The ultimate guide to the React useReducer Hook

Introduction

useReducer is one of the additional Hooks that shipped with React 16.8. An alternative to the useState Hook, it helps you manage complex state logic in React applications. When combined with other Hooks like useContext , useReducer can be a good alternative to Redux or MobX — indeed, it can sometimes be an outright better option.

This is not to knock Redux and MobX, as they are usually the best options to manage global state in large React applications. But more often than necessary, many React developers jump into these third-party state management libraries when they could have effectively handled their state with Hooks.

Coupled with the complexity of getting started with a third-party library like Redux and the amount of boilerplate code needed, managing state with React Hooks and the Context API is quite an appealing option since there’s no need to install an external package or add a bunch of files and folders to manage global state in our application.

But the golden rule still remains: component state for component state, Redux for application state.

How does useReducer work?

useReducer is used to store and update states, just like the useState Hook. It accepts a reducer function as its first parameter and the initial state as the second.

useReducer returns an array that holds the current state value and a dispatch function, to which you can pass an action and later invoke. This is similar to the pattern Redux uses but with a few differences.

For example, the useReducer function is tightly coupled to a specific reducer. We dispatch action objects to that reducer only, whereas in Redux, the dispatch function sends the action object to the store. At the time of dispatch, the components don’t need to know the reducer that will process the action.

For those who may be unfamiliar with Redux, we’ll explore this concept a bit further. There are three main building blocks in Redux:

A store — an immutable object that holds the applications state data

A reducer — a function that returns some state data, triggered by an action type

An action — an object that tells the reducer how to change the state. It must contain a type property, and it can contain an optional payload property

Let’s see how these building blocks compare to managing state with the useReducer Hook. Here’s an example of what a store looks like in Redux:

import { createStore } from 'redux' const store = createStore(reducer, [preloadedState], [enhancer])

And here’s how to initialize state with useReducer :

const initialState = { count: 0 } const [state, dispatch] = useReducer(reducer, initialState)

The reducer function in Redux will accept the previous app state and the action being dispatched, calculate the next state, and return the new object.

Reducers in Redux follow this syntax:

(state = initialState, action) => newState

Consider the following example:

// notice that the state = initialState and returns a new state const reducer = (state = initialState, action) => { switch (action.type) { case 'ITEMS_REQUEST': return Object.assign({}, state, { isLoading: action.payload.isLoading }) case ‘ITEMS_REQUEST_SUCCESS': return Object.assign({}, state, { items: state.items.concat(action.items), isLoading: action.isLoading }) default: return state; } } export default reducer;

React doesn’t use the (state = initialState, action) => newState Redux pattern, so the reducer function works a bit differently. Here’s how you’d create reducers with React:

function reducer(state, action) { switch (action.type) { case 'increment': return {count: state.count + 1}; case 'decrement': return {count: state.count - 1}; default: throw new Error(); } }

Now here’s an example of an action that can be carried out in Redux:

{ type: ITEMS_REQUEST_SUCCESS, payload: { isLoading: false } } // action creators export function itemsRequestSuccess(bool) { return { type: ITEMS_REQUEST_SUCCESS, payload: { isLoading: bool, } } } // dispatching an action with Redux dispatch(itemsRequestSuccess(false)) // to invoke a dispatch function, you need to pass action as an argument to the dispatch function

Actions in useReducer work in a similar way:

// not the complete code switch (action.type) { case 'increment': return {count: state.count + 1}; default: throw new Error(); } // dispatching an action with useReducer <button onClick={() => dispatch({type: 'increment'})}>Increment</button>

If the action type in the code above is increment , our state object is increased by 1.

The reducer function

The reduce() method in JavaScript executes a reducer function on each element of the array an and then returns a single value. The reduce() method accepts a reducer function, which itself can accept up to four arguments. Here is a code snippet to illustrate how a reducer works:

const reducer = (accumulator, currentValue) => accumulator + currentValue; [2, 4, 6, 8].reduce(reducer) // expected output: 20

This is essentially what happens with useReducer in React: it accepts a reducer function that returns a single value.

const [count, dispatch] = useReducer(reducer, initialState);

The reducer function itself accepts two parameters and returns one value. The first parameter is the current state, and the second is the action. The state is the data we are manipulating. The reducer function receives an action, which is executed by a dispatch function.

function reducer(state, action) { } dispatch({ type: 'increment' })

The action is like an instruction you pass to the reducer function. Based on the action specified, the reducer function execute the necessary state update. If you have used a state management library like Redux then you must have come across this pattern of state management.

