Next.js vs. Nuxt.js: Ultimate guide

I'm a software developer passionate about the Web3 ecosystem and love to spend time learning and tinkering with new tools and technologies.

With the constant emergence of new tools and technologies in the web development ecosystem, it can be challenging for an aspiring developer to choose a particular language, tool, or framework. As an experienced developer, it is essential to have a quality tech stack and constantly evaluate which of these many tech stacks is best for you and your team.

Next.js and Nuxt.js are modern JavaScript frameworks used to build modern web applications. Both are static site generators that embrace Jamstack architecture and are used on top of React and Vue, respectively.

Next.js is a React-based framework created by Vercel and used to build performant static web applications. Next.js offers client-side and server-side rendering features and is used to develop fullstack React applications. On the other hand, Nuxt.js is an open source Vue-based framework used to build complex and universal Vue applications that take advantage of the best technologies in a fast, easy, and organized way.

Aside from their similar names, these two frameworks share many similarities and provide comprehensive support for building web applications. By the article’s conclusion, you will have a good understanding of the differences between Next.js and Nuxt.js and will be able to make an informed decision on which framework is best for you.

This article provides an overview of two Jamstack frameworks: Next.js and Nuxt.js, including their pros, cons, features, and use cases.

Jump ahead:

What is Next.js?

Next.js is an open source, React-based framework that lets you create hybrid apps that combine server-rendered and statically generated web pages using React. Its authors tout it as a zero-configuration, single-command toolchain for React projects. Next.js enables developers to use React to make exceptionally user-friendly websites and applications that are highly functional.

Next.js features

For the creation of static websites and online applications, Next.js offers some incredible features:

File-based system routing

In Next.js, a page is a React component that routes based on its file name. To enable routing in our Next app, Next.js uses a file-based system. It automatically treats every file within the pages folder as a route. Next.js has different route patterns:

Index routes : Next.js router automatically serves files named index in the pages folder as the default route for each directory: next-app └── pages └── index.js // path: base-url (/) next-app └── pages └── blog.js // path: /blog

: Next.js router automatically serves files named in the folder as the default route for each directory: Nested routes : Next.js allows you to create nested routes. By defining the nested folder structure, the files will automatically be routed. Nested routes help eliminate path redundancy: next-app └── pages ├── index.js // top index route └── posts // nested route └── index.js // path: /posts

: Next.js allows you to create nested routes. By defining the nested folder structure, the files will automatically be routed. Nested routes help eliminate path redundancy: Dynamic segment routes: using brackets ([param]) , Next.js allows you to define dynamic routes for your app. You can use a dynamic name on your pages in place of one that is static: next-app └── pages ├── index.js // top index route └── blog └── [slug].js // path: /blog/:slug

Find out more about how the routes operate by looking at the documentation:

Next.js v13 changes how many operations were previously performed. It still supports the same file system-based routing, which uses the pages directory, but it is used for client-side routing. It adopted a new way of routing using the app directory which is used for server-side routing. Learn more about Next v13 routing.

Rendering

Data fetching in Next.js allows you to render your data in different ways, depending on the use case of your application. These include server-side rendering, static generation for pre-rendering, and incremental static regeneration for updating or producing content during runtime.

To make your application more efficient on the client side, Next.js uses the server-side rendering technique to offload any data fetching to the server. Next.js allows data to be fetched on the server and send a pre-built page with all the necessary data requested by the client.

We can prevent problems like a fluttering page while data is being fetched using SSR in Next.js, and the content of our website will be SEO-friendly.

Prefetching

Next.js provides a wide range of built-in capabilities that help improve your app. Next.js offers many React components. For example, Next.js uses the next/link component to link different pages and pre-fetch and pre-load the next pages a user might visit.

Next.js also offers other built-in React components such as the next/image component for image optimization, the next/script component for script loading strategies, and the next/font component for automatic font optimization. The ability to quickly include custom fonts and better privacy and speed are all provided without making any external network calls.

Automatic code splitting

To ensure faster page loads in your app, Next.js automatically splits our app into different resources instead of generating a single JavaScript file containing all the app code. It bundles and delivers only the JavaScript and libraries required to render every page the code imports.

Ecosystem compatibility

Next.js works well with JavaScript, Node.js, and React ecosystems. It uses these technologies to broaden its full-stack capabilities. Next.js helps React developers easily add backend code to their projects. It is simple to add code for storing data, getting data, authentication, etc.

Another unique feature of Next.js in building full-stack applications is the API routes. Next.js API routes provide a means to develop your API. Also, using API routes, Next.js enables developers to add API endpoints to their apps.

