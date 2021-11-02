Create and customize radio buttons in React Native

Radio button elements are crucial when it comes to letting the client choose between multiple options. For example, assume that you own a successful app and want to get the user’s theme preferences (for dark and light mode). In this case, it would be sensible to display all available options in a radio button group.
A notorious use-case for radio group usage is Google’s search settings:
In this guide, you will learn how to build a radio button form using the React Native library. Furthermore, we will also be writing some code to style our radio elements.
This will be the outcome:
Getting Started
Before writing some code, we need to first initialize our app repository. To scaffold a React Native project using Expo, execute this Bash command:
expo init radio-button-tutorial
Next, create a
components folder in the root of your project directory. In this folder, we will store our custom React modules. This will help in code organization:
#in your project dir mkdir components
In the end, your project folder structure should look like so:
Creating our Radio Button
Setting up our radio button component
In this part of the article, we will write some code to display a list of the user’s available choices.
First, navigate to your
components folder. There, create a file called
RadioButton.js.
In the
RadioButton.js file, write the following snippet:
import React from 'react'; import { View, Text } from 'react-native'; export default function RadioButton({ data, onSelect }) { return ( <View> {data.map((item) => { return <Text> {item.value}</Text>; })} </View> ); }
A few inferences from this code:
- The
RadioButtonmodule will accept two props:
dataand
onSelect. Here,
datawill be our array of user options. Moreover,
onSelectwill be a handler function that will run if the user makes a selection
- Later on, we used the
mapfunction on our
dataarray
- The
mapmethod will help us display the
valuefield of each item in the array
Let’s test it out!
In
App.js, replace all the code with the following:
import React from 'react'; import { Text, View, StyleSheet } from 'react-native'; import RadioButton from './components/RadioButton'; export default function App() { const data = [ { value: 'Apple' }, { value: 'Samsung' }, { value: 'Blackberry' }, ]; return ( <View style={styles.container}> <Text style={styles.paragraph}>Choose your favorite company: </Text> <RadioButton data={data} /> </View> ); }
In the above code, we created an array called
data. This variable contains the user’s list of choices. Later on, we passed in this variable into the
data prop of the
RadioButton component. As a result, this will render our list.
Making items clickable and displaying user input
In this section, we will use React Native’s Pressable API to make our list interactive.
To do so, go to
RadioButton.js and modify the
return block to the following:
import {Pressable} from 'react-native'; //additional import. //code to change of 'return' block in RadioButton.js return ( <View> {data.map((item) => { return ( <Pressable onPress={() => alert("Your choice: " + item.value)}> {/* onPress handler runs when item is clicked.*/} <Text> {item.value}</Text> </Pressable> ); })} </View> );
In this code, we used the
Pressable component to tell React Native that if the user taps on any item, it should display the user’s selection in a separate popup window.
Building radio button functionality
In the
RadioButton.js file, append the following snippet:
import { useState } from "react"; const [userOption, setUserOption] = useState(null); return ( <View> {data.map((item) => { return ( /*Change the 'onPress' handler here */ <Pressable onPress={() => setUserOption(item.value)}> <Text> {item.value}</Text> </Pressable> ); })} <Text> User option: {userOption}</Text> </View> );
Here’s a breakdown of this block:
- First, declare a
userOptionHook. This will store the user’s current selection. Its initial value will be
null
- Later on, use the
onPresshandler to tell React to update the value of
userOptionto the user’s current choice
- In the end, display the value of
userOption
Customizing our radio button
Here, our plan is to use the StyleSheet API to decorate our radio form. This will help in improving our app’s user experience.
To make this possible, in your
components folder and create a new file called
styles.js. Here, write the following code:
import { StyleSheet } from 'react-native'; const styles = StyleSheet.create({ option: { fontSize: 20, color: 'white', textAlign: 'center', }, unselected: { backgroundColor: 'red', margin: 5, }, selected: { backgroundColor: 'blue', margin: 6, padding: 10, borderRadius: 10, }, }); export default styles;
Here’s a brief explanation:
- The
optionproperty will be responsible for styling the text that displays the user’s options. Here, we are increasing its font size and changing its color and alignment values
- As the name suggests,
unselectedwill decorate the elements that are not selected. Here, we are modifying its background color
- The
selectedstyle will be applied on the item that the user has chosen. In this case, we are changing its padding and using the
borderRadiusproperty to round the element’s borders
When that’s done, it’s now time to apply our style.
To do so, write this piece of code in
RadioButton.js:
//code to change in 'return' block data.map((item) => { return ( <Pressable style={ //Line 5 item.value === userOption ? styles.selected : styles.unselected } /*Add style here */ //Line 7 onPress={() => setUserOption(item.value)} > {/* add style here */} <Text style={styles.option}> {item.value}</Text> </Pressable> ); });
Notice that in lines 5–7, we are first checking whether the user has clicked on a particular element. If this condition is met, React Native will use the
selected style.
Otherwise, the
unselected style will be applied.
Using our
onSelect handler
In
RadioButton.js, edit your code like so:
//extra code removed for brevity. const selectHandler = (value) => { onSelect(value); setUserOption(value); }; return ( <View> {data.map((item) => { return ( <Pressable onPress={() => selectHandler(item.value)}> {/* Further code... */} <Text> User option: {userOption}</Text> {/* remove this line */}
Here, notice that we have changed the
onPress handler to run the
selectHandler function. As a result, this will run the
onSelect method and update the value of the
userOption state.
It’s now time to use our custom handler function. To do so, navigate back to
App.js and append this block:
import { useState } from "react"; const [option, setOption] = useState(null); return ( <View style={styles.container}> <Text style={styles.paragraph}>Choose your favorite company: </Text> {/* add 'onSelect' handler */} <RadioButton data={data} onSelect={(value) => setOption(value)} /> <Text> Your option: {option}</Text> </View> );
In this piece of code, we first declared an
option state. Later on, we used the
onSelect hook to tell React to update the value of
option if the user taps on any item. In the end, React will display the value of
option to the UI.
Congrats! You’ve now built a custom radio button!
In the end, your
RadioButton.js file should look like this:
import React, { useState } from 'react'; import { View, Text, Pressable } from 'react-native'; import styles from './styles'; export default function RadioButton({ data, onSelect }) { const [userOption, setUserOption] = useState(null); const selectHandler = (value) => { onSelect(value); setUserOption(value); }; return ( <View> {data.map((item) => { return ( <Pressable style={ item.value === userOption ? styles.selected : styles.unselected } onPress={() => selectHandler(item.value)}> <Text style={styles.option}> {item.value}</Text> </Pressable> ); })} </View> ); }
And
App.js should have this code:
import React, { useState } from 'react'; import { Text, View, StyleSheet } from 'react-native'; import RadioButton from './components/RadioButton'; export default function App() { const [option, setOption] = useState(null); const data = [ { value: 'Apple' }, { value: 'Samsung' }, { value: 'Blackberry' }, ]; return ( <View style={styles.container}> <Text style={styles.paragraph}>Choose your favorite company: </Text> <RadioButton data={data} onSelect={(value) => setOption(value)} /> <Text> Your option: {option}</Text> </View> ); } const styles = StyleSheet.create({ paragraph: { margin: 24, fontSize: 18, fontWeight: 'bold', textAlign: 'center', }, });
Conclusion
You can access this project’s Expo Snack here.
In this article, you learned how to build a custom radio button in React Native that not only looks good, but is also extremely fast and stable. Don’t want to build your own radio element? No problem! You can use the SegmentedControl library or even React Native Paper’s RadioButton component. They are great alternatives that help you get up and running in a short span of time.
Thank you for reading!