Specifying the initial state

The initial state is the second argument passed to the useReducer Hook, and it represents the default state.

const initialState = { count: 1 } // wherever our useReducer is located const [state, dispatch] = useReducer(reducer, initialState, initFunc)

Note that if you don’t pass a third argument to useReducer , it will take the second argument as the initial state. The third argument, which is the init function, is optional.

This pattern also follows one of the golden rules of Redux state management: the state should be updated by emitting actions. Never write directly to the state.

It’s worth noting, however, that the Redux state = initialState convention doesn’t work the same way with useReducer . This is because the initial value sometimes depends on props.

Creating the initial state lazily

In programming, lazy initialization is the tactic of delaying the creation of an object, the calculation of a value, or some other expensive process until the first time it is needed.

As mentioned above, useReducer can accept a third parameter, which is an optional init function for creating the initial state lazily. It lets you extract logic for calculating the initial state outside of the reducer function, as you can see below:

const initFunc = (initialCount) => { if (initialCount !== 0) { initialCount=+0 } return {count: initialCount}; } // wherever our useReducer is located const [state, dispatch] = useReducer(reducer, initialCount, initFunc);

The initFunc above will reset the initialCount to 0 on page mount if the value is not 0 already, and then return the state object. Notice that this initFunc is a function, not just an array or object.

The dispatch method

The dispatch function accepts an object that represents the type of action we want to execute when it is called. It basically sends the type of action to the reducer function to perform its job, which, of course, is updating the state.

The action to be executed is specified in our reducer function, which in turn is passed to the useReducer . The reducer function will then return the updated state.

The actions that will be dispatched by our components should always be represented as one object with the type and payload key, where type stands as the identifier of the dispatched action and payload is the piece of information that this action will add to the state.

The dispatch is the second value returned from the useReducer Hook and can be used in our JSX to update the state.

// creating our reducer function function reducer(state, action) { switch (action.type) { // ... case 'reset': return { count: action.payload }; default: throw new Error(); } } // wherever our useReducer is located const [state, dispatch] = useReducer(reducer, initialCount, initFunc); // Updating the state with the dispatch functon on button click <button onClick={() => dispatch({type: 'reset', payload: initialCount})}> Reset </button>

Notice how our reducer function makes use of the payload that is passed from the dispatch function. It sets our state object to the payload, i.e., whatever the initialCount is.

Of particular note is the fact that we can pass the dispatch function to other components through props. This simple fact alone is what allows us to replace Redux with useReducer .

Let’s say we have a component we want to pass our dispatch function to as props. We can easily do that like this from the parent component:

<Increment count={state.count} handleIncrement={() => dispatch({type: 'increment'})}/>

Now, in the child component, we receive the props, which, when emitted, will trigger the dispatch function and update the state:

<button onClick={handleIncrement}>Increment</button>

Bailing out of a dispatch

If the useReducer Hook returns the same value as the current state, React will bail out without rendering the children or firing effects. This is because it uses the Object.is comparison algorithm.

Building a simple counter app with useReducer

Now let’s put our knowledge to work by building a simple counter app with useReducer :

import React, { useReducer } from 'react'; const initialState = { count: 0 } // The reducer function function reducer(state, action) { switch (action.type) { case 'increment': return { count: state.count + 1 } case 'decrement': return { count: state.count - 1 } case 'reset': return {count: state.count = 0} default: return { count: state.count } } } const Counter = () => { const [state, dispatch] = useReducer(reducer, initialState) return ( <div> Count: {state.count} <br /> <br/> <button onClick={() => dispatch({ type: 'increment' })}>Increment</button> <button onClick={() => dispatch({ type: 'decrement'})}>Decrement</button> <button onClick={() => dispatch({ type: 'reset'})}>Reset</button> </div> ); }; export default Counter;

First, we initialize the state with 0 , then we create a reducer function that accepts the current state of our count as an argument and an action. The state is updated by the reducer based on the action type. increment , decrement , and reset are all action types that, when dispatched, update the state of our app accordingly.

So, to increment the state count const initialState = { count: 0 } ,

we simply set count to be state.count + 1 when the increment action type is dispatched.

useState vs. useReducer

Although useState is a Basic Hook for managing simple state transformation and useReducer is an Additional Hook for managing more complex state logic, it is worth noting that useState uses the useReducer internally. This implies that you could use useReducer for everything you can do with useState .

