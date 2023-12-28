Advisory boards aren’t only for executives. Join the LogRocket Content Advisory Board today
2023-12-28
1320
#agile and scrum#project management
Bart Krawczyk
184299
102
Dec 28, 2023 ⋅ 4 min read

The best product management conferences in 2024

Bart Krawczyk Learning how to build beautiful products without burning myself out (again). Writing about what I discovered along the way.

With the new year comes new opportunities for career growth and ways for spending your corporate development budgets.

The Best Product Management Conferences in 2024

Continuing the tradition we started last year, we’ve curated a list of the most interesting 2024 product management conferences to attend.

Hope to see you on one of them!

The most well-known product management conferences

There are dozens of product management conferences held every year and it would take an actual ebook to write about them all.

That said, there are three big product management conferences that every seasoned PM should know about.

Mind the Product (#mtpcon)

If I were to choose only one conference to attend, I’d undoubtedly go for #mtpcon. Organized by Mind the Product — the most renowned and prominent product management community out there — #mtpcon has no equals.

What differentiates the conference from competitors is its lineup — each edition has a variety of top-notch speakers and product gurus, such as Marty Cagan himself. There’s no way to be bored during #mtpcon.

Typically spanning two to three days, Mind the Product conferences are held annually in both Europe and the US.

The schedule for the conference has yet to be announced, but will probably be an in-person conference in both the US and Europe.

ProductCon

ProductCon, organized by Product School, stands out as one of the premier global conferences catering to product managers. Supported by prominent brands like Amplitude and Miro the event offers a unique opportunity to glean insights from experienced PMs representing the industry leaders.

Although a $900 price tag might seem hefty for a one-day long conference, for those of you who are undecided, there’s also an option to join each conference fully online.

In 2024, ProductCon will be be held:

  • London — Feb, 20
  • Online — Aug, 24
  • New York — May, 29

Product-Led Summit

Although Product-Led Summit is a smaller type of a conference than ProductCon or #mtpcon, it definitely deserves a spot as one of the top three product conferences out there.

With a focus on product-led growth strategies and tactics, it’s a perfect place for product managers, marketers, and growth hackers.

In 2024, Product-Led Summit will be in:

  • Austin — Feb, 13-14
  • New York — Mar, 20-21
  • Amsterdam — May, 8-9
  • Las Vegas — May, 22–23
  • San Francisco — Sep, 4-5
  • Berlin — Oct, 4
  • Sydney — Oct, 30-31
  • Singapore — Nov, 7
  • London — Nov, 27-28

2024 product management conferences by date

Plan your 2024 calendar with the list of product management conferences:

