Build an application with Node.js and PouchDB

While traditional databases like MySQL or PostgreSQL have been the go-to option for storing data in server-side applications, they can be inadequate for applications that require offline-first functionality or real-time synchronization between the server and client.
However, creating a Node.js application with PouchDB allows you to build efficient, scalable, and reliable web and mobile applications that can function seamlessly online and offline. In this article, you will create a simple bookstore API with CRUD (create, read, update, delete) functionality using Node.js, Express.js, and PouchDB.
What is PouchDB?
PouchDB is an open source JavaScript database library designed for creating efficient and scalable offline-first web applications. With PouchDB, you can build applications seamlessly across multiple platforms, including browsers, Node.js servers, and mobile devices.
While applications using PouchDB are offline, it stores the data locally. When the applications are online, it synchronizes the data with CouchDB and other compatible servers, keeping the user’s data updated and in sync.
PouchDB provides a lightweight, embedded database that can be easily integrated into applications, allowing users to work offline and synchronize data when a network connection is available. It supports a variety of storage backends, including IndexedDB, LevelDB, and SQLite, and provides a flexible API for querying and manipulating data.
Setting up your development environment
To set up your development environment, create a project directory and
cd into it by running the command below:
mkdir pouchdb-tutorial && cd pouchdb-tutorial
Next, create a
package.json file with all its defaults by running the command below:
npm init -y
Then, install
Express.js by running the command below:
npm install express
After that, install PouchDB by running this command:
npm install pouchdb
Finally, create an
index.js file and add the code block below to your file to create a basic Express server:
// index.js const express = require("express"); const app = express(); const port = 3000; app.use(express.json()); app.use(express.urlencoded({ extended: true })); app.listen(port, () => console.log(`Example app listening on port ${port}!`));
The code block above creates a simple Express server running on port
3000.
Creating a PouchDB database
PouchDB is not a self-contained database; instead, it is an abstraction layer over other databases. By default, when you use PouchDB in the browser, it ships with IndexedDB as an adapter. In Node.js, it ships with LevelDB.
To create a PouchDB database, create a
config folder in your project’s root directory and a
db.js file in your
config folder. Next, add the code block below to your
db.js file:
// config/db.js const pouchDB = require("pouchdb"); // Create a new database instance const db = new pouchDB("books"); // Export the database instance module.exports = db;
The code block above created and exported a PouchDB database
"books" using the
pouchDB constructor. By default, this database’s adapter is LevelDB. Next, import the database instance in your
index.js file. Like so:
// index.js const db = require("./config/db");
Then, add the code block below to your
index.js file to get information about your PouchDB database:
// index.js // Get database info db.info().then((info) => console.log(info));
The code block above logs information about your database to your console, as shown in the image below:
Implementing CRUD endpoints
Now, let’s implement the CRUD endpoints. Create a
routes folder in your project’s root directory and create a
book.js file in the folder. Next, add the code block below to your
book.js file to implement Express routing:
// book.js const express = require("express"); const router = express.Router();
PouchDB provides two methods to persist data to a database:
post and
put. When you save data to your database using
put, you must specify and
_id property. However, PouchDB automatically generates an
_id property when you save data using
post. The PouchDB documentation recommends the use of
put over
post, so this tutorial will cover the
put method.
To generate unique
_id properties for each document, you will use an npm package, uuid. Run the
npm install uuid command below to install the package. Next, import uuid in your
book.js file, like so:
// book.js const { v4: uuidv4 } = require('uuid');
Finally, import your PouchDB database instance in your
book.js file:
// book.js const db = require("../config/db");
Adding a new book to your database
To implement the logic for adding a new
book document to your database, add the code block below to your
book.js file:
// book.js // POST /books/new router.post("/books/new", async (req, res) => { const { title, author, genre, year } = req.body; // Generating _id const _id = uuidv4(); const book = { _id, title, author, genre, year, }; // Saving to DB db.put(book) .then((response) => { res.status(201).send(response); }) .catch((error) => { res.status(500).json({ error: error.message }); }); });
The code block above implements a
POST route handler for http://localhost:3000/books/new. First, you extracted the required properties from the
req.body object. Then, you generated a unique
_id by calling the
uuidv4 method you imported earlier. Next, you stored the required properties and the
_id in an object. Finally, using PouchDB’s asynchronous
put method, you store the
book object in your database and send a response to the server.
Retrieving books from your database
To implement the logic for getting all the
book documents in your database, add the code block below to your
book.js file:
// book.js // GET /books router.get("/books", async (req, res) => { try { const books = await db.allDocs({ include_docs: true }); const response = books.rows.map((book) => book.doc); res.status(200).send(response); } catch (error) { res.status(500).json({ error: error.message }); } });
The code block above implements a
GET route handler for http://localhost:3000/books/. First, you retrieved all the documents from your database using PouchDB’s
allDocs({include_docs: true}) method. The returned document contains a lot of nested data; by accessing the
rows property and mapping through it to extract the
doc property of each, you’ll get a more readable response that you send back to the server.
To implement the logic for getting a
book document based on a given
_id in your database, add the code block below to your
book.js file:
// book.js // GET /books/:id router.get("/books/:id", async (req, res) => { try { const { id } = req.params; const book = await db.get(id); res.status(200).send(book); } catch (error) { res.status(500).json({ error: error.message }); } });
The code block above implements a
GET route handler for http://localhost:3000/books/:id. First, you extracted the
id property from the
req.params object. Then, using the extracted
id as an argument to the
get method, you retrieved the
book document with the corresponding
_id and sent it back as a response to the server.
Updating existing books in your database
To implement the logic for editing a
book document based on a given
_id in your database, add the following code block to your
book.js file:
// book.js // PUT /books/:id router.put("/books/:id", async (req, res) => { try { const { id } = req.params; const { title, author, genre, year } = req.body; db.get(id).then(async (doc) => { const response = await db.put({ _id: id, _rev: doc._rev, title, author, genre, year, }); res.status(201).send(response); }); } catch (error) { console.log(error); res.status(500).json({ error: error.message }); } });
The code block above implements a
PUT route handler for http://localhost:3000/books/:id. First, you extracted the
id property from the
req.params object. Next, you extracted the required properties from the
req.body object. Then, using the extracted
id as an argument to the
get method, you retrieved the
book document with the corresponding
_id and replaced the old properties with the extracted properties.
Notice that a
_rev property was passed along with the extracted properties into the
put method. The
_rev property ensures that the syncing process happens correctly by preventing possible conflicts when the application is online.
Deleting a book from your database
Now, to implement the logic for deleting a
book document based on a given
_id in your database, add the following code to your
book.js file.
// book.js // DELETE /books/:id router.delete("/books/:id", async (req, res) => { try { const id = req.params.id; const doc = await db.get(id); const response = await db.remove(doc); res.status(200).send(response); } catch (error) { res.status(500).json({ error: error.message }); } });
The code block above implements a
DELETE route handler for http://localhost:3000/books/:id. First, you extracted the
id property from the
req.params object. Then, using the extracted
id as an argument to the
get method, you retrieved the
book document with the corresponding
_id and passed it as an argument to PouchDB’s
remove method, effectively deleting it from the database.
Export your Express router by adding the code block below to your
book.js file:
// book.js module.exports = router;
Then, import your Express router in your
index.js file and use it as middleware:
// index.js app.use(bookRouter);
Finally, you can start up your application by running the command below:
node index.js
Conclusion
In this article, you built a functional Node.js API with Express.js using PouchDB as your database. As a server-side application with PouchDB, you used LevelDB as your database adapter. You can learn more about PouchDB in the official PouchDB documentation.
