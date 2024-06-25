Introducing Galileo AI Summer ’24: Session summaries and severe mobile issues

Session replay and product analytics have become the cornerstone of understanding user behavior across all digital experiences — ecommerce sites, B2B products, native mobile apps, kiosks, etc. Without these capabilities, teams are left guessing about what their users are doing, what they want, and what’s going wrong.

The problem with legacy session replay and analytics tools is that you’re still manually tagging events and watching hundreds of user sessions to understand behavior. That’s time product managers could spend talking to customers, engineers could spend building great products, and support teams could spend helping solve user issues.

Over the past five years, we’ve been working tirelessly on Galileo — our AI system that watches all of your user sessions and builds a human-like understanding of your application.

Today, we’re excited to announce our Galileo AI Summer ‘24 release, featuring Galileo Highlights. Previously, when a user reported a problem, you’d have to watch hours of their sessions to understand their experience. Highlights automates this process by summarizing each user’s experience with your product and creating written summaries of groups of user sessions – identifying patterns, friction points, and behavioral trends across those sessions.

Summer ’24 also includes Galileo Issues for Mobile, which surfaces the top issues affecting your mobile app customers.

Introducing Galileo Highlights

Session replay is valuable for understanding user behavior, but watching replays is time-consuming. Support and engineering teams may watch replays to add context to customer tickets, but finding the right sessions and moments can be a significant time drain. Product teams watch sessions for customers using new features, those who churned, or those who left negative feedback, but watching enough sessions to understand the trends at play takes hours, if not days:

Galileo Highlights solves this by watching user sessions and creating written summaries of the patterns, friction points, and key moments. This saves you hours, providing concise summaries and direct links to problem areas, equipping you with the context needed to quickly understand what your users are doing:

We’ve seen customers adopting Highlights for a wide variety of use cases:

Resolving support tickets — Highlights integrates with Zendesk, Intercom, and other ticketing systems to summarize why customers are running into issues

Understanding customer churn — Highlights watches the behaviors of at-risk or recently churned customers and summarizes why users are dropping off or leaving your product

Enriching customer feedback data — Highlights integrates with Qualtrics and other voice of customer solutions to understand negative customer sentiment

Afp Capital, a Chilean financial services company, was an early adopter of Highlights.

“LogRocket Highlights has the potential to be a game-changer for our team,” said Fernando Soto Tobar, Manager of IT Services. “We imagine multiple use cases, such as providing our agents with summaries of customer behavior, to proactively reach out or communicate with customers who may be experiencing issues with our products. Highlights quickly explains what a customer experienced, providing our team with the information they need to have a different and personalized conversation. We’re excited to see how Highlights will impact customer satisfaction and churn over the upcoming months.”

This is just the beginning. Highlights will soon grow to help LogRocket users identify crucial trends in new releases, feature areas, and conversion flows across groups of user sessions.

Galileo Highlights is now available in open beta. Click here to request access or see it in action here:

Galileo Issues for Mobile

Summer ‘24 also brings the Galileo AI Issues capabilities already available on the web to native mobile apps.

Developing mobile apps is hard due to the wide variety of operating systems, devices, and network conditions. When you ship updates, it’s easy to introduce issues that impact customers and lead to lower conversion rates and app uninstalls. That’s why we’re excited to announce Galileo Issues for Mobile, which proactively identifies the impactful user-facing problems that are most impacting your customers:

The system alerts relevant stakeholders, describing the problem and providing context, including the affected sessions. This helps you find issues quickly, addressing problems before vital KPIs are affected.

Galileo Issues for Mobile is now available in open beta. Click here to request access.

LogRocket’s AI-first session replay and analytics is the future

Galileo AI is still in early stages, with exciting plans to continue to improve its capabilities as your always-on product assistant. Galileo is designed not only to optimize existing workflows — such as generating graphs from a chat interface — but also to reimagine how you create amazing digital experiences with insights previously blocked by vast amounts of data.

If you’re interested in experiencing Galileo AI firsthand, you can request access to the Highlights and Mobile Issues betas here.

If you’d like to become part of the team that’s defining the next generation of solutions for software teams, we’re hiring.