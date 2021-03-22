Creating ListViews in Flutter

In this tutorial, we will cover the basics of creating and using
ListView in Flutter.
What we will learn:
- How to create an app using Flutter
- How to scaffold a new Flutter project
- How to create and render
ListViewin Flutter
What is Flutter?
Flutter is a mobile UI toolkit and open-source SDK by Google. It is written in Dart, a programming language also developed by Google.
Flutter is used to develop mobile web apps, like native apps for iOS and Android or desktop apps for Linux, macOS, Windows, and ChromeOS. It is a complete SDK, meaning it provides devs everything they need to build applications: a rendering engine, UI components, testing frameworks, tooling, a router, and more.
What makes Flutter special is the ability to “write once, deploy anywhere.” It is also very easy to get acquainted with, regardless of your background in mobile, desktop, or web development.
Flutter also has tons of control and flexibility. For example, an Android app written in Flutter can be compiled to build a desktop or an iOS app; you don’t have to write a new project from scratch when you want to build your app for different devices. This functionality helps companies as well, because there is no need for separate teams (e.g., web, iOS, Android) on a single project because one project will compile across any major device.
I love using Flutter and can personally tell you the framework is awesome. A lot can be accomplished with just a few lines of code, and the routing system, security, tooling, and testing have been abstracted away by the framework, making my work very easy.
What is
ListView?
ListView is used to group several items in an array and display them in a scrollable list. The list can be scrolled vertically, horizontally, or displayed in a grid:
ListViews are common in UI frameworks, and are one of the most popular UI widgets in the world. In fact, any mobile app or project must use
ListView in some capacity.
ListViews are used in Android, iOS, web apps, Django, and other frameworks, where they perform the same work but sometimes under a different name.
ListView has recently become very sophisticated. For example, Android has
RecyclerView that extends from the basic
ListView widget with more complex and powerful controls and features.
ListView can be optimized using many different tricks, and customized to suit your project’s specific needs. We will walk through these options in the sections below.
Scaffolding a Flutter project
To begin, we need to scaffold a Flutter app. These are the initial steps on how to set up flutter and get it working on macOS. You can follow Flutter’s installation guide for other systems here.
The first step is to install Android Studio or Xcode for the platform for which you want to develop. In this tutorial, I will be developing for Android. Then, follow these steps:
- Download the installation bundle by clicking this link
- Unzip and cd into the desired folder:
$ cd ~/desiredfolder $ unzip ~/Downloads/fluttermacos2.0.2-stable.zip
- Add flutter to your path:
$ export PATH="$PATH:DIRTOYOUR_FLUTTER/flutter/bin"
- Run
flutter doctorin your terminal
This command will download the Flutter SDK and run diagnostics to determine if everything is good to go. At the end of the run, you may have this result:
[!] Android Studio (version 4.1) ✗ Flutter plugin not installed; this adds Flutter specific functionality. ✗ Dart plugin not installed; this adds Dart specific functionality. [!] Connected device ! No devices available ! Doctor found issues in 4 categories.
If you don’t have Flutter and Dart plugins in your Android Studio, all you need to do is:
- Open Android Studio
- Go to Android Studio > Preferences…
- Click on Plugins
- On the right pane, search for Flutter
- In the results, select Flutter and install it
- There will be an option to install Dart plugin too – make sure you accept it
Now, we need to run the Android Virtual Manager. To do that click on the AVD Manager icon in the top-right section of Android Studio. A dialog will appear with a default AVD device. On the Actions tab, click on the run icon.
Now, go back to your terminal, and scaffold a Flutter project:
flutter create myapp
This will create a Flutter project with folder name
myapp. I suggest you open the folder with VS Code (as long as you install Dart and Flutter plugins as well) so developing in it becomes easier.
Run the Flutter project:
flutter run
You will see the Flutter being run on the AVD:
We will work on the
main.dart file in
lib folder:
In our
main.dart, we see this:
void main() { runApp(MyApp()); } class MyApp extends StatelessWidget { // This widget is the root of your application. @override Widget build(BuildContext context) { return MaterialApp( title: 'Flutter Demo', theme: ThemeData( primarySwatch: Colors.blue, visualDensity: VisualDensity.adaptivePlatformDensity, ), home: MyHomePage(title: 'Flutter Demo Home Page'), ); } }
The main function is the entry point of our app. Note that it calls the
runApp passing in the
MyApp instance, which is a widget.
Looking at
MyApp, you can see it’s a stateless widget (meaning it holds no local state). Everything in Flutter is a widget, and all widgets must extend the
StatelessWidget or
StatefulWidget, and must override or implement the
build method. The
build method must return a widget, which is what will be displayed on the screen.