Next.js use cases

Next.js allows users to build digital products with different goals and purposes. However, there are specific situations when its advantages, features, and the fact that it uses server-side rendering make it the best option. Here are a few popular products you can develop with Next.js:

Big eCommerce and retail websites

Next.js server-side rendering and static site generator make it a good option to develop products that allow users to purchase and sell physical goods, services, and digital products online rather than at an actual store. With its full-stack capabilities, it can handle orders and receive payments.

Next.js gives users the ability to make frequent changes that are visible instantly using its incremental static regeneration feature, custom user experience, fast page load speed, and the ability to integrate with third-party systems.

Jamstack websites

Jamstack is said to be the web’s new standard architecture. Jamstack is a modern web development architecture derived from JavaScript, APIs, and markup (JAM). Jamstack is a cutting-edge serverless framework for web development that uses client-side JavaScript, universal APIs, and pre-rendered markups during development.

Jamstack is a distinct method for creating apps and websites that solely focus on improved performance, increased security, lower scaling costs, and SEO-friendly and optimized development.

Next.js uses two fundamental concepts of the Jamstack architecture, pre-rendering and decoupling, to create sites and applications to be delivered with greater assurance and resilience.

Progressive Web Applications (PWA)

PWA is a software program created using modern web technologies like HTML and JavaScript. Next.js is used to create applications that can work on any device. These applications can function as both web pages and mobile apps.

It is a fantastic solution for low conversion rates in your online store and poor mobile UX. PWA aims to provide a native-like user experience using common technologies, with quicker conversion and cleaner browsing even on slow or no internet connections, sending push notifications, and using the features of user devices. Examples of such applications are Google and Microsoft.

Other websites that can be developed using Next.js are:

Large multi-user websites

Mobile apps

MVPs (Minimum Viable Products)

Static websites

Client-side rendered applications (SPA/MPA)

Web Portals

B2B and SaaS websites

Finance websites

Pros of using Next.js

Next.js offers many advantages and can be used to achieve different goals. Next.js is not only beneficial to developers, but also to business owners and markets.

For developers, Next.js offers many benefits. It allows them to generate static webpages and dynamically render them using Next.js SSR features. Next.js also helps developers improve the user experience by giving them more control over app design. Websites and apps built using Next.js are easy to deploy anywhere with Node.js support.

Other benefits of using Next.js are easy setup, automatic code splitting, easy development of API endpoint as a Node.js serverless function, built-in zero-config TypeScript support, automatic compilation and bundling, and automatic image optimization using the built-in image component. Next.js also allows developers to easily import CSS files from a JavaScript file.

Business owners benefit a lot from using Next.js. It protects your data by ensuring there is no direct connection to the database, dependencies, user data, or any other sensitive information.

Next.js ensures that your websites and applications have a great user experience and can adjust to any device screen size. It also allows you to develop MVPs and enhanced applications that are made possible by pre-built React components. This way, you can receive feedback rapidly and make necessary product improvements without losing time or money. With Next.js, users can build omnichannel digital products.

For marketers, making websites and online applications quick, light, and simple to scan is essential for boosting Google results. Next.js delivers marketers with SEO efficiency and organic traffic growth. Additionally, organic traffic grows as Google rankings do, which eventually boosts conversion and sales rates.

Cons of Next.js

Despite its quick development and the addition of numerous features, Next.js still has significant drawbacks and issues.

Next.js file-based system routing makes it not very flexible when it comes to routing. The default technique is page-based, in which you define whether the pages should be generated server-side, client-side, or static. This technique can be good for small applications, but when the application becomes complex, it can be tedious because you’ll be required to write a lot more code and make use of Node.js servers.

It takes time to convert a server-side app to Next.js, and depending on your project, it can be too much work. Next.js also has limited plugin support, which necessitates building the front-end layer from scratch, and making occasional improvements requires the expertise of a developer.

Getting started with Next.js

Using the create-next-app command is the most straightforward approach to getting a Next.js application up and running. This is a tool that makes use of starter templates:

npx [email protected] # or yarn create next-app # or pnpm create next-app

It also gives you an easy integration with Typescript that is already configured for you out of the box:

npx [email protected] --typescript # or yarn create next-app --typescript # or pnpm create next-app --typescript

What is Nuxt.js?

Nuxt.js is a meta-framework that is built on top of Vue.js, Node.js, Webpack, and Babel.js, to design and develop complex, fast, and universal Vue applications.

