Popular mapping techniques for better UX design

The inherent intangibility is one of the biggest challenges of user experience design.

On the one hand, intangible factors, such as the experience the user goes through and their needs, hopes, and pains, are all essential in the process of defining the right solution. On the other hand, it’s often hard to act and collaborate on such abstract inputs.

This is where UX mapping techniques shine as invaluable tools. By UX mapping techniques, we usually refer to various ways of visually representing intangible parts of user experience. An empathy map is a classic example of UX mapping technique.

Let’s dive deeper into the topic and cover the fundamental visual maps every designer should use.

Benefits of UX mapping

There are many benefits to visualizing intangible aspects of user experience. The four most prominent ones include:

Enhanced alignment

The tangibility of user experience

A living artifact

Collaboration tools

Enhanced alignment

Visually representing the user’s journey, touchpoints, and emotions makes it easier for team members to develop a shared understanding of the user experience. It helps everyone be on the same page regarding the goals and priorities of the design process.

The tangibility of user experience

Rather than relying solely on verbal descriptions, the visual nature of mapping techniques, such as empathy maps, makes concepts more tangible. This tangibility makes it significantly easier for team members to discuss, critique, and collaborate on design ideas.

Living artifact

The best way to use UX maps in the design process is to thread them as a living artifact that evolves as the product and our understanding of users evolve. It helps keep the whole team up-to-date with the latest discoveries.

Collaboration tool

Collaboration becomes remarkably smoother when, instead of relying on verbal concepts, you can physically manipulate, comment, and work together on a tangible artifact in real time or asynchronously.

Most popular UX mapping techniques

Although there are countless UX mapping techniques out there, the most commonly used are:

Customer journey mapping

User flow mapping

Service design mapping

Assumption mapping

Empathy mapping

Customer journey map

Customer journey maps are the fundamental UX design tool that allows us to illustrate the end-to-end experience of customers interacting with our product. It involves creating a step-by-step representation of a customer’s interactions with the product across various touchpoints (e.g., login screen, homepage, payment form). By identifying emotions and pain points associated with those touchpoints, UX designers can gain insight into where to focus their discovery efforts:

Main benefits of customer journey maps

Holistic understanding: Customer journey maps provide us with a comprehensive view of the end-to-end journey, allowing us to understand the UX experience as a whole rather than investigating isolated parts

Customer journey maps provide us with a comprehensive view of the end-to-end journey, allowing us to understand the UX experience as a whole rather than investigating isolated parts Empathy building: By understanding how users’ moods change through the journey, we can develop deeper empathy with our users, which will help us make design choices

By understanding how users’ moods change through the journey, we can develop deeper empathy with our users, which will help us make design choices Opportunity Identification: Customer journey maps help us pinpoint opportunities for improvement, innovation, and feature enhancements within the user journey

User flow map

User flows are visual representations showcasing the steps users take to accomplish specific tasks within our product. They help us understand the number of steps users have to take, decisions users have to take along the way, and alternative flows our users might take.

This understanding helps us identify potential bottlenecks or areas of confusion, helping us optimize the interfaces for smoother and more user friendly experiences:

Main benefits of user flow maps

Seamless navigation: By clearly understanding the most important user flows, we can design intuitive and efficient navigation that helps users achieve their goals

By clearly understanding the most important user flows, we can design intuitive and efficient navigation that helps users achieve their goals Error prevention: User flow maps allow us to anticipate potential points of confusion or errors, enabling us to implement design solutions to prevent mistakes and improve user satisfaction

User flow maps allow us to anticipate potential points of confusion or errors, enabling us to implement design solutions to prevent mistakes and improve user satisfaction Task efficiency: By visualizing the steps users take to accomplish specific tasks, we can optimize workflows and reduce overall product friction

Service design blueprint

A service design blueprint is a detailed and visual representation that outlines the end-to-end service delivery process. Contrary to the customer journey map, which focuses primarily on the customer, the service design blueprint includes the customer-facing journey and backstage processes, such as the IT system or employee actions.

