Modals are very useful for quickly getting a user’s attention. They can be used to collect user information, provide an update, or encourage a user to take action. A study of 2 billion pop-ups revealed that the top 10 percent of performers had a conversion rate of over 9 percent.
However, I think it’s fair to say that modals can take some patience to build. it’s not easy to keep track of all the z-index values, the layers, and the DOM hierarchy. This difficulty also extends to other elements that need to be rendered at the top level, such as overlays or tooltips.
In React apps, a component or element is mounted into the DOM as a child of the nearest parent node. From top to bottom, the standard layer hierarchy is as follows:
root node => parent nodes => child nodes => leaf nodes.
If the parent node has an overflow hidden property or has elements at higher layers, then the child cannot appear on the top layer and is limited to the parent node’s visible area. We can try setting a very high z-index value to bring the child to the top layer, but this strategy can be tedious and is not always successful.
This is where React Portals comes in. React Portals provides the ability for an element to render outside the default hierarchy without compromising the parent-child relationship between components.
In this article, we’ll demonstrate how to build a modal in React using React Portals. The methods used in this article can also be applied to building tooltips, full page top-level sidebars, global search overalls, or dropdowns within a hidden overflow parent container.
So, without further ado, let’s get this magic started…
Getting started
Let’s start by creating a new React app with the Create React App boilerplate or your own React app setup.
# using yarn yarn create react-app react-portal-overlay # using npx npx create-react-app react-portal-overlay
Next, change to the app directory and start the React app:
# cd into app directory cd react-portal-overlay # start using yarn yarn start # start using npm npm run start
Components overview
We’ll create two components and render them within the already available app component from the boilerplate.
But first, here are some important definitions:
ReactPortal: a wrapper component that creates a Portal and renders content in the provided container outside the default hierarchy
Modal: a basic modal component with JSX content to be rendered using the
ReactPortal
App(any component): the location where we will use the
Modalcomponent and maintain its active state (open or closed)
Creating the React Portal
A React Portal can be created using createPortal from
react-dom. It takes two arguments:
content: any valid renderable React element
containerElement: a valid DOM element to which we can append the
content
ReactDOM.createPortal(content, containerElement);
We’ll create a new component,
ReactPortal.js, under the
src/components directory and add this snippet:
// src/components/ReactPortal.js import { createPortal } from 'react-dom'; function ReactPortal({ children, wrapperId }) { return createPortal(children, document.getElementById(wrapperId)); } export default ReactPortal;
The
ReactPortal component accepts the
wrapperId property, which is the ID of a DOM element. We use this code to find an element with the provided ID and send it as a
containerElement for the portal.
It’s important to note that the
createPortal() function will not create the
containerElement for us. The function expects the
containerElement to already be available in the DOM. That’s why we must add it ourselves in order for the portal to render content within the element.
We can customize the
ReactPortal component to create an element with the provided ID if such an element is not found in the DOM.
First, we add a helper function to create an empty
div with a given id, append it to the body, and return the element.
function createWrapperAndAppendToBody(wrapperId) { const wrapperElement = document.createElement('div'); wrapperElement.setAttribute("id", wrapperId); document.body.appendChild(wrapperElement); return wrapperElement; }
Next, let’s update the
ReactPortal component to use the
createWrapperAndAppendToBody helper method:
// Also, set a default value for wrapperId prop if none provided function ReactPortal({ children, wrapperId = "react-portal-wrapper" }) { let element = document.getElementById(wrapperId); // if element is not found with wrapperId, // create and append to body if (!element) { element = createWrapperAndAppendToBody(wrapperId); } return createPortal(children, element); }
This method has a limitation. If the
wrapperId property changes, the
ReactPortal component will fail to handle the latest property value. To fix this, we need to move any logic that is dependent on the
wrapperId to another operation or side effect.
Handling a dynamic
wrapperId
The React Hooks
useLayoutEffect and
useEffect achieve similar results but have slightly different usage. A quick rule of thumb is to use
useLayoutEffect if the effect needs to be synchronous and also if there are any direct mutations on the DOM. Since this is pretty rare,
useEffect is usually the best option.
useEffect runs asynchronously.
In this case, we’re directly mutating the DOM and want the effect to run synchronously before the DOM is re-painted, so it makes more sense to use the
useLayoutEffect Hook.
First, let’s move the find element and creation logic into the
useLayoutEffect Hook with
wrapperId as the dependency. Next, we’ll set the
element to state. When the
wrapperId changes, the component will update accordingly.
import { useState, useLayoutEffect } from 'react'; // ... function ReactPortal({ children, wrapperId = "react-portal-wrapper" }) { const [wrapperElement, setWrapperElement] = useState(null); useLayoutEffect(() => { let element = document.getElementById(wrapperId); // if element is not found with wrapperId or wrapperId is not provided, // create and append to body if (!element) { element = createWrapperAndAppendToBody(wrapperId); } setWrapperElement(element); }, [wrapperId]); // wrapperElement state will be null on very first render. if (wrapperElement === null) return null; return createPortal(children, wrapperElement); }
Now, we need to address cleanup.
