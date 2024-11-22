Figma vs. Adobe XD: Which to choose when?

When it comes to design tools, Adobe XD and Figma are often the most sought-after. But here’s the funny thing. Despite Adobe XD being backed by the almighty Adobe — the powerhouse behind Photoshop and Illustrator — it’s still often referred to as “Adobe’s version of Figma.” Surprising, right? This raises a big question.

What makes Figma so prominent and powerful that even Adobe, with all its resources, affluence, and reputation, finds itself playing catch-up? Or is Figma just overrated, riding on its hype?

In this article, I’ll explore these questions, compare these two tools, and determine the best answer. Let’s go!

Figma: A brief overview

Clearly, Figma is one of the most popular, if not the most popular, UI/UX design tools available today. As one of the most widely used tools for UI/UX design, it has earned its place at the top with its innovation and user-first approach. Or should I say “designer-first approach”?

All in all, it is safe to say Figma has fundamentally changed how designers collaborate and create.

Let’s have a short history lesson. Figma was launched in December 2015 as a beta and made publicly available in September 2016. It was made with the main goal of breaking down the barriers of traditional design tools. Its focus on utilizing the web as a cloud-based platform permits multiple users to work on the same file simultaneously, making it very efficient for real-time collaboration. Cool, right?

One of its best features — its browser-based accessibility, combined with a free plan — has made Figma a go-to for teams, freelancers, and educators. In fact, Figma’s influence is so strong that Adobe even tried to buy it for a staggering $20 billion.

Key features of Figma

Among the countless features Figma offers, let us walk through the most remarkable ones that make it a powerful solution:

Real-time collaboration — Figma excels in real-time collaboration. Multiple designers can design, prototype, and leave feedback at the same time. It’s very nice for team projects, promoting efficient communication, teamwork, and creativity. By eliminating delays and streamlining updates, Figma ensures that team members stay aligned, making collaboration very smooth and highly productive

— Figma excels in real-time collaboration. Multiple designers can design, prototype, and leave feedback at the same time. It’s very nice for team projects, promoting efficient communication, teamwork, and creativity. By eliminating delays and streamlining updates, Figma ensures that team members stay aligned, making collaboration very smooth and highly productive Cross-platform accessibility — There is absolutely no need to download a desktop version of Figma. Even though it’s possible, you can still enjoy all the fruitfulness of Figma through the web browser. You can still download it, though, if you want to

— There is absolutely no need to download a desktop version of Figma. Even though it’s possible, you can still enjoy all the fruitfulness of Figma through the web browser. You can still download it, though, if you want to Version control — Its automatic version history means you don’t have to worry about manually saving your design. Figma automatically stores versions, so you can always go back to earlier versions if you need to without losing any progress

— Its automatic version history means you don’t have to worry about manually saving your design. Figma automatically stores versions, so you can always go back to earlier versions if you need to without losing any progress Prototyping tools — Figma has its own built-in prototyping tools that enable designers to create interactive designs and test wireframes smoothly. This eliminates the need for any third-party prototyping software

— Figma has its own built-in prototyping tools that enable designers to create interactive designs and test wireframes smoothly. This eliminates the need for any third-party prototyping software Extensive plugin library — Plugins for everything from accessibility checks to icon libraries and much more. For web designers, there are plugins that make it easy to export web designs to low-code tools like Framer and Webflow, which is not something Adobe XD can fully boast of

Pros of Figma Cons of Figma It is browser-based; it requires no installation or specific hardware Figma relies on an internet connection for optimal performance, thereby limiting offline work It offers collaboration with live editing and commenting It relies heavily on the browser and may not be capable of taking on higher-performance projects There is a free plan available, making it budget-friendly for students, small teams, or any designer looking for free design software without breaking the bank It has fewer advanced animation features compared to specialized tools

Adobe XD: A brief overview

Let’s look at Figma’s opponent. Some call it Adobe’s version of Figma.

Adobe XD holds a significant place in the design community, especially for those who deeply love the Adobe ecosystem. While Figma often dominates conversations about collaboration, XD stands out with its attention to advanced prototyping and integration with Creative Cloud tools such as Photoshop, Illustrator, and After Effects.

