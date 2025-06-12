If your research isn’t inclusive, neither is your design

Inclusive design doesn’t start on a Figma file or on a sketchpad. It starts way before that — with understanding your users so you can design solutions that genuinely work for them. And that kind of insight doesn’t just happen; it takes intentional, inclusive research.
Don’t worry — it’s never too late to start making inclusive design choices. You can introduce them at any point in your product development process. But here’s the thing — inclusivity is most effective (and least expensive) when it’s woven in from the very beginning.
If you’re trying to figure out how to put inclusion front and center in your UX research, you’re in the right place. We’ll walk through what inclusive research means, why it matters, how to actually do it — and we’ll bust a few myths along the way.
Let’s get one thing straight. Inclusive research isn’t a specialized practice or a separate discipline you need to master. It’s just a more thoughtful, more expansive version of what you’re already doing.
It means zooming out of the idea of the “average user” and intentionally bringing in perspectives from people who don’t always show up in mainstream research — folks with disabilities, neurodivergent people, older adults, people from different cultural or economic backgrounds, and others who don’t fit the one-size-fits-all mold.
To put things into perspective, let’s zoom in on the Bell curve in the figure above:
Including the perspectives of these users helps ensure your product is adaptable and accessible to a broader audience.
It’s easy to assume that inclusive research is an expensive, complex effort reserved for large, successful companies. But that couldn’t be further from the truth.
You don’t need a huge budget or decades of experience to make your research more inclusive. All you need is mindfulness and the intention to do better. Here’s how:
Even if you’re only talking to 10 users, bringing in just one or two from underrepresented groups can make a big impact. The insights you gain can uncover hidden pain points, improve design decisions, and help you build a better product for everyone.
When defining your research goals, make accessibility and inclusion a priority. For example, if you’re studying navigation on an e-commerce site, you can add questions like:
Doing this can help spot gaps that standard usability testing often misses.
Take Microsoft’s design process for the Xbox Adaptive Controller as an example. They were intentional about including users with limited mobility in their research process. And this research led Microsoft to design a more accessible controller with large programmable buttons, custom input jacks, and a stable base for use on beds or wheelchairs.
To gather meaningful and well-rounded insights, ensure your participants represent diverse backgrounds and experiences.
Finding diverse participants is easier than you might think:
A clear example of what can go wrong without diverse input is Apple’s Health app in 2014. Despite tracking everything from steps to blood alcohol levels, the app left out a menstrual cycle tracker, an important feature for millions of menstruating women.
This costly oversight led to public criticism and forced the company to add the feature in a later update. The lesson here? Aim for diverse perspectives during the research phase to avoid costly redesigns (and possible backlash).
Participants from underrepresented groups are often overlooked, making it all the more important to create a space where they feel safe, heard, and respected.
Here’s how you can achieve that:
Take Google’s Gboard voice recognition, for instance. In its early years, many voice recognition tools struggled to understand African American English. Some Black users even felt pressured to switch their accents just to be recognized by the technology.
Instead of sending in outsiders who didn’t get the culture, Google partnered with Howard University, which already had credibility in the Black community. They let community members lead the research, and treated participants as partners in improving the technology, not just data sources. The result? A voice recognition system that’s more accurate and makes users feel seen (and heard).
Getting inclusive insights is only half the story; what you do with them matters more. Use your findings to inform real product decisions, whether it’s adjusting a design, rethinking navigation, or adding accessibility features. Inclusive research should lead to inclusive design.
For example:
By turning your research insights into tangible design improvements, no matter how small, you can significantly enhance usability for all users.
Inclusion is a continuous learning journey. You’ll most likely never arrive at the “perfect” design that works as it should for everyone. And that’s okay. What matters, however, is that you consistently apply what you learn from each round of research to make meaningful improvements. These small changes can compound over time, leading to a product that’s more usable, accessible, and welcoming to a wider audience.
After each research cycle, reflect on what worked and what didn’t. Evaluate everything from your recruitment and research methods to communication and analysis. Ask questions like:
Reflecting on each research cycle helps you build deeper empathy for your users, sharpen your research skills, and create more inclusive products.
|Inclusive research myth
|Inclusive research fact
|It only benefits a small group of users.
|It leads to better products for everyone. When you design for the edges, you improve the experience at the center too.
|It slows down the design process.
|While it may add some extra steps, inclusive research can actually save time and effort in the long run. By building inclusive design into the process from the start, you avoid costly redesigns later.
|You need perfect representation from every group.
|It’s not always feasible to include every perspective in a single cycle. If you can’t include a user group in one round, prioritize their inclusion in the next. What matters is being consistent about broadening inclusion over time.
|You need specialized skills or tools.
|All you need is the right mindset. Stay curious, open, and willing to learn from diverse users.
The best part is that even the smallest changes informed by these insights can have a powerful, positive impact on the experience of all your users.
