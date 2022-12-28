Using the React children prop with TypeScript

Properly typing the
children prop in React can pose some difficulty at first. If you try typing them as specific JSX types, you may run into issues rendering the child components. There’s also the problem with the paradox of choice, as there are multiple available options to type the children prop. This may lead to decision fatigue.
In this article, I’ll share my recommended solutions to this, based on experience. For completeness, I’ll also share some other, arguably relevant approaches.
Jump ahead:
- Children in JSX
- Supported children types
- Using the
PropsWithChildrentype
- Explicitly using the
ReactNodetype
- Using the
FunctionComponent(or
FC) type
- Using the
Componenttype for class components
Let’s get started.
Children in JSX
When you write a JSX expression with opening and closing tags, the content passed between them is referred to as their “child”.
Consider the following contrived example:
<Border> Hey, I represent the JSX children! </Border>
In this example, the literal string
Hey, I represent the JSX children! refers to the child rendered within
Border.
Conversely, to gain access to the content passed between JSX closing and opening tags, React passes these in a special prop:
props.children
For example,
Border could receive the
children prop as follows:
const Border = ({children}) => { return <div style={{border: "1px solid red"}}> {children} </div> }
Border accepts the
children prop, then renders the
children within a
div with a border style of
1px solid red.
This is the basic usage of the
children prop, i.e., to receive and manipulate the content passed within the opening and closing tags of a JSX expression.
Supported children types
Strictly speaking, there’s a handful of supported content types that can go within the opening and closing tags of your JSX expression. Below are some of the most used ones:
Strings
Literal strings are valid children types, as shown below:
<YourComponent> This is a valid child string </YourComponent />
Note that in
YourComponent,
props.children will simply be the string
This is a valid child string.
JSX
You can equally pass other JSX elements as valid children. This is usually helpful when composing different nested components. Below’s an example:
<Wrapper> <YourFirstComponent /> <YourSecondComponent /> </Wrapper>
It is also completely acceptable to mix children types, as shown below:
<Wrapper> I am a valid string child <YourFirstComponent /> <YourSecondComponent /> </Wrapper>
JavaScript expressions
Expressions are equally valid children types, as shown below:
<YourFirstComponent> {myScopedVariableReference} </YourFirstComponent>
Remember that expressions in
JSX are written in curly braces.
Functions
Functions are equally valid children types as shown below:
<YourFirstComponent> {() => <div>{myScopedVariableReference}</div>} </YourFirstComponent>
As you can see, the
children prop can be represented by quite a wide range of data types! Your first inclination might be to type these out manually, like so:
type Props = { children: string | JSX.Element | JSX.Element[] | () => JSX.Element } const YourComponent = ({children} : Props) => { return children }
This might seem like a good idea, but it doesn’t fully represent the
children prop. What about fragments, portals, and ignored render values, such as
undefined,
null,
true, or
false ?
A full representation may look something like this:
type ReactText = string | number; type ReactChild = ReactElement | ReactText; interface ReactNodeArray extends Array<ReactNode> {} type ReactFragment = {} | ReactNodeArray; type ReactNode = ReactChild | ReactFragment | ReactPortal | boolean | null | undefined; type Props = { children: ReactNode } // source: https://github.com/DefinitelyTyped/DefinitelyTyped/blob/d076add9f29db350a19bd94c37b197729cc02f87/types/react/index.d.ts
See the extended types for ReactPortal and ReactElement. Do they look complex? There’s a good chance they do.
The point I’m trying to make is, in practice, you don’t want to type the
children prop manually. Instead, I suggest using the officially supported types discussed below.
Using the
PropsWithChildren type
The
React.PropsWithChildren type takes your component prop and returns a union type with the
children prop appropriately typed. No extra work from you needed.
In practice, here’s the definition for the
PropsWithChildren type:
type PropsWithChildren<P> = P & { children?: ReactNode };
Assuming you had a component
Foo with props
FooProps:
type FooProps = { name: 'foo' } export const Foo = (props: FooProps) => { return null }
You can go ahead and introduce the
children prop as follows:
import { PropsWithChildren } from 'react' type FooProps = { name: 'foo' } export const Foo = (props: PropsWithChildren<FooProps>) => { return props.children }
When you pass
PropsWithChildren to your component prop
FooProps, you get the
children prop internally typed.
In most cases, this is the recommended way to go about typing the
children prop because it requires less boilerplate and the
children prop is implicitly typed.
Explicitly using the
ReactNode type
In cases where you must explicitly type the
children prop, you can go ahead and use the
ReactNode type.
Remember the definition for the
PropsWithChildren type:
type PropsWithChildren<P> = P & { children?: ReactNode };
Instead of relying on
PropsWithChildren, you can also type the
children prop directly:
import { ReactNode } from 'react' type FooProps = { name: 'foo' // look here 👇 children: ReactNode } export const Foo = (props: FooProps) => { return props.children }
Using the
FunctionComponent (or
FC) type
The
FunctionComponent generic interface may also be used to appropriately type the
children prop. Internally, this interface relies on
PropsWithChildren.
Here’s how you’d use this:
import { FunctionComponent } from 'react' type FooProps = { name: 'foo' } export const Foo: FunctionComponent<FooProps> = (props) => { return props.children }
Note that the
FC type is an alias for
FunctionComponent for ease. Their usages are similar, as shown below:
import { FC } from 'react' type FooProps = { name: 'foo' } export const Foo: FC<FooProps> = (props) => { return props.children }
Using the
Component type for class components
Most modern React codebases no longer use class components, except in specific use cases.
If you find yourself needing to type the
children prop in a class component, leverage the
Component prop, as shown below:
import { Component } from 'react' type FooProps = { name: 'foo' } class Foo extends Component<FooProps> { render() { return this.props.children } }
Similar to the
FunctionComponent interface and its
FC alias, the
Component type automatically includes the
children prop.
More great articles from LogRocket:
- Don't miss a moment with The Replay, a curated newsletter from LogRocket
- Learn how LogRocket's Galileo cuts through the noise to proactively resolve issues in your app
- Use React's useEffect to optimize your application's performance
- Switch between multiple versions of Node
- Discover how to animate your React app with AnimXYZ
- Explore Tauri, a new framework for building binaries
- Compare NestJS vs. Express.js
Conclusion
Where possible, use the
PropsWithChildren type, but don’t be afraid to type the
children prop directly as well, whether that’s in a class or functional component.
Cut through the noise of traditional React error reporting with LogRocketLogRocket is a React analytics solution that shields you from the hundreds of false-positive errors alerts to just a few truly important items. LogRocket tells you the most impactful bugs and UX issues actually impacting users in your React applications. LogRocket automatically aggregates client side errors, React error boundaries, Redux state, slow component load times, JS exceptions, frontend performance metrics, and user interactions. Then LogRocket uses machine learning to notify you of the most impactful problems affecting the most users and provides the context you need to fix it.
Focus on the React bugs that matter — try LogRocket today.
LogRocket: Full visibility into your web and mobile apps
LogRocket is a frontend application monitoring solution that lets you replay problems as if they happened in your own browser. Instead of guessing why errors happen, or asking users for screenshots and log dumps, LogRocket lets you replay the session to quickly understand what went wrong. It works perfectly with any app, regardless of framework, and has plugins to log additional context from Redux, Vuex, and @ngrx/store.
In addition to logging Redux actions and state, LogRocket records console logs, JavaScript errors, stacktraces, network requests/responses with headers + bodies, browser metadata, and custom logs. It also instruments the DOM to record the HTML and CSS on the page, recreating pixel-perfect videos of even the most complex single-page and mobile apps.Try it for free.