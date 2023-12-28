The best product management conferences in 2024

With the new year comes new opportunities for career growth and ways for spending your corporate development budgets.

Continuing the tradition we started last year, we’ve curated a list of the most interesting 2024 product management conferences to attend.

Hope to see you on one of them!

The most well-known product management conferences

There are dozens of product management conferences held every year and it would take an actual ebook to write about them all.

That said, there are three big product management conferences that every seasoned PM should know about.

Mind the Product (#mtpcon)

If I were to choose only one conference to attend, I’d undoubtedly go for #mtpcon. Organized by Mind the Product — the most renowned and prominent product management community out there — #mtpcon has no equals.

What differentiates the conference from competitors is its lineup — each edition has a variety of top-notch speakers and product gurus, such as Marty Cagan himself. There’s no way to be bored during #mtpcon.

Typically spanning two to three days, Mind the Product conferences are held annually in both Europe and the US.

The schedule for the conference has yet to be announced, but will probably be an in-person conference in both the US and Europe.

ProductCon

ProductCon, organized by Product School, stands out as one of the premier global conferences catering to product managers. Supported by prominent brands like Amplitude and Miro the event offers a unique opportunity to glean insights from experienced PMs representing the industry leaders.

Although a $900 price tag might seem hefty for a one-day long conference, for those of you who are undecided, there’s also an option to join each conference fully online.

In 2024, ProductCon will be be held:

London — Feb, 20

— Feb, 20 Online — Aug, 24

— Aug, 24 New York — May, 29

Product-Led Summit

Although Product-Led Summit is a smaller type of a conference than ProductCon or #mtpcon, it definitely deserves a spot as one of the top three product conferences out there.

With a focus on product-led growth strategies and tactics, it’s a perfect place for product managers, marketers, and growth hackers.

In 2024, Product-Led Summit will be in:

Austin — Feb, 13-14

— Feb, 13-14 New York — Mar, 20-21

— Mar, 20-21 Amsterdam — May, 8-9

— May, 8-9 Las Vegas — May, 22–23

— May, 22–23 San Francisco — Sep, 4-5

— Sep, 4-5 Berlin — Oct, 4

— Oct, 4 Sydney — Oct, 30-31

— Oct, 30-31 Singapore — Nov, 7

— Nov, 7 London — Nov, 27-28

Plan your 2024 calendar with the list of product management conferences:

Virtual product management conferences 2024

Although nothing beats an in-person conference experience, these conferences allow you to participate from the comfort of your home:

Sortable list with more details

Click here for the full, sortable list of product management conferences in 2024, including additional details such as:

Country

Length

Days of the week

Hope to see you at one of the many product conferences this year!

