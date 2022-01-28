Interact with smart contracts via React and a Node.js API

When building a DApp, both you and your users will need a third-party, browser-specific plugin or extension for users to interact with your smart contracts. At the time of writing, no major browsers have the built-in ability to interact with smart contracts on blockchain nodes.
What if instead of relying on your users to install the required extensions, they could use your DApp to interact with smart contracts immediately? In this article, we’ll build a Node.js API that will use Web3.js to interact with and retrieve data from the blockchain network, then send it back to the user on the browser app using React.
To follow along with this article, you can access the full code at this GitHub repository. But before we jump into our project, let’s consider some fundamentals of blockchain technology.
Fundamentals of blockchain technology
Blockchain technology is based on a decentralized system. To understand decentralized systems, we first need to understand centralized systems. The majority of online services like Facebook, Google, Twitter, Instagram, and WhatsApp all use centralized systems, meaning user data is stored in their servers, and the organization has full access to it in a centralized server or database.
In a decentralized system, user data is distributed among several nodes in a blockchain network, and every node contains a full copy of that data. These nodes aren’t owned by a single entity, but instead are owned by individuals all around the world
To understand the blockchain, you’ll need to understand three important concepts, blocks, miners, and nodes.
A blockchain network consists of chains, and every chain consists of blocks. Blocks have three elements: the data in a block, a nonce, which is a 32-bit whole number, and a hash, a 256-bit number.
Using the process of mining, miners create new blocks in the chain. Mining a block is a pretty difficult process because every block has a reference to a previous block’s hash in a chain.
Nodes refer to computers or any other electronic device in a blockchain. Decentralization is at the core of blockchain technology. No one computer or organization can own the chain; instead, it is distributed via the nodes connected to the chain.
Getting started
To begin our project, we need to set up Ganache and Truffle, which allow us to work with smart contracts.
Setting up tools
First, download Truffle from its official website, then install it with the command below:
npm i truffle -g
To install Ganache, you can follow along with the official documentation. Upon opening it, you’ll see a screen like the one below:
Setting up Metamask
Go ahead and add the Metamask extension to Google Chrome. Once Metamask is added to your Chrome browser, click on the extension icon, and you should see a screen similar to the one below. Keep in mind that you might not see any networks in the list if this is your first time opening Metamask:
Now, click on Private Network. You should see the screen below, which lists all the different networks.
Click on Add Network, and you should be redirected to a different page that looks something like the image below.
Fill in the form with the following details:
Please ignore the error for Chain ID. Metamask will accept that as is. Now, you can click save, and when you click on the Metamask extension in Chrome, you should see your newly created network in the list like below:
Setting up the backend
To begin building our backend, first, make sure that you already have pnpm installed globally on your machine. We’ll use pnpm instead of npm or Yarn. If you don’t already have pnpm installed, run the command below to install it:
npm install pnpm -g
Next, make sure you’ve installed nodemon globally; if not, run the command below to install it:
npm install nodemon -g
Start Ganache, then open your terminal and follow the commands below:
mkdir blockchain-node cd blockchain-node mkdir blockchain-node-api cd blockchain-node-api pnpm init -y
Open your project in your favorite code editor, open the
package.json file, then add the following code in that file:
{ "name": "blockchain-node-api", "version": "1.0.0", "description": "", "main": "index.js", "scripts": { "test": "echo \"Error: no test specified\" && exit 1", "start": "nodemon server.js", "build": "node server.js" }, "keywords": [], "author": "", "license": "ISC", "dependencies": { "@truffle/contract": "^4.4.1", "cors": "^2.8.5", "express": "^4.17.2", "mongodb": "^4.2.2", "nodemon": "^2.0.15", "web3": "^1.6.1" } }
To install all of the dependencies above, run the following command:
pnpm install
Writing your first smart contract
To initialize your project as a Truffle project, run the command below inside
blockchain-node-api:
truffle init
The command above will generate a few folders. Inside the
contracts folder, create a new file called
Contacts.sol and paste the code below code inside it:
pragma solidity ^0.8.10; contract Contacts { uint public count = 0; // state variable struct Contact { uint id; string name; string phone; } constructor() public { createContact('Zafar Saleem', '123123123'); } mapping(uint => Contact) public contacts; function createContact(string memory _name, string memory _phone) public { count++; contacts[count] = Contact(count, _name, _phone); } }
Now, you have your first smart contract that uses Solidity. We created a smart contract using the
contract keyword and named it
Contacts. Inside
Contacts, we create a state public variable called
count.