Now, any widget being passed in the
runApp call becomes the root widget.
Here, the
MyApp widget returns a
MaterialApp widget, which wraps your app to pass Material-Design-specific functionality to all the widgets in the app. The
MaterialApp has configurations to be passed in. The
title sets the title in the app bar, the
theme sets the theme of the display, and the
home sets the widget that will be rendered on screen.
We will remove the
MyHomePage(...) and replace it with the
ListView widget that we will be creating:
class ListViewHome extends StatelessWidget { @override Widget build(BuildContext context) { return ListView( padding: const EdgeInsets.all(8), children: <Widget>[ Text('List 1'), Text('List 2'), Text('List 3'), ], ); } }
Here, we have a
ListViewHome widget. Note that in the
build method we return a
ListView widget; this widget is built-in in Flutter, and will render the array data passed to it serially.
Looking at
ListView, see that we called it with
padding and
children props. The
padding sets the padding of the element on its container.
children is an array, which contains widgets that will be rendered by
ListView.
Here, we are rendering texts. We created
Text widgets to pass text we want rendered to them. So, the ListView will render three
Text widgets with following text: “List 1,””List 2,” and “List 3.”
Now, we will remove
MyHomePage(title: 'Flutter Demo Home Page') from
MyApp and add
ListViewHome():
void main() { runApp(MyApp()); } class MyApp extends StatelessWidget { // This widget is the root of your application. @override Widget build(BuildContext context) { return MaterialApp( title: 'Flutter Demo', theme: ThemeData( primarySwatch: Colors.blue, visualDensity: VisualDensity.adaptivePlatformDensity, ), home: ListViewHome() ); } }
Save your file, and the Flutter server will reload. Go to your AVD to see the outcome:
Note how our list of text is rendered. But this is not very appealing, let’s make it more stylish:
class ListViewHome extends StatelessWidget { @override Widget build(BuildContext context) { return ListView( padding: const EdgeInsets.all(8), children: <Widget>[ ListTile( title: Text('List 1')), ListTile( title: Text('List 2')), ListTile( title: Text('List 3')), ], ); } }
Here, we used
ListTile widget from Flutter. Let’s see the outcome:
The
ListTile widget makes the rendering more pronounced and padded. The text is separated from itself to be more readable and stylish.
ListTile is useful for making something like a settings menu page, or for text lists that do not change.
We can also render icons, cards, images, and custom widgets with
ListView.
Icons in
ListView
To use icons in
ListView we can use the
Icon widget by replacing the
Text widget:
class ListViewHome extends StatelessWidget { @override Widget build(BuildContext context) { return ListView( padding: const EdgeInsets.all(8), children: <Widget>[ ListTile( title: Icon(Icons.battery_full)), ListTile( title: Icon(Icons.anchor)), ListTile( title: Icon(Icons.access_alarm)), ListTile(title: Icon(Icons.ballot)) ], ); } }
The
Icon widget renders icons from the Material UI. The
Icons class is used to select icons by their name:
Note how the icons are rendered on the
ListView. Let’s display text alongside icons:
class ListViewHome extends StatelessWidget { @override Widget build(BuildContext context) { return ListView( padding: const EdgeInsets.all(8), children: <Widget>[ ListTile( title: Text("Battery Full"), leading: Icon(Icons.battery_full)), ListTile( title: Text("Anchor"), leading: Icon(Icons.anchor)), ListTile( title: Text("Alarm"), leading: Icon(Icons.access_alarm)), ListTile( title: Text("Ballot"), leading: Icon(Icons.ballot)) ], ); } }
We use the
leading prop to make the icon the beginning of each
ListTile:
Icons can also be added to the right of the
ListTile:
class ListViewHome extends StatelessWidget { @override Widget build(BuildContext context) { return ListView( padding: const EdgeInsets.all(8), children: <Widget>[ ListTile( title: Text("Battery Full"), leading: Icon(Icons.battery_full), trailing: Icon(Icons.star)), ListTile( title: Text("Anchor"), leading: Icon(Icons.anchor), trailing: Icon(Icons.star)), ListTile( title: Text("Alarm"), leading: Icon(Icons.access_alarm), trailing: Icon(Icons.star)), ListTile( title: Text("Ballot"), leading: Icon(Icons.ballot), trailing: Icon(Icons.star)) ], ); } }
The
trailing prop is used to set widgets to the far right of the
ListTile:
We can add a subtitle in
ListView using the
subtitle prop:
class ListViewHome extends StatelessWidget { @override Widget build(BuildContext context) { return ListView( padding: const EdgeInsets.all(8), children: <Widget>[ ListTile( title: Text("Battery Full"),subtitle: Text("The battery is full."),leading: Icon(Icons.battery_full),trailing: Icon(Icons.star)), ListTile( title: Text("Anchor"),subtitle: Text("Lower the anchor."), leading: Icon(Icons.anchor), trailing: Icon(Icons.star)), ListTile( title: Text("Alarm"),subtitle: Text("This is the time."), leading: Icon(Icons.access_alarm), trailing: Icon(Icons.star)), ListTile( title: Text("Ballot"),subtitle: Text("Cast your vote."), leading: Icon(Icons.ballot), trailing: Icon(Icons.star)) ], ); } }
The subtitle text appears below the title text, with a softer color:
Images in
ListView
In Flutter, we can use
AssetImage and
NetworkImage to render images.
