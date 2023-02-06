Using AG Grid in React: Guide and alternatives

Data grids help organize large amounts of web application data efficiently, making it easier for users to visualize the data. Many libraries are available to help developers incorporate data into their applications with simple and elegant data tables and data grids.
In this article, we’ll look into one such library,
ag-grid-react. We’ll demonstrate how to use AG Grid to build a data grid in React and we’ll also consider other alternatives.
Before we get started, you can play with this data grid demo to get an idea of what we’ll build in this guide:
Jump ahead:
- What is the difference between a data grid and a data table?
- Getting started with
ag-grid-react
- Building a data grid with AG Grid
- Adding AG Grid to a React app with Hooks
- Styling an AG Grid data grid
- Advantages of AG Grid
- Disadvantages of AG Grid
- Alternatives to AG Grid
What is the difference between a data grid and a data table?
It’s easy to confuse the data grids with data tables. Both have similar use cases of rendering rows and columns of data, but that’s where the similarities end. Data grids and data tables have different implementations under the hood.
A data table uses the
<table> element as its underlying DOM to render tables. A data grid uses nested
<div> to render a table, allowing it to efficiently implement functionalities such as grouping, filtering, and sorting.
A data table is generally more suitable for rendering static data that simply needs to be displayed in a table format. A data grid is more suitable for rendering data that has higher user interaction. In this article, we’ll focus on building interactive data grids.
Getting started with
ag-grid-react
It’s easy to get started with AG Grid. We’ll start by installing the
ag-grid-react and
ag-grid-community packages like so:
npm install ag-grid-react ag-grid-community
Now, we can use the
ag-grid-react library by importing the
AgGridReact component:
import { AgGridReact } from "ag-grid-react"; <AgGridReact rowData={mockTransactionData()} columnDefs={mockTransactionDataColumns()} />
AgGridReact requires two props,
rowData and
columnDefs.
rowData represents the data itself;
columnDefs represents the column names and properties.
To populate the data table, we’ll use
@faker-js/faker to get mock data. Create a
utils/data.ts file and add the following code to generate the mock data:
import { faker } from "@faker-js/faker"; export const mockTransactionData = () => { return Array.from({ length: 10000 }, (_, i) => ({ id: i, name: faker.name.fullName(), email: faker.internet.email(), amount: faker.finance.amount(), date: faker.date.past(), status: faker.random.words() })); }; export const mockTransactionDataColumns = () => { return [ { field: "id", headerName: "ID", width: 100 }, { field: "name", headerName: "Name", width: 200, sortable: true, filter: "agSetColumnFilter", filterParams: { caseSensitive: true } }, { field: "email", headerName: "Email", width: 200 }, { field: "amount", headerName: "Amount", width: 200 }, { field: "date", headerName: "Date", width: 200 }, { field: "status", headerName: "Status", width: 200 } ]; };
Here, we generate data as per the
AgGridReact component. We have the following columns:
field: Represents the column name; when we pass
rowDatainto the component, It should match the column name
headerName: Represents an alias name to display in the UI; we can pass a different name to the field to show it in UI
width: We can specify the width of each column individually
Once we create functions to generate the mock data, we can use it to populate the data grid:
import { FunctionComponent } from "react"; import { AgGridReact } from "ag-grid-react"; import { mockTransactionData, mockTransactionDataColumns } from "./utils/data"; import "ag-grid-community/styles/ag-grid.css"; import "ag-grid-community/styles/ag-theme-alpine.css"; interface TableProps {} const Table: FunctionComponent<TableProps> = () => { return ( <> <h2>AG Grid Implementation</h2> <div className="ag-theme-alpine" style={{ height: "90vh", width: "100%" }} > <AgGridReact rowData={mockTransactionData()} columnDefs={mockTransactionDataColumns()} ></AgGridReact> </div> </> ); }; export default Table;
You can access a basic version of the AgGridReact component here.
ag-grid-react provides many configuration options; we’ll look at this in more detail during the tutorial portion of this article.
