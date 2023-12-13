Creating an incredible product is challenging. You can work hard to provide the right solution for a problem, but launching a product is just the beginning of the journey. Even if you have something great on your hands, if your leads don’t convert into engaged and loyal users you’ll burn your marketing budget only to generate meaningless traffic.

One of the concepts that’ll help you build an effective product funnel and achieve a returning user base is a “eureka moment.” Your users should have a moment when they understand the brilliance of your product and how it can improve their lives.

What do I mean by that? How can you build a eureka moment in your product? In this article, you’ll learn all of that and more.

What is a eureka moment?

A eureka moment is a point in time when a customer realizes the value and benefit of using the product and becomes more engaged and loyal to it. A eureka moment is also often referred to as an “aha“ moment, a “wow moment”, or a “magic moment”. These are sought after and can make or break a product.

Examples of eureka moments

To give you a better understanding of what eureka moments let’s consider some examples from prominent businesses.

When a Dropbox user sees that their files are automatically synced and backed up across their devices, they realize the convenience and security that the product provides. Sometimes this feature can even be a lifesaver, as when I managed to recover my doctoral thesis from Dropbox despite having the original file broken on my hard drive.

Another example of a eureka moment might be when a user of Prime Video pauses a movie to discover that the overlay shows the actors currently visible on the screen. This little feature made me personally appreciate the Amazon offer more than Netflix or Disney+. I no longer have to wonder if I correctly identified an actor behind the voice of an animated character on the screen.

2 strategies for creating an eureka moment

To create these eureka moments for your product, you can employ two different approaches — passive or active.

Passive approach

With this strategy, you initially ignore the eureka moment completely. The aim is to create the best possible user experience and product, release it, and start gathering data. Once you accumulate enough analytical insights, you then turn your attention towards determining where a eureka moment might live.

For example, the “magic moment” for Facebook was when a user got to 10 or more friends, 14 days after signing up. This was based on the observation that users who reached this milestone were much more likely to use the product regularly.

Active approach

With an active approach, rather than discovering an “organic” eureka moment, you create a product that’s addicting by design. This can be achieved with the following strategies:

Expertly crafted onboarding — If you guide your user through your product, highlight the most impactful elements, and make sure the user can easily achieve the value sought, there’s a greater chance of inducing engagement

— If you guide your user through your product, highlight the most impactful elements, and make sure the user can easily achieve the value sought, there’s a greater chance of inducing engagement Gamification — Making using the product a game with achievements you can obtain can generate additional engagement and create a habit out of using your product

— Making using the product a game with achievements you can obtain can generate additional engagement and create a habit out of using your product Marketing campaigns — Marketing can highlight the best options and features of your product and help supplement the onboarding and/or gamification

— Marketing can highlight the best options and features of your product and help supplement the onboarding and/or gamification Increase the value the product offers in proportion to invested energy — The idea here is to give the user a lot of value initially and save the draining elements of the funnel for the end, when the user has already spent a lot of energy with the product

Final thoughts

Eureka moments are one of those concepts that are easy to learn, but challenging to master. Try to remember that all actions that lead to discovery and/or creating a magic moment should increase the overall user engagement of the product. This way, even if the eureka moment doesn’t reach the scale that you wanted, you can still push the product in a positive direction.

Good luck finding the eureka moments in your product!

