Configuring Cloud Firestore in AdonisJs for CRUD requests

AdonisJs is a Node.js framework built specifically for writing microservices. Many consider it to be the best JavaScript framework out there for developers that are migrating from PHP (via Laravel) to JavaScript.
Like most Node.js frameworks, AdonisJs has its inbuilt CLI, and it supports the MVC pattern by default. AdonisJs supports both SQL databases like Postgres and noSQL databases like Firebase, which will be the focus of this tutorial.
Cloud Firestore is a flexible, scalable database for mobile, web, and server development from Firebase and Google Cloud Platform. Like Firebase Realtime Database, it keeps your data in sync across client apps through real-time listeners and offers offline support for mobile and web so you can build responsive apps that work regardless of network latency or internet connectivity.
Introduction and prerequisites
In this tutorial, we will:
- Create and configure a new Google Cloud Firestore
- Install and set up a new AdonisJs application
- Configure Firestore in AdonisJs for database storage
- Make CRUD API requests
- Test our application
In order to follow along with this tutorial, it is important to have basic knowledge of JavaScript and MVC architecture. You can also check out the repo for this project before we begin.
Creating and configuring Google Cloud Firestore
To get started, go to the Firebase console and create a new project. I will be naming mine adonisJs-firestore.
Next, go to the Cloud Firestore tab and create a new database:
Once that’s done, Firestore will require us to create a new collection, which is simply a list of documents. For example, we could have a
users collection that stores the information of all our users, each represented by a document. In my case, I’m creating a new
users collection with name and email as fields.
Installing and setting up AdonisJs
AdonisJs was built using Node, so we can use npm to install and serve it. Installation guidelines are available here. We’ll use the following command to install the AdonisJs CLI:
npm i -g adonisjs/cli
If you don’t want to install the AdonisJs CLI globally, remove the
-g flag from the above command.
Next, use the following command to create a new AdonisJs application with the project name adonisJs-firestore:
adonis new adonisJs-firestore
When the AdonisJs application is done installing, we can serve our application by using:
adonis serve --dev
This will open a local port on
http://127.0.0.1:333.
Configuring Firestore in AdonisJs
To get Firestore working in AdonisJs, we need to install the Firebase admin SDK into our AdonisJs application with this command:
npm install firebase-admin --save
If our installation was successful, it will be added to our
package.json file, as seen below:
Creating a Firestore model
We will store our Firestore data model in the
app/Models/Firestore.js file, so let’s go ahead and create the model file.
const Model = use('Model'); const admin = require('firebase-admin'); class Firestore extends Model { } module.exports = Firestore;
Above, we created a new model and required the Firebase admin SDK that we installed earlier. The next process is to initialize Firestore and get our service account credentials.
Initializing Firestore
const Model = use('Model'); const admin = require('firebase-admin'); admin.initializeApp({ credential: admin.credential.applicationDefault() }); const db = admin.firestore(); class Firestore extends Model { } module.exports = Firestore;
Above, we created a constant variable named
db that has the value of
admin.firestore(). We will be using this call on the particular Google service.
So at this point, we initialized Firestore, but we have yet to add our application credentials for Firestore to know which service it’s pointing to. We also have to get user permission for the application.
So now, we get our service account credentials by going to Settings > Service account on our Firebase console.
We then click on the Generate new private key button to download a JSON file containing our service account credentials. Copy the downloaded JSON file to your AdonisJs project folder and place it in the folder root directory.
When that is done, we require our downloaded service account credentials JSON file in our Firestore model and add the credentials to our Firestore initialization:
const Model = use('Model'); const admin = require('firebase-admin'); const serviceAccount = require("../../adonisjs-firestore-firebase-adminsdk-ajfbl-6a02cfaeb1.json"); admin.initializeApp({ credential: admin.credential.cert(serviceAccount), databaseURL: "https://adonisjs-firestore.firebaseio.com" }); class Firestore extends Model { // call on firestore db() { return admin.firestore(); } } module.exports = Firestore;
A couple things to note:
databaseURLis essential — it must point to the correct database URL.
- Make sure your service account points correctly to your JSON file containing your credentials.
Making CRUD API requests
We have finished installing and initializing Firestore in our AdonisJs application. Now we’ll write some CRUD requests. To do that, we need to:
- Create a user controller that will contain our CRUD requests
- Call our Firestore model in our controller
- Create routes for our APIs to link to our controller
To create a new user controller, we use the following command:
adonis make:controller UserController --type http
This will create a new file,
UserController.js:
// app/Controllers/Http/UserController.js 'use strict'; class UserController { } module.exports = UserController;
When that’s done, we call our Firestore model in our controller to use our admin SDK for requests:
'use strict'; const Firestore = use('App/Models/Firestore'); const firestore = new Firestore; const db = firestore.db(); class UserController { } module.exports = UserController;
Above, we called our model, then used the
db function to pinpoint our Firestore service. Next, we point to the collection in Firestore from which we want to fetch data:
'use strict'; const Firestore = use('App/Models/Firestore'); const firestore = new Firestore; const db = firestore.db(); // Reference to const userReference = db.collection('users'); class UserController { } module.exports = UserController;
collection points to the particular collection in Firestore you want to fetch your data from; in our case, it’s
users.