Building a data grid with AG Grid
Now that we know how to build a data grid component with
ag-grid-react, let’s use the library to build a fully functioning data grid.
Some common data grid functionalities are pagination, filtering, sorting, and searching. To implement these functionalities, we’ll need to enable them in the column configuration.
Start by creating a default column configuration enabling all the functionalities in a data grid:
const defaultColDef = useMemo<ColDef>(() => { return { editable: true, enableRowGroup: true, enablePivot: true, enableValue: true, sortable: true, resizable: true, filter: true, flex: 1, minWidth: 100, }; }, []);
Here, we use the
editable property, which makes the column editable. We can also integrate sorting by adding the
sortable Boolean property. Here’s a summary of the column properties:
editable: Enables the column to be editable by default
sortable: Provides sorting functionality for each column
filter: Provides filtering functionality if we pass the
true/falsefilter
resizable: Enables the column to resize
Below, we can see these properties in action:
We can either configure each column with different properties or configure all the columns with the default configuration. Here, we pass the
defaultColDef property, which applies configuration to all columns.
Once we create the
defaultColDef property, we can configure it inside the
AgGridReact component:
<AgGridReact rowData={mockTransactionData()} columnDefs={mockTransactionDataColumns()} defaultColDef={defaultColDef} pagination={true} ></AgGridReact>
We can also enable
pagination by adding it to the component. It’s important to note that it enables client-side pagination, but not server-side pagination.
Some interesting and useful data grid options are
rowSelection and
animateRows. These properties set multiple row selections and animation while the user is filtering and sorting:
When we set multiple row selections, a checkbox is recommended for a better user experience. Enabling a checkbox is simple and easy. All we need to do is to add
checkboxSelection to the column:
const [columnDefs, setColumnDefs] = useState<any>([ { field: "make", headerName: "Make", checkboxSelection: true, width: 150, }, { field: "model", headerName: "Model", width: 150, }, { field: "price", headerName: "Price", width: 150, }, ]);
Adding AG Grid to a React app with Hooks
There are some best practices to follow when adding AG Grid to a React application to avoid unexpected behavior and ensure efficient performance.
We can implement AG Grid using the
useState,
useMemo,
useCallback, or
useEffect Hooks. Let’s take a look!
useState
Always define rows and columns with
useState to avoid having to redefine the rows and columns every time the parent component renders:
const [rowData, setRowData] = useState([]); const [columnDefs, setColumnDefs] = useState<any>([ { field: "make", headerName: "Make", width: 150, }, { field: "model", headerName: "Model", width: 150, }, { field: "price", headerName: "Price", width: 150, }, ]); return( <AgGridReact rowData={rowData} columnDefs={columnDefs} defaultColDef={defaultColDef} pagination={true} ></AgGridReact> );
useMemo
When we define the default column configuration, it’s always recommended to use
useMemo, because this Hook’s default configuration doesn’t change once initialized:
const defaultColDef = useMemo<ColDef>(() => { return { editable: true, enableRowGroup: true, enablePivot: true, enableValue: true, sortable: true, resizable: true, filter: true, flex: 1, minWidth: 100, }; }, []);
After defining the configuration for the default columns, we can integrate it into the
AgGrid component:
<AgGridReact rowData={rowData} columnDefs={columnDefs} defaultColDef={defaultColDef} pagination={true} ></AgGridReact>
useCallback
The
AgGrid component provides
props to listen to cell and row clicks.
onCellClicked takes a callback function that gets called whenever a user clicks a cell in the grid.
Whenever a callback is defined with
AgGrid (either with an event listener or with Grid options), we should wrap the callback function with
useCallback to avoid unnecessary re-rendering and re-setting of the column and row definitions:
const cellClickedListener = useCallback( (e: CellClickedEvent<HTMLButtonElement>) => { console.log("cellClickedListener", e); }, [] ); return ( <AgGridReact rowData={rowData} columnDefs={columnDefs} defaultColDef={defaultColDef} pagination={true} rowSelection="multiple" animateRows={true} onCellClicked={cellClickedListener} ></AgGridReact> )
useEffect
We can also use the
useEffect Hooks to fetch data from the server and set it inside the component state, like so:
useEffect(() => { fetch("https://www.ag-grid.com/example-assets/row-data.json") .then((result) => result.json()) .then((rowData) => setRowData(rowData)); }, []);
Styling an AG Grid data grid
AG Grid provides a set of pre-defined themes. Once we select a theme to configure, we can customize it by overriding the CSS variables.
