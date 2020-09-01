Documenting your Express API with Swagger

We all know about the importance of documenting your APIs. In terms of Node APIs, whether they were built on top of Express or any other framework, you’ve got plenty of open source options out there. These include apiDoc, docbox, and others.

In this tutorial, however, we’re going to explore Swagger usage along with an Express API.

Swagger is an open source set of tools that enable you to design, build, document, and use RESTful web services. It was created to be mostly agnostic, which means that you can use it with pretty much any of your favorite languages and frameworks.

In our example, we’ll be making use of the two libraries: swagger-ui-express and swagger-jsdoc.

The first is a module that allows you to feed a Swagger UI (auto-generated views based on the swagger-ui project) from a swagger.json file, or from an inline object.

The second project is about integrating Swagger using JSDoc comments throughout your code. This is pretty useful, especially when you have extensive APIs and dozens of models.

Application setup

For this tutorial, we won’t cover anything related to Express API building. I’m going to supply this ready-to-use example that you must clone to your local machine before proceeding to implementation.

It’s a simple API that allows you to manage an in-memory list of books. Feel free to increment it with your customizations.

Once you have this in your app, run the commands below in the terminal:

npm install npm i swagger-ui-express swagger-jsdoc

These are going to download the required dependencies and add addiitonal Swagger ones.

Next, add the following imports to the beginning of the server.js file:

var express = require("express"), bodyParser = require("body-parser"), swaggerJsdoc = require("swagger-jsdoc"), swaggerUi = require("swagger-ui-express");

Those are the two respective objects representing the libraries we’ve imported. Add the following code before the app’s listen function:

const options = { definition: { openapi: "3.0.0", info: { title: "LogRocket Express API with Swagger", version: "0.1.0", description: "This is a simple CRUD API application made with Express and documented with Swagger", license: { name: "MIT", url: "https://spdx.org/licenses/MIT.html", }, contact: { name: "LogRocket", url: "https://logrocket.com", email: "info@email.com", }, }, servers: [ { url: "http://localhost:3000/books", }, ], }, apis: ["./routes/books.js"], }; const specs = swaggerJsdoc(options); app.use( "/api-docs", swaggerUi.serve, swaggerUi.setup(specs) );

As you see in the first line, this configuration object sets an OpenAPI version to 3.0.0. Swagger makes use of the Open API Specification, which is a standard, language-agnostic interface for RESTful APIs allowing humans and machines to understand the capabilities of a web service without having to access the source code or inspect the network traffic.

You can refer to the official docs for all available settings for each version. Here, we’re using just the basics: API info, name, title, description, license, the contact of the API owner, etc.

The API’s property is essential because it searches for the model and endpoint definitions, so make sure to inform it correctly.

Finally, we’re using the swaggerJsdoc function to scan through the options passed in as a param and return the converted Swagger specification object. This one, in turn, can be used along with the swaggerUi setup process.

You can now start the application via the npm start command. You’ll see the following screen when accessing the http://localhost:3000/api-docs/ URL:

Note that we still don’t have any operations defined in the spec. This happens because we need to map those operations to the routes explicitly. Otherwise, Swagger can’t figure out the API endpoints on its own.

Optionally, you can add a search bar to your UI in case your API has too many operations. For this, change the implementation to the following:

app.use( "/api-docs", swaggerUi.serve, swaggerUi.setup(specs, { explorer: true }) );

Now, the search bar will show up:

Creating the model

Like many significant frameworks and API architectures, data is encapsulated into models to become more easily accessible. Swagger also expects your APIs to have models, and for you to define them.

Go to routes/books.js and place the following code at the beginning of the file:

/ @swagger components: schemas: Book: type: object required: - title - author - finished properties: id: type: integer description: The auto-generated id of the book. title: type: string description: The title of your book. author: type: string description: Who wrote the book? finished: type: boolean description: Have you finished reading it? createdAt: type: string format: date description: The date of the record creation. example: title: The Pragmatic Programmer author: Andy Hunt / Dave Thomas finished: true /

Remember the JSDocs we’ve talked about? JSDocs now enters the scene and helps us to set up the rest of the Swagger spec definitions through the @swagger annotation.