Handling effect cleanup
We are directly mutating the DOM and appending an empty
div to the body in instances where no element is found. Therefore, we need to ensure that the dynamically added empty
div is removed from the DOM when the
ReactPortal component is unmounted. Also, we must avoid removing any existing elements during the cleanup process.
Let’s add a
systemCreated flag and set it to
true when
createWrapperAndAppendToBody is invoked. If the
systemCreated is
true, we’ll delete the element from the DOM. The updated
useLayoutEffect will look something like this:
// ... useLayoutEffect(() => { let element = document.getElementById(wrapperId); let systemCreated = false; // if element is not found with wrapperId or wrapperId is not provided, // create and append to body if (!element) { systemCreated = true; element = createWrapperAndAppendToBody(wrapperId); } setWrapperElement(element); return () => { // delete the programatically created element if (systemCreated && element.parentNode) { element.parentNode.removeChild(element); } } }, [wrapperId]); // ...
We’ve created the portal and have customized it to be fail safe. Next, let’s create a simple modal component and render it using React Portal.
Building a demo modal
To build the modal component, we first create a new directory,
Modal, under
src/components and add two new files,
Modal.js and
modalStyles.css.
The modal component accepts a couple of properties:
isOpen: a Boolean flag that represents the modal’s state (open or closed) and is controlled in the parent component that renders the modal
handleClose: a method that is called by clicking the close button or by any action that triggers a close
The modal component will render content only when
isOpen is
true. The modal component will
return null on
false, as we do not want to keep the modal in the DOM when it is closed.
// src/components/Modal/Modal.js import "./modalStyles.css"; function Modal({ children, isOpen, handleClose }) { if (!isOpen) return null; return ( <div className="modal"> <button onClick={handleClose} className="close-btn"> Close </button> <div className="modal-content">{children}</div> </div> ); } export default Modal;
Styling the demo modal
Now, let’s add some styling to the modal:
/* src/components/Modal/modalStyles.css */ .modal { position: fixed; inset: 0; /* inset sets all 4 values (top right bottom left) much like how we set padding, margin etc., */ background-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.6); display: flex; flex-direction: column; align-items: center; justify-content: center; transition: all 0.3s ease-in-out; overflow: hidden; z-index: 999; padding: 40px 20px 20px; } .modal-content { width: 70%; height: 70%; background-color: #282c34; color: #fff; display: flex; align-items: center; justify-content: center; font-size: 2rem; }
This code will make the modal occupy the full viewport and will center align the
.modal-content both vertically and horizontally.
Closing the modal with the escape key
The modal may be closed by clicking the
Close button, triggering
handleClose. Let’s also add the ability to close the modal by pressing the escape key. To accomplish this, we’ll attach the
useEffect keydown event listener. We’ll remove the event listener on the effect cleanup.
On a keydown event, we’ll invoke
handleClose if the
Escape key was pressed:
// src/components/Modal/Modal.js import { useEffect } from "react"; import "./modalStyles.css"; function Modal({ children, isOpen, handleClose }) { useEffect(() => { const closeOnEscapeKey = e => e.key === "Escape" ? handleClose() : null; document.body.addEventListener("keydown", closeOnEscapeKey); return () => { document.body.removeEventListener("keydown", closeOnEscapeKey); }; }, [handleClose]); if (!isOpen) return null; return ( <div className="modal"> <button onClick={handleClose} className="close-btn"> Close </button> <div className="modal-content">{children}</div> </div> ); }; export default Modal;
Our modal component is now ready for action!
Escaping the default DOM hierarchy
Let’s render the demo
Modal component in an app.
To control the modal’s open and close behavior, we’ll initialize the state
isOpen with the
useState Hook and set it to default to
false. Next, we’ll add a button click,
button onClick, that sets the
isOpen state to
true and opens the modal.
Now, we’ll send
isOpen and
handleClose as properties to the
Modal component. The
handleClose property is simply a callback method that sets the
isOpen state to
false in order to close the modal.
// src/App.js import { useState } from "react"; import logo from "./logo.svg"; import Modal from "./components/Modal/Modal"; import "./App.css"; function App() { const [isOpen, setIsOpen] = useState(false); return ( <div className="App"> <header className="App-header"> <img src={logo} className="App-logo" alt="logo" /> <button onClick={() => setIsOpen(true)}> Click to Open Modal </button> <Modal handleClose={() => setIsOpen(false)} isOpen={isOpen}> This is Modal Content! </Modal> </header> </div> ); } export default App;
The modal may be opened by clicking the Click to Open Modal button. The modal may be closed by pressing the escape key or by clicking the Close button. Either action will trigger the
handleClose method and will close the modal.