Now let’s create our CRUD functions.
1. Create
To make a create request, we create an
async function in our
UserController called
create, then we call on the inbuilt
Validator function to check whether the request parameters are set:
// app/Controllers/Http/UserController.js const { validate } = use('Validator'); class UserController { async create({ request, response}) { const rules = { name: 'required', email: 'required' }; const data = request.only(['name', 'email']); const validation = await validate(request.all(), rules); if (validation.fails()) { return response.status(206).json({ status: false, message: validation.messages()[0].message, data: null }); } } }
For
Validator to work, we need to install it using the following command:
adonis install adonisjs/validator
Next, we need to register the provider inside the
start/app.js file:
const providers = [ '@adonisjs/validator/providers/ValidatorProvider' ]
The
Validator will throw error messages if the
rules fields are not filled in. Next, we add the Firebase
create function:
let create = await userReference.add({ name: data.name, email: data.email }); if(create) { return response.status(201).json({ status: true, message: 'User created successfully', data: null }); }
The above code will create a new document in Firestore in the
users collection, then return a
201 Created status if successful.
2. Read
Now we’ll create our read request,
all, which will fetch all users from the
users collection.
async all({ response }) { let users = []; await userReference.get().then((snapshot) => { snapshot.forEach(doc => { let id = doc.id; let user = doc.data(); users.push({ id, ...user }); }) }); return response.status(201).json({ status: true, message: 'All users', data: users }); }
In the above code, we created an empty array, to which we will be pushing our data from Firestore. We also referenced the
users collection and looped through it, then pushed the
id and
data into our
users array.
3. Update
Now we’ll create a function that edits a single document in the
users collection:
async update({ request, response }) { const rules = { id: 'required', }; const data = request.only(['id', 'name', 'email']); const validation = await validate(request.all(), rules); if (validation.fails()) { return response.status(206).json({ status: false, message: validation.messages()[0].message, data: null }); } let getUser = await userReference.doc(data.id).get(); let user = getUser.data(); let update = await userReference.doc(data.id).update({ name: data.name ? data.name : user.name, email: data.email ? data.email : user.email }); if(update) { let getUser = await userReference.doc(data.id).get(); let user = getUser.data(); return response.status(201).json({ status: true, message: 'User updated successfully', data: user }); } }
In the above code, we validated only
id, meaning you can choose not to update
name or
users collection from the
id passed, after which we update either our
name or
4. Delete
We have successfully created our create, read, and update request functions. All that’s left now is to add a
delete function to remove a document from the
users collection.
async delete({ request, response }) { const rules = { id: 'required', }; const data = request.only(['id']); const validation = await validate(request.all(), rules); if (validation.fails()) { return response.status(206).json({ status: false, message: validation.messages()[0].message, data: null }); } await userReference.doc(data.id).delete(); return response.status(201).json({ status: true, message: 'User deleted successfully', data: null }); }
We have completed creating our CRUD request, so now we create routes that will link our APIs to our controller function. To do that, we go to our routes file
start/routes.js:
// start/routes.js 'use strict' const Route = use('Route') Route.post('/create', 'UserController.create'); Route.get('/all', 'UserController.all'); Route.post('/update', 'UserController.update'); Route.post('/delete', 'UserController.delete');
And thus, we have added routes that point to our CRUD functions in
UserController.
Testing our application
For the sake of testing, we will be using Postman for our request. Postman is a popular API client that makes it easy for developers to create, share, test, and document APIs.
Before we proceed, we need to enable CSRF (cross-site request forgery) protection for our requests to go through. This will protect our application from CSRF attacks by denying unidentified requests.
To enable it, we simply install AdonisJs
shield middleware with the following command:
adonis install adonisjs/shield
Next, register the provider inside the
start/app.js file:
const providers = [ '@adonisjs/shield/providers/ShieldProvider' ]
Register the global middleware inside the
start/kernel.js file:
const globalMiddleware = [ 'Adonis/Middleware/Shield' ]
Finally, update
config/shield.js file and edit the
csrf object:
csrf: { enable: false, methods: ['POST', 'PUT', 'DELETE'], filterUris: [], cookieOptions: { httpOnly: false, sameSite: true, path: '/', maxAge: 7200 } }
Now add a new request in postman for creating a new user, which will be calling on our
create function in
UserController.
Create user request:
Get all users request:
Update users request (we will get an
id from our documents fetched from the all users request):
Delete user request:
Conclusion
We have successfully built a set of APIs that uses AdonisJs and Google Firebase Firestore for creating, fetching, storing, and deleting data. We have also gone through the basics of setting up Google Firestore as a database in the AdonisJs framework.
I hope this was helpful and that you now understand the basics of setting up Firestore in AdonisJs. You can go ahead and clone the repo and configure if for your own use.
