AWS Amplify and React Native: A tutorial

Authentication helps control user access to critical parts of an application. As such, it is a critical part of virtually all types of software.

In this tutorial, we’ll show you how to set up authentication in a mobile application using React Native and AWS Amplify.

We’ll cover the following in detail:

To follow along with this tutorial, you should have:

Node v10 or later

npm v5.2 or later

An AWS account

Knowledge of JavaScript and React

Knowledge of React Native

An Android and/or IOS emulator

Git v2.14.1 or later

Let’s get started!

What is AWS Amplify?

AWS Amplify is a set of products and tools by Amazon that helps mobile and frontend web developers build and deploy full-stack applications on Amazon Web Services.

Notable features of AWS Amplify include:

Authentication — sign in, sign up, sign out, social authentication, etc.

Data store that enables you to persist data online and offline

API (GraphQL and REST) that enables you to access your backend data seamlessly

Storage solutions that help you manage user content in private, public, or protected

Analytics

Push notifications that let you send targeted communications to users

Setting up AWS Amplify

To use AWS amplify within your application, you must have the Amplify CLI. Open a terminal and paste the code below to install the Amplify CLI.

npm install -g @aws-amplify/cli

After a successful installation of the Amplify CLI, run the following code to configure the CLI.

amplify configure

This interactive CLI command requires your input at several steps before it completes successfully. These steps include:

Authenticating your AWS account

Adding an identity and access management (IAM) user

When creating a user, be sure to create a user with AdminstratorAccess to AWS services such as Amplify, Cognito, and Cloudfront. This is necessary for:

Specifying an AWS region

Adding the accessKeyId and the secretAccessKey of the user created

and the of the user created Adding an AWS profile

The screenshot below shows a summary of the aforementioned steps:

Setting up a React Native app

We use Expo to bootstrap our React Native application. Expo is a framework that helps you develop, build, and, deploy projects that run natively on all your users’ devices.

To get started with Expo, launch a terminal and paste the following code:

npm install --g expo-cli

The command above installs the Expo CLI. After installation, we can initialize a React Native project with the Expo CLI. Paste and run the code below:

expo init aws-amplify-authentication-tutorial

When prompted to choose a template, choose a blank template:

After successful installation, a React Native project called aws-amplify-authentication-tutorial appears in the directory where the command was executed.

Adding AWS Amplify to a React Native application

Now that we have a react native application and the Amplify Framework set up, we need to connect Amplify to our React Native application.

Navigate to the React Native application directory and run this command:

amplify init

You’ll be prompted to specify the following:

Name of the project

Name of the environment — I’d recommend sticking with the default dev since we are in a development environment (to choose the default option, press enter)

since we are in a development environment (to choose the default option, press enter) Your default editor of choice

The type of app you’re building (JavaScript)

The JavaScript framework you’re using (React Native)

Source directory path (press enter to choose the default root directory)

Distribution directory path (press enter to choose the default root directory)

Build command (press enter to choose the default command)

Start command (press enter to choose the default command)

Whether you want to use an AWS Profile (input Yes and press enter)

and press enter) If yes, which profile you want to use

Upon completion of this form:

A folder called amplify is created in your applications root directory to store the backend configuration of your application, such as authentication

is created in your applications root directory to store the backend configuration of your application, such as authentication A file called aws-exports.js is created in the source directory path we specified when initializing Amplify. This file contains the information for the services you create with Amplify

is created in the source directory path we specified when initializing Amplify. This file contains the information for the services you create with Amplify The .gitignore file is modified to include files and folders generated by Amplify that shouldn’t be added to your Git repository

file is modified to include files and folders generated by Amplify that shouldn’t be added to your Git repository A cloud project is generated in the AWS Amplify Console. You can access it anytime by running amplify console

Next, we have to install some local Amplify dependencies. Paste the following in your terminal:

npm install aws-amplify aws-amplify-react-native @react-native-community/netinfo

Open the App.js file in your code editor and add the following lines of code after the last import statement:

import Amplify from 'aws-amplify'; import config from './aws-exports'; Amplify.configure({ ...config, Analytics: { disabled: true, }, });

We’ve successfully added Amplify to our React Native project. Run expo start to launch the project in your emulator of choice.