ListView is normally used to display avatars beside each item. Flutter has a
CircleAvatar widget to display a user’s profile image, or initials when absent.
Let’s add an image alongside the items in
ListView:
class ListViewHome extends StatelessWidget { @override Widget build(BuildContext context) { return ListView( padding: const EdgeInsets.all(8), children: <Widget>[ ListTile( title: Text("Battery Full"), subtitle: Text("The battery is full."), leading: CircleAvatar(backgroundImage: AssetImage("assets/js.png")), trailing: Icon(Icons.star)), ListTile( title: Text("Anchor"),subtitle: Text("Lower the anchor."), leading: CircleAvatar(backgroundImage: AssetImage("assets/react.png")), trailing: Icon(Icons.star)), ListTile( title: Text("Alarm"),subtitle: Text("This is the time."), leading: CircleAvatar(backgroundImage: AssetImage("assets/js.png")), trailing: Icon(Icons.star)), ListTile( title: Text("Ballot"),subtitle: Text("Cast your vote."), leading: CircleAvatar(backgroundImage: AssetImage("assets/react.png")), trailing: Icon(Icons.star)) ], ); } }
In the
leading prop we add the
CircleAvatar widget, so the
ListView starts with the image. The
backgroundImage prop in the
CircleAvatar sets the background image of the widget.
We used the
AssetImage widget to load images from the local assets folder. But before we load images from the local directory, we need to add some sections to
pubspec.yaml file:
assets: - assets/
Now, save your files and the AVD will render the images in a list like so:
This is
ListView rendering images in circular form:
CircleAvatar( backgroundImage: AssetImage("assets/react.png"),child: Text('BA'), )
The
child prop value “BA” is displayed when the image is not loaded. You can learn more about
CircleAvatar here.
We can load our images from the internet rather than from our local directory using the
NetworkImage widget instead of the
AssetImage:
class ListViewHome extends StatelessWidget { @override Widget build(BuildContext context) { return ListView( padding: const EdgeInsets.all(8), children: <Widget>[ ListTile( title: Text("Battery Full"), subtitle: Text("The battery is full."), leading: CircleAvatar(backgroundImage: NetworkImage("https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1547721064-da6cfb341d50")), trailing: Icon(Icons.star)), ListTile( title: Text("Anchor"),subtitle: Text("Lower the anchor."), leading: CircleAvatar(backgroundImage: NetworkImage("https://miro.medium.com/fit/c/64/64/1*WSdkXxKtD8m54-1xp75cqQ.jpeg")), trailing: Icon(Icons.star)), ListTile( title: Text("Alarm"),subtitle: Text("This is the time."), leading: CircleAvatar(backgroundImage: NetworkImage("https://miro.medium.com/fit/c/64/64/1*WSdkXxKtD8m54-1xp75cqQ.jpeg")), trailing: Icon(Icons.star)), ListTile( title: Text("Ballot"),subtitle: Text("Cast your vote."), leading: CircleAvatar(backgroundImage: NetworkImage("https://miro.medium.com/fit/c/64/64/1*WSdkXxKtD8m54-1xp75cqQ.jpeg")), trailing: Icon(Icons.star)) ], ); } }
Note how we replaced
AssetImage with
NetworkImage. The
NetworkImage takes the URL of the image in its constructor, which makes the
NetworkImage widget pull the image from the internet and render it.
For the HTTP request to work we need to add permission
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.INTERNET" /> to our
AndroidManifest.xml file:
<manifest xmlns:android="http://schemas.android.com/apk/res/android" package="com.example.myapp"> <uses-permission android:name="android.permission.INTERNET" /> <application ...> ... </application> </manifest>
Reload the AVD, stop the Flutter, and start it up again.
