Introducing Galileo AI Summer ’24: Session summaries and severe mobile issues

A/B testing is a method of comparative analysis where two versions of a product change (A and B) are tested against each other.
Business operations refer to the day-to-day activities of a company that helps it run efficiently and generate value.
Deepa Muralikrishnan discusses how she continuously evolves products and their value propositions to meet changing factors.
Amy Saunders talks about how end-to-end customer experience is like a content supply chain, as well as the power of “and” instead of “or.”