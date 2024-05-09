Exploring augmented products: Beyond the core offering

Augmented products refer to products that go beyond their core physical or tangible form to provide additional value or features through the integration of technology, services, or supplementary components.

These added elements are designed to enhance the overall user experience and differentiate the product from competitors, in turn providing more value to customers.

An example might be the Ring home security system from Amazon.

The core products would be the Ring doorbell and security cameras, while the augmented products might be Ring Connect (where multiple devices can synchronize recordings) or Ring Protect Plus (where recordings are saved to your account and you receive extended warranties).

In this article, you’ll learn what augmented products are, why they’re important, and the challenges that accompany their implementation.

What types of augmented products are there?

Augmented products come in many forms as they need to complement the core products. Overall, augmented products leverage technology and additional services to provide enhanced functionality, convenience, and value to users:

Digital components

This can include software, apps, or digital platforms that complement the physical product and offer additional functionality or services.

For example, a smart thermostat that connects to a mobile app for remote control and energy monitoring.

Services and support

Augmented products may come with added services such as installation, maintenance, or customer support to enhance the user experience and provide ongoing value.

For instance, a fitness tracker may include access to personalized coaching or health monitoring services.

Customization options

Some augmented products offer customization features that allow users to tailor the product to their specific preferences or needs.

In this case, a B2B retail shop floor tool might allow the retailer to adjust the interface so that it is fully branded.

Integration with IoT

Augmented products may leverage Internet of things (IoT) technology to connect with other devices or systems, enabling seamless integration, data sharing, and automation.

For example, smart home devices can communicate with each other to create a connected ecosystem.

Enhanced user interfaces

Augmented products often feature intuitive and user-friendly interfaces that allow the customer to use it in different ways.

These might include touchscreens, voice control, or gesture recognition, to improve usability and accessibility.

Data analytics and insights

Some augmented products collect and analyze user data to provide valuable insights or recommendations.

For example, a smart thermostat might personalize your heating schedule based upon your prior adjustments.

Examples of augmented products

Tesla’s electric vehicles are augmented products that go beyond traditional cars by integrating advanced technology features such as over-the-air software updates, autopilot (semi-autonomous driving), and a large touchscreen interface that controls various aspects of the vehicle.

The iPhone is an augmented product that combines hardware with a range of digital features and services, including the App Store ecosystem, Siri voice assistant, iCloud storage, and various built-in apps for communication, productivity, and entertainment.

Fitbit’s fitness trackers are augmented products that include wearable devices for tracking activity, sleep, and heart rate, along with a mobile app and online platform that provide insights, goal setting, social features, and personalized coaching to help users improve their health and fitness.

The Amazon Echo is an augmented product that integrates a smart speaker with a voice-controlled virtual assistant, Alexa. In addition to playing music and answering questions, Echo devices can control smart home devices, provide news updates, set reminders, and perform various other tasks via voice commands.

These examples demonstrate how companies are augmenting traditional products with technology, digital services, and additional features to provide enhanced functionality, convenience, and value to users.

Why is product augmentation important?

Within competitive environments, product augmentation can be the key differentiator that sets your product apart from another company’s offering. Augmentation provides the following benefits:

Competitive advantage — Additional features, services, or technology can differentiate your product from competitors’ offerings, helping you stand out in crowded markets and attract customers

— Additional features, services, or technology can differentiate your product from competitors’ offerings, helping you stand out in crowded markets and attract customers Value addition — Augmentation enhances functionality, convenience, and overall user experience. This can lead to increased customer satisfaction, loyalty, and willingness to pay premium prices

— Augmentation enhances functionality, convenience, and overall user experience. This can lead to increased customer satisfaction, loyalty, and willingness to pay premium prices Meeting customer needs — Customers expect products to offer more than just basic functionality. Augmented products address evolving customer needs and preferences by incorporating advanced features, customization options, and connectivity capabilities

— Customers expect products to offer more than just basic functionality. Augmented products address evolving customer needs and preferences by incorporating advanced features, customization options, and connectivity capabilities Revenue growth — Augmented products often command higher prices and profit margins compared to basic versions, leading to increased revenue and profitability for companies. Additionally, value-added services and recurring revenue models associated with augmented products can contribute to sustainable growth

— Augmented products often command higher prices and profit margins compared to basic versions, leading to increased revenue and profitability for companies. Additionally, value-added services and recurring revenue models associated with augmented products can contribute to sustainable growth Enhanced brand image — Offering augmented products demonstrates a commitment to innovation, quality, and customer-centricity, enhancing the brand’s reputation and credibility in the marketplace. This can attract new customers and strengthen relationships with existing ones

— Offering augmented products demonstrates a commitment to innovation, quality, and customer-centricity, enhancing the brand’s reputation and credibility in the marketplace. This can attract new customers and strengthen relationships with existing ones Ecosystem expansion — Augmented products can serve as platforms for expanding into adjacent markets or offering complementary products and services. For example, a smart home device can integrate with other smart devices, creating an ecosystem that provides additional value to users and drives cross-selling opportunities

