CSS Reference Guide: Transitions

The CSS
transition property is a shorthand property that allows us to animate effects in CSS.
transition gradually changes a CSS property from its original value to a new value over a period of time.
CSS property changes from one value to another are instantaneous, like a sudden blink; to the human eye, they would be basically imperceptible.
transition allows us to slow down the change so that it can happen gradually over a period of time in a way that is perceptible to the human eye.
Example:
div.banner { width: 100px; padding: 10px; background-color: seagreen; border: 1px solid deepskyblue; transition: width 2s; } div.banner:hover { width: 150px; }
You can play with an example here:
Above, we increased the width of the element to 150px when hovered over. The
transition property set in
div.banner makes the increase in length render slowly over a period of 2 seconds.
We will see the width of the element expand to 150px, and the text slowly re-align itself to compensate for the width increase. When the mouse is moved away from the
div.banner element, it changes its width to 100px in a slow fluid motion again, and its text wrapping reverts to its original state.
Let’s take a look at another example:
div.banner { width: 100px; padding: 10px; background-color: seagreen; border: 1px solid; transition: background-color 4s ease-in 1s; } div.banner:hover { background-color: limegreen; }
You can play with the above example here:
Here, when a user hovers over the
div.banner element, the transition delays for 1 second, and then the original
background-color of
seagreen is changed to
limegreen over a period of 4 seconds. We see a fading effect, the
seagreen color gradually dimming and the
limegreen color gradually coming up to take its place.
Note that we used the
:hover pseudo-class to trigger the transition. We can use other means to trigger transitions as well — for example, we might change an element’s state from valid to invalid, disable or enable the
:disabled state, activate the
:active state, etc.
Syntax
The
transition property takes a space-separated list of values:
transition: <property> <duration> <timing-function> <delay>
<property>is the animatable CSS property we want to animate from its original value to a new value when the property changes
<duration>is the period of time for which the animation will last. We can set the duration in seconds (
s) or in milliseconds (
ms)
<timing-function>is a method to control the pace of the animation
<delay>is the time to delay before transitioning
In our earlier example:
div.banner { ... transition: background-color 4s ease-in 1s; } ...
background-coloris the CSS property of
div.bannerwe want to animate when the property changes
4sis the duration of the property-change animation
ease-inis the timing-function. This makes the effect start slow, then speed up
- The transition delays for
1sbefore it begins
Multiple transitions
We can set multiple properties to
transition. The properties must be comma-separated.
transition: background-color 4s ease-in 1s, width 2s;
Here, two properties are set for transition animations:
background-color and
width. Now,
transition listens for when either or all of the properties (
background-color and
width) change.
Component properties
The
transition property is a shorthand for four longhand transition properties:
transition-property
transition-duration
transition-timing-function
transition-delay
transition-property
The animatable property to transition.
transition-property: border-radius
This sets the
border-radius as the CSS property in the element we want to run the transition effect on when it changes.
transition-property: margin-right
This triggers
transition when the element’s right margin (
margin-right) changes.
transition-property limits transitions to only specified properties, leaving the rest to change instantaneously. Multiple properties can be assigned to
transition-property in a comma-separated list.
Consider the example below:
transition-property: margin-right, color, border-radius;
This example selects only the right margin, text color, and border-radius properties to undergo transition whenever their values change.
transition-property can take the following values:
none: No property is chosen for the transition
all: All the animatable properties in the element are chosen for the transition
transition-duration
The duration of the animation, or the time it will take to complete. The unit can be set to seconds (
s) or milliseconds (
ms).
transition-duration: 1s
Like
transition-property, you can provide multiple values for
transition-duration in a comma-separated list.
transition-duration: 1s, 200ms;
Each value in the list applies, respectively, to each value set in the
transition-property.
transition-property: width, color; transition-duration: 1s, 200ms;
1s will be applied to the
width property, and
200ms will be applied to the
color property. This means that the transition duration of the
width property value change in the element is 1 second, and the transition duration of the
color property value change in the element is 200 milliseconds.
transition-timing-function
The transition effects, or how the transition will play out. It ultimately controls the speed of the transition.
The
transition-timing-function can take the following values:
ease
linear
ease-in
ease-out
ease-inout
step-start
step-end
steps(n, start), where
nis the number of
steps—steps(n, end)
cubic-bezier(x1, y1, x2, y2)
Let’s look at the major values from among the above:
ease: This makes the transition start slowly, then gradually speed up, then slow down, ending very slowly
linear: The transition speed from start to end is the same; it is linear
ease-in: The transition starts slow and then speeds up
ease-out: The transition starts fast, then slows down
ease-in-out: The transition starts slowly, moves faster in the middle, then slows down, and ends not too slowly
Here’s an example:
transition-property: width; transition-duration: 1s; transition-timing-function: ease-in;
Above, the transition is triggered on the
width property change. The
transition-timing-function set to
ease-in will make the width change start slowly and gradually speed up within a 1-second time frame.
transition-delay
The time between the change in property state and the beginning of the transition to the new state. The value is expressed in either seconds (
s) or milliseconds (
ms).
transition-property: width; transition-duration: 1s; transition-timing-function: ease-in; transition-delay: 1s;
Above, we set a delay of
1s before the transition begins.
Consider another example:
transition-property: border-radius; transition-duration: 2s; transition-timing-function: ease-in; transition-delay: 10ms;
Here, the transition animation will be delayed for
10ms when the element’s
border-radius state changes.
If this property has a value of
0s, the transition will start immediately when the targeted property changes state.