Another short history lesson.

Introduced in March 2016 as a beta and officially launched in October 2017, Adobe XD was developed to design web platforms from smartwatch apps to full websites and to meet the rising demand for a modern design tool tailored to UI/UX workflows. Its responsive design features, plugin support, and powerful prototyping capabilities make it a beautiful choice for creating user-centric digital experiences.

For designers already familiar with Adobe’s ecosystem, XD provides a natural and efficient extension of their creative workflow.

Key features of Adobe XD

Advanced Prototyping — It provides powerful tools for creating interactive prototypes, including advanced animations, smooth transitions, and voice interaction support, making it perfect for testing and showcasing complex design concepts

— It provides powerful tools for creating interactive prototypes, including advanced animations, smooth transitions, and voice interaction support, making it perfect for testing and showcasing complex design concepts Integration with Adobe Suite — Designers like you are able to enhance assets, edit graphics, and animate designs without having to switch tools or compromise quality because it easily integrates with Photoshop, Illustrator, and After Effects

— Designers like you are able to enhance assets, edit graphics, and animate designs without having to switch tools or compromise quality because it easily integrates with Photoshop, Illustrator, and After Effects Repeat grid — This feature automates repetitive tasks such as creating lists, grids, or galleries. Designers can swiftly create patterns while maintaining flexibility to edit elements individually or in a larger quantity

— This feature automates repetitive tasks such as creating lists, grids, or galleries. Designers can swiftly create patterns while maintaining flexibility to edit elements individually or in a larger quantity Responsive design — Designers can create responsive layouts easily because Adobe XD supports fluid resizing, enabling scalable designs to adapt effortlessly across different devices and screen sizes

— Designers can create responsive layouts easily because Adobe XD supports fluid resizing, enabling scalable designs to adapt effortlessly across different devices and screen sizes Offline functionality — Unlike Figma, Adobe XD works offline, giving designers the freedom to work without an internet connection, which is a crucial benefit for remote environments or on-the-go workflows

Pros of Adobe XD Cons of Adobe XD Smooth integration with Adobe Creative Cloud tools for experienced and existing users Limited collaboration tools compared to Figma’s real-time features Advanced prototyping capabilities, including voice prototyping Heavier reliance on plugins to match Figma’s customizability Supports offline work, which is a major advantage for certain workflows Steeper learning curve for new users unfamiliar with Adobe’s ecosystem

Comparing Adobe XD and Figma

Feature Adobe XD Figma Ease of use Simple, clean interface that aligns well with other Adobe tools, reducing the learning curve for existing Adobe users Intuitive for new users but may overwhelm beginners, especially those transitioning from simpler tools like Canva Collaboration features Limited to sharing prototypes and design specs. Real-time co-editing requires Adobe’s cloud services but isn’t as streamlined Unmatched real-time collaboration. Teams can work on the same file, leave comments, and receive immediate feedback Pricing and licensing Available through Adobe Creative Cloud subscriptions. Free plan with limitations; paid tiers start at $9.99/month Free plan includes unlimited editors. Paid plans start at $15/month per editor for additional features Platform compatibility Available on Windows and macOS. Requires installation Browser-based, with desktop apps for Windows and macOS. Supports Linux and mobile platforms Plugin support and integration Smooth integration with Creative Cloud tools, with a growing library of plugins for added functionality Wide range of community-built plugins, widgets, and APIs for specialized workflows Offline access Works perfectly offline Limited offline functionality; primarily internet-dependent Community resources Fewer community-driven assets like templates and UI kits Richer community offerings, including free templates, UI kits, and tutorials Performance Marginally faster for resource-intensive designs due to offline capabilities Performance depends on internet connectivity

Which tool to choose when?

Choose Adobe XD if:

You’re an Adobe Creative Cloud user

You’d like to work offline

Advanced animations and voice interactions are part of your workflow

Choose Figma if:

Real-time collaboration is critical for your team.

You need a platform-agnostic, browser-based solution

You value extensive community resources and plugins

Both tools are powerful in their own right. Your choice will ultimately depend on your workflow requirements, team dynamics, and personal preferences.