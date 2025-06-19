Advisory boards aren’t only for executives. Join the LogRocket Content Advisory Board today
2025-06-19
2475
#ai
Isaac Okoro
205708
116
Jun 19, 2025 ⋅ 8 min read

How to build and deploy a web app with Bolt

Isaac Okoro Isaac is a software engineer and technical writer based in Nigeria. An avid reader and football lover with a passion for community and self-improvement.

A couple of years ago, the only way to bring your idea to life was by using an integrated development environment like VS Code. There were no shortcuts and no easy way out.

How To Build And Deploy A Web App With Bolt.new

If you had no coding experience and didn’t have time to learn, you were out of luck. Fast forward to today, and you can generate a full-blown application simply by chatting with a bot.

Tools like Bolt.new provide a chat interface that lets you generate applications in minutes. This article will show frontend developers how to create professional web applications using Bolt.new.

What is Bolt.new?

Bolt.new, built by StackBlitz, is an AI-powered web development agent that lets you prompt, run, edit, and deploy full-stack applications directly from your browser—with zero local setup required, from start to finish.

Unlike traditional development workflows that require extensive tool setup, Bolt.new provides a complete development environment accessible through simple conversational prompts.

The traditional development workflow

Traditional Development Workflow

Before AI-powered web development agents, bringing a digital idea to life required developers to master several tools:

  • Development environment setup – Installing Node.js, configuring package managers (npm/yarn), and setting up version control (Git)
  • Code editors – Learning to use IDEs like VS Code or Sublime Text
  • Framework knowledge – Mastering React, Vue, Angular, or other JavaScript frameworks
  • Testing frameworks – Setting up Jest, Cypress, or similar testing tools
  • Deployment infrastructure – Managing services like AWS, Vercel, Netlify, or DigitalOcean
  • Database management – Configuring and maintaining databases like PostgreSQL, MongoDB, or Firebase
  • Domain and hosting – Setting up DNS, SSL certificates, and server configurations

This approach often required weeks or months of learning, significant upfront costs, and regular maintenance. While Bolt.new doesn’t eliminate costs entirely, it brings the whole toolkit into one or two prompts.

How can frontend developers use Bolt.new?

Bolt.new lets you build digital products fast without needing advanced coding skills, big budgets, or long development timelines.

For frontend developers, it cuts through repetitive setup work and helps you quickly prototype big ideas. Even experienced developers can use it to spin up full-stack applications effortlessly.

Whether you’re technical or not, Bolt.new turns your ideas into working products quickly and affordably.

It’s important to note that Bolt isn’t ideal for highly complex enterprise applications requiring specialized security or extensive custom infrastructure.

Getting started with Bolt.new

Here’s what you’ll see on Bolt.new’s homepage when you’re successfully authenticated:

Let’s break down each part:

Main interface elements

  • Central prompt area – An input with the text “How can Bolt help you today?” This is where you enter your prompts
  • AI prompt enhancement icon – This tool helps refine your basic idea into a more detailed, specific prompt for better results
  • File upload icon – Used for uploading files or images of what you want to build

Import options

You can import designs from:

  • Figma (with Figma icon)
  • GitHub (with GitHub icon)

Quick start templates

There are pre-built project templates you can choose from:

  • “Build a mobile app with Expo”
  • “Start a blog with Astro”
  • “Create a docs site with Vitepress”
  • “Scaffold UI with shadcn”
  • “Draft a presentation with Slidev”

How to prompt and utilize your tokens with Bolt.new

Understanding how tokens work in AI code generation is crucial to avoid wasting them.

Let’s start by typing “Build me a cool blog site” in our chat interface.

What Do You Want To Build

Understanding tokens

Every prompt you send to Bolt consumes your tokens. First, let’s establish how many tokens a simple prompt requires. I use Tiktokenizer, a free online tool, to check this.

Tiktokenizer

That prompt will take five tokens. But it’s also very vague. We can use the AI Prompt Enhancement feature to make our prompt more descriptive.

Using the AI prompt enhancer

Let’s fill out that prompt with some more specifics. That’s going to give our AI a lot more direction.

Now we have a more descriptive prompt. But those details also increase our token count to 158. Since we’re trying to make the best use of our tokens, why are we expanding our prompt?