It helps us understand the entire ecosystem rather than just an isolated segment:

Main benefits of service design maps

Creative UX solutions: Understanding the service delivery ecosystem as a whole allows us to find a creative backstage improvement to the user journey, which would be hard to identify with only a customer-centric map

Understanding the service delivery ecosystem as a whole allows us to find a creative backstage improvement to the user journey, which would be hard to identify with only a customer-centric map Stakeholder identification: Identifying backstage processes helps us identify relevant stakeholders who might be great collaboration partners for future initiatives and whose buy-in might be necessary

Assumption map

There are four underlying types of assumptions:

Desirability: Will the solution be valuable for our users? Viability: Will the solution drive business results? Feasibility: Can the solution be developed within reasonable effort and cost? Usability: Will our users find the solution intuitive?

Assumption maps encourage us to clearly identify and name these assumptions and then map them on a 2×2 chart based on their importance and the evidence level to confirm whether the assumption is true. By visually mapping out our inherent assumptions, we can more easily use them to guide our prioritization and scoping efforts:

Main benefits of assumption maps

Assumption identification: Assumption maps encourage us to clearly identify and name our assumptions, which otherwise is often a neglected part of the design process

Assumption maps encourage us to clearly identify and name our assumptions, which otherwise is often a neglected part of the design process MVP definition: Assumption maps are a great input to MVP planning. By focusing on the most important, least-validated assumptions, we can define MVP, which gives us the maximum amount of learning

Empathy map

An empathy map is an artifact that helps us capture knowledge about our users and typically consists of four quadrants:

Say: What our users explicitly express or communicate

What our users explicitly express or communicate Think: Internal thoughts and motivation the user might have

Internal thoughts and motivation the user might have Do: What observable actions do our users exhibit

What observable actions do our users exhibit Feel: What’s the assumed emotional state of the user

This tool is at the forefront of designing thinking techniques and is especially useful in the early stages of the discovery process, guiding the whole team toward most user-centered solutions:

Main benefits of empathy maps

User-centered design: Empathy mapping encourages us to prioritize user perspectives, fostering a more user-centered design approach that aligns with the needs and motivations of the target audience

Empathy mapping encourages us to prioritize user perspectives, fostering a more user-centered design approach that aligns with the needs and motivations of the target audience Deeper understanding: Through empathy mapping, we can develop a deeper understanding of user motivations, concerns, and emotional states, helping us make the most optimal design choices

Through empathy mapping, we can develop a deeper understanding of user motivations, concerns, and emotional states, helping us make the most optimal design choices Persona refinement: The empathy map provides additional insights into user behaviors and attitudes, allowing us to develop more nuanced and realistic user personas

Information architecture

Information architecture is a visual map of how the information, including pages and subpages, is organized and categorized on the website.

By categorizing the website’s content by relevant themes, we can design an intuitive and user-friendly page structure:

Main benefits of information architectures

Improved accessibility: Clear information architecture ensures that content is organized logically, making it more accessible to a diverse audience

Clear information architecture ensures that content is organized logically, making it more accessible to a diverse audience Efficient navigation: By creating a well-defined structure, information architecture helps us design efficient navigation, allowing users to move seamlessly between sections

By creating a well-defined structure, information architecture helps us design efficient navigation, allowing users to move seamlessly between sections Increased conversion rates: A well-organized information architecture can positively impact conversion rates by guiding users through a coherent path, leading them to take desired actions such as purchasing, filling out a form, or engaging with specific content

Wrap up

The ability to visualize intangible aspects of user experience is a must-have skill for every designer. We’ve learned some of the main techniques, such as customer journey maps, user flow maps, service design blueprints, assumption maps, empathy maps, and information architecture. These give us a powerful tool that fosters understanding, boosts collaboration, and ultimately enhances the overall design process.

Header image source: IconScout