Next, we created a structure using the
struct keyword and named it
Contact. We added
id,
name, and
phone as properties. Afterward, we made a constructor function. Inside that function, we added one contact to the contract by calling the
createContact function, which is declared at the end of this contract class.
We created
map to add contacts in our contract. We declared
createContact and passed
name and
phone as parameters. Note that this is a public function. Then, I update the state variable
count, which I use as an
id in
contacts map.
With that, we’ve finished writing our first smart contract. Now, we’ll deploy our smart contract to Truffle. Create a new file in the
migrations folder with the name
2_deploy_contacts.js and paste the code below:
const Contacts = artifacts.require("./Contacts.sol"); module.exports = function(deployer) { deployer.deploy(Contacts); };
Next, open your
truffle-config.js file and paste the code below in it:
module.exports = { networks: { development: { host: "127.0.0.1", port: 7545, network_id: "*" } }, compilers: { solc: { version: "0.8.10", optimizer: { enabled: true, runs: 200 } } } }
Make sure all of the above information is aligned with your Ganache network settings, especially
host and
port. Then, run the following command:
truffle migrate
It may take a few seconds for the command to migrate your smart contract.
Write the Node.js API
With our smart contract written and deployed to Truffle, we can write the API that will serve as a layer between our frontend application and our smart contract. Inside the
blockchain-node-api folder, create files called
routes.js,
server.js, and
config.js. Then, open the
server.js file and paste the code below:
const express = require('express'); const app = express(); const cors = require('cors'); const routes = require('./routes'); const Web3 = require('web3'); const mongodb = require('mongodb').MongoClient; const contract = require('@truffle/contract'); const artifacts = require('./build/contracts/Contacts.json'); const CONTACT_ABI = require('./config'); const CONTACT_ADDRESS = require('./config'); app.use(cors()); app.use(express.json()); if (typeof web3 !== 'undefined') { var web3 = new Web3(web3.currentProvider); } else { var web3 = new Web3(new Web3.providers.HttpProvider('http://localhost:7545')); } mongodb.connect('mongodb://127.0.0.1:27017/blockchain-node-api', { useUnifiedTopology: true, }, async (err, client) => { const db =client.db('Cluster0'); const accounts = await web3.eth.getAccounts(); const contactList = new web3.eth.Contract(CONTACT_ABI.CONTACT_ABI, CONTACT_ADDRESS.CONTACT_ADDRESS); routes(app, db, accounts, contactList); app.listen(process.env.PORT || 3001, () => { console.log('listening on port '+ (process.env.PORT || 3001)); }); });
server.js is the main file that runs as a Node.js server. I am requiring all of the dependencies at the beginning of the file. Then, using
cors and Express, I check for Web3.js and make it interact with blockchain network by providing a
localhost address.
Next, I’m connecting to a MongoDB database. Although we aren’t using any database in this article, it is good to have this prepared for future use. Inside the callback function of the
mongodb.connect() function, I’m connecting with
Cluster0 and getting
accounts from the Ethereum blockchain network.
Using the
web3 Contract function, where I pass
CONTACT_ABI and
CONTACT_ADDRESS, I get connected with the smart contract. We’ll add this information into a
config.js file that we created earlier.