However, there are some major differences between these two Hooks. useReducer lets you avoid passing down callbacks through different levels of your component, instead allowing you to pass a provided dispatch function, which in turn will improve performance for components that trigger deep updates.

This does not imply that the useState updater function is newly called on each render. What it means is that when you have a complex logic to update state, you simply won’t use the setter directly to update state; instead, you will write a complex function, which in turn would call the setter with updated state.

Therefore, it is recommended to use useReducer , which returns a dispatch method that doesn’t change between re-renders, and you can have the manipulation logic in the reducers.

It is also worth noting that with useState , the state updater function is invoked to update state, but with useReducer , the dispatch function is invoked instead, and an action with at least a type is passed to it.

Let’s take a look into how both Hooks are declared and used:

Declaring state with useState

const [state, setState] = useState('default state');

useState returns an array that holds the current state value and a setState method for updating the state.

Declaring state with useReducer

const [state, dispatch] = useReducer(reducer, initialState)

useReducer returns an array that holds the current state value and a dispatch method that logically achieve the same goal of setState , i.e., updating the state.

Updating state with useState

<input type='text' value={state} onChange={(e) => setState(e.currentTarget.value)} />

Updating state with useReducer

<button onClick={() => dispatch({ type: 'decrement'})}>Decrement</button>

We’ll discuss the dispatch function in greater depth a bit later. Optionally, an action object may also have a payload :

<button onClick={() => dispatch({ type: 'decrement', payload: 0})}>Decrement</button>

useReducer can be handy when managing complex state shape. For example, when the state consists of more than primitive values, like nested arrays or objects:

const [state, dispatch] = useReducer(loginReducer, { users: [ { username: 'Philip', isOnline: false}, { username: 'Mark', isOnline: false }, { username: 'Tope', isOnline: true}, { username: 'Anita', isOnline: false }, ], loading: false, error: false, }, );

It is easier to manage this local state because the parameters depend on each other, and all the logic could be encapsulated into one reducer.

When to use the useReducer Hook

Once your application grows in size, you’ll most likely deal with more complex state transitions. At this point, you will be better off using useReducer as it gives us more predictable state transitions than useState . This becomes more important when state changes become so complex that you want to have one place (i.e., the render function) to manage state.

A good rule of thumb is that when you move past managing primitive data (i.e., a string, integer, or Boolean) and instead must manage a complex object (e.g., with arrays and additional primitives), you’re likely better off using useReducer .

If you’re more of a visual learner, the video below gives a detailed explanation with practical examples of when to use the useReducer Hook.

Now to continue on our discussion, let’s create a login component and compare how we’d manage state with both the useState and useReducer Hooks to get a better understating of when to use useReducer .

First, the login component with useState :

import React, { useState } from 'react'; export default function LoginUseState() { const [username, setUsername] = useState(''); const [password, setPassword] = useState(''); const [isLoading, showLoader] = useState(false); const [error, setError] = useState(''); const [isLoggedIn, setIsLoggedIn] = useState(false); const onSubmit = async (e) => { e.preventDefault(); setError(''); showLoader(true); try { await function login({ username, password }) { return new Promise((resolve, reject) => { setTimeout(() => { if (username === 'ejiro' && password === 'password') { resolve(); } else { reject(); } }, 1000); }); } setIsLoggedIn(true); } catch (error) { setError('Incorrect username or password!'); showLoader(false); setUsername(''); setPassword(''); } }; return ( <div className='App'> <div className='login-container'> {isLoggedIn ? ( <> <h1>Welcome {username}!</h1> <button onClick={() => setIsLoggedIn(false)}>Log Out</button> </> ) : ( <form className='form' onSubmit={onSubmit}> {error && <p className='error'>{error}</p>} <p>Please Login!</p> <input type='text' placeholder='username' value={username} onChange={(e) => setUsername(e.currentTarget.value)} /> <input type='password' placeholder='password' autoComplete='new-password' value={password} onChange={(e) => setPassword(e.currentTarget.value)} /> <button className='submit' type='submit' disabled={isLoading}> {isLoading ? 'Logging in...' : 'Log In'} </button> </form> )} </div> </div> ); }

Notice how we are dealing with all these state transitions ( username , password , isLoading , error , isLoggedIn ) when we really should be more focused on the action that the user wants to take on the login component.

