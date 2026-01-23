How to animate SVG with CSS: Tutorial with examples

See how LogRocket's Galileo AI surfaces the most severe issues for you No signup required

Editor’s note: This article was updated by Chizaram Ken in January 2026 to include scroll-driven animations and provide new code examples and demos.

Web animations are more than just eye candy. When used effectively, they can enhance user experience by offering visual feedback, guiding users through tasks, and improving overall website interactivity.

Web animations come in many flavors, and it’s advisable to avoid bulky GIFs and videos that can hinder website speed. Instead, choose lightweight options like SVGs with CSS for optimal speed, which help you create better animations that load faster, ensuring a smoother UX and faster page loads.

In this article, we’ll explore the creation of simple and scalable animations using SVG and CSS. The only requirements are a basic understanding of CSS and some knowledge of SVGs. Access this GitHub repository for the complete source code, including HTML/SVG and CSS.

Common use cases for animating SVG with CSS

SVGs fit smoothly into different situations, providing impressive flexibility in preserving graphic quality when scaled. Before getting into the code, let’s look at practical use cases for static and animated SVGs.

Icons

SVGs are ideal for creating adaptable and scalable iconography for modern apps. They offer superior animation possibilities over icon fonts and PNG image icons.

Animated SVG icons are especially beneficial for subtle interactions and visual feedback in onboarding screens, loading spinners, menu toggles, video playback controls, and much more.

Data visualizations

Data visualizations can use SVGs to create clean, scalable, dynamic, and highly customizable charts, graphs, and diagrams. Data visualization libraries like D3.js also employ SVGs alongside canvas and HTML elements.

Interactive states

Integrating SVG illustrations into a product streamlines tasks like generating, adding, or removing data, enhancing user-friendliness. Examples include displaying progress, improving empty states, and incorporating engaging micro-interactions to improve the user experience.

Stickers and emojis

SVGs are perfect for crafting animated stickers and emojis, bringing dynamic and expressive elements to an application.

How to prepare SVGs for animation

In this tutorial, our focus is on creating SVGs from scratch and integrating animations. We will also examine examples of ready-made SVGs.

Let’s start by exploring simple SVG code for animations, beginning with code preparation.

Optimizing the SVG code

Optimization is essential for minimizing the file size of your SVG and removing redundant tags and metadata. A generated SVG may include unnecessary code, so it is advisable to use a tool such as SVG Cleaner to clean it up.

Creating intentional groupings

In SVG, the <g> tag is used to group multiple SVG elements for organized structuring and collective transformation or animation. This grouping can be named and styled by assigning an ID or class. However, for single SVG elements or a singular group, the group tag is not necessary:

<svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" id="hamburger-icon" ...> <g class="bar top-bar">...</g> <g class="bar middle-bar">...</g> <g class="bar bottom-bar">...</g> </svg>

If your goal is to apply the same styling to multiple groups, converting ID names to class names is also a viable option.

Being mindful of the stacking order

SVG shapes are painted sequentially from top to bottom. To place a shape in the background, list it earlier in the code. Note that CSS’s z-index property doesn’t affect SVG elements, so prioritize source order for proper layering.

Setting SVG styling to the preferred initial state

SVGs use presentation attributes (e.g., fill, stroke, stroke-width) directly in the code, prioritized until overridden by external CSS (without !important ). Consider retaining width and height attributes for smoother loading on slower connections, avoiding the flash of unstyled SVG (FOUS) scenario.

Applying CSS to SVGs

Now that we know how to prepare our SVGs for styling and animation with CSS, let’s explore four different ways of applying CSS to them.

The first method is the inline CSS approach, where you add CSS styles to any part of the SVG using the style attribute, much like you would in HTML.

