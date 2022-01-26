Creating a multilevel dropdown menu in React

Multilevel dropdown menus are a staple of web design. With the ability to provide multiple options to select from, they make navigation bars dynamic and organized.
For any developer working in React or any React-based project like Gatsby or Next.js, this tutorial covers the step-by-step process of how to implement the dropdown feature in a React project. At the end of this guide, we will have the menu below:
To follow this tutorial, ensure you have a basic understanding of React and confirm you have Node.js installed on your computer. Then, we can get started.
Setting up the React project
Let’s start by creating a new React project called
react-multilevel-dropdown-menu by running the following command:
npx create-react-app react-multilevel-dropdown-menu
Once the project generates, navigate inside the project folder using
cd react-multilevel-dropdown-menu or simply open the project with a code editor.
Then, run the
npm start built-in command to start the project in development mode. The app should launch in the browser at http://localhost:3000.
The React project structure
Like every React project, we will decompose our project UI design into independent and reusable components as outlined below:
The parent component,
App, holds the logo and the
Navbar component and the
Navbar holds the
MenuItems component. In the
MenuItems, we have the individual items and the
Dropdown component. The
Dropdown also holds
MenuItems which may also have
Dropdowns.
From this breakdown, we will create four different components.
Creating the project files
Head over to the
src folder and delete all the files except the
index.js. Next, create a folder called
components inside the
src and add the following component files:
App.js,
Dropdown.js,
MenuItems.js and
Navbar.js.
In the
App.js file, add the following starting code:
const App = () => { return ( <header> <div className="nav-area"> navbar content </div> </header> ); }; export default App;
Save the file. Now replace the content of the
src/index.js file with the following:
import React from "react"; import ReactDOM from "react-dom"; import App from "./components/App"; // styles import "./app.css"; ReactDOM.render( <React.StrictMode> <App /> </React.StrictMode>, document.getElementById("root") );
We’ve imported a CSS file to add “looks and feel” to our project. So let’s create an
app.css file in the
src folder. Then, copy the styles from the multilevel-dropdown-menu project and add them to the
app.css file.
Save all the files and see the content of the
App component rendered in the browser.
Rendering top-level menu items
Let’s start building by rendering the top menu items. To do this, we must get the menu data by creating a
menuItems.js file in the
src folder and adding the following:
export const menuItems = [ { title: "Home" }, { title: "Services" }, { title: "About" } ];
Now, save the file.
If we recall from the project design, the
App.js file holds the logo and the
Navbar component that renders the menu items. With that, let’s update the
App.js file so we have the following:
import Navbar from "./Navbar"; const App = () => { return ( <header> <div className="nav-area"> <a href="/#" className="logo"> Logo </a> <Navbar /> </div> </header> ); }; export default App;
In the code, we are using the
<a> tag for the internal link for simplicity. Normally, we would use the
Link or
NavLink (for menu navigations) from the
react-router-dom to link between internal pages.
Moving on, notice we imported the
Navbar component. So, head over to the
components/Navbar.js and add the following code:
const Navbar = () => { return ( <nav> <ul className="menus"> Nav Items here </ul> </nav> ); }; export default Navbar;
Next, import the
menuItems data, loop through it, and then render them in the JSX:
import { menuItems } from "../menuItems"; const Navbar = () => { return ( <nav> <ul className="menus"> {menuItems.map((menu, index) => { return ( <li className="menu-items" key={index}> <a href="/#">{menu.title}</a> </li> ); })} </ul> </nav> ); }; export default Navbar;
Save the file and see the frontend. It should look like so:
This is a basic navigation menu. Let’s go a step further and display a single-level dropdown next.
Rendering a single-level dropdown menu
Let’s head over to the
menuItems.js file and modify the data to include a
submenu like so:
export const menuItems = [ //... { title: "Services", submenu: [ { title: "web design" }, { title: "web development", }, { title: "SEO" } ] }, //... ];
Here, we added a
submenu to
Services because we want to make it a dropdown. Let’s save the file.
At the moment, the
Navbar is rendering the menu items in our code. If we take a look at the design once again, the
MenuItems, which is a direct child to the
Navbar, holds the responsibility to display these items.
So, modify the
Navbar so we have the following:
import { menuItems } from "../menuItems"; import MenuItems from "./MenuItems"; const Navbar = () => { return ( <nav> <ul className="menus"> {menuItems.map((menu, index) => { return <MenuItems items={menu} key={index} />; })} </ul> </nav> ); }; export default Navbar;
In the code, we are passing the menu items data to the
MenuItems component via the
items prop. This is a process called prop drilling and is a basic React principle.
