How to authenticate React applications with Supabase Auth

In this article, we’ll build a login system using Supabase, an open source Firebase alternative, and React. Supabase provides a pre-made authentication UI, as well as email and social integrations, making building an authentication system a breeze. We’ll create a basic React component using the pre-built Supabase UI and add an authentication system to it. First, we’ll use email authentication, and then we’ll configure Google, Facebook, and GitHub Auth, respectively.

Initializing the application and Supabase

Let’s start by creating our React project using Vite to make it faster. Run the following command in your terminal:

I named my application supabase-auth , but you can name yours whatever you want. Now, head into your application and install the required dependencies by running the following code in your terminal:

npm install @supabase/supabase-js @supabase/auth-ui-react

As I mentioned, Supabase provides a pre-made authentication UI. Let’s head to our App.jsx file and change its contents with the following code:

import "./index.css"; import { useState, useEffect } from "react"; import { createClient } from "@supabase/supabase-js"; import { Auth } from "@supabase/auth-ui-react"; import { ThemeSupa } from "@supabase/auth-ui-shared"; const supabase = createClient( import.meta.env.VITE_SUPABASE_URL, import.meta.env.VITE_SUPABASE_ANON_KEY ); export default function App() { const [session, setSession] = useState(null); useEffect(() => { supabase.auth.getSession().then(({ data: { session } }) => { setSession(session); }); const { data: { subscription }, } = supabase.auth.onAuthStateChange((_event, session) => { setSession(session); }); return () => subscription.unsubscribe(); }, []); if (!session) { return ( <div style={{ width: "100vw", height: "100vh", display: "flex", justifyContent: "center", alignItems: "center", }} > <div> <Auth supabaseClient={supabase} appearance={{ theme: ThemeSupa }} providers={["google", "facebook", "github"]} /> </div> </div> ); } else { return ( <div> <div>Logged in!</div> <button onClick={() => supabase.auth.signOut()}>Sign out</button> </div> ); } }

In the code above, I’ve added the following styles to center the Supabase Auth UI:

<Auth supabaseClient={supabase} appearance={{ theme: ThemeSupa }} providers={["google", "facebook", "github"]} /> </div>

I also changed the providers. If you delete the providers, the default version includes GitHub, Google, and Azure logins. But, we want to use Google, Facebook, and GitHub, in that order, so we’ll change the providers as such. For all of these to work, we create a Supabase client and pass the following values into it:

const supabase = createClient( import.meta.env.VITE_SUPABASE_URL, import.meta.env.VITE_SUPABASE_ANON_KEY );

Since we built our application with Vite, we have to comply with how Vite handles environment variables. We create a .env file in our project and pass the required values, like VITE_SUPABASE_URL=myvalueissomevalue . Vite requires that all environmental variables start with VITE_ in definition and be imported as import.meta.env.VITE_… in the application. But, what about the Supabase URL and Anon Key?

Configuring Supabase

To use Supabase in our application, we first need to create a project. If we go to the Supabase dashboard, we’ll see something similar to the following:

As you can see, I already have a project, but you’ll need to create one via the New Project button. After creating the project, go into it, select Settings in the bottom left corner, then click API to see our URL and Anon Key:

These are the values we have to pass in our .env file. Now, since we’ve passed the required values into the .env file, we can go ahead and run npm run dev , which will start the development server at http://localhost:5173/ . You should now see the following page:

Besides centering the Supabase Auth UI, we didn’t have to write a single line of CSS! At this point, we can use email login, but we can’t use the other options, like Google or GitHub. We need to configure these one by one, but first, let’s see what happens when we log in.

As you can see, there’s a signup functionality. When we click on Don’t have an account? Sign up, we’ll be able to create a new account and use it to log in. After creating and entering our credentials, we‘ll be directed to the following page:

Now, we see the Logged in! message and the Sign out button. I deliberately didn’t center these to show what they look like initially. You can just copy and paste the same centering functionality we used with the homepage.

Google Auth configuration

For my application to work with Google Auth, I need to go to https://cloud.google.com/ , sign in, and create a new project. Inside of that project, I’ll search for OAuth and go to the OAuth consent screen.

From there, I’ll click on Credentials on the left sidebar. Once again, I’ll click to my application, where I’ll be prompted with my client ID and secret key. Be sure to copy those somewhere safe because we’ll use them in a minute. To see the full workflow, you can refer to the gif below:

You’ll see the client ID and client secret on the right side. Now, I need to go back to Supabase, click on Authentication on the left side, and go to Providers. There, I’ll choose and enable Google, then pass the client ID and secret I just got from Google. I’ll also copy the redirect URL:

Once again, I’ll go back to my Google project. Remember the last step of the gif? On the left side, I’ll have to paste the redirect URL under the Authorized Redirect URLs. It should look something like https://mysupabaseapppsrszsdfgr.supabase.co/auth/v1/callback . Under the authorized JavaScript origins section, I’ll also paste the same link without anything after .co , so https://mysupabaseapppsrszsdfgr.supabase.co .

If this is confusing, please refer to the image again:

That’s all, actually. Now, I can log into my application using Google Auth. Next, we’ll do the same thing, but for Facebook login.

Facebook Auth configuration

Now that we know how the workflow goes, things should be much easier. First, we need to go to https://developers.facebook.com and create an app there. When creating the app, choose which platform you want to use, in our case, the web. On this page, we’ll also specify that we’re not building a game, either. Enter your app’s name. It will ask for your Facebook credentials, and you’re good to go.

On the left sidebar, click to the Products section. Once it’s opened, we’ll configure Facebook lfogin. Once again, we’ll paste our redirect URL from Supabase and save the changes:

We paste the redirect URL under the Valid OAuth Redirect URIs section. Now, we’ll click to the Settings section on the left sidebar, then click to Basic to go to basic settings. Here, we’ll copy our App ID and App secret:

We know the drill from here. Go back to the Providers in your Auth section in Supabase, enable Facebook, and paste your credentials:

With this last touch, we’ll be able to log into our app using Facebook, too. Now, let’s follow a similar pattern for GitHub so that developers can use our application seamlessly.

GitHub Auth configuration

Head to https://github.com/settings/developers and create an application there, too. After that, go into the application and generate a new client secret. Like before, we’ll pass these into Supabase:

Remember our homepage and the redirect URL? We’ll paste them here as well. For reference, they should look something like https://mysupabaseapppsrszsdfgr.supabase.co/auth/v1/callback for the callback and https://mysupabaseapppsrszsdfgr.supabase.co for the homepage, respectively:

If we go back to our providers and add the credentials, we should also be able to log into our app using GitHub:

Conclusion

Now that our app is complete, you can go ahead and test it! In less than 15 minutes, we’ve created four different authentication functionalities. As you can see, Supabase is a great tool for creating projects quickly, and it has an awesome free tier for your side projects. If you liked this article, be sure to let me know in the comments. All the best, and keep coding!