Because SVG integrates seamlessly with HTML, it supports inline CSS styling. Here’s an example that demonstrates the creation of a plus icon using the rect SVG element and some CSS:

<svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="64" height="64" viewBox="0 0 48 48"> <g> <!-- Notice the fill color and transformations added to the rectangles below using the inline style attribute. --> <rect width="100%" height="8" style="fill: navy; transform: translateY(calc(50% - 4px))" /> <rect width="100%" height="8" style="fill: blue; transform-origin: center; transform: rotate(90deg) translateY(calc(50% - 4px));" /> </g> </svg>

The second method for applying styles to an SVG involves using the CSS @import rule. This rule is placed within the <style> tag inside the SVG to reference and import an external CSS stylesheet. You can refer to this example in the GitHub repo for a clearer understanding, which looks something like the code below:

<svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"> <style> @import url(style.css); </style> ... </svg>

The next approach involves writing styles directly within the SVG, but enclosing them within the CDATA section is best to prevent potential conflicts with XML parsing:

<svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="64" height="64" viewBox="0 0 48 48"> <!-- Note that the <style> tag is included within the SVG element, wrapped within the CDATA. --> <style type="text/css"> <![CDATA[ .bar { fill: green; } .horizontal-bar { transform: translateY(calc(50% - 4px)); } .vertical-bar { fill: darkgreen; transform-origin: center; transform: rotate(90deg) translateY(calc(50% - 4px)); } ]]> </style> <g> <rect class="bar horizontal-bar" width="100%" height="8" /> <rect class="bar vertical-bar" width="100%" height="8" /> </g> </svg>

The fourth method involves writing styles for SVG files in an external CSS file consumed in the documents that include these SVG files. Consequently, SVGs automatically get styled depending on the document in which they are being used.

These four methods are sufficient to apply CSS to SVG effectively. If you know additional techniques for styling SVGs with CSS, please mention them in the comments below.

What can you animate with CSS?

CSS enables you to create dynamic visual effects by animating various properties. While not every property is “animatable”, many can be seamlessly transitioned or animated using CSS with SVGs.

Let’s dive into some demos showcasing the power of pure CSS animation, which transforms static SVGs with properties like transform , opacity , and color . These animations incorporate basic math to create dynamic menu toggles, loading animations, fluid line movements, lively illustrations, and smooth text animations.

Hamburger menu icon

We have already explored using the rect SVG element to construct a plus sign. Now, let’s employ the same element to craft a hamburger menu. This menu will transform into a close icon upon being hovered.

Starting with the SVG structure, we will add three rect elements. The first one signifies the top bar, the second represents the middle bar, and the last denotes the third bar of the hamburger menu icon:

<svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" class="hamburger-icon" width="64" height="64" viewBox="0 0 48 48"> <rect class="top" x="0" y="0" rx="4" ry="4" width="100%" height="8" /> <rect class="middle" x="0" y="20" rx="4" ry="4" width="100%" height="8" /> <rect class="bottom" x="0" y="40" rx="4" ry="4" width="100%" height="8" /> </svg>

Grouping using the g tag is unnecessary here, as we only have bars in the SVG.

We can now establish a coordinate system with the viewBox attribute, providing default x , y , width , and height . We set width and height attributes for sizing flexibility, addressing FOUS. We position bars with x and y coordinates, round corners with rx and ry , assign heights, and use 100% width.

We strategically set y coordinates for equal stacking distances. In the CSS section, we define custom properties like icon size and bar height:

:root { --icon-size: 48; --icon-bar-size: 8; }

Our square SVG has a side length of 64 pixels. For the close icon animation, set the transformation origin to the center for the top and bottom bars to avoid glitches due to the diagonal length.

Translate bars along the y-axis to maintain centering, adjusting for element height. Determine the necessary y-axis translation distance and set a transition duration:

:root { --icon-size: 48; --icon-bar-size: 8; --icon-translation-size: calc((var(--icon-size) - var(--icon-bar-size)) / 2); --icon-transition-duration: 300ms; }

Next, configuring transitions and applying ease-in-out as the transition function to the menu bars will enhance the transition from inside to out.

