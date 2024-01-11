Creating a setup wizard (and when you shouldn’t)

When you hear the term “wizard” in the context of UI design, does your mind whimsically wander to the likes of Gandalf or Merlin, conjuring up enchanting designs with a flick of their wands? 🧙🪄

Well, while our topic today might (sadly) not involve mystical figures, it’s no less magical in its bid to create optimal experiences for users.

Let’s set aside our fantasy for a moment. Instead of ancient wizards, think of a different kind of guide: one that leads users through a complex digital interface with ease and efficiency.

This article is a comprehensive guide to understanding the wizard UI. We’re not just talking about what a wizard UI is; we’re digging into the essentials of creating one that’s helpful, usable, and valuable. This is your all-in-one resource for best practices in creating wizard UIs that are truly helpful.

What is a wizard UI?

In relatable terms, it’s like having a guide on an advanced hiking trail. Imagine Hansel and Gretel’s story, but instead of the witch, there’s a friendly guide leading them through the woods. In interface design, a wizard UI does just that — it takes users by the hand and walks them through a series of steps, making sure they reach their end goal without getting lost in the “big, bad woods” of complex processes and choices.

Nielsen Norman Group defines a wizard UI as “a step-by-step process that allows users to input information [or complete tasks] in a prescribed order and in which subsequent steps may depend on information entered in previous ones.”

Setup wizards vs. product walkthrough tooltips

Are you a little confused about the difference between a product walkthrough tooltip and a wizard?

I spoke with Clement Bazuaye, a seasoned front-end developer, who clarified the difference between a wizard and a tooltip walkthrough. He described a wizard as an interface that leads users through a series of required steps to complete a task.

In contrast, a tooltip walkthrough provides optional, informative guidance that users can choose to skip; it doesn’t necessitate any action. Clement emphasized that the step-by-step nature of a wizard is intentional to avoid errors. This design ensures that users don’t accidentally complete steps out of order, like doing Step 5 before Step 1, thus preventing mistakes in the system.

Here’s what Slack’s setup tooltip looks like:

Here’s what an onboarding wizard UI looks like:

7 usability heuristics to guarantee an effective setup wizard

The key to designing a setup wizard UI that is not only helpful but enables users to complete complex tasks quickly, seamlessly, and without errors is to apply the following usability heuristics:

Simplicity and minimalism: Effective wizard UIs remove unnecessary elements and focus on the essentials, making the process less overwhelming for users Visibility of system status: This entails keeping users informed about where they are in the process, what has been accomplished, and what remains to be done Help and documentation: When help is needed, it should be easily accessible and focused on the user’s current task Consistency and standards: Following a structured, familiar approach in the wizard UI ensures that users do not have to guess about how things work, as the interface behaves how they are accustomed to Error prevention: A well-designed wizard anticipates potential errors and prevents them by guiding users with clear instructions and intuitive validation checks, ensuring a smooth and error-free experience Recovery from errors: If an error does occur, the wizard offers straightforward solutions and easy-to-follow steps for correction, allowing users to quickly recover and proceed without confusion Achievement and satisfaction: Completing each step in a Wizard UI should give the user a sense of achievement and progress, contributing to overall user satisfaction

Examples of wizard design heuristics in action

Let’s see how companies put these instructions to use.

For instance, Apple implements error recovery with a Back button. They also prevent errors by keeping the Continue button inactive until the user fills out their form. And lastly, they supply help and documentation should a user want to learn more about how Apple handles data:

Ruckus has a breadcrumb design pattern that enables visibility of system status. The wizard prevents errors by retaining all information previously entered when users need to correct an error.

Setting up face ID with Apple’s wizard is user friendly, too. Again, the Cancel button corrects errors. The grayed-out Continue button prevents errors. And the checkmark when a user completes their face scan adds a sense of accomplishment:

How to avoid unhelpful wizards

To maximize the benefits of wizard UIs and genuinely enhance your users’ experience, it’s important to use them in the right situations. Wizard UIs aren’t perfect for every case; they’re best for certain types of tasks. Let’s look at the main things to think about to make sure your wizard UI is both helpful and effective.