In the
MenuItems component, we will receive the items prop and display the menu items. We will also check if the items have a
submenu and then display a dropdown. So open the
components/MenuItems.js file and add the following code:
import Dropdown from "./Dropdown"; const MenuItems = ({ items }) => { return ( <li className="menu-items"> {items.submenu ? ( <> <button type="button" aria-haspopup="menu"> {items.title}{" "} </button> <Dropdown submenus={items.submenu} /> </> ) : ( <a href="/#">{items.title}</a> )} </li> ); }; export default MenuItems;
In the code, we use the
button element to open the dropdown menu. If we use a link tag instead, we must add a
role="button" if we want assistive technology such as screen readers.
Also in the code, we imported the
Dropdown component and passed the
submenu items via the prop.
Let’s now open the
components/Dropdown.js file and access the prop so we can render the
submenu like so:
const Dropdown = ({ submenus }) => { return ( <ul className="dropdown"> {submenus.map((submenu, index) => ( <li key={index} className="menu-items"> <a href="/#">{submenu.title}</a> </li> ))} </ul> ); }; export default Dropdown;
Remember to save all the files.
To see the dropdown menus, open the
src/app.css file and temporarily comment-out the
display: none; part of the CSS:
.dropdown { ... /* display: none; */ }
We’ve added a
display: none; to the dropdown to hide it by default and only open it when we interact with the menu.
Once we remove the
display: none;, the menu should look like so:
Good. We are getting there!
Toggling the Dropdown menu
Let’s now define the logic that detects when a dropdown menu item is clicked so we can dynamically display or hide the dropdown box. To do this, we must add a state and update it on the dropdown menu click.
In the
components/MenuItems.js file, let’s update the code to include the state:
import { useState } from "react"; // ... const MenuItems = ({ items }) => { const [dropdown, setDropdown] = useState(false); return ( <li className="menu-items"> {items.submenu ? ( <> <button // ... aria-expanded={dropdown ? "true" : "false"} onClick={() => setDropdown((prev) => !prev)} > {items.title}{" "} </button> <Dropdown // ... dropdown={dropdown} /> </> ) : ( // ... )} </li> ); };
In the code, we’ve defined a state variable called
dropdown with a default value of
false and a
setDropdown updater to toggle the state when the dropdown button is clicked, as seen in the
onClick event.
This allows us to dynamically add value to the
aria-expanded attribute to indicate if a dropdown box is expanded or collapsed, which is beneficial for screen readers. We’ve also passed the
dropdown variable to the
Dropdown component as a prop so we can handle the dropdown toggle.
Let’s open the
components/Dropdown.js to access the
dropdown prop and use it to dynamically add a class name when a dropdown menu is clicked.
const Dropdown = ({ submenus, dropdown }) => { return ( <ul className={`dropdown ${dropdown ? "show" : ""}`}> {/* ... */} </ul> ); }; export default Dropdown;
The
show class name is added when a dropdown is activated. And, we’ve added a style
display: block; to display the dropdown in our CSS.
Now, we can return the
display: none; back to the
.dropdown class selector in the
src/app.css:
.dropdown { ... display: none; }
Let’s save our files. We should now be able to toggle our menu dropdown.
Multilevel dropdown menu
Like the single level dropdown, to add a multilevel dropdown, let’s open the
menuItems.js file and modify the data to include multilevel
submenus like so:
export const menuItems = [ // ... { title: "web development", submenu: [ { title: "Frontend", }, { title: "Backend", submenu: [ { title: "NodeJS", }, { title: "PHP", }, ], }, ], }, // ... ];
After adding a
submenu to the web development option and another
submenu to the Backend option, save the file.
Rendering a multilevel dropdown menu
As seen in the design, a dropdown can also have menu items, another dropdown, and so on. For this, in the
Dropdown component, we must delegate the rendering of the menu items to the
MenuItems component.
Open the
components/Dropdown.js file, import the
MenuItems, and pass the
submenu via the
items prop:
import MenuItems from "./MenuItems"; const Dropdown = ({ submenus, dropdown }) => { return ( <ul className={`dropdown ${dropdown ? "show" : ""}`}> {submenus.map((submenu, index) => ( <MenuItems items={submenu} key={index} /> ))} </ul> ); }; export default Dropdown;
If we save the files and test the dropdown, it works, but we will notice that the dropdown overlaps each other:
By clicking the web development submenu, we want to logically position its dropdown to the right. We can achieve this by detecting the dropdown depth level.
Detecting the menu depth level
Knowing the menu depth level allows us to do a couple of things. First, we can dynamically add varying arrows to show that a dropdown exists. Secondly, we can use it to detect a “second and above” level dropdown, hence logically positioning them to the right of the submenu.