As mentioned earlier, setting the transformation origin to the center is crucial. For this, we have to set the transform-origin CSS property to center for the hover state of the top and bottom bars:

.hamburger-icon rect { transition: all var(--icon-transition-duration) ease-in-out; } .hamburger-icon:hover .top, .hamburger-icon:hover .bottom { transform-origin: center; }

Rotate the top bar 45 degrees clockwise and the bottom bar -45 degrees counterclockwise. Hide the middle bar by setting its opacity to 0 during the animation. We can apply these transformations to the SVG shape’s hover state or a toggleable class, achieved with the hover pseudo-class in CSS for simplicity:

.hamburger-icon:hover .top { transform: rotate(45deg) translate(0, calc(var(--icon-translation-size) * 1px)); } .hamburger-icon:hover .bottom { transform: rotate(-45deg) translate(0, calc(var(--icon-translation-size) * -1px)); } .hamburger-icon:hover .middle { opacity: 0; }

A working demonstration of the above explanation can be found below. If you wish to try it out locally in your development environment, you can find it in the GitHub repository linked here:

Rotating loader or spinner

Creating a rotating ring in SVG for loading screens is quite simple. Let’s set up a circle element with a transparent fill and a four-pixel stroke. We can then align the circle using cx and cy properties, positioning it precisely at half the SVG size.

Then, adjust the diameter considering the stroke width, and set the circle’s radius to half of this calculated diameter (22) to finally render the circle as shown below:

<svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox="0 0 48 48" width="64" height="64" class="spinner"> <circle cx="24" cy="24" r="22" fill="transparent" stroke-width="4" /> </svg>

Using CSS keyframes, rotate the animation from zero to 360 degrees, creating a full rotation. Set the SVG element’s animation property using CSS, applying a linear operation and infinite looping for a one-second duration:

:root { --spinner-animation-speed: 1s; } @keyframes spin { from { transform: rotate(0deg); } to { transform: rotate(360deg); } } .spinner { animation: spin var(--spinner-animation-speed) linear infinite; } >

To enhance the animation, use SVG’s linearGradient and stop elements to introduce a gradient effect. Adjust values such as x1 , x2 , y1 , y2 , stop-color , and stop-opacity in the linearGradient element to experiment and create various loading spinner variations:

<svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" id="loading-spinner" ... > <defs> <linearGradient id="fadeGradient" x1="20%" x2="50%" y1="60%" y2="100%"> <stop offset="0%" stop-color="#07c" /> <stop offset="25%" stop-color="#07c" stop-opacity="75%" /> <stop offset="50%" stop-color="#07c" stop-opacity="50%" /> <stop offset="75%" stop-color="#07c" stop-opacity="25%" /> <stop offset="100%" stop-color="#07c" stop-opacity="5%" /> </linearGradient> </defs> <circle cx="24" cy="24" r="22" fill="transparent" stroke-width="4" stroke="url(#fadeGradient)" /> </svg>

Assign a class to each stop element for external CSS control. Using the stop-color property in the external CSS, manage color and settings with custom properties.

Here’s the combined code for a loading spinner animation; the full code is available in this file of the GitHub repo:

Morphing bars loader

Let’s explore another loader with a pulsating effect by morphing rect elements from left to right. Use three rect elements, each with a width of eight and a height of 24, separated by a distance of four, resulting in an SVG with a width of 32 and a height of 24:

<svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="64" height="48" viewBox="0 0 32 24" class="bars-loader"> <rect class="morphing-bar morphing-bar-left" width="8" height="24" /> <rect class="morphing-bar morphing-bar-center" width="8" height="24" x="12" /> <rect class="morphing-bar morphing-bar-right" width="8" height="24" x="24" /> </svg>

Each bar shares the same animation with different delays in the CSS part. Begin with assigning a fill color and setting the transformation origin to the center for synchronized animation on both the top and bottom bars:

.bars-loader .morphing-bar { transform-origin: center; }

Scale each bar slightly below its height on the y-axis, then back to normal with a delay, cycling indefinitely. Use a custom property for loader animation speed and introduce incremental delays for each bar. Divide the total speed into incremental values to prevent the net animation from reaching zero:

:root { --loader-animation-speed: 0.75s; } @keyframes morphingBar { 0%, 100% { transform: scaleY(1); } 50% { transform: scaleY(0.5); } } .bars-loader .morphing-bar { transform-origin: center; animation: morphingBar var(--loader-animation-speed) ease-in-out infinite; } .bars-loader .morphing-bar-left { animation-delay: calc(var(--loader-animation-speed) / 2.5); } .bars-loader .morphing-bar-center { animation-delay: calc(var(--loader-animation-speed) / 5); } .bars-loader .morphing-bar-right { animation-delay: calc(var(--loader-animation-speed) / 7.5); }

And that’s it! Feel free to adjust the timings, colors, and transition functions to personalize it and make it your own. This is how the morphing bar animation will appear on your app:

Creating a line drawing animation

To achieve a line drawing effect in SVG, it’s important to utilize stroke properties effectively. For example, when working with a camera icon from Tabler Icons, I modified its dimensions and transferred certain attributes, such as stroke width, to CSS for enhanced control and customization after examining the icon’s structure.

The paths now rely on CSS-animated stroke-dasharray and stroke-dashoffset properties, a technique I covered in another SVG-powered circular progress component for React:

<svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox="0 0 24 24" width="256" height="256" id="drawable-illustration" > <path d="..." /> <path d="..." /> </svg>

The above SVG is functional only when it utilizes the following properties. I’m excluding elements with the fill set to none using the :not pseudo-class, as these elements are primarily intended to set the viewport and are not directly relevant to the display:

:root { --illustration-drawing-speed: 2s; } #drawable-illustration path:not([fill="none"]) { fill: transparent; stroke-width: 0.25; stroke: currentColor; }

Before we proceed, it’s essential to determine the length of each path or element we intend to animate. These values are crucial for use with the stroke-dasharray and stroke-dashoffset properties. While we can provide estimates, it’s preferable to use accurate values that we can obtain using JavaScript and incorporate them into our CSS later:

let icon = document.querySelector("#drawable-illustration"); if (icon) { let paths = icon.querySelectorAll("path"); if (paths.length) { for ([index, path] of paths.entries()) { let pathLength = path.getTotalLength(); console.log(`Path #${index + 1}: ${pathLength}`); } } }

The above JavaScript code displays the length of each path individually in #animated-icon . The length of the first path is approximately 62, and the second path is approximately 19. We will utilize these values to configure the stroke-dasharray and stroke-dashoffset properties:

#drawable-illustration path:nth-child(1) { stroke-dasharray: 61.9942626953125; stroke-dashoffset: 61.9942626953125; } #drawable-illustration path:nth-child(2) { stroke-dasharray: 18.852230072021484; stroke-dashoffset: 18.852230072021484; }

The stroke-dasharray property defines line patterns; lengths are 62 dashes and 19 gaps for the first path, and the second path follows the same pattern. The stroke-dashoffset property initially sets the pattern’s starting point at full length. Decreasing these two things shifts the pattern, creating a drawing or revealing effect.

In the animation section, we can create a CSS keyframe to transition stroke-dashoffset to 0 for both paths, as shown in the code below:

@keyframes draw { to { stroke-dashoffset: 0; } } #drawable-illustration path:not([fill="none"]) { ... animation: draw var(--illustration-drawing-speed) forwards; }

Now, set the animation direction to forwards . Find the complete code for this demo here. See the final effect in the CodePen demo below:

Animated illustration

Let’s choose some pre-made SVG illustrations and icons and create something by combining them. I transformed a PNG popsicle illustration from Cori George’s collection into SVG format using an online tool.

