A guide to the V2MOM framework

In the field of product management, you basically can distinguish two ways of working: the right way promoted in books, courses, and by influencers and how most companies end up working. The “right” way emphasizes a healthy balance between day-to-day delivery and detail-polishing aspects of the job and long-term strategic work.

More often than not, PMs morph into more of project managers, spending all their time to make sure stuff is ready for the sprint and that ad-hoc issues are handled.

Fortunately, some organizations recognize that this is an anti-pattern and invest in bringing more energy into long-term strategic actions. One such example is Salesforce with its V2MOM framework. What is it? How can your organization and PMs benefit from it? All that and more in today’s article!

What is the V2MOM framework?

The V2MOM method is a strategic planning framework developed by Marc Benioff, the CEO of Salesforce. It stands for vision, values, methods, obstacles, and measures. It’s designed to help organizations set clear goals and align their strategies and actions to achieve them.

The V2MOM method is praised for its simplicity and effectiveness in driving organizational alignment and transparency. It’s used not only at the company level but can also be adapted for individual, team, and departmental use. The framework encourages continuous communication and updates, making it a dynamic tool for managing progress towards goals.

Origin and development by Salesforce

In the first few weeks of Salesforce’s operation, Marc suggested that he and his co-founders write a V2MOM to establish a foundation for the company. The initial copy was scribbled on a large American Express envelope and later framed and presented to Benioff on the day of Salesforce’s IPO.

As Salesforce grew, the V2MOM helped scale the process of setting priorities for a large number of employees, ensuring that everyone’s efforts were aligned with the company’s vision and goals

The V2MOM was always a living, breathing document at Salesforce. It was updated multiple times as time went by, allowing the business to adapt to the changing market landscape and maintain focus and a steady direction.

5 components of the V2MOM framework

Now that you have a sense of what the V2MOM framework is, here’s a brief overview of each component:

Vision

This component defines the overall goal or destination of the product or company. It usually translates to a single, inspirational sentence that declares what problem the company is looking to solve.

Creating a vision that works is material for another article, but let me just say here, that though it’s only a couple of words, it’s very hard to build the right, meaningful vision that isn’t just a marketing slogan or a misguided feature presentation. Examples of visions from well-known companies include:

Microsoft — “Empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more”

Amazon — “To be Earth’s most customer-centric company, where customers can find and discover anything they might want to buy online”

Apple — “To make the best products on earth and to leave the world better than we found it”

Values

These represent the principles and beliefs that are most important to an organization or individual. They can be also defined on a product level to help PMs and the development teams create the right designs and products that match what is believed to be the client’s expectations and predicted emotions.

Microsoft:

Respect — Recognizing the thoughts, feelings, and backgrounds of others as important as our own

— Recognizing the thoughts, feelings, and backgrounds of others as important as our own Integrity — Being honest, ethical, and trustworthy

— Being honest, ethical, and trustworthy Accountability — Accepting full responsibility for decisions, actions, and results

Amazon:

Customer obsession — Leaders start with the customer and work backward

— Leaders start with the customer and work backward Ownership — Leaders are owners, thinking long-term and not sacrificing long-term value for short-term results

— Leaders are owners, thinking long-term and not sacrificing long-term value for short-term results Invent and simplify — Leaders expect and require innovation and invention from their teams and always find ways to simplify

— Leaders expect and require innovation and invention from their teams and always find ways to simplify Are right, a lot — Leaders have strong judgment and good instincts

— Leaders have strong judgment and good instincts Learn and be curious — Leaders are never done learning and always seek to improve themselves

— Leaders are never done learning and always seek to improve themselves Hire and develop the best — Leaders raise the performance bar with every hire and promotion

— Leaders raise the performance bar with every hire and promotion Insist on the highest standards — Leaders have relentlessly high standards

— Leaders have relentlessly high standards Think big — Leaders create and communicate a bold direction that inspires results

— Leaders create and communicate a bold direction that inspires results Bias for action — Speed matters in business

— Speed matters in business Frugality — Accomplish more with less

— Accomplish more with less Earn trust — Leaders listen attentively, speak candidly, and treat others respectfully

Apple:

Innovation — Continuously seeking to create groundbreaking products and services

— Continuously seeking to create groundbreaking products and services Inclusion and diversity — Embracing different perspectives and fostering a diverse workforce

— Embracing different perspectives and fostering a diverse workforce Environmental responsibility — Striving to minimize its carbon footprint and impact on the environment

— Striving to minimize its carbon footprint and impact on the environment Privacy — Ensuring user data is protected and secure

Methods

Methods are the specific actions and strategies that will be used to achieve the vision and uphold the values. They are the tactical steps that guide how objectives will be accomplished. Here are some examples:

Hiring the right professionals

Defining product’s specification

Releasing it to early adopters as soon as possible

Establishing partnerships with relevant companies

Creating a robust marketing strategy

Obstacles

Obstacles prevent success or even progress. Identifying potential challenges and barriers will lead to countermeasures or at least experiments that will allow one to determine whether a certain obstacle can be circumvented.

An example here would be the early days of the online shoe shop Zappos. Back then, online retail shopping was at its infancy and the owner simply didn’t know whether people would buy shoes online at all without trying them first. Thus, to minimize the risk and assess whether those obstacles would kill the business, initially only a website was set up with no real warehouse nor inventory.

The owner simply purchased ordered shoes from classic retailers and mailed them to his customers with no profit. Only when it became clear that the world accepts and embraces online shoe shopping, were the investments made into having their own inventory and making a profitable, successful business out of it.

Measures

Just like with the SMART goals framework, where “M” stands for “measurable”, the V2MON framework specifies that there needs to be a metric that indicates progress toward some goal. Just like with vision, creating a great goal and choosing the right metrics is a complex topic that justifies a different article.

Thus, let me just stress that this is a vital part of any modern IT project and needs a lot of attention to become meaningful and seamless. Just to give an example, my goal for 2024 is to finally reach 100,000 followers on LinkedIn, and as of writing this article, I’m 1500 followers short of my goal.

Incorporating V2MOM

Implementing the V2MOM framework effectively requires a thoughtful approach. However, let’s be honest. This framework is nothing revolutionary.

In fact, I believe any product-led organization will have identified all or some of the V2MOM components without sticking to the name. Regardless, it’s not about the framework or who came up with it, but about the long-term benefits to the company’s product management and development plan.

Here are some practical tips to help you get started:

Respect the framework’s order — Begin with the vision and proceed in order through values, methods, obstacles, and measures. This’ll be a great input for your roadmap, planning, and eventual backlog tickets

— Begin with the vision and proceed in order through values, methods, obstacles, and measures. This’ll be a great input for your roadmap, planning, and eventual backlog tickets Use the SMART framework to set proper goals — Remember, in order to be effective, the goals need to be specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and time-bound

— Remember, in order to be effective, the goals need to be specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and time-bound Keep it short and sweet — Your V2MOM should be brief and to the point. The fewer words, the greater the quality, and the method’s conclusions will become actionable

— Your V2MOM should be brief and to the point. The fewer words, the greater the quality, and the method’s conclusions will become actionable Regularly review and update — Just like with the Salesforce original implementation, V2MOM should be a living document. Revisit and revise it as needed to reflect changes in your strategy or environment

— Just like with the Salesforce original implementation, V2MOM should be a living document. Revisit and revise it as needed to reflect changes in your strategy or environment Build awareness — Colleagues who need to know the content of the V2MOM have to have easy access to it and know it by heart, while also being aware of any updates to it. Be sure to bring it up and reference the living doc whenever you have an opportunity to do so

Remember, the success of the V2MOM framework lies not just in its creation but in its ongoing communication and alignment with your team’s daily activities. It’s about ensuring everyone understands and works towards the same objectives. Otherwise, the time invested in creating the associated document will simply be a waste of time.

Final thoughts

The V2MOM framework is a great option for PMs looking to bring strategic alignment to their product teams. Keeping a steady focus and consistent strategy helps mitigate turnover and stress within your organization, while also keeping key stakeholders informed of the product’s approach.

Any good framework helps you better understand the specific use cases of your product so that you can anticipate potential challenges and maintain a strong brand. Good luck!

Featured image source: IconScout