Here, we’ll use
ag-theme-alpine in the component:
import "ag-grid-community/styles/ag-grid.css"; import "ag-grid-community/styles/ag-theme-alpine.css";
To customize it, we can override the CSS variable in the
App.css file. For example, to change the background color of the selected row, we override the theme CSS variable in the
App.css file:
.ag-row-selected::before { background-color: #646cff !important; }
We can also change the data grid border color by overriding the CSS variable. Below, we change the border from gray to red:
.ag-theme-alpine { --ag-border-color: #ff0000 !important; }
Below is the final version of our
ag-grid-react data grid:
It’s important to understand a library’s advantages and disadvantages before integrating it into your application. Let’s take a look:
Advantages of AG Grid
The
ag-grid-react library offers serval advantages:
- Easy implementation: To implement
ag-grid-reactin an application, we simply need to import its component and styles and use them in the application; defining rows and columns is simple compared to other data grid libraries
- Inbuilt functionality: The
AgGridcomponent comes with inbuilt features such as pagination, sorting, filtering, and searching. All we need to do is to enable them in the column and then configure them based on the requirement
- Support for most frameworks: AG Grid supports major frameworks and libraries such as Angular, React, Vue.js, and vanilla JavaScript. Since it provides inbuilt support, it helps handle all the functionalities and configurations of each framework
Disadvantages of AG Grid
Here are a couple of limitations to keep in mind when considering the
ag-grid-react library:
- Limited support for styling frameworks: AG Grid lacks documentation about styling frameworks. To customize the styles of the rows, columns, or even pagination, we must override the existing style provided by the
ag-grid-reactlibrary. It‘s also difficult to integrate styling frameworks such as Tailwind CSS or Bulma
- Limited customization: Customization is challenging with AG Grid because all of its features come preconfigured. So, instead of simply applying a style to a functionality, we must override the existing styling and then replace it with our own customization
Alternatives to AG Grid
Determining which data grid library to use is largely dependent on your particular use case. Let’s take a look at some popular alternatives to AG Grid. We’ll build a data grid with each and consider each library’s inbuilt features so that you can better compare each library.
TanStack Table (formerly React Table)
Formerly called React Table, TanStack Table is a headless UI for building data tables and data grids.
To build a data grid with TanStack Table, we’ll start by installing the
react-table dependency in our application by running the following command:
npm install react-table
Since
react-table is headless, we can implement the functionality by integrating
react-table Hooks, like so:
const { getTableProps, getTableBodyProps, headerGroups, prepareRow state: { pageIndex, pageSize }, } = useTable( { columns, data, defaultColumn } );
Here’s a simple
useTable Hook with
columns and
data we can pass to render the data. It provides properties that can be integrated into the DOM element. For example, all we need to do is to integrate
getTableProps into
<table> DOM to make it function like a data grid:
<table className="min-w-full divide-y divide-gray-200" {...getTableProps()}> <thead> {headerGroups.map((headerGroup) => ( <tr {...headerGroup.getHeaderGroupProps()}> {headerGroup.headers.map((column) => ( <th className="px-6 py-3 bg-gray-50 text-left text-xs leading-4 font-medium text-gray-500 uppercase tracking-wider" {...column.getHeaderProps()} > {column.render("Header")} </th> ))} </tr> ))} </thead> <tbody className="bg-white divide-y divide-gray-200" {...getTableBodyProps()}> {page.map((row, i) => { prepareRow(row); return ( <tr {...row.getRowProps()}> {row.cells.map((cell) => { return ( <td className="px-6 py-4 whitespace-no-wrap text-sm leading-5 font-medium text-gray-900" {...cell.getCellProps()} > {cell.render("Cell")} </td> ); })} </tr> ); })} </tbody> </table>;
headerGroups contains information about the header and its properties. It contains a
headers array with the required header information that we pass into
columns into the
useTable Hook.