Then, I incorporated a drop icon from Tabler Icons below the SVG paths of the popsicle, assigning unique IDs for CSS customization. We can animate these drops with CSS translation and opacity changes. By varying the animation durations for each drop, we can achieve a random falling pattern:

:root { --p-drop-right-speed: 3.5s; --p-drop-left-speed: 2.5s; } #popsicle .drop-left transform: scale(2); opacity: 0; } #popsicle .drop-left { animation: dropLeft var(--p-drop-left-speed) ease-in-out infinite; opacity: 0; } #popsicle .drop-right { animation: dropRight var(--p-drop-right-speed) ease-in-out infinite; opacity: 0; } @keyframes drop-left { 5% { transform: translate(450px, 525px) scale(2.5); opacity: 1; } 100% { transform: translate(450px, 900px) scale(2); opacity: 0; } } @keyframes drop-right { 5% { transform: translate(575px, 415px) scale(2.5); opacity: 1; } 100% { transform: translate(575px, 900px) scale(2); opacity: 0; } }

Check out the working demonstration in the CodePen below, and find the complete code for this example here:

Fade-in-out text

Another cool animation is a fade-in and fade-out text animation, similar to a blinking text effect in HTML with CSS. Let’s use the text element, style it with CSS, and apply a Google Font for an elevated look.

Then, it’s easy to set up a keyframe animation for toggling text opacity and bringing about a smooth fade-in-out SVG text animation, as shown in the demo below:

:root { --text-animation-speed: 0.5s; } @keyframes blink { from { opacity: 0; } to { opacity: 1; } } .blinking-text { animation: blink var(--text-animation-speed) ease-in infinite alternate; }

Another example involves animating the text letter by letter with fade-in-out using tspan SVG elements inside the text element. Each tspan can be targeted for different animations with delays. See the modified SVG below for this change:

<svg width="500" height="120" class="blinking-chars"> <text text-anchor="middle" x="50%" y="50%" class="blinking-chars-group"> <tspan class="char" dy="0">H</tspan> <tspan class="char" dy="0">e</tspan> <tspan class="char" dy="0">l</tspan> <tspan class="char" dy="0">l</tspan> <tspan class="char" dy="0">o</tspan> </text> </svg>

Apply the in-and-out fade effect for each character with a CSS keyframe animation, animating each tspan from 0% to 100% opacity. Organize by setting a custom property for animation speed, incrementally assigning each character a portion of that speed. See the code below for the CSS setup:

:root { --text-animation-speed: 1s; } .blinking-chars-group .char { animation: blink var(--text-animation-speed) infinite alternate; opacity: 0; } .blinking-chars .char:nth-child(1) { animation-delay: calc(var(--text-animation-speed) * 0); } .blinking-chars .char:nth-child(2) { animation-delay: calc(var(--text-animation-speed) * 0.2); } .blinking-chars .char:nth-child(3) { animation-delay: calc(var(--text-animation-speed) * 0.4); } .blinking-chars .char:nth-child(4) { animation-delay: calc(var(--text-animation-speed) * 0.6); } .blinking-chars .char:nth-child(5) { animation-delay: calc(var(--text-animation-speed) * 0.8); }

The initial opacity for each tspan is set to 0%, and then we can add a strategic animation delay for each tspan with an alternating direction. This makes the opacity transition smoother, going from 0 to 1 and then from 1 to 0 :

Find the full code for this example here in the GitHub repo. For such animations, be aware of the text string’s character count to set up CSS accordingly. While this can be achieved more efficiently with JavaScript, it is beyond the scope of this tutorial.

Wavy SVG text

The final demo we’ll explore is a wavy text animation resembling a bouncy text effect. Unlike the fade-in-out animation, this involves translating each letter up and down, which requires separate text elements because tspan doesn’t support transforms.

While using one text element per letter isn’t ideal for positioning, for the demo, we’ll use text elements, wrap them in a group, and assume positions, as shown below:

<svg ...> <g> <text y="50%" class="char"> H </text> <text y="50%" x="20%" class="char"> e </text> <text y="50%" x="40%" class="char"> l </text> <text y="50%" x="60%" class="char"> l </text> <text y="50%" x="80%" class="char"> o </text> </g> </svg>

We’ve made the text move upwards at certain intervals and brought it down at others, creating a wave-like effect:

By taking this approach, we have traded the automatic character alignment provided by tspan for the manual alignment of each character using the x attribute, which isn’t very efficient. Effects like this call for a more effective solution or tool, some of which are discussed in the next section.

