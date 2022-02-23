A complete guide to the Swift defer statement

The Swift
defer statement is useful for cases where we need something done — no matter what — before exiting the scope. For example,
defer can be handy when cleanup actions are performed multiple times, like closing a file or locking a lock, before exiting the scope. Simply put, the Swift
defer statement provides good housekeeping.
The
defer keyword was introduced in the Swift language back in 2016, but it can be difficult to find good examples as it seems to be used sparingly in projects. The basic snippet provided in the Swift documentation isn’t very helpful either.
In an effort to provide more clarity on this topic, this article will examine Swift’s
defer statement and syntax. We’ll also look at several real-world use cases:
Syntax
When we use the
defer keyword, the statements we provide inside
defer are executed at the end of a scope, like in a method. They are executed every time before exiting a scope, even if an error is thrown. Note that the
defer statement only executes when the current scope is exiting, which may not be the same as when the function returns.
The
defer keyword may be defined inside of a scope. In this example, it is defined in a function:
// This will always execute before exiting the scope defer { // perform some cleanup operation here // statements } // rest of the statements
In this example, the
defer keyword is defined inside a
do–
catch block:
do { // This will always execute before exiting the scope defer { // perform some cleanup operation here // statements } // rest of the statements that may throw error let result = try await fetchData() } catch { // Handle errors here }
Even in cases where an error is thrown or where there are lots of cleanup statements, the
defer statement will still allow us to execute code right before the scope is exited.
defer helps keep the code more readable and maintainable.
Now, let’s look at a few examples using the
defer statement.
Locking
The most common use case for the Swift
defer statement is to unlock a lock.
defer can ensure this state is updated even if the code has multiple paths. This removes any worry about forgetting to unlock, which could result in a memory leak or a deadlock.
The below code locks the lock, adds the content from the parameters to the given array, and unlocks the lock in the
defer statements. In this example, the lock is always unlocked before transferring the program control to another method.
func append(_ elements: [Element]) { lock.lock() defer { lock.unlock() } array.append(contentsOf: elements) }
Networking
While performing network requests, it’s not unusual to have to handle errors, bad server responses, or missing data. Using a
defer block when we call the completion handler will help ensure that we do not miss any of these errors.
func fetchQuotes(from url: URL, completion: @escaping (Result<[Quote], Error>) -> ()) { var result: Result<[Quote], Error> defer { completion(result) } let task = URLSession.shared.dataTask(with: url) { data, response, error in if let error = error { result = .failure(error) } guard let response = response else { result = .failure(URLError(.badServerResponse)) } guard let data = data else { result = .failure(QuoteFetchError.missingData) } result = .success(quoteResponse(for: data)) } task.resume() }
Updating layout
With the
setNeedsLayout() method, we can use
defer to update the view. It may be necessary to call this method multiple times. By using
defer , there’s no worry about forgetting to execute the
setNeedsLayout() method.
defer will ensure that the method is always executed before exiting the scope.
func reloadAuthorsData() { defer { self.setNeedsLayout() } removeAllViews() guard let dataSource = quotingDataSource else { return } let itemsCount = dataSource.numberOfItems(in: self) for index in itemsCount.indices { let view: AuthorView = getViewForIndex(index) addSubview(view) authorViews.append(view) } }
If we are updating the constraints programmatically, we can put
layoutIfNeeded() inside the
defer statement. This will enable us to update the constraints without any worry of forgetting to call
layoutIfNeeded():
func updateViewContstraints() { defer { self.layoutIfNeeded() } // One conditional statement to check for constraint and can return early // Another statement to update another constraint }
Loading indicator
The
defer statement may be used with the loading indicator. In this case, the
defer statement will ensure that the loading indicator executes even if there is an error, and it will not have to be repeated for any other condition in the future:
func performLogin() { shouldShowProgressView = true defer { shouldShowProgressView = false } do { let _ = try await LoginManager.performLogin() DispatchQueue.main.async { self.coordinator?.successfulLogin() } } catch { let error = error showErrorMessage = true } }
Committing changes
The
defer statement may be used to commit all changes made using
CATransaction. This ensures that the animation transaction will always be committed even if there is conditional code after the
defer statement that returns early.
Let’s say we want to update the properties of a UIButton’s layer and then add animation to update the UIButton’s frame. We can do so by calling the
commit() method inside the
defer statement:
CATransaction.begin() defer { CATransaction.commit() } // Configurations CATransaction.setAnimationDuration(0.5) button.layer.opacity = 0.2 button.layer.backgroundColor = UIColor.green.cgColor button.layer.cornerRadius = 16 // View and layer animation statements
A similar use case is with
AVCaptureSession. We call
commitConfiguration() at the end to commit configuration changes. However, many
do–
catch statements result in an early exit when an error is thrown. By calling this method inside the
defer statement, we ensure the configuration changes are committed before the exit.
func setupCaptureSession() { cameraSession.beginConfiguration() defer { cameraSession.commitConfiguration() } // Statement to check for device input, and return if there is any error do { deviceInput = try AVCaptureDeviceInput(device: device) } catch let error { print(error.localizedDescription) return } // Statements to update the cameraSession cameraSession.addInput(deviceInput) }
Unit testing
Asynchronous code can be difficult to test. We can use the
defer statement so that we do not forget to
wait until the asynchronous test meets the
expectation or times out.
func testQuotesListShouldNotBeEmptyy() { var quoteList: [Quote] = [] let expectation = XCTestExpectation(description: #function) defer { wait(for: [expectation], timeout: 2.0) } QuoteKit.fetchQuotes { result in switch result { case .success(let quotes): quoteList = quote expectation.fulfill() case .failure(let error): XCTFail("Expected quotes list, but failed \(error).") } } XCTAssert(quoteList.count > 0, "quotes list is empty") }
Similarly, if multiple guard statements are present while we are checking for the response, we can use the
defer statement with the
fulfill() method to ensure the asynchronous test fulfills the
expectation:
defer { expectation.fulfill() } // Many guard statements where we call expectation.fulfill() individually.
Conclusion
Swift
defer statements are powerful for cleaning up resources and improving code. The
defer statement will keep your iOS application code running smoothly, even if a team member updates a method or adds a conditional statement.
defer executes no matter how we exit and future proofs projects from changes that may alter the scope flow, reducing the possibility of an error.