It’s important to implement a Wizard UI only in instances that meet all the following criteria:

The task at hand is complicated and requires user guidance The task must be completed through a specific order of steps Users need to provide input or make choices at each step before moving on Each step depends on the successful completion of the previous one Completing the steps out of order will result in the task not being done correctly

I’ll explain why…

Enhancing UX with a well-designed setup wizard

I’ve found that a well-designed wizard that adheres to the criteria above significantly improves user experience in the following ways:

It reduces complexity and overwhelm by breaking down complex tasks into smaller, manageable steps. Wizard UIs make daunting processes approachable for users. This step-by-step guidance is particularly beneficial for tasks that might otherwise overwhelm or confuse users. It creates a clear progression and structure that enhances the usability principle of making the system’s status highly visible to the user. With tasks that must follow a specific sequence, a Wizard UI clearly outlines the process, showing users exactly where they are and what’s next. This sequential navigation prevents users from feeling lost or unsure about their next actions. A good wizard creates a focused interaction by requiring input at each step. This keeps users engaged. It ensures that users provide all necessary information, and each step’s completion gives them a sense of progress and accomplishment. It reduces errors and ensures correct completion of tasks. By designing each step to depend on the completion of the previous one, wizards minimize the likelihood of errors. This is especially important in processes where each step builds on the previous one, as it ensures accuracy and task completion. Wizards give users more confidence and satisfaction with their experience when they can complete a task without confusion or errors. Each completed step can contribute to a feeling of progress, which is particularly important in lengthy or complex processes. It provides contextual guidance and support. This could be in the form of help text, tips, or even error messages that are specific to the current step. Such support is crucial for users who are unfamiliar with the process, enhancing their confidence and ability to complete the task.

When to use a Wizard UI: The ultimate list of use cases

We’ve established that wizards are best suited for situations where users need to complete complex or unfamiliar tasks in a structured, step-by-step manner. Some common examples of instances where a wizard UI can be used optimally and effectively include:

1. Software installation

Here, a wizard will guide users through the installation process of a software application, including setting preferences, choosing installation locations, and configuring initial settings:

2. Account setup and registration

A wizard would involve helping new users create an account where they need to enter various pieces of information, like their personal details, preferences, and security settings, in a structured manner:

3. Online shopping checkout process

A wizard would be useful to streamline the process of purchasing items online, where users go through steps like entering shipping information, choosing payment methods, and reviewing their order before finalizing:

4. Setting up a new device

A wizard would be particularly useful for guiding users through the initial setup of a smartphone, computer, or smart home device, which might include connecting to Wi-Fi, setting up user accounts, and configuring basic settings.

Watch this video to see how Apple does its new device setup.

5. Completing complex forms

This could include assisting users in filling out detailed forms, such as loan applications, tax filings, or job applications, where information needs to be provided in a specific order:

6. Data migration or backup

In this scenario, a wizard UI guides users through transferring their data from one device to another or backing up their data to a secure location. It might include selecting data types, choosing a destination, and setting backup schedules:

7. Surveys and questionnaires (creation and completion)

For creating surveys, a wizard can help in designing the questionnaire, choosing question types, and setting logic for responses. When completing a survey, the wizard leads users through each question, ensuring all necessary responses are provided and guiding them based on their previous answers:

8. Online tutorials and educational software

Wizard UIs are excellent for step-by-step online tutorials, especially for complex tasks or learning new software. They can guide users through each part of the module, exercise, or tutorial, ensuring they understand each step before proceeding to the next:

Conclusion

We’ve covered a lot, from what makes an effective wizard UI to how to make one really work for your users. A well-executed wizard, as we’ve seen, transforms daunting processes into manageable steps, thereby enhancing user engagement and satisfaction.

Here’s a quick recap of what to keep in mind when designing Wizard UI:

Start by assessing the complexity of your task

Next, decide if guiding users step-by-step in an orderly manner is needed

Check if each step requires user input or action

And lastly, confirm that each step logically follows from the one before, forming a cohesive progression

If the task at hand doesn’t fit these criteria, then it’s likely that a wizard isn’t necessary and could be more of a hassle than a help for your users.

Armed with these insights and the practical examples and heuristics provided, you’re now equipped to create wizards that do more than just lead; they create an experience where users feel supported and accomplished.

The ultimate aim is to make complex systems feel simple and intuitive.