CSS inheritance: inherit, initial, unset, and revert

Inheritance occurs in real life. Children inherit their parents’ features: tall parents are likely to have tall children and vice versa. Children also inherit their parents’ wealth and properties.
Inheritance in software development works the same way. In OOP languages, classes inherit their parent class’ properties and methods. This is done to stave off repeating code.
What about in CSS, the design language of the web? Inheritance happens there too. If you set a property in a parent element, the children by default inherit the properties and their values without explicitly defining the property. A property such as
color is passed down to an element’s children. If an element is green, all its children turn green.
In this tutorial, we’ll focus on inheritance in CSS. We’ll demonstrate how inheritance works in CSS and review some CSS properties you can use to pass down inheritable properties to child elements.
Here’s what we’ll cover:
- What is CSS inheritance?
- Which CSS properties are inherited?
- What is CSS
inherit?
initial
unset
revert
What is CSS inheritance?
CSS rulesets cascade down the CSS hierarchy from parent selectors to their children selectors. These CSS rulesets are inherited from their parent selectors.
The child element will naturally inherit a CSS property with its value from the parent element if the CSS property is not specified.
<style> #div1 { color: red; } </style> <div id="div1"> Parent Div <div id="div1Child">Child Div 1</div> <div id="div2Child">Child Div 2</div> </div>
The output looks like this:
We only set
div#div1 to have a text color of red, yet the CSS rule was applied to its two child
divelements:
div#div1Child and
div#div2Child. The two child
div elements had no CSS ruleset of
color: red set on them.
What happened? The child
divs inherited the
color: red from their parent,
div#div1. The
color: red was not specified on the child
divs so they inherited it from their parent element,
div#div1.
This inheritance goes up to the closest parent element:
<style> #div1 { color: red; } #div1Child { color: green; } </style> <div id="div1"> Parent Div <div id="div1Child"> Child Div 1 <div id="div1ChildChild">Child Child Div 1</div> </div> <div id="div2Child">Child Div 2</div> </div>
We have
div#div1ChildChild inside
div#div1Child. Now, we have
color: blue set on
div1Child.
div1Child will not inherit the
color: red from
div1; it will use its
color: blue. This is called specificity.
div#div1ChildChild will inherit the color blue from
div#div1Child because it is its parent.
Which CSS properties are inherited?
Though not all CSS rules/properties are inherited, all
font-* properties are inherited. This includes:
font-size
font-family
font-weight
The
color property is also inherited.
Inheritance in CSS occurs when an inheritable property is not set on an element. It goes up in its parent chain to set the property value to its parent value.
CSS properties such as
height,
width,
border,
margin,
padding, etc. are not inherited.
We can enable inheritance on noninheritable CSS properties by using the
inherit value.
What is CSS
inherit?
When you set
inherit on a CSS property, the property takes the value from the element’s parent.
This applies not only to inheritable properties, but to all CSS properties.
Let’s say we have the following:
<style> #div1 { height: 100px; color: red; } #div1Child { height: inherit; } </style> <div id="div1"> Parent Div <div id="div1Child">Child Div 1</div> <div id="div2Child">Child Div 2</div> </div>
The
div1 has a height set to
100px and a color set to
red. The
color will be inherited by the child elements. The
height property is not inheritable, so the child elements won’t inherit it.
div1Child, on the other hand, has its height property set to
inherit. This will make it inherit the value of its height from its parent element,
div1. So the height of the
div1Child will be
100px.
The
inherit value enables inheritance on all CSS properties. With
inherit, the specified element will take the value of the specified property from its parent element.
Only direct child elements can inherit a CSS property from its parent element using the
inherit value if the CSS property is set by the element’s parent element. This is to ensure that the CSS property to be inherited is an inheritable property.
Here’s an example:
<style> #div1 { color: red; height: 100px; } #div1ChildChild { height: inherit; } </style> <div id="div1"> Parent Div <div id="div1Child"> Child Div 1 <div id="div1ChildChild">Child Child Div 1</div> </div> <div id="div2Child">Child Div 2</div> </div>
The
div1 has a height set to
100px.
div1ChildChild. A grandchild of
div1 (a child element of
div1 but not a direct child) has its height property set to
inherit. CSS will try to get the value from
div1ChildChild‘s parent (
div1Child), but it has no
height property set. So CSS will resort to its initial value.
CSS won’t travel up
div1ChildChild parent’s chain (grandparent, great-grandparent, great-great-grandparent, etc.) to check whether any a has
height property set for
div1ChildChild from.
So
div1ChildChild won’t have a height of
100px; instead, it will resort to its browser computed height.
initial
According to MDN:
initial Sets the property value applied to a selected element to be the same as the value set for that property on that element in the browser’s default style sheet. If no value is set by the browser’s default style sheet and the property is naturally inherited, then the property value is set to inherit instead.
initial is a CSS property value that is used to set the initial value of a CSS property of an element. This becomes the default value of the CSS property. Each CSS property has a default value for when there is no value explicitly assigned to it.
