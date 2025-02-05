Best CI/CD tools for React Native

Editor’s note: This post was last updated on 5 February 2025 to include new information about EAS Workflows.

Continuous integration (CI) and continuous delivery (CD) pipelines are a set of automated processes that help developer teams deliver software more quickly and reliably. CI pipelines automate the process of building, testing, and deploying code, while CD pipelines automate the process of delivering that code to the end user.

In this article, we will discuss the most popular CI/CD pipelines used by React Native developers.

What problems does a CI/CD pipeline solve?

As developers, we know that one of the most crucial steps while programming is to build, deploy and test our code. To make this happen, we can do the following:

Create a separate branch on our repository called production

When someone on the team commits to the branch, that team member must run a build script to create an executable file

Finally, the developer has to download this file on their machine and then upload it to a distribution platform. Through this platform, clients can then download and run the app

Even though this solution works, there are a few issues with this:

This process is tedious. In the first step, developers must first commit to the branch and then run a build script This takes up valuable time because the building process involves compiling the project, testing, and producing an artifact file

Furthermore, it consumes valuable resources on the local machine, which may lead to serious problems in cases where the project’s codebase is large and complex

This is the problem a CI/CD pipeline comes in to solve. Let’s cover a few different options for React Native development.

EAS Workflows

EAS Workflows is a dedicated React Native CI/CD solution for iOS, Android, and Web. With this service, developers can automate their development and release processes, which makes the whole development experience smoother and more efficient. EAS Workflows is the easiest service on this list to work with because it only requires a few commands to get up and running:

For example, to build and publish, all we need to do is the following:

npm install --global eas-cli npx eas-login # sign into the service eas build:configure # this will generate an eas.json file # this file will allow you to configure your building process.

For more information on deployment and build configuration, navigate to Expo’s documentation.

Pros and cons of EAS

Here are some of the things I like about EAS:

It’s the easiest option to host and deploy apps, especially if they’re built with Expo

Developers provide an option to host the Expo Build process on your server but, consequently, it is suited for companies where the project’s code has to be kept private

Handles the stressful stuff for you, like signing certificates and keystore files, which saves a lot of engineering time and effort

Provides extensive documentation in case you need help

Supports both Expo and React Native apps

Run Maestro tests, lint checks, or any part of your release process. Just write custom YAML code to run tasks specific to your project

Send previews for review and QA in seconds

Here are the cons:

The free tier is limited if builds are frequent

During peak hours, you might have to wait a bit for your builds to complete on the free tier, which might be a problem if you’re on a tight deadline

Microsoft App Center

Microsoft App Center (MAC) is a CI/CD platform dedicated to app development. Unlike Expo Application Services, it supports both React Native and other cross-platform technologies like Unity and Xamarin.

Here’s what it looks like:

Building an app on App Center is a bit involved, but it is still straightforward. First, upload your project on GitHub, Azure, or another code hosting platform:

Next, specify the project’s location in App Center’s settings:

Finally, the service will then ask you to configure your build settings. You also might have to generate and upload a keystore file in this step.

That’s it! When that’s done, the pipeline will start building the app for you.

Pros and cons of MAC

Microsoft App Center has some significant strengths that stand out among the competition.

It can run a test to verify whether the app can launch successfully. It is particularly useful in situations where you need to ensure the functionality of a new build.

With this feature, you can verify this without manually running the app on a mobile device:

Here are a few other pros worth mentioning:

The free tier is generous. In many cases, it is enough for personal and small-scale projects, but the service also provides a 30-day free trial for their paid tier

Provides clear and exhaustive documentation

Supports end-to-end tests

Widely used in enterprise environments, so extensive support is available from the community

However, there were some things that I found unappealing:

No option to run builds on local infrastructure. As discussed before, this might be a problem in situations where source code privacy is important

Paid option may be too expensive for small startups

E2E tests are locked behind a paywall

As of writing this article, Microsoft doesn’t support Expo apps

GitHub Actions

GitHub Actions is a prominent option among numerous open-source programmers. One reason for its popularity is that this tool integrates with GitHub, so developers can use it to automate their workflows directly from their GitHub repository:

Although building an app on GitHub Actions is tricky, it provides greater control over the building process as compared to other platforms, thus making it a worthwhile trade-off.

To deploy with GitHub Actions, create a folder in your repo called .github/workflows . There, create a new file called ci.yml :

This tells GitHub that our project will use GitHub Actions for deployment. After this step, follow the instructions in this LogRocket article to build a CI/CD pipeline using GitHub Actions in React Native.

