What makes for a habit-forming product?

The Oxford Dictionary describes the word “habit” as, “A settled or regular tendency or practice, especially one that is hard to give up.”
In product management, habit-forming products are just that. When you think of building habit-forming products, you’re talking about building user behaviors that are replicable. The requirement for this is simple: offer a solution to a user problem where they find value and keep coming back for more.
That said, users don’t just need another software or product to add to their lives. A lot of product builders forget this and think their product is the ultimate solution and the only thing their users need in their lives. The point is, that the user will only care if it solves a core problem. The job of the product is to get that first win to establish trust and then create a loop with nudges for further engagement.
In this article, you’ll learn more about how you can create habit-forming products by looking at Nir Nyal’s Hook Model and read examples of successful attempts.
If you’ve not read Nir Eyal’s book “The Hook Model,” let me briefly describe what the book says and how you can leverage that concept while you build your product.
In short, habit-forming products successfully create a loop of expected user behavior that solves a user’s key pain point and keeps them returning to the product.
Nir Eyal calls out the four key principles of habit-forming products:
As you might have already realized, there are strong ethical concerns around building habit-forming products that exploit human psychology fundamentals. Of course, every tool has both good and bad sides. If you’re doing something for good — imagine a product leveraging the hook model to help preserve the environment where users go to the product to track their carbon footprint and make amends. Well, that’s the great goal where Hook can be helpful.
On the other hand, if you’re building products that end up making you fall into the trap of doom-scrolling with no specific improvement to life, the Hook Model is probably exploiting you. It’s also important to note that Nir mainly covers the social media giants of the time (Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, etc.) while explaining the above concept.
Let me help you translate Nir’s suggestions into an actionable strategy for your product. I would break down the strategy into three steps to build a habit-forming product:
While you take a stab at using this playbook to build habit-forming products, remember the ethical aspects of your actions. Make sure you’re being transparent to your users about how and where data is collected and used on the product’s user experience. Keep your user’s well-being as a north star priority.
If you don’t have a healthy user, your habit-forming product will be short-lived. Always ask yourself, if your user experience design is striving to become so habit-forming, is it bringing any positive impact to their lives? Are you adding any value to their lives?
Now that you have a good understanding of the core concepts and strategies of building a habit-forming product, let me give you a few examples of successful habit-forming products:
As you get excited about creating your loop from the Hook Model, remember the following key points:
Keep building!
Featured image source: IconScout
LogRocket identifies friction points in the user experience so you can make informed decisions about product and design changes that must happen to hit your goals.
With LogRocket, you can understand the scope of the issues affecting your product and prioritize the changes that need to be made. LogRocket simplifies workflows by allowing Engineering, Product, UX, and Design teams to work from the same data as you, eliminating any confusion about what needs to be done.
Get your teams on the same page — try LogRocket today.
Boris Logvinsky talks about the importance of building context and understanding customer challenges when you move between industries.
Customer behavior analysis (CBA) is the study of how individual customers, groups, or segments act when interacting with your product.
While frameworks have clear benefits, it’s important to understand how and when to use them, as they are often overused or used in the wrong context or setting.
All the metrics, data, and analysis you made will make a difference, but success isn’t always directly proportional to the effort you put in.