Let’s look at an example. Here’s a column array that we pass into the
useTable Hook:
const columns = useMemo( () => [ { Header: "Price", accessor: "price", show: true }, { Header: "Shares", accessor: "shares", show: true }, { Header: "Ticker", accessor: "ticker", show: true }, { Header: "Ticket", accessor: "ticket", show: true }, { Header: "Time", accessor: "time", Cell: (cellInfo: any) => { return ( <Fragment> {moment(cellInfo.row.original.time).format("Do MMM YYYY")} </Fragment> ); }, show: true, }, ], [] );
Here, we can configure the column as needed. TanStack Table renders the column with the name that we specify. We can also format the data according to our preferences:
<th className="px-6 py-3 bg-gray-50 text-left text-xs leading-4 font-medium text-gray-500 uppercase tracking-wider" {...column.getHeaderProps()} > {column.render("Header")} </th>;
column.render mainly renders the column inside the
<th> DOM element.
Now that we have a basic data table, we’ll need to add sorting and pagination functionality. To add sorting to TanStack Table, we simply import
useSortBy from
react-table:
import { useTable, useSortBy } from "react-table";
Next, we integrate it into the
useTable Hook. Once we do that, sorting will be enabled in all the columns that need that functionality.
const { getTableProps, getTableBodyProps, headerGroups, prepareRow, state: { pageIndex, pageSize }, } = useTable( { columns, data, defaultColumn, manualSortBy: true, }, useSortBy );
Implementing pagination can be a little trickier. But one of the benefits of TanStack Table is that we have complete control over the functionality. Let’s implement server-side pagination with TanStack Table and see how it works.
First, we’ll import pagination Hooks from
react-table and integrate them into the
useTable Hooks:
import { useTable, usePagination, useExpanded, useSortBy } from "react-table";
usePagination provides properties that we can use to implement the pagination functionality as required:
const { getTableProps, getTableBodyProps, headerGroups, prepareRow, page, canPreviousPage, canNextPage, pageOptions, pageCount, gotoPage, nextPage, previousPage, setPageSize, setHiddenColumns, state: { pageIndex, pageSize }, } = useTable( { columns, data, defaultColumn, initialState: { pageIndex: 0, pageSize: 15, hiddenColumns: columns .filter((column: any) => !column.show) .map((column: any) => column.id), }, manualPagination: true, manualSortBy: true, autoResetPage: false, pageCount: controlledPageCount, }, useSortBy, useExpanded, usePagination );
As you can see,
usePagination provides several properties to implement pagination inside the TanStack Table data grid:
page: Contains all the data for the current page. It renders the data of the current page
canPreviousPage: Represents whether a user can go to the previous page. If a user is on the first page, it will be false
canNextPage: Similar to
canPreviousPage; this will be false if a user is on the last page of the table
gotoPage: Allows the user to go to a specific page in the table
nextPage: Helps to navigate to the next pages in the table
previousPage: Allows users to navigate to previous pages in the table
setPageSize: Sets the size of a page in the data table
Now, let’s integrate pagination into the component:
{ Boolean(isPaginated) && ( <Pagination> <PaginationIndex> page {pageIndex + 1} of {pageOptions.length} </PaginationIndex>{" "} <PagincationButtonContainer> {canPreviousPage ? ( <PaginationButton onClick={() => previousPage()}> <LeftIconSpan> <BackButtonIcon /> </LeftIconSpan> Back </PaginationButton> ) : null} {canNextPage ? ( <PaginationButton onClick={() => nextPage()}> Next{" "} <RightIconSpan> <NextButtonIcon /> </RightIconSpan> </PaginationButton> ) : null} </PagincationButtonContainer> </Pagination> ); }
Now we have pagination in the table, we’ll need to implement functionality to fetch data when a user navigates to the next page or previous page based on the current page information. To do that, whenever
pageIndex changes, we must fetch data from the server:
React.useEffect(() => { fetchData && fetchData({ pageIndex, pageSize }); }, [fetchData, pageIndex, pageSize]);
As you can see, when
pageIndex changes, we invoke
fetchData from the parent component:
You can find the complete code for this TanStack Table example here.
