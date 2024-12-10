Using “disagree and commit” for collaborative decision-making

Drew Doman, VP of Product at Apptegy, talks about leveraging tenets in product management rather than strictly relying on processes.
By strategically combining products, you can offer greater value, increase average order profit, and stand out in a competitive market.
Alex Guernon talks about how she promotes a data-centric culture, including leading by example and giving PMs an effective measurement system.
Value has many forms outside of the exchange of money for products/services. It can be in the form of saving time, increasing revenue, etc.