We made use of five useState Hooks, and we had to worry about when each of these states is transitioned. We can refractor the code above to use useReducer and encapsulate all our logic and state transitions in one reducer function:

import React, { useReducer } from 'react'; function loginReducer(state, action) { switch (action.type) { case 'field': { return { ...state, [action.fieldName]: action.payload, }; } case 'login': { return { ...state, error: '', isLoading: true, }; } case 'success': { return { ...state, isLoggedIn: true, isLoading: false, }; } case 'error': { return { ...state, error: 'Incorrect username or password!', isLoggedIn: false, isLoading: false, username: '', password: '', }; } case 'logOut': { return { ...state, isLoggedIn: false, }; } default: return state; } } const initialState = { username: '', password: '', isLoading: false, error: '', isLoggedIn: false, }; export default function LoginUseReducer() { const [state, dispatch] = useReducer(loginReducer, initialState); const { username, password, isLoading, error, isLoggedIn } = state; const onSubmit = async (e) => { e.preventDefault(); dispatch({ type: 'login' }); try { await function login({ username, password }) { return new Promise((resolve, reject) => { setTimeout(() => { if (username === 'ejiro' && password === 'password') { resolve(); } else { reject(); } }, 1000); }); } dispatch({ type: 'success' }); } catch (error) { dispatch({ type: 'error' }); } }; return ( <div className='App'> <div className='login-container'> {isLoggedIn ? ( <> <h1>Welcome {username}!</h1> <button onClick={() => dispatch({ type: 'logOut' })}> Log Out </button> </> ) : ( <form className='form' onSubmit={onSubmit}> {error && <p className='error'>{error}</p>} <p>Please Login!</p> <input type='text' placeholder='username' value={username} onChange={(e) => dispatch({ type: 'field', fieldName: 'username', payload: e.currentTarget.value, }) } /> <input type='password' placeholder='password' autoComplete='new-password' value={password} onChange={(e) => dispatch({ type: 'field', fieldName: 'password', payload: e.currentTarget.value, }) } /> <button className='submit' type='submit' disabled={isLoading}> {isLoading ? 'Logging in...' : 'Log In'} </button> </form> )} </div> </div> ); }

Notice how the new implementation with useReducer has made us more focused on the action the user is going to take. For example, when the login action is dispatched, we can see clearly what we want to happen. We want to return a copy of our current state, set our error to empty string and set isLoading to true:

case 'login': { return { ...state, error: '', isLoading: true, }; }

Now here is the beautiful thing about this current implementation: we no longer have to focus on state transition, and instead, we are keen on the actions to be executed by the user.

When not to use the useReducer Hook

Despite being able to use the useReducer Hook to handle complex state logic in our app, it is important to note that there are certainly some scenarios in which a third-party state management library like Redux may be a better option. But how do you know if React Hooks won’t cut out for what you’re building?

One simple answer to this question is that you should avoid using Redux or any other third-party state management library until you have problems with vanilla React. If you’re still confused as to whether you need it, chances are, you likely don’t. Here are some specific cases where it makes more sense to use a library like Redux or MobX:

When your application needs a single source of truth

Centralizing your application’s state and logic with a library like Redux make creating universal application state a breeze since the state from the server can easily be serialized to the client app. Having a single source of truth also enables powerful capabilities like undo/redo features a breeze to implement.

When you want a more predictable state

Using a library like Redux helps you write applications that behave consistently when running in different environments. If the same state and action are passed to a reducer, the same result is always produced because reducers are pure functions. Also, state in Redux is read-only, and the only way to change the state is to emit an action, an object describing what happened.

When state-lifting to the top-level component no longer suffices

Using a library like Redux is best suited when keeping everything in a top-level React component’s state are no longer sufficient.

State persistence

With libraries like Redux and MobX, state can easily be saved to localStorage and made available to end users even after page refresh

With all these benefits, it is also worth noting that using a library like Redux as opposed to pure React with useReducer comes with some tradeoffs. Redux has a hefty learning curve, and it’s definitely not the fastest way to write code. Rather, it is intended to give you an absolute and predictable way of managing state in your app.

Conclusion

We have just completed our examination of the useReducer Hook, which is used for managing complex state logic in our React functional component. We also looked at some use cases where useReducer is a great fit for managing state logic.

In building a React app, it is important to note that no single Hook can solve all our problems. It’s all about understanding where each of the Hooks are best suited, using them accordingly, and combining different Hooks that we get to manage state in our app in a predictable fashion.

As we’ve also discussed, the useReducer Hook may not always be the best option. It is most important to use the method that best aligns with the size and architecture of your application.

