Why frontend devs should care about platform engineering

Build an AI assistant with Vercel AI Elements, which provides pre-built React components specifically designed for AI applications.
line-clamp to trim lines of text
Master the CSS
line-clamp property. Learn how to truncate text lines, ensure cross-browser compatibility, and avoid hidden UX pitfalls when designing modern web layouts.
Discover seven custom React Hooks that will simplify your web development process and make you a faster, better, more efficient developer.
Promise.all still relevant in 2025?
In 2025, async JavaScript looks very different. With tools like Promise.any, Promise.allSettled, and Array.fromAsync, many developers wonder if Promise.all is still worth it. The short answer is yes — but only if you know when and why to use it.