Glide Data Grid
A Glide Data Grid is a React data grid component for building data tables and data grids. It offers full TypeScript support.
To build a data grid with Glide Data Grid, we’ll start by installing the
@glideapps/glide-data-grid dependency in our application by running the following command:
npm install @glideapps/glide-data-grid
Now, we’ll create a component,
GlideDataGrid/index.tsx, and import the package in the component:
import { DataEditor, GridColumn, GridCellKind, Item, GridCell } from "@glideapps/glide-data-grid";
DataEditor is the component that will render data grids in our application.
GridColumn represents a column in the data grid.
Item and
GridCell
`represent types for column cell and cell items. We’ll addDataEditor` to our component, like so:
<DataEditor getCellContent={getData} columns={columns} rows={data.length} width={1000} getCellsForSelection={true} keybindings={{ search: true }} />;
columns represents columns and their properties. To create columns, we use an
id,
title, and other properties:
const columns: GridColumn[] = [ { id: "price", title: "Price", width: 200 }, { id: "shares", title: "Shares", width: 200 }, { id: "ticker", title: "Ticker", width: 200 }, { id: "ticket", title: "Ticket", width: 200 }, { id: "time", title: "Time", width: 200 }, ];
getData renders the data based on the column type.
getCellContent provides column and row properties into the
getData function:
function getData([col, row]: Item): GridCell { switch (col) { case 0: return { kind: GridCellKind.Text, data: data[row].price ? data[row].price.toString() : "", allowOverlay: false, displayData: data[row].price ? data[row].price.toString() : "", }; case 1: return { kind: GridCellKind.Text, data: data[row].shares ? data[row].shares.toString() : "", allowOverlay: false, displayData: data[row].shares ? data[row].shares.toString() : "", }; case 2: return { kind: GridCellKind.Text, data: data[row].ticker ? data[row].ticker.toString() : "", allowOverlay: false, displayData: data[row].ticker ? data[row].ticker.toString() : "", }; case 3: return { kind: GridCellKind.Text, data: data[row].ticket ? data[row].ticket.toString() : "", allowOverlay: false, displayData: data[row].ticket ? data[row].ticket.toString() : "", }; case 4: return { kind: GridCellKind.Text, data: data[row].time ? data[row].time.toString() : "", allowOverlay: false, displayData: data[row].time ? data[row].time.toString() : "", }; default: return { kind: GridCellKind.Text, data: "", allowOverlay: false, displayData: "", }; } }
getData returns properties such as the following:
kind: Represents the type of the cell. For example,
Textor
Number, etc.
data: Maps the data that we pass into the cell; stores data as value
allowOverlay: Enables the configuration to allow overlay on the specific cell
displayData: Similar to a label for the data that passes into the cell; this property displays the data based on the name we configure
We can manage the data in the component state. Here, we fetch the data and store it inside the component:
useEffect(() => { fetchAPIData({ limit: 200, skip: 0, search: "" }); }, []);
You can find the complete code for our Glide Data Grid example here.
MUI Data Grid
MUI is a component library for building user interfaces faster and more efficiently. It also provides components for building data tables and data grids in an application.