Tiktokenizer Counts Tokens

This is a case where more is better. Being detailed upfront saves tokens in the future. We won’t have to re-prompt with information we should have included earlier. This means Bolt won’t produce incomplete code or require rewrites that consume even more tokens. When we skip information and re-prompt later, the AI may have to rewrite code sections, exponentially increasing token consumption compared to providing comprehensive details upfront.

Best practices for prompting

Here’s what I’ve learned about breaking down prompts effectively:

Lead with the important stuff

Start with the most important information. AI pays more attention to what comes first, so put your main needs and goals at the top.

Use clear headers

Break your prompt into sections with simple titles:

## What I'm Building
[Basic description of your project]

## Tech Stack
[What tools and libraries to use]

## Features
[What the app should do]

## How It Should Look
[Design and style info]

## Code Details
[How to structure the code]

## What Not to Do
[Things to avoid]

## What I Want Back
[Exactly what you want as output]

 

Order your commands simply

  • Background – What you’re making and why
  • Requirements – What it needs to do
  • Examples – Show examples when you can
  • Rules – What to avoid or follow
  • Output – Tell them exactly what you want

Break big projects into steps

For large projects, split into parts:

  • Step 1 – Basic setup and structure
  • Step 2 – Main features
  • Step 3 – Extra features and fixes

Add reminder lists

End with things that are easy to forget:

## Don't Forget:
- Handle errors when things go wrong
- Make it work on phones
- Add proper labels for screen readers
- Show loading messages

This approach helps you avoid getting incomplete answers that require re-prompting later. The more information you give Bolt, the better the response.

More great articles from LogRocket:

Put effort into your prompting. Be detailed and chat with Bolt like you would with a developer to get your app up and running.

Building and deploying a web application with Bolt

Some developers enjoy grabbing a design from Dribbble.com before they begin prompting. Personally, I think Bolt gives the right level of visual appeal. We need the UI and functionality built, then we can integrate Supabase for our database and authentication.

Here’s the prompt I used:

What I’m building

A modern, visually appealing blog website that looks professional and engaging. I want something that stands out from basic blog templates with cool design elements and a smooth user experience.

Tech stack

  • Frontend – Next.js
  • Styling – Modern CSS with animations and transitions
  • Layout – Responsive grid system
  • Typography – Clean, readable fonts
  • Font – Nunito
  • Icons – Modern icon set (Lucide)

Features

  • Homepage – Eye-catching hero section with featured posts
  • Blog post listing – Grid or card layout showing post previews
  • Individual post pages – Clean reading experience with good typography
  • Navigation – Smooth menu with hover effects
  • Search functionality – Filter posts by title or content
  • Categories/tags – Organize posts by topics
  • Responsive design – Works perfectly on mobile and desktop
  • Dark/light mode toggle – Let users choose their preference

How it should look

  • Style – Modern, clean, with subtle animations
  • Color – Use a cohesive color scheme
  • Layout – Plenty of white space, easy to scan
  • Effects – Smooth hover animations, fade-ins, subtle shadows
  • Images – Placeholder images for blog posts
  • Typography – Clear hierarchy with different font sizes

Code details

  • Structure – Semantic HTML with proper headings
  • CSS – Use modern features like CSS Grid, Flexbox, and custom properties
  • JavaScript – Smooth interactions, no heavy frameworks unless needed
  • Components – Reusable card components for blog posts
  • Performance – Optimized images and clean code

What not to do

  • Don’t make it too flashy or hard to read
  • Avoid slow-loading animations
  • Don’t use too many colors or fonts
  • Keep it simple but elegant

What I want back

A complete, working blog website with:

  • Homepage with featured posts
  • Individual post pages
  • Working navigation
  • Responsive design
  • At least 3-4 sample blog posts with content
  • Clean, commented code that’s easy to modify

Don’t forget

  • Make sure the text is readable on all backgrounds
  • Add hover effects on buttons and links
  • Include loading states if needed
  • Test that it works on mobile screens
  • Add proper alt text for images

Copy and paste this into Bolt and let it work its magic.

Adding Supabase integration

If you want to push further, ask Bolt to provide a complete working blog with Supabase auth, database queries, protected routes, and updated UI components. While Supabase automatic integrations aren’t supported for Next.js projects, you can easily do this yourself.

