Moving beyond deceptive UX to build relational trust

Much of our digital landscape today and how we engage with technology is shaped by UX design, affording designers a great deal of responsibility to imagine what interactions with users could look and feel like.

Too often, though, design decisions are driven by a desire to maximize profits, even for short-term gains, without acknowledging the potential damage to relationships with users. This becomes more harmful when users are tricked or misled by engineered schemes designed to make them perform actions they may not fully understand, be aware of, or intend.

We understand this phenomenon as deceptive patterns that have become quite popular recently.

As a designer, it is important to actively center the ethical implications of your work throughout the creative and decision-making processes. Deceptive UX comes at the expense of eroding trust with users. It hinders the possibility of cultivating relationships built on transparency, informed consent, and empowerment.

In this article, I will unpack how deception as a tactic leads to worsening user outcomes and share ways to begin to reimagine ethical engagement with users.

How do deceptive practices manifest and impact UX?

Deceptive patterns show up throughout the user experience in myriad ways, some more overt than subtle, and contribute to a culture where manipulation and exploitation are normalized. Advocacy efforts focus on increasing awareness of deceptive patterns among users and calling for greater regulatory compliance and control.

However, there is also a need to address the widespread use of these patterns by transforming how organizations approach UX design. This requires evaluating intent and taking responsibility for how design decisions affect user outcomes.

Deceptive patterns, in my view, are only the tip of the iceberg. Though often framed as “harmless” or operating in the background, they undermine users’ sense of agency, control, and privacy. To address deceptive patterns effectively, we must tackle the root causes of how deceptive tactics become embedded in the design process.

Let’s reflect on how we engage with digital platforms and applications, particularly when we encounter deceptive patterns. I’ll share a few prompts and scenarios to help guide your exploration:

You signed up for a free trial and were later charged for a paid subscription without receiving any reminders

You engaged in an online shopping experience where hidden costs or extra items were added during checkout

You were automatically added to a mailing list or subscribed to a newsletter when purchasing a product or service

You completed a one-time purchase but later found out that you were enrolled in a recurring subscription instead

You declined an offer that appeared on your screen but were still redirected to a sales page

You were presented with a limited-time offer to upgrade your plan, only to find out that the urgency was manufactured

How do deception and lack of transparency erode trust?

Deceptive patterns are an extension of discriminatory design practices, which seek to exploit and manipulate users.

Deceptive patterns often work by weaponizing users’ cognitive tendencies and behavioral patterns. This is done to lead users into perform actions that do not necessarily align with their best interests.

When engaging with a digital product or service, users want to feel empowered and have control over their engagement. However, user agency is frequently undermined when presented with the illusion of choice, only to be funneled into a predetermined outcome.

An example is how signing up for a Times+ subscription requires users to opt out of receiving communications. Rather than having the choice to opt in, the user is already forced to receive these updates. The two options presented are also contradictory — users must check one box to opt out of updates from The Times while checking another box to opt in for updates from selected partners. This inconsistency is intentionally designed to create ambiguity and confusion, tricking users into making unintended choices.

Another common type of deceptive pattern is obscured pricing where the lack of transparency hinders the user’s ability to make well-informed financial decisions. An example of this is how UserTesting does not have its pricing readily available upfront. Plus, interacting with their chatbot to request more information requires you to share your personal details.

Evidently, bad UX design practices compromise the user experience and leave users feeling frustrated and betrayed. Such practices also put marginalized users at greater risk as they are more likely to experience harm. This not only has a lasting impact on brand loyalty and reputation but undermines the possibility of cultivating meaningful relationships with users.

We must collectively confront how deception and manipulation creep into our design practices and intentionally invest in building relational trust and practicing accountability.

How can we reimagine user relationships?

Rethink the “user” concept — Move beyond viewing people as just “users.” Acknowledge their complexity and diverse experiences to better support user needs and foster deeper satisfaction through your design practices

— Move beyond viewing people as just “users.” Acknowledge their complexity and diverse experiences to better support user needs and foster deeper satisfaction through your design practices Don’t assume trust; build it — Trust should not be taken for granted. Create the conditions necessary for trust to emerge. Be transparent, gain informed consent, and practice accountability in all user interactions

— Trust should not be taken for granted. Create the conditions necessary for trust to emerge. Be transparent, gain informed consent, and practice accountability in all user interactions Prioritize clear, honest communication — Ensure that key information, like pricing and terms of service, is communicated upfront and in easy-to-understand language. This allows users to make informed decisions and feel more empowered in their interactions

— Ensure that key information, like pricing and terms of service, is communicated upfront and in easy-to-understand language. This allows users to make informed decisions and feel more empowered in their interactions Respect user autonomy — Offer users the choice to opt in rather than forcing them to receive updates or communications. Giving them control over their engagement fosters a more consensual relationship

— Offer users the choice to opt in rather than forcing them to receive updates or communications. Giving them control over their engagement fosters a more consensual relationship View consent as dynamic — Allow users the flexibility to opt-out or unsubscribe at any time without making the process burdensome. This reinforces their control over their experience and builds ongoing trust

— Allow users the flexibility to opt-out or unsubscribe at any time without making the process burdensome. This reinforces their control over their experience and builds ongoing trust Simplify engagement pathways — Counter deceptive design by offering transparent options that don’t create confusion. Use clear terms, obvious calls-to-action, and straightforward subscription processes

— Counter deceptive design by offering transparent options that don’t create confusion. Use clear terms, obvious calls-to-action, and straightforward subscription processes Engage users in the design process — Involve users in decision-making and feedback cycles to create products and services that genuinely meet their needs. This relational approach fosters sustained engagement and well-being

— Involve users in decision-making and feedback cycles to create products and services that genuinely meet their needs. This relational approach fosters sustained engagement and well-being Foster community and well-being — Shift to a relational approach that actively includes people in the design process. Create space for meaningful, sustained user engagement that is rooted in trust and mutual respect

Closing thoughts

Building relational trust is an ongoing, evolving practice that requires embracing change and creating space for genuine community engagement.

We must shift toward relational approaches that meaningfully involve people through the design process. Only then will we be able to foster a sense of well-being and sustained engagement.