Here, you can define as many schemas as you want. In our case, we’re just defining the domain Books .

The required property receives the list of attributes that are obligatory to be filled in the requests. This step is essential for letting people know what they must send when using your API.

The properties property describes the detailed information over your model attributes. Each attribute must have a name followed by its type, description (optional), and a format (you can validate values too). For a complete list of the available data types, please refer to Swagger Data Types.

Finally, you can provide an example of request data for this schema model. That’s going to be useful later.

When you restart the app and refresh the page, you’ll see the screen below:

Much better, isn’t it?

However, we still don’t have any operations. Let’s fix that. Right after the previous JSDoc comment, add the following:

/ @swagger tags: name: Books description: API to manage your books. / / @swagger path: /books/: post: summary: Creates a new book tags: [Books] requestBody: required: true content: application/json: schema: $ref: '#/components/schemas/Book' responses: "200": description: The created book. content: application/json: schema: $ref: '#/components/schemas/Book' /

Let’s analyze it in parts, starting with the Swagger tags. A tag allows you to create a section within the Swagger docs. This means that all the routes assigned to this tag will appear under the same division. It’s an organizational setting.

In our example, all the endpoints will be mapped to the same tag.

Next, it’s time to set up our first route: the book’s creation. It’s pretty straightforward. First, define a title and specify the tag that the path is going to be attached to.

Then, we have the request and the response. Within the request, define three things: define whether the request is required, the content type of the request, and the schema from which it must be processed.

The schemas can be referenced through the #components/schemas Swagger operator.

As for the response, just define the HTTP response codes and the properties for each of them. For now, we’re just worried about the happy path with an HTTP 200.

Go ahead and test the new operation directly within the Swagger UI page:

Now, you can see where the example values take place. It’s easier to provide your users with sample data as a reference for when they want to perform stuff.

Below, you can find the code for all the other operations:

/ @swagger path: /books/: get: summary: Lists all the books tags: [Books] responses: "200": description: The list of books. content: application/json: schema: $ref: '#/components/schemas/Book' post: summary: Creates a new book tags: [Books] requestBody: required: true content: application/json: schema: $ref: '#/components/schemas/Book' responses: "200": description: The created book. content: application/json: schema: $ref: '#/components/schemas/Book' /books/{id}: get: summary: Gets a book by id tags: [Books] parameters: - in: path name: id schema: type: integer required: true description: The book id responses: "200": description: The list of books. content: application/json: schema: $ref: '#/components/schemas/Book' "404": description: Book not found. put: summary: Updates a book tags: [Books] parameters: - in: path name: id schema: type: integer required: true description: The book id requestBody: required: true content: application/json: schema: $ref: '#/components/schemas/Book' responses: "204": description: Update was successful. "404": description: Book not found. delete: summary: Deletes a book by id tags: [Books] parameters: - in: path name: id schema: type: integer required: true description: The book id responses: "204": description: Delete was successful. "404": description: Book not found. /

Ideally, those mappings should be placed above each of the Express routing functions. However, we’re concentrating them in a single place for the sake of simplicity.

Note that we’re segregating the operations under two main categories: the ones that receive an id parameter and the ones that do not.

That’s necessary for Swagger to understand how to match the routes with the proper path params.

Whenever you have parameters in your endpoints, regardless of their type, you must inform the details under the parameters property.

Here’s the result with all the endpoints correctly mapped:

Conclusion

You may test each endpoint individually to make sure it’s working as precisely as your Postman requests.

Swagger is capable of way more than merely documenting your APIs. A quick read over the official docs will give you a better understanding of its power. Remember that documenting should be part of your team culture. Otherwise your docs won’t always be up to date.

Good luck!