Pros and cons of GitHub Actions

Here are some of the reasons why this pipeline service might be suitable for you:

The service allows for more control, which means that you can add tests and even change your build agent

Its free tier is more than enough for personal projects. Moreover, GitHub even issues Pro accounts for students, which allows them to upgrade to a paid option for free

Other than building apps, GitHub Actions can also run automated code quality checks. This is suitable in situations where you want to detect code smells and bugs in your project before deployment

The self-hosted runners feature allows companies to host their version of Actions on local infrastructure. As discussed before, this is great for private code repositories

The free tier allows for end-to-end tests

However, as compared to other platforms, here are some things that I didn’t like:

The process of building a CI/CD pipeline is too involved. In some cases, it might be too complex for beginners who are looking to deploy their app

GitHub Actions does not have dedicated documentation for React Native apps. Because of this, you might have to rely on the community for help

CodeMagic

CodeMagic is another CI/CD pipeline specifically geared towards mobile app development frameworks, including Flutter, Cordova, Ionic, and others:

Just like Expo and Microsoft’s App Center, deploying and building your React Native app is fairly easy. To get started, create a file called codemagic.yml in your React Native app, and write the following code:

workflows: sample-workflow: name: Codemagic Sample Workflow max_build_duration: 120 instance_type: mac_mini_m1

This tells the pipeline that our build will use Apple’s M1 Mac machine for deployment.

After this step, it’s best to head to CodeMagic’s documentation to learn how to build and deploy your project.

Pros and cons of CodeMagic

Here are some of the things I loved about it:

Their servers use Apple’s M-series machines, which leads to rapid build times

CodeMagic uses a pay-as-you-go model, which means that you only pay for the resources you use. In some cases, this might be a cheaper option as compared to other services in this list

Amazing documentation with step-by-step guides

Supports end-to-end tests on the free tier

However, there were some things that I didn’t like about it:

Does not have a self-hosted option, which can be a problem for privacy-sensitive code

Honorable mentions

Professional mobile developers also widely use other CI services, such as Bitrise and Jenkins CI. Since these services have compilation steps similar to Microsoft App Center, we won’t discuss their building processes here.

Bitrise

Just like CodeMagic, this service is geared towards mobile app development. Furthermore, it supports add-ons to help in development with, for example, debug reports or release management.

Pros and cons of Bitrise

Here are some aspects of Bitrise that might make it a appealing option:

Rapid build times: Just like CodeMagic, this also supports Apple’s M series machines to compile and build code

Pay-as-you-go model: The biggest upside to this service is that you can save money by only paying for the resources you use

Supports end-to-end tests on the free tier

However, there were some flaws that might be a deal-breaker to some:

Does not provide a self-hosted option

Jenkins

Jenkins is another pipeline service that is targeted towards enterprises and large businesses. This is because the software is completely self-hosted. As discussed before, this is great for situations where the project’s source code has to be kept private.

Pros and cons of Jenkins

One major factor that made me like Jenkins was that it is completely self-hosted. Because of this, Jenkins is a popular tool among larger businesses. This is because self hosting allows companies to avoid spending money on expensive tiers and instead use local hardware.

However, this comes at a cost: maintaining and making sure your Jenkins host remains secure might be a hassle for some teams.

Comparison table

Here is a small table that summarizes all pros and cons of all platforms discussed in this article:

Tool Key Features Pros Cons Pricing Expo Application Services Built for React Native and Expo projects Easiest to deploy

Handles certificates and keystore files

Extensive documentation Limited free tier

Peak hours may require waiting

Early state of E2E tests Free tier & Paid tiers Microsoft App Center Supports multiple platforms, including React Native Generous free tier

Runs app launch tests

E2E tests support

Extensive documentation No local infrastructure

Can be costly for startups

E2E tests behind paywall

No support for Expo apps Free tier & Paid tiers GitHub Actions Integrates directly with GitHub repository More control

Pro accounts for students

Automated code quality checks

Self-hosted runners

E2E tests on the free tier Complex setup

Lacks dedicated documentation for React Native Free tier & Paid tiers CodeMagic Specifically geared towards mobile app frameworks Uses Apple’s M-series machines

Pay-as-you-go model

Extensive documentation

E2E tests on the free tier No self-hosted option Pay-as-you-go Bitrise Built for mobile apps, Uses Apple’s M-series machines Rapid build times

Pay-as-you-go model

Great documentation

E2E tests on the free tier No self-hosted option Pay-as-you-go Jenkins CI Completely self-hosted, no online hosting option available Great for maximum privacy and security

Completely free Maintaining and hosting of the CI server on local infrastructure can be a pain Free

Conclusion

In this article, we briefly discussed some popular CI/CD platforms for React Native and why they are crucial in the programming world. We also included some honorable mentions, Jenkins CI and Bitrise, in our comparison table. It is important to remember that every project is different, and therefore it is important to evaluate each tool’s advantages and disadvantages.

In my projects, I typically use Expo Services because it is incredibly easy to set up and use, and its free tier is more than enough for my needs. Thank you so much for reading!