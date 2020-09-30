CSS Reference Guide: CSS :hover selector

I'm a software engineer with 6+ years of experience. I've worked with different stacks ranging from WAMP, to MERN, to MEAN. My language of choice is JavaScript; frameworks are Angular and Nodejs.

The CSS :hover selector is a pseudo-class selector used to apply styles to an element when the mouse is moved over the element.

Here’s an example implementation:

a:hover { color: orangered; }

We applied a :hover pseudo-selector to all a elements. This will make the text color of an a element to be orange-red when the mouse hovers over the element.

You can play with a live example on CodePen below:

See the Pen

css :hover by Chidume David (@philipsz-davido)

on CodePen.

We can also apply the :hover selector to all elements in the body:

body *:hover { background: yellow; }

This will cause all elements inside the body element to display a yellow background when the mouse moves over the elements.

In addition to the background, we can also change the border, border-radius, font, text color, padding, margin, etc.

To apply the :hover selector to all elements in the document, we simply use the asterisk:

*:hover { border: 1px solid orangered; }

This will cause the borders of hovered elements to be 1px wide, solidly red-orange in color.

