UK
|Cambridge
|No
|$745-1,365
|Annual TriAgile Conference
|4/4
|4/4
|Thu
|1 day
|USA, NC
|Raleigh
|No
|To be announced
|PMI® Global Summit Series 2024 Europe
|4/10
|4/11
|Wed-
Thu
|2 days
|Germany
|Berlin
|No
|To be announced
|Web Summit Rio
|4/15
|4/18
|Mon-
Thu
|4 days
|Brazil
|Rio de Janeiro
|No
|$300-
10,000
More great articles from LogRocket:
|Business Agility Conference 2024
|4/17
|4/18
|Wed-
Thu
|2 days
|Virtual
|Virtual
|Yes
|$0
|Project Management Symposium
|4/18
|4/19
|Thu-Fri
|2 days
|USA, MD
|Maryland
|Yes
|$325-600
|IPMA World Congress
|4/19
|4/21
|Fri-Sun
|3 days
|USA, MD
|Maryland
|No
|$299-499
|Project Summit Business Analyst World
|4/22
|4/24
|Mon-
Wed
|3 days
|USA, FL
|Orlando
|No
|$780-2,500
|Machine Learning Prague
|4/22
|4/24
|Mon-
Wed
|3 days
|Czech
|Prague
|Yes
|$230-490
|Agile & Beyond
|5/14
|5/15
|Tue-
Wed
|2 days
|USA, MI
|Detroid
|No
|$399
|UX360 Research Summit
|5/16
|5/17
|Thu-Fri
|2 days
|Germany
|Beling
|No
|$747
|APE Conf
|5/23
|5/24
|Thu-Fri
|2 days
|Poland
|Krakow
|No
|$396
|Global Scrum Gathering 2024
|5/19
|5/22
|Sun-
Wed
|4 days
|USA, LA
|New Orlean
|No
|$1,200-
1,400
|Dublin Tech Summit
|5/29
|5/30
|Wed-
Thu
|2 days
|Ireland
|Dublin
|No
|$252
|Agile + DevOps West
|6/2
|6/7
|Sun-Fri
|6 days
|USA, NV
|Las Vegas
|Yes
|To be announced
|APM Conference
|6/5
|6/6
|Wed-
Thu
|2 days
|UK
|Coventry
|No
|$860
|GOTO Amsterdam
|6/11
|6/13
|Tue-Thu
|3 days
|Netherlands
|Amsterdam
|No
|$1,074 – $1,612
|ACE!
|6/13
|6/14
|Thu-Fri
|2 days
|Poland
|Krakow
|No
|$396
|Agile on the Beach
|7/4
|7/5
|Thu-Fri
|2 days
|UK
|Falmouth
|No
|$750-830
|Turing Fest
|7/9
|7/10
|Tue-
Wed
|2 days
|Scotland
|Edinburgh
|No
|to be announced
|Agile2024
|7/22
|7/26
|Mon-Fri
|5 days
|USA, TX
|Dallas
|No
|$2,599
|ICPM 2024
|9/5
|9/6
|Thu-Fri
|2 days
|Colombia
|Bogota
|No
|$100-130
|PMI® Global Summit 2024
|9/18
|9/21
|Wed-
Sat
|4 days
|USA, CA
|Los Angeles
|No
|To be announced
|Product Operations Summit
|9/19
|9/20
|Thu-Fri
|2 days
|USA, CA
|Oakland
|Yes
|$895-1,999
|PMI® Africa Conference 2024
|Oct
|Oct
|TBA
|Rwanda
|Rwanda
|No
|To be announced
|Project Management
|10/3
|10/3
|Thu
|1 day
|UK
|London
|No
|$457
These conferences are either 100% virtual, or on-site conferences that also have a live stream:
|Conference
|Start
|End
|Days
|Duration
|Country/state
|City
|Virtual access?
|Price
|Regional Scrum Gathering Tokyo
|1/10
|1/11
|Wed-Thu
|2 days
|Japan
|Tokyo
|Yes
|$160-250
|UX360 Research Summit
|1/30
|1/31
|Tue–Wed
|2 days
|Virtual
|Virtual
|Yes
|$199-299
|axe-con
|2/20
|2/22
|Wed-Fri
|3 days
|Virtual
|Virtual
|Yes
|$0
|Business Agility Conference 2024
|4/17
|4/18
|Wed-Thu
|2 days
|Virtual
|Virtual
|Yes
|$0
|Project Management Symposium
|4/18
|4/19
|Thu-Fri
|2 days
|USA, MD
|Maryland
|Yes
|$325-600
|Project Summit Business Analyst World
|4/22
|4/24
|Mon-Wed
|3 days
|USA, FL
|Orlando
|No
|$780-2,500
|Machine Learning Prague
|4/22
|4/24
|Mon-Wed
|3 days
|Czech
|Prague
|Yes
|$230-490
|Agile + DevOps West
|6/2
|6/7
|Sun-Fri
|6 days
|USA, NV
|Las Vegas
|Yes
|To be announced
|Product Operations Summit
|9/19
|9/20
|Thu-Fri
|2 days
|USA, CA
|Oakland
|Yes
|$895-1,999
Click here for the full, sortable list of project management conferences in 2024, including additional details such as:
I hope you have a great experience at your next conference!
Featured image source: IconScout
LogRocket identifies friction points in the user experience so you can make informed decisions about product and design changes that must happen to hit your goals.
With LogRocket, you can understand the scope of the issues affecting your product and prioritize the changes that need to be made. LogRocket simplifies workflows by allowing Engineering, Product, UX, and Design teams to work from the same data as you, eliminating any confusion about what needs to be done.
Get your teams on the same page — try LogRocket today.
Marty Cagan says that the rise of product owners has been damaging. So, what does the future of the product owner role look like?
Fatima Howes shares her team’s approach of “managing by exception” — surfacing what is different instead of what’s normal.
Jira is a software program launched in 2002 by the Australian software company Atlassian to solve project management problems.
There are five common methodologies that each cater to different teams, industries, and project requirements.