We will see the image is fetched and rendered:
Cards in
ListView
Cards are used to display info in a concise and professional manner alongside a list. You can learn more about cards here.
To use Card in Flutter, we will use the
Card widget.
The
Card widget has a
child prop that lays out a child widget, like this:
Card(child: Text("A card."))
The
Card widget renders a
Text widget with the text “A card.”
Let’s apply it to
ListView so we can render
Cards in it:
class ListViewHome extends StatelessWidget { @override Widget build(BuildContext context) { return ListView( padding: const EdgeInsets.all(8), children: <Widget>[ Card(child:ListTile( title: Text("Battery Full"), subtitle: Text("The battery is full."), leading: CircleAvatar(backgroundImage: NetworkImage("https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1547721064-da6cfb341d50")), trailing: Icon(Icons.star))), Card(child:ListTile( title: Text("Anchor"),subtitle: Text("Lower the anchor."), leading: CircleAvatar(backgroundImage: NetworkImage("https://miro.medium.com/fit/c/64/64/1*WSdkXxKtD8m54-1xp75cqQ.jpeg")), trailing: Icon(Icons.star))), Card(child:ListTile( title: Text("Alarm"),subtitle: Text("This is the time."), leading: CircleAvatar(backgroundImage: NetworkImage("https://miro.medium.com/fit/c/64/64/1*WSdkXxKtD8m54-1xp75cqQ.jpeg")), trailing: Icon(Icons.star))), Card(child:ListTile( title: Text("Ballot"),subtitle: Text("Cast your vote."), leading: CircleAvatar(backgroundImage: NetworkImage("https://miro.medium.com/fit/c/64/64/1*WSdkXxKtD8m54-1xp75cqQ.jpeg")), trailing: Icon(Icons.star))) ], ); } }
I enclosed the
ListTile widget inside the
Card widget. It will render the following:
We can use the
ListView builder method to achieve the above with a more readable and maintainable approach:
class ListViewHome extends StatelessWidget { final titles = ["List 1", "List 2", "List 3"]; final subtitles = [ "Here is list 1 subtitle", "Here is list 2 subtitle", "Here is list 3 subtitle" ]; final icons = [Icons.ac_unit, Icons.access_alarm, Icons.access_time]; @override Widget build(BuildContext context) { return ListView.builder( itemCount: titles.length, itemBuilder: (context, index) { return Card( child: ListTile( title: Text(titles[index]), subtitle: Text(subtitles[index]), leading: CircleAvatar( backgroundImage: NetworkImage( "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1547721064-da6cfb341d50")), trailing: Icon(icons[index]))); }); } }
ListView uses the builder method to build the list. I set the template of each list in the
itemBuilder prop, and the number of the list in the
itemCount prop.
The
itemBuilder function returns the template. Note how it returns a
Card widget with the
ListTile, the same as our above example. See that the title, subtitle, and icon content is picked from the titles, subtitles, icons, and arrays respectively:
Using
itemBuilder is better because it makes the
ListView creation very flexible and dynamic.
Adding line separators
We can place a line between list items using the
ListView``.``separated() method:
class ListViewHome extends StatelessWidget { final titles = ["List 1", "List 2", "List 3"]; final subtitles = [ "Here is list 1 subtitle", "Here is list 2 subtitle", "Here is list 3 subtitle" ]; final icons = [Icons.ac_unit, Icons.access_alarm, Icons.access_time]; @override Widget build(BuildContext context) { return ListView.separated( separatorBuilder: (BuildContext context, int index) => const Divider(), itemCount: titles.length, itemBuilder: (context, index) { return Card( child: ListTile( title: Text(titles[index]), subtitle: Text(subtitles[index]), leading: CircleAvatar( backgroundImage: NetworkImage( "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1547721064-da6cfb341d50")), trailing: Icon(icons[index]))); }); } }
The only difference between our previous example and this is the
separated() method and the
separatorBuilder prop.
It will turn out like this:
Styling
ListView
ListView allows us to style and customize our list items to our taste.
To do so, we will discard
ListTile. There are many widgets we can use to create our custom list items, but the most popular is the
Container widget:
class ListViewHome extends StatelessWidget { @override Widget build(BuildContext context) { return ListView( padding: const EdgeInsets.all(8), children: <Widget>[ Container( height: 50, color: Colors.orange[600], child: const Center(child: Text('List 1')), ), Container( height: 50, color: Colors.red[500], child: const Center(child: Text('List 2')), ), Container( height: 50, color: Colors.blue[500], child: const Center(child: Text('List 3')), ), ], ); } }
We use
Container to render custom styles, just like
div in HTML.
