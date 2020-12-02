Implementing animated toasts in React

A toast is a UI element that provides messages to a user in a non-interruptive manner. They usually pop up from the bottom of the screen and disappear after a short while.
For the purposes of this post, let’s say we want to build toasts such that, on mount, they fade into the bottom right part of the screen. When we add another toast, the previous toast should animate up, and the new toast fades in at the end. We’ll use Framer Motion and React portals for this.
We also want a feature to close all toasts together. For this, it’s good to have a central state management specifically for toasts. We’ll use Zustand for that.
It also lets us do advanced stuff like setting limits on how many toasts can show up on screen and setting a default duration after which toasts should disappear. Implementing the advanced stuff is left as an exercise to the reader, though.
This will be the finished product:
You can play around with the demo in this CodeSandbox.
Structure of our React toast implementation
For our animated toast, we’ll approach it like we’re making a library. The library could have many parts, but only some are exposed to the users. We’ll make a
Toasts.js file that contains three parts:
- A hook for our Zustand store: We initialize a Zustand store by passing it the initial state and update methods. It then returns a custom Hook, which we’ll use in the
Toastcomponent and
useToastControlsHook.
Toastcomponent: This component gets the store state from the Zustand custom Hook and decides whether it should render toast content.
useToastControlscustom Hook: We can’t let users have complete access to the Zustand store, so we’ll export this custom Hook instead.
Usage of our toast
Before we start implementing each of the above, let’s see how it’s going to be used typically:
import { ToastsRoot, Toast, useToastControls } from "./Toasts"; function App() { const { show, closeAll } = useToastControls(); return ( <div className="app"> <ToastsRoot /> <button onClick={() => show('toast-first')}>Show Toast</button> <button onClick={closeAll}>Close all</button> <Toast uniqueId="toast-first" className="toast-blue"> Hey! I'm a toast </Toast> </div> ); }
We can render any number of
Toast components, but each of them should have a
uniqueId prop.
We can also choose to give the toast some classes or content to render inside. The
useToastsControl custom Hook will give us methods like
show,
close, and
closeAll. To show a toast, we have to pass that toast’s
uniqueId to the
show method.
Since we’ll need to use React portals to render the toast, we need a DOM node already present in the page. For that, we’ll change the
index.html (in a CRA app) to this:
<div id="root"></div> <div id="toasts-portal"></div>
We’ll also add some CSS to position the
#toasts-portal container in the bottom right. Then we’ll make it a flexbox so that the toasts stack on top of each other with a gap in between.
.toasts-portal { position: absolute; bottom: 20px; right: 20px; display: flex; flex-direction: column; align-items: flex-end; gap: 30px; }
Implementation time!
Now that we know how it’s going to be used, let’s go ahead and implement the three parts of the
Toasts.js file.
Zustand store
Zustand is a small (~700B) state management library. The way it works is that we call the
create method with a callback function. This function returns a store object. We can keep various states in the store, as well as methods that can update the state.
The
create method then returns a custom Hook, which, in our case, we’ve named
useToastStore. We can call this custom Hook in any React component to get access to the state and methods kept in that Zustand store.
Sidenote: The great thing about Zustand is that we’re not restricted to a single store — we can create multiple stores for various use cases. Just like toasts, modals can have their own store, API cache can have a different one, user session management can also have a different one, and so on. If some state changes in one store, only components using that store will re-render without any extra comparisons.
In
Toasts.js, the Zustand store is made like this. Keep in mind that it’s not exported:
const useToastStore = create((set, get) => ({ toastList: new Set(), show(toastId) { const { toastList } = get(); const newToastList = new Set(toastList); newToastList.add(toastId); set({ toastList: newToastList }); }, close(toastId) { const { toastList } = get(); const newToastList = new Set(toastList); newToastList.delete(toastId); set({ toastList: newToastList }); }, closeAll() { const newToastList = new Set(); set({ toastList: newToastList }); } }));
The callback function returns an object with a state named
toastList and three methods:
show,
close, and
closeAll.
The
toastList state is a
Set object where we will store the list of toast IDs that are currently shown on the screen. Why did I choose a
Set? Because it ensures that each ID in it is unique. Also, I was bored of using arrays for everything.
The methods then take care of adding or removing the toast IDs from
toastList. The
show method accepts a
toastId as an argument. It gets the
toastList state by calling the
get method, then it creates a new
Set instance with values from the existing
toastList.
After that, the
toastId is added to
newToastList. Finally, we set the
toastList state to
newToastList using the
set method.
