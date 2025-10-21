Debugging with Chrome DevTools MCP: Giving AI eyes in the browser

Ever opened a React file and found a graveyard of useState hooks? The problem isn’t React; it’s how we model state. Here’s how to do it smarter.
React 19 breaks old third-party integrations. Learn why concurrent rendering exposes brittle SDKs and how to rebuild them with resilient modern patterns.
useEffectEvent: Goodbye to stale closure headaches
Discover why the useEffectEvent Hook is important, how to use it effectively, and how it compares to useRef.
Shadcn CLI 3.0 takes component management to a new level. With namespaced registries, private access, and AI-powered discovery, it’s now faster and smarter to build React UIs.
Would you be interested in joining LogRocket's developer community?
Join LogRocket’s Content Advisory Board. You’ll help inform the type of content we create and get access to exclusive meetups, social accreditation, and swag.Sign up now