Psychology and user engagement: From curiosity to commitment

Smart rings, watches, eyewear — web design for wearables demands a whole new playbook. Today, I explore how sleek UX and futuristic tech blend and transform the way we experience wearables every day.
Chaotic designs confuse users — which is why you need to know about the Gestalt laws of grouping. They provide structure, streamline interactions and enhance overall UX.
Learn what the Double Diamond design process is and how to leverage it to design impactful solutions that engage users.
Every color choice you make for your designs is more powerful than you think. I talk all about color symbolism in this blog.