The challenges of creating augmented products

Creating augmented products comes with its own set of challenges, as you move away from core offerings into new areas. Some of these include:

Integration complexity — Integrating hardware, software, and services into a seamless and cohesive user experience can be complex, requiring coordination among multiple teams with diverse skill sets (e.g., engineering, design, marketing, customer support)

— Integrating hardware, software, and services into a seamless and cohesive user experience can be complex, requiring coordination among multiple teams with diverse skill sets (e.g., engineering, design, marketing, customer support) Technology compatibility — Augmented products often rely on interoperability with other devices, platforms, or systems, which can present challenges in ensuring compatibility, consistency, and reliability across different environments and configurations

— Augmented products often rely on interoperability with other devices, platforms, or systems, which can present challenges in ensuring compatibility, consistency, and reliability across different environments and configurations User experience design — Designing intuitive and user-friendly interfaces for augmented products requires careful consideration of usability principles, accessibility requirements, and user feedback to ensure a positive and engaging user experience

— Designing intuitive and user-friendly interfaces for augmented products requires careful consideration of usability principles, accessibility requirements, and user feedback to ensure a positive and engaging user experience Data privacy and security — Augmented products may collect and process sensitive user data, raising concerns about privacy, security, and regulatory compliance. Safeguarding data against unauthorized access, breaches, and misuse is critical to maintaining trust and protecting user rights

— Augmented products may collect and process sensitive user data, raising concerns about privacy, security, and regulatory compliance. Safeguarding data against unauthorized access, breaches, and misuse is critical to maintaining trust and protecting user rights Cost and resource constraints — Developing augmented products can be resource-intensive, requiring investments in research, development, testing, and ongoing maintenance. Balancing cost considerations with the need for innovation and quality can be challenging, especially for startups and small businesses

— Developing augmented products can be resource-intensive, requiring investments in research, development, testing, and ongoing maintenance. Balancing cost considerations with the need for innovation and quality can be challenging, especially for startups and small businesses Education and adoption — Educating users about the benefits and features of augmented products, as well as providing adequate support and training, is essential for driving adoption and minimizing resistance to change

Steps for introducing augmented products

With the right approach, introducing augmented products into your product mix can provide great value.

Market research and analysis — Begin by conducting thorough market research to identify customer needs, preferences, and pain points, as well as market trends, competitor offerings, and emerging technologies. This will help inform your product augmentation strategy and identify opportunities for differentiation and innovation Define objectives and goals — Clearly define the objectives and goals of your product augmentation strategy, such as improving user experience, increasing revenue, expanding market reach, or staying ahead of competitors. Establish measurable key performance indicators (KPIs) to track progress and evaluate success Identify augmentation opportunities — Assess your existing product portfolio and identify areas where augmentation can add value to your offerings. Consider factors such as customer feedback, technological advancements, market demand, and strategic priorities when prioritizing augmentation opportunities. Technology evaluation and selection — Evaluate available technologies, platforms, and solutions that can enable product augmentation, such as IoT devices, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and data analytics. Choose technologies that align with your objectives, budget, and technical capabilities Design user-centric solutions — Design augmented product features and experiences with a focus on meeting user needs, enhancing usability, and delivering tangible benefits. Conduct user research, usability testing, and iterative design to ensure that augmented features are intuitive, engaging, and valuable to customers Develop prototypes and MVPs — Develop prototypes or minimum viable products (MVPs) to test and validate augmented product concepts with real users. Gather feedback, iterate on designs, and refine features based on user insights and market validation Integrate hardware, software, and services — Collaborate across multidisciplinary teams, including engineering, design, marketing, and customer support, to integrate hardware, software, and services into a seamless and cohesive augmented product experience. Ensure interoperability, compatibility, and reliability across all components Implement data privacy and security measures — Implement robust data privacy and security measures to protect user data and ensure compliance with relevant regulations and standards. Encrypt sensitive information, implement access controls, and regularly audit security practices to mitigate risks and safeguard user trust Launch and iterate — Launch the augmented product to market and monitor its performance against established KPIs. Gather user feedback, track usage metrics, and iterate on features and functionalities based on insights and learnings. Continuously refine your product augmentation strategy based on market dynamics, technological advancements, and customer feedback Educate and support users — Provide adequate education, training, and support to users to help them understand and leverage the augmented features of your product effectively. Develop user guides, tutorials, and support resources, and offer responsive customer support to address user questions and concerns

Ultimately, launching augmented products follows the same approach as you do when you launch core products. Research, build, test, and learn.

Final thoughts

Ultimately, a static product is a product that will quickly become obsolete. Customers have grown accustomed to the rollout of new features and complementary components and will soon look elsewhere for additional value. Because of this, it’s vital that you work to augment your products to give them the best opportunity to retain their competitive advantage and continue to win their markets.

Use this article as a guide, or even as a conversation starter among your team to determine whether you’re getting the most value out of your product as possible. Always strive to innovate and try to work towards fearing complacency instead of the unknown. By doing so, you can push your team to deliver products that your customers will love and continue to come back to!