With fantastic developer experience, Nuxt.js strives to make web application development resilient and effective. By taking care of server-side details and client code distribution, Nuxt.js allows developers to concentrate on creating applications using the amazing features it offers. The foundation of Vue.js projects is Nuxt.js, which provides strong frameworks for creating applications with enough flexibility.

Nuxt.js features

For the creation of static websites and online applications, Nuxt.js offers useful features. Some of these features include:

Auto-imports

Nuxt.js automatically imports helper functions, composables, and Vue APIs for use throughout your application without requiring you to import them explicitly. It uses these functions to execute data fetching, gain access to app context and runtime configuration, manage state, and define components and plugins.

Nuxt.js built-in composables like useHead and components like NuxtLink are made available to you in any file in Nuxt.js without the need to explicitly import them. All files in the component directory with file extensions of .vuex , .vue , .ts , and .tsx together with any modules’ registered components are automatically imported by Nuxt.js:

nuxt-app └── components ├── Header.vue └── Footer.vue

Layout/index.vue

<template> <section> <Header /> <slot /> <Footer /> </section> </template>

Simply put, every component or composable you develop for your project is instantly made available in every page folder without explicitly importing them.

Nuxt.js also allows you to automatically import the Composition API function that you write from the composable directory as well as plugins. Nuxt.js prevents name collisions by displaying a warning when one happens. Automatic imports greatly reduce development time and enhance the entire process.

Module ecosystem

Supporting every project’s needs out of the box when creating production-grade apps using Nuxt.js would make your Nuxt app extremely complex and challenging to operate. This is why Nuxt.js provides a module system that allows you to extend the core functionality of your Nuxt.js application and enhance integration with any third-party library, such as Tailwind, Axios, Cloudinary, etc. This module system is a function that is called sequentially when running your Nuxt instance.

With Nuxt.js modules, you don’t have to develop your app from scratch or maintain a boilerplate if a Nuxt module already exists for it. Using nuxt.config , Nuxt modules can be added to your project under the modules property. Some modules have previously reserved settings in the Nuxt.js command-line interface in the terminal npx create-nuxt-app . Other community modules need to be manually installed in the project terminal using yarn or npm and the module name.

Rendering mode

Nuxt.js supports hybrid rendering that lets you use route rules, which determine how the server should respond to a new request on a specific URL, enabling various caching rules per route. It also allows us to leverage features like incremental static generation, which combines SSR with SSG.

Nuxt.js allows JavaScript code to be interpreted by the browser and server to convert Vue.js components into HTML elements. The components in Nuxt.js can be rendered on the server as HTML strings, transmitted straight to the browser, and then hydrated with Vue into an entirely interactive app on the client.

Instead of having a blank index.html page, Nuxt.js preloads the application on the web server and delivers the rendered HTML as a response to the browser’s request for each route. As a result, the page loads faster and SEO is improved because search engines can more easily crawl the page. Client-side rendering is another feature of Nuxt.js that enables us to load, edit, or update content using client-side JavaScript.

Server engine

Nuxt.js has a robust server engine called Nitro. This server engine is what powers Nuxt apps. Several exciting features are made possible by the server engine, including cross-platform support for Node.js, Deno, service workers, and other technologies. It provides serverless support, automatic code splitting, async-loaded chunks, and development servers with hot module reloading. The platform-independent nature of Nitro enables the display of Nuxt applications at the edge, closer to your users, enabling replication and further optimization.

File system routing

Routing is referred to as when an application requires more than one page and a mechanism to move between them. Nuxt.js leverages the Vue Router module to easily generate routes that are mapped to your files using the pages directory and naming conventions.

Nuxt.js allows you to build routes in your online application using file-based routing and Vue Router as the backend. Nuxt.js provides a bespoke route middleware framework that is ideal for extracting code you want to run before navigating to a particular route throughout your application.

Data fetching

Data fetching is the act of retrieving data from the server and returning it to the client-side component when it mounts, allowing the component instant access to this data. As a result, the data won’t need to load. Nuxt.js allows you to fetch data from any source in your Vue components and pages with SSR-ready capabilities. Nuxt.js also allows you to manage data fetching for your application using the useFetch , useLazyFetch , useAsyncData , and useLazyAsyncData hooks.

Nuxt.js use cases

It is feasible to use Nuxt.js in different use cases. But there are particular situations where Nuxt.js excels and developers can make the most of it:

Universal applications

Universal applications are applications that use a server-side rendering technique to get client-side data before fully rendering the page on the client browser. A universal web app is a single-page application that preloads on a server and sends rendered HTML as a response to a browser request for every route. This reduces load times and boosts search engine optimization by making it simpler for Google to crawl the web page.