Open the
components/Navbar.js file and add the following above the
return statement:
const depthLevel = 0;
Also, let’s ensure we pass the value to the
MenuItems via a prop. Our code now looks like so:
// ... return ( // ... {menuItems.map((menu, index) => { const depthLevel = 0; return <MenuItems items={menu} key={index} depthLevel={depthLevel} />; })} // ... ); // ...
Next, in the
MenuItems component, we access the
depthLevel and use it to display dropdown arrows:
const MenuItems = ({ items, depthLevel }) => { // ... return ( <li className="menu-items"> {items.submenu ? ( <> <button // ... > {items.title}{" "} {depthLevel > 0 ? <span>»</span> : <span className="arrow" />} </button> <Dropdown depthLevel={depthLevel} // ... />
For the
depthLevel greater than
0, we display a right arrow using an HTML entity name,
», else we add an
.arrow class name to style a custom down arrow. In our stylesheet, we added the styles for the down arrow.
Notice also that we are passing the
depthLevel to the
Dropdown via prop; there we will increment it for the dropdown menus.
In the
components/Dropdown.js file, access the
depthLevel prop, increment it, and check if the value is greater than
1 so we can add a custom class to the dropdown. We now styled the class in our stylesheet.
Also, ensure that we pass the
depthLevel to the
MenuItems as a prop:
const Dropdown = ({ submenus, dropdown, depthLevel }) => { depthLevel = depthLevel + 1; const dropdownClass = depthLevel > 1 ? "dropdown-submenu" : ""; return ( <ul className={`dropdown ${dropdownClass} ${dropdown ? "show" : ""}`}> {submenus.map((submenu, index) => ( <MenuItems // ... depthLevel={depthLevel} /> ))} </ul> ); }; export default Dropdown;
Let’s save the files and test the project.
Now that we can toggle the menus, we need a way to close the dropdown when we click outside of it.
Closing the dropdown menu when users click outside it
By clicking outside the dropdown menu, we want to close it. We can do this by setting the
dropdown state to the default value of
false. We will define a logic that detects a click outside of the dropdown.
Let’s open the
components/MenuItems.js file and update the
import to include the
useEffect and
useRef Hook like so:
import { useState, useEffect, useRef } from "react";
Next, we will use the
useRef to access the DOM elements of the dropdown by passing a reference object to the target node:
const MenuItems = ({ items, depthLevel }) => { // ... let ref = useRef(); return ( <li className="menu-items" ref={ref}> {/* ... */} </li> ); }; export default MenuItems;
Then, add the following code above the
return statement:
useEffect(() => { const handler = (event) => { if (dropdown && ref.current && !ref.current.contains(event.target)) { setDropdown(false); } }; document.addEventListener("mousedown", handler); document.addEventListener("touchstart", handler); return () => { // Cleanup the event listener document.removeEventListener("mousedown", handler); document.removeEventListener("touchstart", handler); }; }, [dropdown]);
Let’s save our files and test our project. It works!
In the
useEffect Hook, we check if a dropdown is open and then check if the DOM node that is being clicked is outside of the dropdown, then we close the dropdown. You can read more about detecting outside click in React here.
Toggling dropdown on a mouse hover for bigger screens
Let’s add the functionality that displays the dropdown when the user moves the mouse over the menu item.
In the
components/MenuItems.js, update the
li in the JSX to include the
onMouseEnter and
onMouseLeave events:
const MenuItems = ({ items, depthLevel }) => { // ... return ( <li // ... onMouseEnter={onMouseEnter} onMouseLeave={onMouseLeave} > {/* ... */} </li> ); }; export default MenuItems;
Then, add the following event handler function above the
return statement:
const onMouseEnter = () => { window.innerWidth > 960 && setDropdown(true); }; const onMouseLeave = () => { window.innerWidth > 960 && setDropdown(false); };
Save the file and test your project.
With the code, the
onMouseEnter handler is invoked when the mouse pointer moves onto a menu item. And from there, we check if the interior width of the window is greater than
960px, then, we open the dropdown.
Whenever the mouse leaves the menu item, we invoke the
onMouseLeave handler, which then closes the dropdown.
Conclusion
I’m glad we are here. Now we can implement a multilevel dropdown menu in our React project. With the implementation in this tutorial, we can add as many menus and submenus in the data file and the multilevel dropdown magically appears in the frontend.
However, we should be mindful of the levels of dropdowns we add so that users don’t see it as annoying.
If you have questions and or contributions, I’m in the comment section. And if you like this tutorial, ensure you share it around the web.
You can find the project source code from this GitHub repository.