Start by asking Bolt to provide the SQL tables needed for the blog. The SQL code should look like this:

-- Create profiles table
CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS profiles (
 id uuid PRIMARY KEY REFERENCES auth.users(id),
 username text UNIQUE NOT NULL,
 created_at timestamptz DEFAULT now(),
 updated_at timestamptz DEFAULT now()
);

-- Create posts table
CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS posts (
 id uuid PRIMARY KEY DEFAULT gen_random_uuid(),
 title text NOT NULL,
 slug text UNIQUE NOT NULL,
 content text NOT NULL,
 excerpt text,
 cover_image text,
 author_id uuid REFERENCES profiles(id) NOT NULL,
 created_at timestamptz DEFAULT now(),
 updated_at timestamptz DEFAULT now()
);

-- Create categories table
CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS categories (
 id uuid PRIMARY KEY DEFAULT gen_random_uuid(),
 name text UNIQUE NOT NULL,
 slug text UNIQUE NOT NULL,
 created_at timestamptz DEFAULT now()
);

-- Create post_categories junction table
CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS post_categories (
 post_id uuid REFERENCES posts(id) ON DELETE CASCADE,
 category_id uuid REFERENCES categories(id) ON DELETE CASCADE,
 PRIMARY KEY (post_id, category_id)
);

-- Enable RLS
ALTER TABLE profiles ENABLE ROW LEVEL SECURITY;
ALTER TABLE posts ENABLE ROW LEVEL SECURITY;
ALTER TABLE categories ENABLE ROW LEVEL SECURITY;
ALTER TABLE post_categories ENABLE ROW LEVEL SECURITY;

-- Profiles policies
CREATE POLICY "Public profiles are viewable by everyone"
 ON profiles FOR SELECT
 TO public
 USING (true);

CREATE POLICY "Users can update own profile"
 ON profiles FOR UPDATE
 TO authenticated
 USING (auth.uid() = id)
 WITH CHECK (auth.uid() = id);

-- Posts policies
CREATE POLICY "Posts are viewable by everyone"
 ON posts FOR SELECT
 TO public
 USING (true);

CREATE POLICY "Authenticated users can create posts"
 ON posts FOR INSERT
 TO authenticated
 WITH CHECK (auth.uid() = author_id);

CREATE POLICY "Users can update own posts"
 ON posts FOR UPDATE
 TO authenticated
 USING (auth.uid() = author_id)
 WITH CHECK (auth.uid() = author_id);

CREATE POLICY "Users can delete own posts"
 ON posts FOR DELETE
 TO authenticated
 USING (auth.uid() = author_id);

-- Categories policies
CREATE POLICY "Categories are viewable by everyone"
 ON categories FOR SELECT
 TO public
 USING (true);

CREATE POLICY "Only authenticated users can create categories"
 ON categories FOR INSERT
 TO authenticated
 WITH CHECK (true);

-- Post categories policies
CREATE POLICY "Post categories are viewable by everyone"
 ON post_categories FOR SELECT
 TO public
 USING (true);

CREATE POLICY "Users can manage categories for own posts"
 ON post_categories FOR ALL
 TO authenticated
 USING (
   EXISTS (
     SELECT 1 FROM posts
     WHERE id = post_categories.post_id
     AND author_id = auth.uid()
   )
 );

-- Create function to handle updated_at
CREATE OR REPLACE FUNCTION handle_updated_at()
RETURNS TRIGGER AS $$
BEGIN
 NEW.updated_at = now();
 RETURN NEW;
END;
$$ LANGUAGE plpgsql;

-- Create triggers for updated_at
CREATE TRIGGER handle_profiles_updated_at
 BEFORE UPDATE ON profiles
 FOR EACH ROW
 EXECUTE FUNCTION handle_updated_at();

CREATE TRIGGER handle_posts_updated_at
 BEFORE UPDATE ON posts
 FOR EACH ROW
 EXECUTE FUNCTION handle_updated_at();

Copy this code, go to Supabase, create a new project, get the Anon key and project URL, and create an .env.local file.

For the SQL tables, go to the SQL editor and paste the code above. If successful, you’ll be able to see your tables in the table editor. At this point, you can tell Bolt to integrate whatever you want using the project URL and ANON API key, or you can do it yourself. I prefer doing it myself, as it tends to run into fewer errors in my experience.

