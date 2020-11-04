Deno’s standard library: 4 core modules

Among the many cool features Deno comes with is a set of standard modules designed to make developers’ lives easier. Largely inspired by existing languages such as Go and Python, these modules are Deno-approved and do not have any external dependencies.
What’s inside Deno’s standard library?
The intention of Deno’s standard library is to provide a comprehensive collection of high-quality code that all Deno projects can use seamlessly.
In this tutorial, we’ll explore four of the core standard libraries that can help you take your Deno app to the next level:
http, for setting up an HTTP server
hash, a crypto library for Deno
fs, Deno’s file management system
uuid, for generating unique IDs
Installing Deno
Before we start, let’s quickly walk through how to install Deno on your local machine.
Windows
To install Deno on our windows computer, open up the terminal and run this command:
iwr https://deno.land/x/install/install.ps1 -useb | iex
If you have Chocolatey installed on your machine, you could also run:
choco install deno
Mac
You can use Homebrew to install Deno on a Mac machine by running:
brew install deno
You can also install Deno using
curl:
curl -fsSL https://deno.land/x/install/install.sh | sh
If Deno is properly installed, running the above command will generate the following output.
After installation, run the following command to confirm that Deno was properly installed on your local machine.
deno run https://deno.land/std/examples/welcome.ts
This very simple Deno command will print
Welcome to Deno 🦕 on the terminal.
Now that we have Deno installed, let’s zoom in on four of the most popular and useful modules in Deno’s standard library.
1.
http
This library provides a simple way to set up a server.
First, bring the
server instance into the application. Then, use the server instance to connect to a
PORT.
import { serve } from "https://deno.land/std/http/server.ts"; const s = serve({ port: 8000 }); for await (const req of s) { req.respond({ body: "Hi,I'm Wisdom Ekpot" }); }
To start up your server, run:
deno run --allow-net http.ts
Due to Deno’s security, you’ll need to pass the
--allow-net flag.
There are other ways to connect to a server in Deno, such as using Abc, which enables you to create chain routes using a single instance of the app method.
To create a server using Abc, add this to your
http.ts file:
import { Application } from "https://deno.land/x/abc@v1.1.0/mod.ts"; const app = new Application(); const PORT = 8000; let homepage = () => { return "This is the home page"; }; let contactPage = () => { return "You can contact Wisdom Ekpot with this contact Page"; }; app .get("/", homepage) .get("/contact", contactPage) .start({ port: PORT }); console.log(`🔤 Abc server running at http://localhost:${PORT}`);
Now you can create different routes for your application.
At the time of writing,
https://deno.land/x/abc@v1.1.0/mod.ts is the latest version of Abc. Be sure to check the official docs for the latest version.
2.
hash
Just like Node.js, Deno comes with its own hashing library. The
hash module comes in handy when you want to implement things such as hashing of passwords or messages.
To use this module, you’ll need to import the instance of
createHash, then create a variable to store this instance. This instance takes in an algorithm type:
import { createHash } from "https://deno.land/std/hash/mod.ts"; const hash = createHash("md5"); hash.update("All You need to know about deno"); const final = hash.digest(); console.log(final);
To run this application, run
deno run <name of file>. This code will log the hashed data in an ArrayBuffer format.
You can pass the hashing algorithm in the
createHash instance as a param.
3.
fs
Deno comes with its own file system manager. With the
fs module, you can write, read, copy, and perform any kind of file manipulation you want.
Reading file content
You can read the content of a file in Deno using the
Deno.open() method. This method takes in a parameter, which is the name (path) of the file you want to read.
Create a
file.txt file and store some dummy content there. We’ll be reading contents from this file:
const file = await Deno.open("file.txt"); const decoder = new TextDecoder("utf-8"); const text = decoder.decode(await Deno.readAll(file)); console.log(text);
The
Deno.open() method returns a promise. This code creates a decoder instance, which decodes the data into human-readable format, and the
readAll method returns the text stored in the
file.txt file.
To start the application, run:
deno run --allow-read
Without passing the
--allow-read flag, Deno won’t let you read the file.
Writing to a file
You can use the
Deno.writeTextFile() method to write text to a file. This method takes in two params: the path of the file to which you’re writing and the content you want to write to it.
const file_path = "file.txt"; const data = "This is the new content in my filex"; await Deno.writeTextFile(file_path, data); // Read the file data console.log(await Deno.readTextFile(file_path));
Deno will automatically create a file if the
define path stored in the variable doesn’t exist.
To run this program, you’ll need to pass two flags —
--allow-write and
--allow-read — because you’re writing and reading to the file to see if the content has actually changed. You can add another param in the
writeTextFile method to append data to a file:
await Deno.writeTextFile(file_path, data, {"append": true});
You can also do other things, such as copy file data from one file to another. You’ll need to import the copy instance in from the
fs module:
import { copy } from "https://deno.land/std/fs/mod.ts"; copy("file.txt", "new.txt"); // void
To run the code, first run
deno run --allow-write --allow-read --unstable fs.ts to create a
new.txt file and store the content. To copy the file into an existing file, you’ll need to pass a param
{ overwrite: true } to overwrite the existing content of that file.
import { copy } from "https://deno.land/std/fs/mod.ts"; copy("file.txt", "test.txt", { overwrite: true, });
4.
UUID
Deno also comes with its own universally unique identifier. You can use this library to generate and validate unique IDs.
import { v4 } from "https://deno.land/std/uuid/mod.ts"; const generatedID = v4.generate(); const isValid = v4.validate(generatedID); console.log(isValid);
This method will log
true on the console because it’s a valid UUID. If you were to hardcode it, it would return
false on the console.
Conclusion
Deno comes with lots of cool standard libraries and third-party modules that enhance the developer experience. You can use these modules to write complex logic in your Deno application, such as hashing passwords and generating IDs in the database.
What Deno standard library modules are you most excited to use in your next project?
