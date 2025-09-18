Task switching slowed my users down. Here’s how I fixed it

Empty states don’t have to be dead ends. See how Slack, Pinterest, Dropbox, and Duolingo turned blank screens into engaging UX moments and learn how you can too.
Paying for UX research participants is out and for good reason. In this guide, I’ll walk you through three smarter, cost-effective ways to recruit participants, their pros and cons, and how to make them work for your team.
Navigation menus aren’t always the fastest way forward. In this post, I share six UX alternatives that help users skip the clicks and find what they need more easily.
Google Stitch turns text and sketches into UI designs. Learn where it excels, where it falls short, and how it compares to other AI tools.