Adding authentication with Amazon Cognito

Amazon Amplify uses Amazon Cognito under the hood to power the authentication process. Amazon Cognito is a service that simplifies the process of adding authentication (sign up, sign in, sign out, OAuth, multifactor authentication, etc.).

To get started, open a terminal in your project root directory and run:

amplify add auth

On the interactive prompt that shows up after entering the command:

Choose the default configuration

Also choose the way you want users to sign in to the application

After initializing the authentication service, run the command below to deploy it:

amplify push

At this point, we can integrate the authentication service in our application. The Amplify Framework provides built-in, customizable UI components that are easy to integrate, which helps streamline the process.

Go to your App.js and add the following line below the import statements:

import { withAuthenticator } from 'aws-amplify-react-native';

withAuthenticator is a higher-order component that automatically detects the authentication state of the application and updates the UI.

Change the default export at the end of App.js to the following:

export default withAuthenticator(App)

Your App.js should look similar to this:

import { StatusBar } from 'expo-status-bar'; import React from 'react'; import { StyleSheet, Text, View } from 'react-native'; import Amplify from 'aws-amplify'; import config from './aws-exports'; import { withAuthenticator } from 'aws-amplify-react-native'; Amplify.configure({ ...config, Analytics: { disabled: true, }, }); function App() { return ( <View style={styles.container}> <Text>Open up App.js to start working on your app!</Text> <StatusBar style="auto" /> </View> ); } const styles = StyleSheet.create({ container: { flex: 1, backgroundColor: '#fff', alignItems: 'center', justifyContent: 'center', }, }); export default withAuthenticator(App);

Save and run the app in your simulator:

expo start

You should see something like this:

Adding logout functionality

After a successful authentication, the user is taken to the app screen with no way of logging out.

To add a sign out button, create a Home.js file in the root directory and paste the following:

import React from 'react'; import { StyleSheet, Text, View, Pressable, Dimensions } from 'react-native'; import { Auth } from 'aws-amplify'; const { width } = Dimensions.get('window'); const Home = () => { const signOut = async () => { try { await Auth.signOut({ global: true }); } catch (error) { console.log('error signing out: ', error); } }; return ( <View style={styles.container}> <View style={styles.header}> <Text style={styles.headerText}>Welcome!</Text> <Pressable style={styles.button} onPress={() => signOut()}> <Text style={styles.buttonText}>Sign out</Text> </Pressable> </View> </View> ); }; const styles = StyleSheet.create({ container: { backgroundColor: '#fff', alignItems: 'center', justifyContent: 'center', width: width, paddingVertical: 20, }, header: { display: 'flex', flexDirection: 'row', justifyContent: 'space-between', padding: 20, width: width, alignItems: 'center', }, headerText: { fontSize: 28, fontWeight: 'bold', }, button: { backgroundColor: '#ff9900', padding: 10, borderRadius: 6, }, buttonText: { color: '#fff', fontSize: 18, }, }); export default Home;

This creates a Home component that renders a welcome message and a sign out button. When the user clicks the sign out button, it calls the Auth.signOut() method, which is one of the many methods provided by the Auth class of aws-amplify . This method signs the user out.

Open your App.js file and refactor it to include the Home component:

import { StatusBar } from 'expo-status-bar'; import React from 'react'; import { StyleSheet, View } from 'react-native'; import Amplify from 'aws-amplify'; import config from './aws-exports'; import { withAuthenticator } from 'aws-amplify-react-native'; import Home from './Home'; Amplify.configure({ ...config, Analytics: { disabled: true, }, }); function App() { return ( <View style={styles.container}> <Home /> <StatusBar style="auto" /> </View> ); } const styles = StyleSheet.create({ container: { backgroundColor: '#fff', alignItems: 'center', justifyContent: 'center', }, }); export default withAuthenticator(App);

Your screen should look like this after saving:

You can now sign out of the application.

Conclusion

In this tutorial, we walked through how to use the AWS Amplify Framework to authenticate users in a React Native application. The Amplify Framework offers many more features that we didn’t get a chance to cover.

The repository of this application built in this tutorial is available on GitHub. If you have any questions, feel free to drop them in the comments.