In the above code, we passed in an array of four
Containers to
ListView. Each item in the array is a
Container widget.
In each
Container widget, we use the
height property to set the height of the container and the
color prop to set the background color. The
child prop contains a single widget that will be rendered by the container.
In the
child prop, we are using the
Center widget to center the content in the middle of the container, while the
child prop in the
Center widget renders text.
See the result:
Touch events and dynamic adding in
ListView
We can add a touch event to the items in our
ListView. The touch event is attached to a touch handler, so when an item in the
ListView is touched or pressed, the handler is executed. This is similar to the events we register in HTML/JS apps:
class ListViewHome extends StatelessWidget { final titles = ["List 1", "List 2", "List 3"]; final subtitles = [ "Here is list 1 subtitle", "Here is list 2 subtitle", "Here is list 3 subtitle" ]; final icons = [Icons.ac_unit, Icons.access_alarm, Icons.access_time]; @override Widget build(BuildContext context) { return ListView.builder( itemCount: titles.length, itemBuilder: (context, index) { return Card( child: ListTile( onTap: () { Scaffold.of(context).showSnackBar(SnackBar( content: Text(titles[index] + ' pressed!'), )); }, title: Text(titles[index]), subtitle: Text(subtitles[index]), leading: CircleAvatar( backgroundImage: NetworkImage( "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1547721064-da6cfb341d50")), trailing: Icon(icons[index]))); }); } }
Note that we added an
onTap function prop to the
ListTile with a function handler attached to it. This listens for the touch event in the
ListView item, so whenever the list item is touched or pressed the function handler is executed. This displays a Snackbar when run, showing the “title” of the list item touched:
We can also add or remove items from
ListView. To do that, we have to make our widget a stateful widget.
We can make
ListViewHome a state widget by extending the class
State.
A stateful widget will extend
StatefulWidget class, and in its
createState method call
ListViewHome:
class ListViewHomeLayout extends StatefulWidget { @override ListViewHome createState() { return new ListViewHome(); } } class ListViewHome extends State<ListViewHomeLayout> { List<String> titles = ["List 1", "List 2", "List 3"]; final subtitles = [ "Here is list 1 subtitle", "Here is list 2 subtitle", "Here is list 3 subtitle" ]; final icons = [Icons.ac_unit, Icons.access_alarm, Icons.access_time]; @override Widget build(BuildContext context) { return ListView.builder( itemCount: titles.length, itemBuilder: (context, index) { return Card( child: ListTile( onTap: () { setState(() { titles.add('List' + (titles.length+1).toString()); subtitles.add('Here is list' + (titles.length+1).toString() + ' subtitle'); icons.add(Icons.zoom_out_sharp); }); Scaffold.of(context).showSnackBar(SnackBar( content: Text(titles[index] + ' pressed!'), )); }, title: Text(titles[index]), subtitle: Text(subtitles[index]), leading: CircleAvatar( backgroundImage: NetworkImage( "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1547721064-da6cfb341d50")), trailing: Icon(icons[index]))); }); } }
Now, we will change the
body prop in
MyApp to render
ListViewHomeLayout():
body: ListViewHomeLayout())
In the
ListViewHome, look inside the
onTap handler. We can use the
setState method to add items to the
titles,
subtitles, and
icons arrays. This will cause the
ListView to re-render and the UI is updated with the latest item added:
Conclusion
We covered a lot on ListViews here!
We began with Flutter, how it works and how useful it is. Then, we covered how to download the Flutter SDK, export it, and configure your Android Studio for Flutter development. Next, we saw how to scaffold and run Flutter.
We then learned how to create a
ListView, including different methods of creating instances of
ListView statically and dynamically. We learned how to add separate lines in each item, how to register touch events in the list items, and how to add items to the
ListView using
Stateful widgets.
I hope you enjoyed reading this article as much as I did writing it, and learned some useful tricks to using
ListView in your next project.
References
Flutter in Action — Eric Windmill
LogRocket: Full visibility into your web apps
LogRocket is a frontend application monitoring solution that lets you replay problems as if they happened in your own browser. Instead of guessing why errors happen, or asking users for screenshots and log dumps, LogRocket lets you replay the session to quickly understand what went wrong. It works perfectly with any app, regardless of framework, and has plugins to log additional context from Redux, Vuex, and @ngrx/store.
In addition to logging Redux actions and state, LogRocket records console logs, JavaScript errors, stacktraces, network requests/responses with headers + bodies, browser metadata, and custom logs. It also instruments the DOM to record the HTML and CSS on the page, recreating pixel-perfect videos of even the most complex single-page apps.Try it for free.