Other Bolt features to know

Live coding

Bolt.new is a web coding editor, meaning you can integrate GitHub and payment services like Stripe.
Live Coding Bolt.new

Highlight code

When coding, you can highlight a section and ask Bolt to explain it, just like you would in an AI-powered editor. It responds with explanations, so you’re never lost in the code.

Deploy

We can easily deploy our application by clicking the Deploy button at the top right corner of our screen. This will be a smooth process if there are no build errors.

As you can see, our application has been successfully deployed to Netlify.

Bolt.new pricing

Bolt offers multiple pricing tiers:

  • Free – 150,000 daily tokens and 1 million monthly tokens
  • Pro ($20/month) – 10M tokens
  • Pro 50 ($50/month) – 26M tokens
  • Pro 100 ($100/month) – 55M tokens
  • Pro 200 ($200/month) – 120M tokens

Bolt.new alternatives

While Bolt has unique functionality, it doesn’t stand completely alone in this space:

Lovable

Lovable stands out as a beginner-friendly AI coding tool. It functions as a full product builder powered by collaborative AI agents that generate working prototypes involving design, functionality, and some backend logic.

Lovable’s Supabase integration is more mature, with more capabilities than Bolt’s. It offers built-in deployment features with web hosting to publish finished projects without switching tools.

Lovable offers a Free plan at $0/month with up to 30 credits monthly, a Pro plan at $25/month with 100 credits and private projects, and a Teams plan at $30/month with centralized billing and 20 seats.

v0 by Vercel

v0 is another competitor that allows users to publish blocks directly and host instantly with one-click deployment. It’s particularly efficient for generating UI components with Tailwind CSS and Shadcn.

v0 provides natural language to code functionality where users describe UI in plain English to generate React and Tailwind CSS code. The platform features CLI integration for installing components directly into projects via the Blocks feature, which uses npx commands and Figma integration that imports designs directly with exact colors and design tokens.

v0 offers a Free plan for exploration, Premium for higher limits and power users, Team plans for collaboration, and Enterprise for large companies with custom pricing based on token usage.

These tools are solid alternatives. v0 particularly has great UI designs and will be more beneficial for React developers. With Lovable AI, you can do amazing work on both backend and frontend—the choice is yours.

Conclusion

With Bolt, frontend developers can build professional apps more easily than ever.

What matters most with Bolt.new is being deliberate, not just using the tool carelessly. If you spend time early on building detailed and well-structured prompts, you’ll get much better results overall.

Whether you need to validate your business idea, create an MVP, or build your application completely, Bolt.new ensures you can make your ideas a reality as fast as you can prompt them.

Moving forward, development will depend increasingly on conversations. With Bolt.new, the question stops being “Can I build this?” It’s now, “What should I create next?”

Hey there, want to help make our blog better?

Join LogRocket’s Content Advisory Board. You’ll help inform the type of content we create and get access to exclusive meetups, social accreditation, and swag.

Sign up now

Stop guessing about your digital experience with LogRocket

Get started for free

Recent posts:

how to get the most out of Cursor

Frontend devs: Here’s how to get the most out of Cursor

Learn how to get the most out of Cursor AI — one of the hottest tools in AI-assisted coding, with practical workflows and underrated features.

Isaac Okoro
Jun 18, 2025 ⋅ 5 min read
When to Use OpenAI vs. Open Source LLMs LogRocket

When to use OpenAI vs. open source LLMs in production

Learn about OpenAI vs open source LLMs for frontend devs, with an integration guide, costs, performance comparison, and implementation tips.

Clara Ekekenta
Jun 17, 2025 ⋅ 6 min read
RAG vs. Fine Tuning, A LogRocket Article

Fine-tuning vs. RAG: Which AI strategy fits your frontend project?

Compare fine-tuning vs. RAG to design faster, smarter, and more responsive AI-powered frontend experiences.

Ikeh Akinyemi
Jun 16, 2025 ⋅ 8 min read
7 Common CSS Navigation Menu Mistakes And How To Fix Them

7 common CSS navigation menu mistakes and how to fix them

Navigation menu errors are common, even for seasoned developers. Learn seven common navigation menu errors and how to solve them using CSS.

Temitope Oyedele
Jun 13, 2025 ⋅ 6 min read
View all posts

Leave a Reply