For example, the initial value of the
display CSS property is
inline. There is what is called user-agent browser style, which is styling that the browser provides to the HTML elements. These have nothing to do with the initial values of the CSS properties.
A
div comes with a
display property set to
block. This comes from the browser styles. Set the
display property to
initial and the
div element will transform to
inline element.
Here’s an example without
initial:
<html> <style> .div { padding: 50px; background-color: orange; } </style> <body> <div class="div">Hello</div> </body> </html>
The
div.div element is a block element. Now, let’s set the
div.div element’s
display property to
initial.
Below is an example with
initial;
<html> <style> .div { padding: 50px; background-color: orange; display: initial; } </style> <body> <div class="div">Hello</div> </body> </html>
The CSS
display is set on the
div.div element with the
initial value. This makes the
div.div element take the initial value of the
display property, which is
inline. So the
div.div becomes an inline element.
The
initial value of the
color CSS property is black. If the
color property is not specified, the color of an element text node becomes black.
Below is an example with the
color value:
<html> <style> .div { padding: 50px; background-color: orange; color: green; } </style> <body> <div class="div">Hello</div> </body> </html>
The
color property value of the
div.div element is set to
green, so the text color will be green.
Here’s an example with
color:
initial:
<html> <style> .div { padding: 50px; background-color: orange; color: initial; } </style> <body> <div class="div">Hello</div> </body> </html>
The
color property of the
div.div element is set to
initial, so the
color property will take its default value (black). The text node
Hello in the
div.div element will be in black.
unset
The
unset property works on both the inherited and noninherited nature of CSS properties.
Inherited properties
These are properties that are computed from the parent element by default. Inherited properties affect the children of the element. Most CSS properties that affect the text node are inherited properties, such as
color,
font-size,
font-family, etc.
If we set a color on the
html element to green, it will cascade down to all the children of the
html element so the whole page will have a text color of green.
Noninherited properties
These are properties that are not inherited or computed from the element’s parent. Its value is explicitly set or by its initial value. Most CSS properties that affect the element node are noninherited properties
The
unset value works differently on inherited and noninherited CSS properties. When the
unset value is set on an inherited property, it resets the property value to its inherited value. The
unset value resets a noninherited property to its initial value.
Below is an example of
u``nset in an inherited property:
<html> <style> html { color: red; } div { color: green; } .div { margin-top: 8px; padding: 50px; background-color: orange; color: unset; } </style> <body> <div class="div">Hello</div> </body> </html>
The
div element has a
color property set to
green, the
html has a
color property set to
red, and the
div.div‘s
color property is set to
unset. The color property is an inherited CSS property, so the
unset will reset the
div.div‘s color to the color of its parent (
html), red.
The
div.div element should have been green but because of the
unset value, the color was taken from its parent,
html.
We see that
unset works on inherited properties just like the
inherit keyword. We could just have set
inherit to the
div.div‘s color property and it would work the same as using
unset.
Here’s an example of
unset on noninherited properties:
<html> <style> html { color: red; } div { background-color: orange; } .div { margin-top: 8px; padding: 50px; display: unset; } </style> <body> <div class="div">Hello</div> </body> </html>
Normally, the browser loads pages with its page styles. By default,
div‘s
display property is set to
block. That’s not the default value of the
display property; its default value is
inline.
In the above code, the
div.div has its
display property set to
unset. This
div.div should have been a
block element, but because of the
unset value in its
display property, it is reset to
inline.
So the
unset value works on noninherited properties just like the
initial value.
revert
We’ve discussed CSS base styles and browser user-agent styles. CSS base styles are default values of CSS properties. These are the natural default values that come with the properties.
Browser user-agent styles are the values set by the browser. When a page loads, the browser has its styling for some CSS properties.
For example, the
display property has a CSS base value, which is
inline. This is its natural value from the CSS engine. Now, the browser restyles the
display property to
block.
The browser style is just it adding its own
.css files that bear its code. The
revert keyword, reverses the CSS default values to the browser user-agent styles.
Here’s an example:
<html> <style> html { color: red; } div { background-color: orange; display: flex; } .div { margin-top: 8px; padding: 50px; display: revert; } </style> <body> <div class="div">Hello</div> </body> </html>
Here, the
div elements are set to be
display: flex. Note that
display‘s browser user-agent value is
block. The
div.div‘s
display property is set to
revert. This will reset the
display property of the
div.div element to
block.
div.div will be a
block element.
Conclusion
In this tutorial, we learned all about CSS inheritance and explored four main keywords in CSS that you can use to toggle inheritance:
inherit,
initial,
unset, and
revert.
Is your frontend hogging your users' CPU?As web frontends get increasingly complex, resource-greedy features demand more and more from the browser. If you’re interested in monitoring and tracking client-side CPU usage, memory usage, and more for all of your users in production, try LogRocket.https://logrocket.com/signup/
LogRocket is like a DVR for web apps, recording everything that happens in your web app or site. Instead of guessing why problems happen, you can aggregate and report on key frontend performance metrics, replay user sessions along with application state, log network requests, and automatically surface all errors.
Modernize how you debug web apps — Start monitoring for free.