Conference Start End Days Duration Country/state City Virtual access? Price
UX360 Research Summit 1/30 1/31 Tue— Wed 2 days Virtual Virtual Yes $199-299
Product-Led Summit Austin 2/13 2/14 Tue—Wed 2 days USA, TX Austing Yes $1,095-1,999
ProductCon London 2/20 2/20 Wed 1 day UK London Yes $0-1,440
axe-con 2/20 2/22 Wed—Fri 3 days Virtual Virtual Yes $0
ProductWorld 2/21 2/23 Thu—Sat 3 days USA, CA Oakland No $980-1,990
ConveyUX 2/27 02/29 Tue—Thu 3 days USA, WA Seattle Yes $530-1,195
ProductWorld 2/27 02/29 Tue—Thu 3 days Virtual Virtual Yes $980-1,990
SXSW 3/8 3/15 Fri—Fri 8 days USA, TX Austin No $645-2,095
Product Ops Summit 3/13 3/14 Wed—Thu 2 days USA, NY New York Yes $1,095-1,999
Product-Led Summit 3/13 3/14 Wed—Thu 2 days USA, NY New York Yes $1,095-1,999
AMC Conference on Intelligent User Interfaces 3/18 3/21 Mon—Thu 4 days USA, SC Greenville No To be announced
Leading Design 3/20 3/21 Wed—Thu 2 days USA, NY New York No To be announced
UX Copenhagen 3/20 3/21 Wed—Thu 2 day Denmark Copenhagen Yes $573-1,075
Business of Software Europe 3/25 3/26 Mon—Tue 2 days UK Cambridge No $745-1,365
Advancing Research 3/25 3/27 Mon—Wed 3 days USA, NY New York No $1,195-1,790
Annual TriAgile Conference 4/4 4/4 Thu 1 day USA, NC Raleigh No To be announced
IAC: information architecture conference 4/9 4/13 Tue—Sat 5 days USA, WA Seattle No $350-$550
Web Summit Rio 4/15 4/18 Mon—Thu 4 days Brazil Rio de Janeiro No $300-10,000
The New York Product Conference 4/18 4/18 Thu 1 day USA, NY New York No $495-1,845
Machine Learning Prague 4/22 4/24 Mon—Wed 3 days Czech Prague Yes $230-490
Product-Led Summit 5/10 5/11 Fri—Sat 2 days Netherlands Amsterdam Yes $960-2,050
CHI 5/11 5/16 Sat—Thu 6 days USA, HI Honolulu Yes To be announced
Agile & Beyond 5/14 5/15 Tue—Wed 2 days USA, MI Detroit No $399
La Product Conf Paris 5/15 5/15 Wed 1 day France Paris No $602-806
Leading the Product 5/15 5/16 Wed—Thu 2 days Australia Sydney No $795-1,490
UXDX USA 5/15 5/17 Wed—Fri 3 days USA, NY New York Yes $219-3,430
UX360 Research Summit 5/16 5/17 Thu—Fri 2 days Germany Beling No $747
La Product Conf 5/17 5/17 Fri 1 day Spain Madrid No $268-376
UXLX User Experience Lisbon 5/21 5/24 Tue—Fri 4 day Portugal Lisbon No $371-1,340
Product-Led Growth 5/22 5/23 Wed—Thu 2 days USA, NV Las Vegas Yes $895-1,999
Leading the Product 5/22 5/23 Wed—Thu 2 days Australia Melbourne No $795-1,490
APE Conf 5/23 5/24 Thu—Fri 2 days Poland Kraków No $396
ProductCon New York 5/29 5/29 Wed 1 day USA, NY New York Yes $0-1,162
Dublin Tech Summit 5/29 5/30 Wed—Thu 2 days Ireland Dublin No $252
Agile + DevOps West 6/2 6/7 Sun—Fri 6 days USA, NV Las Vegas Yes To be announced
GOTO Amsterdam 6/11 6/13 Tue—Thu 3 days Netherlands Amsterdam No $1,074 – $1,612
ACE! 6/13 6/14 Thu—Fri 2 days Poland Kraków No $396
INDUSTRY: The Product Conference 6/17 6/19 Mon—Wed 3 days Ireland Dublin No $801-2,307
Collision 6/17 6/20 Mon—Thu 4 days Canada Toronto No To be announced
growth marketing SUMMIT 6/19 6/19 Wed 1 day Germany Frankfurt No $830-1,999
HCI International 6/29 7/4 Sat—Thu 6 days USA, DC Washington No To be announced
Agile on the Beach 7/4 7/5 Thu—Fri 2 days UK Falmouth No $753-828
UXPA International Conference 7/8 7/11 Mon—Thu 4 days USA, FL Fort Lauderdale No To be announced
Turing Fest 7/9 7/10 Tue—Wed 2 days Scotland Edinburgh No To be announced
Agile2024 7/22 7/26 Mon—Fri 5 days USA, TX Dallas No $2 599
UX Australia 8/27 8/30 Tue—Fri 4 days Australia Melbourne Yes To be announced
UX Nordic 8/28 8/29 Wed—Thu 2 days Denmark Aarhus Yes $193-666
SaaStr Annual 9/10 9/12 Tue—Thu 3 days USA, CA San Mateo No $899-1,198
Product at Heart 9/11 9/13 Wed—Fri 3 days Germany Hamburg No $536-751
Product-Led Summit 9/19 9/20 Thu—Fri 2 days USA, CA Oakland Yes $895-1,999
Product Operations Summit 9/19 9/20 Thu—Fri 2 days USA, CA Oakland Yes $895-1,999
INDUSTRY: The Product Conference 9/23 9/25 Mon—Wed 3 days USA, OH Cleveland No $745-2,145
uxcon vienna 9/26 9/27 Thu—Fri 2 days Austria Vienna Yes $742-957
UXDX EMEA 10/9 10/11 Wed—Fri 3 days Dublin Dublin Yes $214-3,225
Mind the Product London 10/22 10/22 Tue 1 day London London Yes To be announced
UserTesting | The Human Insight Summit (THiS) 10/28 10/30 Mon—Wed 3 days USA, TX Austing No $199-599

Nothing struck your interest? Try going through our project management and UX design lists for more positions.

