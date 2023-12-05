Meet Galileo — your new AI-powered product analyst

In today’s digital-centric world, product teams are tasked with owning critical KPIs: conversion, adoption, retention, and more. When those KPIs don’t perform as expected, teams dig through massive amounts of data to figure out why.

Too often, though, those teams fail to find the root cause of a conversion or adoption problem because the important issues are buried in all their data.

Product teams today have a plethora of tools, but the tools that worked in the past just aren’t purpose-built for surfacing the issues affecting customers’ experiences:

Analytics solutions are too high-level and too reactive; by the time you realize something’s going wrong, the business is already suffering and there’s no “why” included in the data

Error monitoring can alert you to errors in real time, but it’s limited to code errors and full of false positives

Session replay is great at providing context, but finding the right sessions is time-consuming, and it’s easy to miss important issues

What’s a product team to do?

To ensure that user struggle isn’t hurting your business, product teams should be able to identify and understand negative experiences in real time. They need a solution that not only analyzes user interactions, but also understands the context of those interactions in a way that quickly surfaces key user patterns and detects the areas with the most user struggle.

From there, product teams should be able to take stock of all their options and understand which areas of work will move the needle most. This actionable information should be easily accessible, not buried under mountains of data — freeing up teams to spend their time creating great apps and experiences rather than trying to understand the analytics data behind them.

Introducing Galileo AI

Today we are excited to launch LogRocket’s Galileo AI, reinventing how digital product teams create great digital experiences.

Galileo is like a new member of your product team — watching every user session to gain a human-like understanding of your application and its flows. Galileo then surfaces the most impactful areas of user struggle and key behavior patterns, guiding teams on where to invest for maximum return in creating great user experiences.

Each of these issues is associated with session replays so you can replay exactly what went wrong for each issue:

You can configure daily or weekly reports to see the areas with the most user struggle in your product, and have these delivered to Slack, Teams, or email. If you’re working on a specific area of the product, you can configure your reports to only show user issues within those product areas:

How does Galileo work?

Galileo AI starts with the LogRocket platform, ingesting user sessions — every click, tap, and scroll, along with application data. It then breaks down every session into a series of interactions and, using a comprehensive set of training data (seriously, it’s more than a trillion user interactions) and AI-powered analysis, builds a human-like understanding of each interaction.

This understanding goes beyond simple heuristics (e.g., a rage click, a dead click, etc.) to understand the full context of the interaction: What was the user trying to do? Did they abandon? Did they display signs of frustration? Did they complete their goal?

Then, Galileo surfaces the interactions containing the most impactful user struggle and other key behavior patterns.

Your team can’t watch every session. They can’t understand every interaction. Galileo can.

The proof is in the results

We’ve been working with a handful of beta customers to develop Galileo AI, and the results are extremely exciting.

The Common Application (the site used by millions of students to apply to colleges) uses Galileo to identify critical issues impacting students. Dave Tiss, Director of Development, told us:

“In the past, we might hear that something was wrong with our application submission flows, but figuring out the root cause and its impact was a time-consuming process, and we couldn’t be sure that the changes we made would move the needle. “LogRocket’s AI capabilities easily allow teams across Common App to proactively identify the highest-impact issues and their causes in the areas of our app we care about the most.”

Tecovas, a retailer of Western-style apparel, brought in LogRocket to give teams across the organization a better understanding of the issues impacting their conversion rates. The holiday season often brought alerts and issue reports — along with a dip in conversion rate.

LogRocket allows Tecovas to create a dedicated space for product, engineering, and ecommerce team members to unite multiple points of view toward achieving a single goal. Engineering Manager Eric Jones says:

“LogRocket’s Galileo AI gives us the leverage to say, ‘Hey, there’s issues… Here’s why we should prioritize resolving these issues.'”

The future of analytics is AI-powered… and we’re just getting started

This is just the beginning of Galileo AI — we have exciting plans over the upcoming quarters to further enhance Galileo as your always-on product analyst. Where many look to AI to optimize existing workflows (e.g., create graphs from a chat interface), we believe AI opens a new world of understanding that has historically been obfuscated by mountains of data. Today we take the first steps into this new world.

While today’s Galileo can surface and summarize user struggle in your product, it will take on more jobs throughout 2024 and beyond:

Surfacing how new product features are performing

Summarizing customer support and survey feedback

Suggesting how to fix code and UX issues, and even automatically resolving certain types of problems

…and more

If you’re interested in experiencing Galileo AI for yourself, you can join the interest list for the beta. Access will open on a rolling basis starting today.

If you’d like to become part of the team that’s defining the next generation of solutions for software teams, we’re hiring.