Next, we’ll call
routes() with all the parameters. I’ll create this
routes function in the
routes.js file, which we created earlier. You can listen to the app on
port 3001. Let’s go to the
config.js file, open it, and add the code below:
const CONTACT_ADDRESS = '0xB7fC6C3DFebD24EAe16E307Ea39EdF7c93ff7866'; const CONTACT_ABI = [ { "inputs": [], "stateMutability": "nonpayable", "type": "constructor" }, { "inputs": [ { "internalType": "uint256", "name": "", "type": "uint256" } ], "name": "contacts", "outputs": [ { "internalType": "uint256", "name": "id", "type": "uint256" }, { "internalType": "string", "name": "name", "type": "string" }, { "internalType": "string", "name": "phone", "type": "string" } ], "stateMutability": "view", "type": "function", "constant": true }, { "inputs": [], "name": "count", "outputs": [ { "internalType": "uint256", "name": "", "type": "uint256" } ], "stateMutability": "view", "type": "function", "constant": true }, { "inputs": [ { "internalType": "string", "name": "_name", "type": "string" }, { "internalType": "string", "name": "_phone", "type": "string" } ], "name": "createContact", "outputs": [], "stateMutability": "nonpayable", "type": "function" } ]; module.exports = { CONTACT_ABI, CONTACT_ADDRESS, };
We’ll need this information to connect with smart contracts using Web3.js in
server.js file, as we did earlier. Next, we’ll add the following code to our
routes.js file:
function routes(app, db, accounts, contactList) { app.get('/contacts', async (request, response) => { let cache = []; const COUNTER = await contactList.methods.count().call(); for (let i = 1; i <= COUNTER; i++) { const contact = await contactList.methods.contacts(i).call(); cache = [...cache, contact]; } response.json(cache); }); } module.exports = routes
In this file, I’m creating a
routes function with all the required parameters. Next, I’m using the
GET route for the
/contacts endpoint. Inside the callback function, I’m creating a cache variable. We then get a
COUNTER from the smart contract by calling the
count() function, which is automatically created when we create a public state variable with the name of
count.
Then, we loop through all the
COUNTER and get
contacts one-by-one from
contactList, which I place in the
cache variable and finally send to the front in response.
At the end of the file, we’ll export the
routes function so that we can use it in other functions, like
server.js, in this case.
Now, run the server with the following command:
nodemon server.js
The command above will run the server, which is now ready to receive requests from our React app.
Building our frontend with React
Now that our smart contract, Node.js server, and API are ready, we can write the frontend React app.
CD to the
blockchain-node folder, then run the command below to create a React project:
pnpx create-react-app blockchain-node-api-react
Once the new project loads, open your
App.js file and replace the existing code with the following code:
import { useEffect, useState } from 'react'; import logo from './logo.svg'; import './App.css'; function App() { const [contacts, setContacts] = useState([]); useEffect(() => { async function fetcher() { const response = await fetch('http://localhost:3001/contacts'); const contacts = await response.json(); setContacts(contacts); } fetcher(); }, []); return ( <div> <ul> { contacts.map(contact => ( <li key={contact.id}> <p>Name: {contact.name}</p> <span>Phone: {contact.phone}</span> </li> )) } </ul> </div> ); } export default App;
The code above generates a simple React functional component in which I am declaring the local state variable
contacts.
Inside the
useEffect Hook, we make a request to the Node.js server we just created. Our server uses Web3.js to get all the contacts from the blockchain network, then sends the contacts to our React app. We put those contacts from the server into a
contacts variable and set it in the local state variable
contacts. Inside
jsx, we loop through all the contacts and render them on the screen.
Run your React app using the command below:
yarn start
The command above will open your browser, and you’ll see an output like the one below:
Conclusion
In this article, we created a Node.js API that allows your users to interact with smart contracts without installing a third-party extension. We covered some fundamentals for understanding blockchain technology, building our backend with Node.js, writing a smart contract, and finally, building our frontend with React.