If we take a look at the DOM tree, we see that the
modal is rendered as a child to the
header according to the default DOM hierarchy.
Let’s wrap the modal’s return JSX with
ReactPortal so that the modal is rendered outside of the DOM hierarchy and within the provided container element. A dynamic container is appended as the last child of the body within the DOM.
The updated return method for the
Modal component should look something like this:
// src/components/Modal/Modal.js import ReactPortal from "../ReactPortal"; // ... function Modal({ children, isOpen, handleClose }) { // ... return ( <ReactPortal wrapperId="react-portal-modal-container"> <div className="modal"> // ... </div> </ReactPortal> ); } // ...
Since we haven’t added a container with a
react-portal-modal-container id, an empty
div will be created with this id, and then it will be appended to the body. The
Modal component will be rendered inside this newly created container, outside of the default DOM hierarchy. Only the resulting HTML and the DOM tree are changed.
The React component’s parent-child relationship between the header and
Modal component remains unchanged.
As shown below, our demo modal renders correctly, but the opening and closing of its UI feels too instantaneous:
Applying transition with
CSSTransition
To adjust the transition of the modal’s opening and closing, we can remove the
return null when the
Modal component is closed. We can control the modal’s visibility through CSS, using the
opacity and
transform properties and a conditionally added class,
show/hide.
This
show/hide class can be used to set or reset the visibility and use transition property to animate the opening and closing. This works well, except that the modal remains in the DOM even after closing.
We can also set the
display property to
none, but this has the same result as the
return null. Both properties instantly remove the element from the DOM without waiting for the transitions or animations to complete. This is where the
[CSSTransition] component comes to the rescue.
By wrapping the element to be transitioned in the
[CSSTransition] component and setting the
unmountOnExit property to
true, the transition will run, and then the element will be removed from the DOM once the transition is complete.
First, we install the
react-transition-group dependency:
# using yarn yarn add react-transition-group # using npm npm install react-transition-group
Next, we import the
CSSTransition component and use it to wrap everything under
ReactPortal in the modal’s return JSX.
The trigger, duration, and styles of the component can all be controlled by setting the
CSSTransition properties:
in: Boolean flag that triggers the entry or exit states
timeout: duration of the transition at each state (entry, exit, etc.)
unmountOnExit: unmounts the component after exiting
classNames: class name will be suffixed for each state (entry, exit, etc.) to give control over CSS customization
nodeRef: a React reference to the DOM element that needs to transition (in this case, the root
divelement of the
Modalcomponent)
A
ref can be created using the
useRef Hook. This value is passed to
CSSTransition‘s
nodeRef property. It is attached as a
ref attribute to the
Modal‘s root
div to connect the
CSSTransition component with the element that needs to be transitioned.
// src/components/Modal/Modal.js import { useEffect, useRef } from "react"; import { CSSTransition } from "react-transition-group"; // ... function Modal({ children, isOpen, handleClose }) { const nodeRef = useRef(null); // ... // if (!isOpen) return null; <-- Make sure to remove this line. return ( <ReactPortal wrapperId="react-portal-modal-container"> <CSSTransition in={isOpen} timeout={{ entry: 0, exit: 300 }} unmountOnExit classNames="modal" nodeRef={nodeRef} > <div className="modal" ref={nodeRef}> // ... </div> </CSSTransition> <ReactPortal wrapperId="react-portal-modal-container"> ); } // ....
Next, let’s add some transition styling for the state prefixed classes,
modal-enter-done and
modal-exit, added by the
CSSTransition component:
.modal { ... opacity: 0; pointer-events: none; transform: scale(0.4); } .modal-enter-done { opacity: 1; pointer-events: auto; transform: scale(1); } .modal-exit { opacity: 0; transform: scale(0.4); } ...
The opening and closing of the demo modal’s UI now appears smoother, and this was achieved without compromising the load on the DOM:
Conclusion
In this article, we demonstrated the functionality of React Portals with a React Portal modal example. However, the application of React Portals is not limited to only modals or overlays. We can also leverage React Portals to render a component on top of everything at the wrapper level.
By wrapping the component’s JSX or the component itself with
ReactPortal, we can skip the default DOM hierarchy behavior and get the benefits of React Portals on any component:
import ReactPortal from "./path/to/ReactPortal"; function AnyComponent() { return ( <ReactPortal wrapperId="dedicated-container-id-if-any"> {/* compontents JSX to render */} </ReactPortal> ); }
That’s all for now! You can find this article’s final components and styles in this GitHub repo, and access the final
[ReactPortal] and modal components in action here.
Thank you for reading. I hope you found this article helpful. Please share it with others who may find it beneficial. Ciao!