Animating SVGs with only CSS has limitations, such as the inability to dynamically count elements and set up CSS accordingly. To overcome these challenges and create more advanced animations for complex SVG shapes, various tools simplify the process significantly:

SVG.js : A lightweight JavaScript library for manipulating and animating SVGs.

A lightweight JavaScript library for manipulating and animating SVGs. Vivus.js : A JavaScript class with no dependencies that enables SVG animation, creating a drawn effect similar to what we covered in the line animation section.

A JavaScript class with no dependencies that enables SVG animation, creating a drawn effect similar to what we covered in the line animation section. mo.js : Aimed at motion graphics on the web, offering fast and robust animations through its API, and the best part is that it’s open source.

Aimed at motion graphics on the web, offering fast and robust animations through its API, and the best part is that it’s open source. Motion : A production-ready animation library for React with a declarative syntax — an awesome open source project for SVG animations.

A production-ready animation library for React with a declarative syntax — an awesome open source project for SVG animations. Animate.css : A collection of pre-made CSS animations you can copy and paste into your workflow to apply different effects to your SVGs.

A collection of pre-made CSS animations you can copy and paste into your workflow to apply different effects to your SVGs. GSAP : Provides premium access to animate nearly everything you can select with JavaScript

Provides premium access to animate nearly everything you can select with JavaScript SVGator: Another paid tool that simplifies the animation task with SVGs through its UI, allowing you to import, animate, and export the output.

A real-world example: Scroll-driven SVG animations

Now that you’ve learned how to animate SVGs, let’s see how we can use these animations in a real sense. We will be employing the use of scroll-driven animations in CSS for these examples.

Until recently, tying SVG animations to scroll position required JavaScript libraries like GSAP with ScrollTrigger or custom event listeners. But now, CSS provides native scroll-driven animations that sync directly with scroll position.

The CSS scroll-driven animations module lets you animate property values along a scroll-based timeline rather than the default time-based timeline. This means your SVG elements can animate as users scroll, creating engaging reveal effects.

Understanding scroll timelines

There are two types of scroll-driven timelines:

Scroll progress timeline : Links animation progress to the scroll position of a scroll container. As you scroll from top to bottom, the animation progresses from 0% to 100%.

: Links animation progress to the scroll position of a scroll container. As you scroll from top to bottom, the animation progresses from 0% to 100%. View progress timeline: Links animation progress to an element’s visibility within the viewport. The animation progresses as the element enters, passes through, and exits the scrollport.

We will revisit our earlier examples:

Scroll-triggered line drawing

Let’s enhance our earlier line drawing example to animate as the user scrolls. Instead of the animation playing automatically on page load, it will progress based on scroll position:

<div class="scroll-container"> <svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox="0 0 24 24" width="256" height="256" class="scroll-draw-icon" > <path class="draw-path" d="M12 2C6.48 2 2 6.48 2 12s4.48 10 10 10 10-4.48 10-10S17.52 2 12 2zm-2 15l-5-5 1.41-1.41L10 14.17l7.59-7.59L19 8l-9 9z" fill="none" stroke="currentColor" stroke-width="1" /> </svg> </div> .scroll-container { height: 200vh; /* Creates scroll space */ display: flex; justify-content: center; padding-top: 50vh; } .draw-path { stroke-dasharray: 100; stroke-dashoffset: 100; animation: draw linear; animation-timeline: view(); animation-range: entry 0% cover 50%; } @keyframes draw { to { stroke-dashoffset: 0; } }

The key properties here are:

animation-timeline: view() : Links the animation to the element’s visibility in the viewport instead of time.

: Links the animation to the element’s visibility in the viewport instead of time. animation-range: entry 0% cover 50% : Specifies when the animation starts (as the element enters) and ends (when the element covers 50% of the viewport).