Nuxt.js helps you create universal web apps easily, and it gives you project structure, takes care of the problematic server configuration for you, and enables the deployment of the same codebase across numerous environments.

Single-page applications (SPA)

A single-page application (SPA) is a web application or website that dynamically rewrites the current page rather than reloading it. SPA is an ideal option for a website where the user or visitor and the website are constantly interacting.

With Nuxt.js, you can build SPAs and websites that make fast transitions, with great user experience, greater performance, and security.

Static generated pages

Static generation refers to the process of compiling and rendering a website or app throughout the development phase. The result is a collection of static files that includes the actual HTML document as well as extras like JavaScript and CSS. This type of website does not need an external content source because the content is integrated into HTML. Portfolio, blog, marketing, and tutorial websites are a few examples of these websites.

Nuxt.js allows you to serve dynamic pages built in Vue as HTML and provides you with benefits like SEO, speed, and caching with CDNs. It also lets you easily source data from external sources such as headless CMSs.

Other use cases:

Server-Side Rendering (SSR)

Pros of using Nuxt.js

Similar advantages apply to other static site generators like Next.js. You are already aware of one of its special advantages, which is the ability to have both static and dynamic pages at the same time. Here are some other advantages Nuxt.js offers:

Nuxt.js offers great developer experience. It provides many solutions, detailed error messages, built-in features, and extensive documentation

Nuxt.js provides versatility between SSR and SSG. It simplifies the creation of a static website based on your Vue application for SSG and offers complete support, using the Node.js server to send HTML content

The robust module ecosystem and hook engine of NuxtJS enable easy integration to your preferred API endpoints, CMS, CSS frameworks, Google Analytics, etc.

It offers automatic code splitting, hot module replacement in development, a robust routing system with asynchronous data, and an auto-updating server for easy development out of the box

Nuxt.js provides you with an opinionated structure and setup for easy development

Nuxt.js is excellent for SEO. It addresses every problem single-page apps are known for (client-rendered content, mobile web performance, URL and routing, etc.)

Cons of using Nuxt.js

Here are some of the drawbacks of using Nuxt.js:

Working with custom libraries in Nuxt.js can be difficult

High traffic to your site can cause server strain in the case of a large, high-traffic application

You’ll need to render different JSX/functions if you need to develop a highly versatile Vue application, such as when you need to render the contents of a slot in another component

Props must be specified explicitly. You might want to convert some of the CSS classes into props in particular circumstances; in that case, you must specify every prop or use the $attrs/render methods or JSX

methods or JSX Nuxt.js lacks certain widely used solid plugins and components like Calendar, vector maps, and Google Maps. However, some components exist that are typically not well maintained. Also, some plugins don’t work on the server side

Getting started with Nuxt.js

Creating a new project in Nuxt is straightforward. Nuxt.js allows you to develop a project using various methods, however, utilizing CLI is the most popular and advised method. With npx installed on your computer, Nuxt.js allows you to create a new project by running the command below:

npx create-nuxt-app <project name>

After running the command, Nuxt gives a great starting point for organizing your application in an understandable way.

Comparing Next.js and Nuxt.js

Next.js and Nuxt.js are modern JavaScript frameworks created to address related issues; they have similar advantages and disadvantages, features, use cases, and guiding concepts:

Due to its support for back-end functionality, Next.js is categorized as a full-stack framework for creating server-side rendering React apps. Meanwhile, Nuxt.js is categorized as a frontend framework for building universal Vue apps

Both are open source, but when it comes to popularity, Next.js has the upper hand due to React being the popular frontend framework

Nuxt.js is an intuitive Vue framework that comes pre-configured with all the settings required to create Vue apps. Meanwhile, Next.js is a React framework used to build server-side rendering and complex and static React applications

Nuxt.js modules make integrating new technologies (such as headless CMSes, Stripe, Tailwind) into your website easy and quick. Next.js does not have modules or plugins; developers are required to write extra boilerplate code to get them going. However, this is not necessarily bad because it gives you greater control over the tools you integrate and allows for easier workflow for debugging.

Conclusion

Next.js and Nuxt.js are excellent web frameworks with cutting-edge features, user experience, and performance, embracing the Jamstack architecture that enables you to build fast websites efficiently and reliably.

In this article, you learned about Next.js and Nuxt.js, their features, use cases, pros, cons, and a comparison between the two frameworks. Hopefully, this article gives you insight into which framework is ideal for you and your team.

