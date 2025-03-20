Will AI take developers’ jobs?

The rise and wide adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) in software development has sparked concerns about job security, but while AI can automate certain coding tasks, it won’t entirely replace developers. This article explores how AI became a popular coding tool, the coding processes it simplifies and automates, and the limitations it still has compared to experienced human developers.

According to Grand View Research, the global AI market size was estimated at 196.63 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 36.6% from 2024 to 2030. This growth is driven by advancements in machine learning, natural language processing, and automation, all of which are transforming software development processes.

The rise of AI in software development

These days, AI is more than just a tool for automating repetitive tasks. After OpenAI’s GPT-3 language model demonstrated its ability to create HTML websites by following simple instructions, AI has found practical applications in software development. Since then, the AI industry has seen many breakthroughs, with AI systems now able to write computer programs based on natural language prompts.

Although AI advancements are revolutionizing coding, the creative, problem-solving essence of computer programming will largely depend on human expertise. AI might take the job of low-skilled developers, but the demand for experienced engineers will likely be on the rise to provide product direction and architectural design. AI code generation models like GitHub Copilot and the like are already disrupting the way developers write code. These models are getting better at generating executable code.

Here are some AI tools that are reinventing software development:

Codename Goose: An open source, extensible AI agent that automates engineering tasks

ChatGPT: A popular, go-to tool for conversational interaction. ChatGPT’s ability to understand natural language and respond to prompts makes it a great tool that augments developers’ skills

DeepSeek: Functions in a conversational way like ChatGPT

Github Copilot: A code completion and AI programming tool that works mostly in IDEs and code editors

Google DeepMind: Supports algorithm optimization

The benefits of AI

Since the launch of ChatGPT, generative AI has become a tool embedded in our daily workflows. According to this Stack Overflow survey, 76% of all respondents are using or intend to use AI tools in their development processes, and 72% expressed a favorable or very favorable attitude toward AI.

Using AI in the software development process can lead to significant improvements in the following areas:

Code quality : AI can enhance code quality by leveraging advanced code review tools. These tools use machine learning algorithms to analyze code, identify potential pitfalls, and recommend areas for improvement

: AI can enhance code quality by leveraging advanced code review tools. These tools use machine learning algorithms to analyze code, identify potential pitfalls, and recommend areas for improvement Data-based decision-making : AI is enabling real-time data analysis, which helps developers analyze large data sets on time and extract useful insights for planning and execution

: AI is enabling real-time data analysis, which helps developers analyze large data sets on time and extract useful insights for planning and execution Faster time to market: Integrating AI into workflows improves a product’s time to market

The future of development in the era of AI

As AI continues to advance, the role of a developer is shifting from simply writing code to architecting, managing, reviewing, and optimizing code. Developers who embrace AI as a productivity booster will have a competitive edge.

AI job displacement: Separating the fear from the reality

The fear that AI will take developers’ jobs is not entirely false, but it shouldn’t be exaggerated. Historically, automation has displaced some jobs while creating new opportunities for others. The advent of mechanized farming, for example, led to the loss of some manual jobs but created new roles in machine operation and maintenance.

Similarly, while AI may automate certain aspects of software development, it is unlikely to completely replace developers. Instead, AI is here to enhance developers’ abilities, allowing them to focus on more complex, creative, and human-dependent tasks. Developers who embrace AI and learn to harness its capabilities will be positioned to thrive in this era.

AI case studies and real-world applications

AI is being integrated into developers’ workflows in many ways, including:

Code generation and completion : Developers with GitHub accounts can easily generate boilerplate code using Copilot on VS Code or other compatible IDEs

: Developers with GitHub accounts can easily generate boilerplate code using Copilot on VS Code or other compatible IDEs Code review : Developers use SonarQube to review and improve code quality

: Developers use SonarQube to review and improve code quality Automated testing : Applitools Eyes uses AI to compare screenshots of web applications across different devices, helping teams ship quality applications

: Applitools Eyes uses AI to compare screenshots of web applications across different devices, helping teams ship quality applications Security and threat detection: Veracode uses AI to scan for vulnerabilities and potential security threats thereby mitigating potential risks

For example, Postman integrated an AI feature, Postbot, into Postman applications. Using Postbot, developers are able to automate API testing, generate documentation, and debug API requests within Postman apps.