To build a data table with MUI Data Grid start by installing the dependencies in the application, like so:
npm install @mui/x-data-grid
Next, create component
MUIDataGrid/index.tsx and add the following code:
import { DataGrid, GridColDef } from "@mui/x-data-grid";
Now, import
DataGrid into the component; it will render the data grid in the application:
import { FunctionComponent, useState, useEffect, Fragment } from "react"; import { DataGrid, GridColDef } from "@mui/x-data-grid"; import moment from "moment"; interface MUIDataGridProps {} const MUIDataGrid: FunctionComponent<MUIDataGridProps> = () => { const [pageCount, setPageCount] = useState(0); const [pageSize, setPageSize] = useState(100); const [pageIndex, setPageIndex] = useState(0); const [data, setData] = useState([]); const [loading, setLoading] = useState(false); const columns: GridColDef[] = [ { field: "price", headerName: "Price", flex: 1 }, { field: "shares", headerName: "Shares", flex: 1 }, { field: "ticker", headerName: "Ticker", flex: 1 }, { field: "ticket", headerName: "Ticket", flex: 1 }, { field: "time", headerName: "Time", flex: 1 } ]; return ( <Fragment> <h2>MUI Data Grid</h2> <div className="container mx-auto flex flex-col h-full"> <div className="flex justify-center mt-8 h-full"> <DataGrid rows={data} columns={columns} keepNonExistentRowsSelected /> </div> </div> </Fragment> ); }; export default MUIDataGrid;
Here,
DataGrid takes
rows and
columns as props to render the UI.
columns is an array that takes properties such as
field,
headerName, and
flex. We pass data by calling the API and store that data in the component state:
const fetchAPIData = async ({ limit, skip, search }: any) => { try { setLoading(true); const response = await fetch( `${ import.meta.env.VITE_API_URL }/companies?limit=${limit}&skip=${skip}&search=${search}` ); const data = await response.json(); console.log("data", data); const rows = data.data.map((item: any) => { return { id: item._id, price: item.price, shares: item.shares, ticker: item.ticker, ticket: item.ticket, time: moment(item.time).format("Do MMM YYYY"), }; }); setData(rows); setLoading(false); } catch (e) { console.log("Error while fetching", e); // setLoading(false) } }; //useEffect hooks to fetch data... useEffect(() => { fetchAPIData({ limit: pageSize, skip: pageSize * pageIndex, search: "" }); }, []);
data should return the field that we define in
columns. For example, we have a column
field name
price, So the data should have a
price with value.
After we populate the table with data and render the data, we’ll add pagination to the data table. MUI provides inbuilt support for pagination. We can configure it in MUI Data Grid by adding
pagination to the
DataGrid component:
<DataGrid rows={data} columns={columns} pagination paginationMode={"server"} rowCount={pageCount} page={pageIndex} onPageChange={onPageChange} keepNonExistentRowsSelected />;
paginationMode defines whether it’s server-side or client-side pagination.
page manages the current page index. Here, we manage
pageIndex in the component state. The
onPageChange function helps to fetch more data when a user goes to the next or previous page:
setPageIndex(newPage); fetchAPIData({ limit: pageSize, skip: pageSize * newPage, search: "" }); };
As you can see, we set
pageIndex and fetch the data based on the page index and page size:
You can find the complete code for our MUI Data Grid example here.
Conclusion
In this guide, we introduced the basic functionalities of the
ag-grid-react library and demonstrated how to use AG Grid to build and style a data grid in a React app. To compare alternatives to AG Grid, also built a similar data grid in TanStack Table, Glide Data Grid, and MUI Data Grid. Each library has a unique set of features and tradeoffs, so it’s important to choose the best option for your use case.
All of the code from this article is available on GitHub.
LogRocket: Full visibility into your production React appsDebugging React applications can be difficult, especially when users experience issues that are hard to reproduce. If you’re interested in monitoring and tracking Redux state, automatically surfacing JavaScript errors, and tracking slow network requests and component load time, try LogRocket.
LogRocket combines session replay, product analytics, and error tracking – empowering software teams to create the ideal web and mobile product experience. What does that mean for you?
Instead of guessing why errors happen, or asking users for screenshots and log dumps, LogRocket lets you replay problems as if they happened in your own browser to quickly understand what went wrong.
No more noisy alerting. Smart error tracking lets you triage and categorize issues, then learns from this. Get notified of impactful user issues, not false positives. Less alerts, way more useful signal.
The LogRocket Redux middleware package adds an extra layer of visibility into your user sessions. LogRocket logs all actions and state from your Redux stores.
Modernize how you debug your React apps — start monitoring for free.