The best project management conferences in 2024

With 2024 on the horizon, many of us start planning next year’s development budget.

One of the best investments one can make is attending a great conference. The dose of learning and inspiration they provide often helps fuel the year with energy and inspiration, not to mention new friendships that often develop during those events.

To make sure you don’t miss any such opportunities, here’s a curated list of the most interesting project management conferences happening in 2024. The list is regularly updated, so make sure to bookmark it.

Three conferences every project manager should consider

Before we jump into the full list, let’s briefly cover the three biggest contenders for the title of the best project management conference: PMI global summit, Agile on the Beach, and Agile 2024.

You can’t go wrong with these.

PMI Global Summit

PMI Global Summit is THE project management conference.

Hosted by the Project Management Alliance, the conference focuses on best project management practices and dives deep into PMP standards and best practices. If you’d like to share your story, PMI also has an open call for papers for their conferences, so take a shot.

It’s hard to find a better place for a project manager to be. Although the price tag spans four digits, PMI members can expect significant discounts.

In 2024, the PMI Global Summit will be in:

Berlin — April, 10-11

— April, 10-11 Los Angeles — September, 18-21

— September, 18-21 Rwanda — October

Agile on the Beach

Agile on the Beach is one of the best agile and scrum-related conferences out there. Hosted since 2011, the conference includes talks, workshops, networking spaces, and social events.

The overall theme of the conference is all around agile methodology, including its implementation in project management, teamwork, product design, and software delivery.

For roughly $800 for the conference and $200 for the afterparty on an actual boat, this conference is perfect for anyone working extensively with agile principles.

In 2024, Agile on the Beach will be in:

Falmouth — April, 4-5

Agile 2024

If you can’t make it to Europe to attend Agile on the Beach, don’t worry, Agile 2024 has you covered.

Organized by the Agile Alliance, Agile 2024 is a week-long conference focused on agile values and principles that will make any project manager’s life easier.

Although the conference itself is on the pricey end, with standard non-member registration starting at $2,599, they offer many discount programs. Keep in mind you are paying for five full days.

They also hold open calls for papers if you want to try your luck with becoming a speaker.

For 2024, Agile 2024 will be in:

Grapevine — July, 22-26

Virtual project management conferences 2024

These conferences are either 100% virtual, or on-site conferences that also have a live stream:

I hope you have a great experience at your next conference!