Check out “6 AI tools for API testing and development” for more examples of AI tools that directly help developers.

What AI still can’t do

Despite the great achievements AI has made in software development, human efforts remain valuable in several areas.

Beyond coding, AI struggles with understanding complex business needs that require intuition and human interaction. AI also lacks the ability to make ethical decisions, leaving humans with the responsibility to ensure that code adheres to ethical standards and avoids biases and cross-cutting concerns.

Additionally, over-reliance on AI can result in security vulnerabilities and pose a challenge for junior developers.

While AI can augment human efforts, it can’t entirely replace the nuanced judgment, creativity, and collaborative efforts that experienced human developers bring to the table.

AI’s impact on hiring and career progression

As AI continues to evolve, hiring practices will likely take on new vistas. Businesses will always want to get more work done with less manpower and less expenditure. Recruiters might be forced to prioritize hiring highly skilled engineers who can leverage AI in their workflows.

Additionally, employers will place a greater emphasis on soft skills such as problem-solving, communication, and collaboration. Simply being a programmer won’t be enough in the foreseeable future. Instead, software development will involve a combination of AI and human efforts in areas where AI hasn’t completely found a foothold — areas like business domain knowledge, high-level decision-making, understanding user pain points, system architecture design, stakeholder collaboration, and more.

Ethical considerations and risks

The rise of AI-powered coding tools also introduces ethical concerns, particularly for junior developers, security, and bias. Junior developers risk over-relying on AI, which can hinder learning fundamental, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills, potentially making it harder to enter the industry as entry-level jobs become less available.

Security vulnerabilities are another major issue, as AI-generated code can introduce risks like SQL injection, hardcoded credentials, and outdated practices, which developers may not always catch.

AI models also inherit biases from their training data, leading to skewed code suggestions and even discriminatory hiring practices if AI is used in recruitment. Ethical concerns around code ownership may also arise, as AI can potentially generate solutions based on proprietary or open source code without proper attribution.

To mitigate these risks, developers should use AI as an assistant rather than a replacement, actively review AI-generated code for security flaws, and stay updated on best practices. Companies must also ensure responsible AI adoption by enforcing security guidelines and promoting mentorship for junior developers.

While AI enhances productivity, human oversight remains essential to prevent biases, security risks, and knowledge gaps. By balancing AI adoption with critical thinking and ethical awareness, developers can effectively integrate AI without compromising quality, security, or career growth.

How developers can stay competitive in an AI-driven world

To stay competitive in an AI-driven industry, developers must do more than simply learn AI tools — we need to have an integrative approach to professional growth.

First, strengthening foundational programming skills is essential, as a deep understanding of core concepts allows developers to effectively leverage AI and troubleshoot AI-generated code. Second, focusing on problem-solving and critical thinking — skills that AI cannot easily replicate — will help developers tackle complex challenges and innovate beyond what AI can automate.

It’s also important that developers cultivate domain expertise in their specific industry or niche, as this contextual knowledge is invaluable for making informed decisions and creating tailored solutions.

As developers, we must prioritize continuous learning and staying up to date on emerging technologies, trends, and best practices through courses, certifications, and community events. Collaboration and communication skills are equally important, as working effectively in teams and explaining technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders will always require human interaction.

To use AI effectively without becoming overly dependent on it, developers must see AI as an augmenting tool, and look for ways to use it to automate repetitive tasks while focusing on critical areas like coding, business decisions, code reviews, debugging, and system design to maintain their skills and relevance.