The
closeAll method just sets the
toastList to an empty
Set instance. The reason we need to create a new
Set instance in each method is because, just like in React, state updates in Zustand need to be immutable.
Also, if you’re wondering where these
get and
set methods came from, check the beginning of the callback function — it receives these methods as arguments.
Toast component
The
Toast component does most of the heavy lifting, so we’ll implement it step by step:
- Access the store and check whether it should render any content
- Animate the content if it does render
- Declare an effect for closing itself after some duration
Step 1: Accessing the store
Inside the component, we call the
useToastStore custom Hook. By default, it would return everything in the store. That means if anything in the store changes, then the
Toast component will re-render.
If you have small stores, then this isn’t an issue. But when it does become a problem, you can do it this way:
import shallow from "zustand/shallow"; export function Toast(props) { const { uniqueId, config = {}, className, children } = props; const { duration = 3500, role = "status" } = config; const { toastList, close } = useToastStore( (store) => ({ toastList: store.toastList, close: store.close }), shallow ); const isShown = toastList.has(uniqueId); return (); // will be expanded in the next step }
Since we only want the
toastList state and
close method, we can selectively pick only those two from the store. This is done by passing a selector function to
useToastStore. The selector returns an object, so we will also tell
useToastStore to shallow-compare the data returned by the selector. This is similar to how the new Redux Hooks are used.
Now that we have the
toastList from the store and
uniqueId from the
Toast component’s prop, we can check whether that
uniqueId belongs in the
toastList with the
toastList.has method. We store the result of it in the
isShown variable, which we’ll use in the next step.
Step 2: Animating the content
We need to render the toast’s content inside the
".toasts-portal" DOM node so that it always enters from the bottom of the screen. For that, we’ll use portals.
To get the enter animations working, we will use the
motion utility from Framer Motion. When
isShown is true, the
motion.div component will mount, and it will transition from the values provided in the
initial prop to the values of
animate prop.
But when
isShown becomes false and the
motion.div component unmounts, we want an exit animation, too. For that, we need to wrap everything in the
AnimatePresence component and pass a unique key to the
motion.div component. Then we can specify the exit animation using the
exit prop. Note that
AnimatePresence will stay mounted regardless of
isShown.
The other interesting thing is that we’re passing a layout prop to
motion.div, which ensures that upward movement of a toast is also animated. Apart from that, it’s just a simple div with classes, relevant ARIA role, and children.
import { AnimatePresence, motion } from "framer-motion"; export function Toast(props) { // stuff from previous step return createPortal( <AnimatePresence> {isShown && ( <motion.div key={uniqueId} layout initial={{ opacity: 0, y: 50, scale: 0.3 }} animate={{ opacity: 1, y: 0, scale: 1 }} exit={{ opacity: 0, y: 20, scale: 0.5 }} className={cn("toast", className)} role={role} > {children} </motion.div> )} </AnimatePresence>,
Step 3: Declaring an effect for closing itself
The last piece of the
Toast component is declaring an effect that closes the toast. After a given duration, we call the
close method of the Zustand store with the
uniqueId prop as its argument.
import { useEffect } from "react"; export function Toast(props) { const isShown = toastList.has(uniqueId); useEffect(() => { if (!duration || !isShown) { return; } const timeoutId = setTimeout(() => { close(uniqueId); }, duration); return () => { clearTimeout(timeoutId); }; }, [uniqueId, isShown, duration, close]); }
With that, we’ve finished the implementation of the
Toast component. The next part is a little extra thing I’ve added just to show how a library can hide internal implementation details.
useToastControls custom Hook
Our toast implementation encapsulates the logic to show messages to users. The benefit is that the internal implementation can change without breaking any user’s code.
In
Toasts.js, the Zustand store is an implementation detail. It contains the
toastList set. If a user gets access to
toastList, they might modify it however they like and cause bugs. As such, we want to add constraints such that users can call the
show,
close, and
closeAll methods but can’t modify the
toastList state directly.
For that, we make a custom Hook that selects the
show,
close, and
closeAll methods and returns them. Now we can export this custom Hook instead.
export function useToastControls() { const controls = useToastStore( (store) => ({ show: store.show, close: store.close, closeAll: store.closeAll }), shallow ); return controls; }
Conclusion
Putting everything together, you can see how our finished
Toasts.js looks in this CodeSandbox.
I hope you enjoyed the article and learned at least one new thing. You can follow me on Twitter to get updates about new articles and discuss various web development topics.