Virtual product management conferences 2024

Although nothing beats an in-person conference experience, these conferences allow you to participate from the comfort of your home:

Conference Start End Days Duration Country/state City Virtual access? Price
UX360 Research Summit 1/30 1/31 Tue—Wed 2 days Virtual Virtual Yes $199-299
Product-Led Summit Austin 2/13 2/14 Tue—Wed 2 days USA, TX Austing Yes $1,095-1,999
ProductCon London 2/20 2/20 Wed 1 day UK London Yes $0-1,440
axe-con 2/20 2/22 Wed—Fri 3 days Virtual Virtual Yes $0
ConveyUX 2/27 02/29 Tue—Thu 3 days USA, WA Seattle Yes $530-1,195
ProductWorld 2/27 02/29 Tue—Thu 3 days Virtual Virtual Yes $980-1,990
Product Ops Summit 3/13 3/14 Wed—Thu 2 days USA, NY New York Yes $1,095-1,999
Product-Led Summit 3/13 3/14 Wed—Thu 2 days USA, NY New York Yes $1,095-1,999
UX Copenhagen 3/20 3/21 Wed—Thu 2 day Denmark Copenhagen Yes $573-1,075
Machine Learning Prague 4/22 4/24 Mon—Wed 3 days Czech Prague Yes $230-490
Product-Led Summit 5/10 5/11 Fri—Sat 2 days Netherlands Amsterdam Yes $960-2,050
CHI 5/11 5/16 Sat—Thu 6 days USA, HI Honolulu Yes To be announced
UXDX USA 5/15 5/17 Wed—Fri 3 days USA, NY New York Yes $219-3,430
Product-Led Growth 5/22 5/23 Wed—Thu 2 days USA, NV Las Vegas Yes $895-1,999
ProductCon New York 5/29 5/29 Wed 1 day USA, NY New York Yes $0-1,162
Agile + DevOps West 6/2 6/7 Sun—Fri 6 days USA, NV Las Vegas Yes To be announced
UX Australia 8/27 8/30 Tue—Fri 4 days Australia Melbourne Yes To be announced
UX Nordic 8/28 8/29 Wed—Thu 2 days Denmark Aarhus Yes $193-666
Product-Led Summit 9/19 9/20 Thu—Fri 2 days USA, CA Oakland Yes $895-1,999
Product Operations Summit 9/19 9/20 Thu—Fri 2 days USA, CA Oakland Yes $895-1,999
uxcon vienna 9/26 9/27 Thu—Fri 2 days Austria Vienna Yes $742-957
UXDX EMEA 10/9 10/11 Wed—Fri 3 days Dublin Dublin Yes $214-3,225
Mind the Product London 10/22 10/22 Tue 1 day London London Yes To be announced

Sortable list with more details

Click here for the full, sortable list of product management conferences in 2024, including additional details such as:

  • Country
  • Length
  • Days of the week

Hope to see you at one of the many product conferences this year!

Featured image source: IconScout

LogRocket generates product insights that lead to meaningful action

LogRocket identifies friction points in the user experience so you can make informed decisions about product and design changes that must happen to hit your goals.

With LogRocket, you can understand the scope of the issues affecting your product and prioritize the changes that need to be made. LogRocket simplifies workflows by allowing Engineering, Product, UX, and Design teams to work from the same data as you, eliminating any confusion about what needs to be done.

Get your teams on the same page — try LogRocket today.

Stop guessing about your digital experience with LogRocket

Get started for free

Recent posts:

Building Trust With An Open-Door Policy

Building trust with an open-door policy

In this article, you’ll learn what an open-door policy is, its advantages and disadvantages, as well as how to build one within your team.

David Pereira
Dec 27, 2023 ⋅ 3 min read
The Power Of Brand Recognition

The power of brand recognition

Brand recognition refers to the extent consumers can identify and recognize a brand with its associated products and services.

Suhasini Gadam
Dec 26, 2023 ⋅ 7 min read
The Best Project Management Conferences In 2024

The best project management conferences in 2024

To make sure you don’t miss any opportunities, here’s a list of the most interesting project management conferences happening in 2024.

Bart Krawczyk
Dec 22, 2023 ⋅ 3 min read
Is The Product Owner Role Doomed

Is the product owner role doomed?

Marty Cagan says that the rise of product owners has been damaging. So, what does the future of the product owner role look like?

Bartosz Jaworski
Dec 21, 2023 ⋅ 6 min read
View all posts

Leave a Reply