Firebase vs. Netlify: Which one is right for you?

Businesses are adopting cloud hosting services more and more every day. Especially, because they offer cost-effective solutions with better reliability. Firebase and Netlify are two of the easiest and most powerful tools in this category.

Both of them are packed with features that help us deploy our applications with ease. So, in this guide, we will learn their use cases, pros, cons, and when you should prefer one over the other. We’ll also set up and deploy a project on both Firebase and Netlify. It will help us understand the technical details of how to use each service.

Firebase

Firebase offers a robust Backend as a Service (BaaS). It helps us develop feature-rich apps in no time. It is backed by the tech giant Google so, you can safely rely on their infrastructure.

Features

Realtime database

Data synchronization

Machine learning tools

One-click Google Analytics integration

Multiple authentication methods (e.g. email/password, social media app, phone, anonymous, etc.)

Pros

Firebase is packed with all the functionality for rapid application development. It is highly suitable to create a minimum viable product (MVP)

Ability to perform A/B testing

Add in-app and cloud messaging with ease

Uses artificial intelligence to predict user behavior

Handles file uploads and retrieval without writing any significant code

Introduced Cloud FireStore which is way faster than the Realtime Database

Easily extend any app with Google Cloud Platform

Cons

The steep learning curve when it comes to scaling the application and handling database migrations and caching management

Netlify

Netlify became popular due to the massive success of JamStack among the developer community. It is mostly used to host static websites that are generated using static site generators like Hugo, Jekyll, etc.

Features

Static website hosting

Continuous integration and continuous deployment

Integration with source control systems

Optimize images, videos, and documents on the fly

Deploy with drag and drop feature

Built-in support for user authentication

Pros

Test new features or different designs with split testing

Customize build workflow using plugins

Collect form submissions right inside the Netlify dashboard

Cons

Cannot display content dynamically

Unlike Firebase, it only supports static websites

Create a todo list website using Firebase

Set up a Firebase project

First of all, login to your Gmail account and then go to the Firebase console.

Click the “Create a project” button to proceed.

You’ll be asked to enter the project name. Type anything you like, but for the sake of this tutorial, I’ll enter the “todo list”.

Firebase can easily integrate with Google Analytics. In the production environment, it is recommended to enable it. But, for now, we don’t really need that. So, simply turn it off as mentioned in the below screenshot.

Now, simply press the “Create project” button to let Firebase set up a brand new project for you.

Click “Continue” to see the project’s overview.

We will be creating a website, so click the code icon.

Here, you need to register an app. To do so, enter a user-friendly name and press “Register app”.

You will now see a code-snippet that is automatically generated by the Firebase. Copy it on your computer because we will need it later. I have hidden some sensitive details that are unique for each app.

Once you register an app, open the “Realtime Database” page from the left menu and click the “Create Database” button.

A popup will open, simply select “Start in test mode” and press “Enable”.

At this point, we can easily access this NoSQL database using a source code. So, let’s go ahead and write the source code for our “Todo list” app.

You can find the code here.

Run the project

Simply open the index.html file inside any web browser. You can now try adding/removing todo list items.

Deploy a static website on Netlify

Write the code

In this section, we will create a simple HTML landing page and then deploy it on Netlify. We will be using Bootstrap, jQuery, font awesome, and Google Fonts to improve the UI and UX.

You can find the code here.

Upload project on Netlify

At this point, the source code for our static web page is ready to deploy. Simply create an account on Netlify and verify your email to proceed. After that, you will land on the dashboard where you can upload the project.

It is interesting to note that Nelify has made this process even simpler by adding the functionality of drag and drop. You just need to drag the project’s root folder and drop it inside the mentioned section. It will automatically start the upload/build process and then finally your website will be live in no time.

By default, Netlify will automatically assign you a subdomain.

As you can see in the “Production deploys” section, our website is successfully published and can be seen online.

Run the project

Simply open the subdomain we just saved. In this tutorial, I used my own name to set up the subdomain. So, we can visit this URL.

Is Firebase better than Netlify?

Firebase is recommended if you want to create a dynamic website or app. Whereas, Netlify is more suitable to host static websites. A lot of startups use Firebase for rapid application development. It helps them quickly test their idea without writing everything from scratch. Similarly, Netlify is a new hot and trending service that provides a seamless build workflow. We can easily connect it with source control systems like GitHub to automate the deployment of static websites with each commit.

Netlify pricing

Netlify has separate packages according to the size of businesses. For example, it offers these packages.

STARTER Price: Free

PRO Price: $19 per member /month

BUSINESS Price: $99 per member /month

ENTERPRISE Price: It usually starts at $3,000/month. But, you need to contact them for a custom plan according to your web application



STARTER package is completely free for everyone. It is mostly suitable for personal/open-source projects. Some of its key features include:

Connect with GitHub to automate the build process

Change versions with ease

PRO package is specifically designed for small business websites or blogs. It can slightly boost the performance as well as handle a bit more traffic than the STARTER package. You can select this package if you need:

Login/signup functionality

Notifications support

Similarly, the BUSINESS and ENTERPRISE plans are recommended for well-established websites. They offer a lot more features and control. For example, you can easily add single sign-on functionality using SAML, add role-based access control (RBAC), and even use a self-hosted Git repository.

Firebase pricing

On the other hand, Firebase has a really simple pricing model compared to Netlify. It offers only two plans.

Spark Plan Price: Free

Blaze Plan Price: Pay only for what you use



As usual, the Spark Plan is there to help you try the features of Firebase for free. It helps you get familiar with this Backend as a Service (BaaS) platform. Later on, you may upgrade to Blaze Plan to access advanced features.

Comparison

Based on the above learnings, let’s compare Firebase with Nelify to determine which one is more suitable for your specific needs.

Use Firebase for:

Dynamic websites — for example, when you need to access data from a database to generate the web pages. It could be a login/signup system, question/answer forum, social media app, games, etc.

Android/iOS app development

Process artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms

Use Netlify for:

Static websites or blogs. They could be generated using tools like Hugo, Jekyll, Gatsby, etc.

High performance. It is because in static websites there’s no need to generate anything at run-time, we just need to display them

Easily deploy or scale static websites. Traditionally, it is very difficult to manage large static websites. But, Netlify makes the whole process simple and easy

Version control (upgrade/downgrade to a specific version). Here, you can connect with services like GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket, etc.

That’s it for now, I hope you are now familiar with both Firebase and Netlify. If you have followed along with me until the end then you probably know when to use them and how to set up a website with each of these services. Now, it’s your turn to try both platforms and explore their rich set of features.