Here’s an example:

Scroll progress indicator with SVG

A practical use case is a reading progress indicator using an SVG circle:

<svg class="progress-ring" viewBox="0 0 100 100"> <circle class="progress-ring-circle" cx="50" cy="50" r="45" fill="none" stroke="#07c" stroke-width="6" /> </svg> .progress-ring { position: fixed; top: 20px; right: 20px; width: 60px; height: 60px; transform: rotate(-90deg); } .progress-ring-circle { stroke-dasharray: 283; /* 2 * π * 45 */ stroke-dashoffset: 283; animation: progress-fill linear; animation-timeline: scroll(root); } @keyframes progress-fill { to { stroke-dashoffset: 0; } }

The scroll(root) function ties the animation to the root scroller (the document), so the circle fills as users scroll down the page:

Scroll-triggered popsicle animation

Let’s transform our earlier popsicle illustration into a scroll-driven animation. Instead of the drops falling on an infinite loop, they’ll fall as the user scrolls the popsicle into view.

First, the SVG structure with the popsicle body and three drops:

<svg id="popsicle" viewBox="0 0 200 350" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"> <!-- Popsicle Body Group --> <g class="popsicle-body"> <!-- Stick --> <rect class="popsicle-stick" x="85" y="200" width="30" height="120" rx="5"/> <!-- Popsicle shape --> <path class="popsicle-bottom" d="M40 120 L40 180 Q40 200 60 200 L140 200 Q160 200 160 180 L160 120 Z"/> <rect class="popsicle-middle" x="40" y="70" width="120" height="50"/> <path class="popsicle-top" d="M40 70 L40 40 Q40 10 70 10 L130 10 Q160 10 160 40 L160 70 Z"/> <!-- Bite mark --> <circle class="popsicle-bite" cx="145" cy="30" r="25"/> <!-- Highlight/shine --> <rect fill="rgba(255,255,255,0.3)" x="50" y="20" width="15" height="40" rx="7"/> </g> <!-- Drops - these animate on scroll --> <ellipse class="drop drop-left" cx="55" cy="200" rx="8" ry="10"/> <ellipse class="drop drop-right" cx="145" cy="195" rx="7" ry="9"/> <ellipse class="drop drop-center" cx="100" cy="205" rx="9" ry="11"/> </svg>

Now the CSS that ties the animations to the scroll position:

/* Base drop styling */ .drop { fill: #48dbfb; opacity: 0; } /* Popsicle fades in and slides up on scroll */ .popsicle-body { opacity: 0; transform: translateY(50px); animation: popsicle-reveal linear forwards; animation-timeline: view(); animation-range: entry 0% entry 50%; } @keyframes popsicle-reveal { to { opacity: 1; transform: translateY(0); } } /* Left drop - starts falling first */ .drop-left { animation: drop-fall linear forwards; animation-timeline: view(); animation-range: entry 30% cover 80%; } /* Right drop - starts slightly later */ .drop-right { animation: drop-fall linear forwards; animation-timeline: view(); animation-range: entry 40% cover 90%; } /* Center drop - falls last */ .drop-center { animation: drop-fall linear forwards; animation-timeline: view(); animation-range: entry 50% cover 100%; } @keyframes drop-fall { 0% { transform: translateY(0) scale(0.8); opacity: 0; } 10% { opacity: 1; } 100% { transform: translateY(120px) scale(0.5); opacity: 0; } }

The key properties that make this work are; animation-timeline: view() this links the animation to the element’s visibility in the viewport instead of time, and animation-range: entry 30% cover 80% controls when the animation starts and ends relative to the element’s position in the viewport.

By giving each drop a different animation-range , we create a staggered falling effect as the user scrolls: the left drop falls first, then the right, then the center:

Browser support and fallback

Scroll-driven animations are supported in Chrome 115+, Edge 115+, and Opera 101+. Firefox supports them behind a flag, and Safari support is in development. For unsupported browsers, provide a fallback to time-based animation.

Conclusion

Now that you’ve explored various ways to animate SVGs using CSS, I hope you feel inspired to create your own web animations! It’s fun to bring static SVGs to life using just a bit of CSS.

Once you get the hang of a few techniques, tackling more complex animations will become easier. You can discover endless inspiration online, particularly on sites like CodePen. To get started, explore some of the CodePen collection featuring examples covered in this tutorial. Have fun animating!