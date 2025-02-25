Why you should consider talking to non-users for UX research

User interviews are a crucial part of the product design process, allowing us to gain insight into the needs and behaviors of users.
Following a set of guiding principles helps ensure our AI product designs are ethical, effective, user-friendly, and fully functional.
Carousels allow you to display many pieces of content in a single section for easy organization — and they’re easy to develop.
User research is one of the most powerful activities a UX team can do. Unfortunately, it’s also one of the most time-consuming ones.